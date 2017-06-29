Donald Trump: ‘Crazy low IQ’ Mika Brzezinski had a ‘face-lift’

Every weekday morning, I sit down at the computer and I wonder which political stories would be good to cover for the day. So much sh-t happens in every 24-hour newscycle, and I actually try to figure out which stories have some kind of pop-culture relevance, or media relevance, or are generally the most newsworthy. I was pleased this morning because the only thing I really wanted to talk about was Emmanuel Macron’s shady invitation to Bigly. But of course that pleasure was shot to hell the moment Emperor Bigly’s itchy Twitter fingers got on Twitter an hour ago. His aides must have left him unattended for a moment, so he started watching Morning Joe on MSNBC. And this is what he tweeted:

Twitter is going crazy with this right now. While I have no love for Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, this is unacceptable. The misogyny, the unhinged bullying, the stupidity, the audacity of this baby-fisted mad man is not something I will ever want to understand.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

158 Responses to “Donald Trump: ‘Crazy low IQ’ Mika Brzezinski had a ‘face-lift’”

  1. CynicalAnn says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Crass and vulgar, debasing the office: yep. And every person who supports him-what do you have to say about that? He’s the f-ing President of the United States and he’s insulating people on twitter. Vile.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Zero days since being a (inter)national embarrassment

    Reply
  3. emma says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Trump is like, the ultimate troll.

    Reply
  4. Tate says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I am not a fan of Joe and Mika either. Quite frankly, they had a hand in helping elect this piece of garbage. That being said, his tweets are offensive and very, very trump-esque.

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      June 29, 2017 at 10:24 am

      Tate, I totally agrees with you about them having a hand of electing this fool. Joe was a big fan of him during the campaign. Mika did not back up Hillary one time as far as I remembers. However, the vulgarity of this fool is on a level I have never seen in a president ever.

      Reply
      • Guest says:
        June 29, 2017 at 2:03 pm

        @B n A fn – I agree with you that Mika did not back up Hillary one time – she was always negative toward HRC. That’s one of the reason’s I stopped watching morning joe. I’m NOT a Mika fan, however this is just unacceptable.

    • PunkyMomma says:
      June 29, 2017 at 10:44 am

      Yes, Donnie Two Scoops was a frequent caller to Morning Joe — they helped enable this (I don’t even know what to call him anymore) person get elected. Some days it’s still very apparent that Joe has an inside into the White House inner circle.

      I noticed this morning that Joe did not return for the last ten minutes of the show. As Mika and Joe report on Cheeto Mussolini’s tweets in real time, my hope is that Joe finally had enough, and was on his way to Special Prosecutor Mueller to spill the goods he has on Trump. The attack on Mika was cruel and inexcusable.

      How any female Congresswoman or Senator continues to remain silent in the face of this blatant misogyny is beyond me.

      Reply
    • Neelyo says:
      June 29, 2017 at 10:50 am

      Let’s not forget the hot mic incident where they were fawning all over Trump and asking him if their questions to him were too hard, etc.

      They changed their tune about Trump very late in the election cycle so no love for these two tools.

      Reply
      • B n A fn says:
        June 29, 2017 at 11:22 am

        I watch mostly for the panel and guests because Joe and Mika are always talking over each other and guests. I believe joe did vote for 45 although he did say he would not. Also, when listening to joe, at times, he is giving 45 advice in the form of being a critic. However, joe has soured on him for awhile now. I can’t wait until tomorrow morning, it’s going to be epic. Mika is going to go off on the orange clown 🤡 and I will be cheering her on.

      • Kitten says:
        June 29, 2017 at 11:51 am

        Is it about having “love” for these people, though?

        No. This is about professionalism and common courtesy. This is about a person in a very important position of power who spends more time attacking the free press than he does doing the job he was hired to do.

        I mean…you don’t have to like these people to think that this is completely disgusting and abhorrent behavior on the part of 45.

      • Neelyo says:
        June 29, 2017 at 12:03 pm

        @ kitten – I’m not excusing his behavior, I’m just not going to become a Mika sympathizer because she got caught in his crosshairs. He was just as gross to Carly Fiorina and Megyn Kelly.

        Whenever Trump does this, the target of his ire usually ends up being heralded as some hapless victim. I’ll hold my sympathy for people like the Khans or the reporter he mocked. The ones who don’t have a platform to fight back.

      • Kitten says:
        June 29, 2017 at 2:34 pm

        Sorry, Neelyo, I didn’t mean to get pissy and I completely get where you’re coming from.

        I just don’t want us to lose focus of where our anger should be directed: to that bloated orange vulgarian that is destroying our country.

        But you’re right that we don’t need to put these people on a pedestal, either.

  5. Rachel says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Oh Jake Tapper, you actually made me laugh about it. But it was that kind of sad laugh when you realize how bad the joke actually is… that about sums up Trump’s presidency. A really sad, terrible joke.

    Reply
  6. sophia petrillo says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:08 am

    The worst part of it all is: he is only a symptom of the actual tumor (Republican party). He could never have gotten this far if his own party hadn’t (and continues to) roll over for him. His approval ratings among conservatives are still 80-90%. And because of that, nothing is going to change. Trump is what they have been consciously working toward since 1968.

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      June 29, 2017 at 10:28 am

      They are all afraid that he will troll them too. I believe this clown has a book that he keeps everything disparaging about everyone to use it on them if they ever not agree with him. This is a very and sick AND sad man IMO.

      Reply
      • holly hobby says:
        June 29, 2017 at 1:29 pm

        I do not know why these pols are afraid of him. Call him on his $hit and don’t back down. Safety in numbers. Grab a bunch of pols and attack him as a group. Sometimes a bully needs to be punched in the nose to make him stop. Who’s going to step up and do this?

  7. Maria F. says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:09 am

    the two twitters re Ivanka’ s shock re viciousness and Flotus’ campaign against bullying are GOLD.

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Yep, our president is being bitchy about a woman’s face lift. Can you imagine President Obama doing such a thing?

    Reply
  9. Jenns says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Can’t wait for all the Republicans to defend this one!

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:12 am

    This insane man calling out a private citizen and journalist simply to humiliate her. His use of woman and blood is no coincidence. He is a madman. There has to be something done. He is guilty, his wife and daughter (both of whom have had been surgically enhanced) and all of his enablers are guilty. He’s gotta to go. Mika could have done better than a small hands cereal box, but damn, how effen dare he. Joe will go nuts, watch and see.

    Reply
  11. Alp says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Someone made a comment to me that you know it’s bad in office when we know who’s there. When Obama was POTUS did I know who was press secretary? Nope. Did I follow what was going on everyday? Nope. Did I even know who the senators where? Nope.
    Granted, I’m not American but this shitshow of a presidency is so pervasive, it appears everywhere, and everyone knows the basic names involved. Like, I’m surprised that everyday https://whatthefuckjusthappenedtoday.com has so much to update us on. It’s been more than 100 days, and all this crap is still flying everywhere. You would think he would at least get someone competent to do all the work for him, even if he was going to take credit.

    Reply
  12. Zip says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Congratulations on letting this man become POTUS. Well done GOP-, third-party- and non-voters of the USA. Well done.

    Reply
  13. Aila says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Another day, another tweet from Trump embarrassing our country in front of the entire planet.

    Reply
  14. iris says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Please forgive me, but I find his tweets hilarious. It’d be more funny if he weren’t President but such as it is…

    Reply
  15. Olenna says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:18 am

    No words.

    Reply
  16. Radley says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:18 am

    This is so beneath the dignity of the office of President. I’m mortified that this childish egomaniac is allegedly Commander in Chief.

    The sad part is that he’s obviously dead @ss wrong, but will never apologize. He’s incorrigible, intractable and unsuitable for public office.

    Reply
  17. Nic919 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Just when you think he can’t go any lower… I truly don’t understand how any woman could have voted for him and that was with all the misogyny demonstrated prior to the election. He has demonstrated so much more since.

    Maybe this means he is worried about whatever WaPo is sitting on at the moment and this is his way to lash out? Because this circus needs to end now.

    Reply
  18. Megan says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Maybe Trump is pissed because they declined Precious Jared’s offer to officiate their wedding.

    Mueller needs to work fast because the wheels are coming off the crazy train and god knows what this psycho is capable of.

    Reply
    • Mermaid says:
      June 29, 2017 at 10:25 am

      Come on Mueller!!!! This man will deserve a place on Mount Rushmore if he takes down Trump. As for the tweet this morning: 1. Of course he watches Morning Joe he can’t not watch anything about him. 2. The hypocrisy about Mika having a face-lift after Melania and Ivanka have also had tons of plastic surgery is staggering. He would be ripping on her if she didn’t have work done. I’m sick of people shaming people for plastic surgery. It’s practically a requirement in the entertainment business. How does Trump keep reaching new lows? Maybe it’s good for us that all he does is watch tv and golf. Oh and embarrass the country on an hourly basis.

      Reply
  19. lls says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Sometimes, the truth will hurt your little feelings.

    Reply
  20. anniefannie says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Scarborough meltdown in 3,2,1…..
    I watch MJ religiously and have little love for Mica ( waaaay too sanctimonious) but this is outrageous. So glad people are linking his twitters too Ivanka and FLOTUS ridiculous
    remarks…

    Reply
  21. lily says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Mr. Trump I have been holding this in for a long time. Please look into turtlenecks as your neck resembles a vagina.

    Reply
  22. blonde555 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:27 am

    It’s kind of funny 😑 and she does look lifted high to heaven.

    Reply
  23. Merritt says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:30 am

    The way Trump treats women in the media is disgusting. There was the Irish reporter he creeped on the other day and then these gross attacks on Brzezinski.

    Reply
  24. TheOtherOne says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Blah blah. Keep calling key senators and their respective governors to vote no on Trumpcare. #resist

    Reply
  25. Indiana Joanna says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:32 am

    He is seriously mentally ill. We have a president so full of rage and insecurity that anyone who critiques him will be viciously attacked.

    Reply
  26. InVain says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I get that a lot of people might not be fans of Joe + Mika’s. But, regardless of what Trump thinks, Morning Joe is highly rated among the news network morning shows. They have been very critical of his administration and nearly all of their panel guests are too. It may not have started day one in Office, and we all know Joe is a good ol’ boy, but Mika has never been a fan of this loser. Beyond that, spewing that nastiness all of Twitter is abhorrent. Not surprising – everything he doesn’t and says is. I just don’t understand how any woman would want to associate with him. I want him to be over – yesterday.

    Reply
  27. Talie says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:37 am

    They made a huge mistake even going to Mar-a-Lago…I think they regret all this sucking up they did to Trump now, but they got into bed with him. Now they’re stuck.

    Reply
  28. Barbs441 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I go on his twitter every morning and he attacks anyone who criticizes him. It’s embarrassing to have a president like this. I was in a checkout line two days ago and the lady in front of me started to vent about Trump I asked her if voted and she said “No, I never vote it’s rigged anyway.” I simply replied “if you don’t vote you don’t have a right to complain, we live in FL you must vote, people like you is the reason we have Trump.” She played dumb and told me I made sense and told me she will vote next year. PEOPLE IF YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO VOTE GO OUT and VOTE!!!

    Reply
  29. Beth says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:43 am

    When the guy who represents our country acts like this, I couldn’t be more embarrassed. Why does he sit around watching TV all the time? Enough is enough. Time for the Trump family to go.
    Ridiculous to see this prick having a fundraiser for the 2020 campaign when it doesn’t look like he’ll even be around for a year. This scumbag is nothing more than a con man trying to fill his wallet

    Reply
  30. third ginger says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I go back and forth on Joe and Mika, but they often have impressive guests and discussions. It’s ironic that just this morning, a young conservative writer, Karen Soltis Anderson, was arguing that many people, not just Trump supporters, wanted more coverage of “real issues,” not just negative coverage of Trump. I did my usual screaming at the TV, saying that Trumps’ tweets ARE news, showing us the mind of this president. And here he goes again!!

    Also, Joe and Mika have known Trump for a long time, so when they imply that he is mentally unstable, I tend to take them seriously.

    Reply
  31. JenB says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:53 am

    New Horror/Reality Show: Real Presidents of the United States
    Nothing is beneath this vile man.

    Reply
  32. Lightpurple says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Want to laugh? Check out GOP members of Congress clutching their pearls on Twitter about how THIS is just unacceptable and all the brilliant responses calling them out as cowards for not including Trump’s address in their tweets and questioning how THIS is so objectionable but everything else he has said and done is okay. Lindsey Graham is a ghost place to start.

    Reply
  33. nemera34 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Mika’s response tweet was perfect.. HE is a small man in many ways
    https://twitter.com/morningmika/status/880415526371176448

    Reply
  34. Marty says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:04 am

    I KNOW this fried chicken-skinned looking motherfu**er is not trying to come for anyone else’s looks! Like, really?!

    This just falls in line with his pattern of being vicious to women who he feels “don’t know their place”. And no it’s not funny in any way, because this man is supposed to be the leader of the free world, not making digs at women’s looks first thing in the morning.

    Reply
  35. rachel says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:21 am

    He’s such a vile, vulgar, little creature.

    Reply
  36. Veronica says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Honestly, this drama was almost worth it for her response.

    Reply
  37. Joannie says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Disgraceful! Could this guy sink any lower?

    Reply
  38. Beth says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Didn’t Eric Trump say liberals weren’t people and we had no morals? Princess Ivanka has to wake up and see her father is vicious, not us

    Reply
  39. pinetree13 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    This really upset me this morning. I’ve never seen these two but the blatant misogyny at first made me really angry and then made me want to cry.

    Just a reminder ladies, you need to wake up NATURALLY beautiful and NEVER age. If you do, you’re an old hag, but if you try to prevent it or look better (which you should since your looks are the most important aspect about you) then you will be SHAMED because *gasp* you’re supposed to be naturally beautiful and how gross if you tried surgery to maintain society’s expectation of you. Don’t you know once you’re 35 you’re supposed to disappear into the woods where no one has to look upon your ugly/aged visage?

    Can you imagine the message this sends to today’s youth? Can you imagine?!?

    Reply
  40. MellyMel says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Again this disgusting mean girl acting “man” is talking about someone’s looks, when he looks…the way he looks! Bwahaha! I really want to know what he sees when he looks in the mirror.

    Reply
  41. Beth says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    My Trump supporter mother walked in a few minutes ago and I threw my tablet to her. Made her read all his disgusting tweets while I screamed at her. She walked out silent. I hope this finally woke her up about that despicable creep

    Reply
  42. Be says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    And Ivanka, Melania, and every woman in that family is not?

    Reply
  43. themummy says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Everything else aside for a moment (but UGH to all of it), how could he have known she was bleeding badly from a face lift if he didn’t let her come? Doesn’t that mean he would not have seen her?

    This goddamn orange toddler blowhole. I hope he has a stroke. And no, I do not feel bad for saying that at all.

    (Edit: Ok, so I may have misunderstood. They did go to Mar-a-Cheapo but Emperor AnusMouth said no to them spending time with him? Regardless, his tweets are vile and he has no dignity whatsoever.)

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      June 29, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      I don’t believe mika was walking around with a face full of blood. We all know 45 is a world class liar. I believe he just wanted to talk about blood on a woman. I guess Ivanka and Flotos must be so proud of him. Anyone seen IVanka this morning on her way to work? To be honest I believe she was dressed so inappropriately going to the office. I hope she has a jacket to put over her top. If I had gone to work dressed like that my boss would have sent me back home to change, and if a man had gone to the office like that he would be told to go change his top.

      Reply
    • Neelyo says:
      June 29, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      He’s always so incoherent it’s hard to tell what anything means, but I assumed that back when he was friends with Mika and Joe that they had an invite to one of his resorts and Mika made the mistake of telling him she couldn’t go because of surgery.

      Reply
    • BB says:
      June 29, 2017 at 2:21 pm

      I read it somewhere he has security cameras installed everywhere in his clubs and can eavesdrop each guest room.

      Reply
  44. SMD says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    It is so far out of the norm and truly a sign he has serious issues with women. There is nothing funny about this tweet and if I hear one more Republican say “well I wish he wouldn’t, or it was a poor choice, it’s a distraction,” I’ll scream. It’s a disgrace and Trump should be called out on it by everyone. Most CEO’s would have to step down or would be fired if they made comments like this. At least Navarro let him have it on Wolf Blitzer today. She said what needed to be said!

    Reply
  45. SMD says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Let’s take a moment to imagine if President Obama had tweeted this about anyone, there would have been marching in the street and Republicans demanding impeachment.

    Reply
  46. Rapunzel says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Is he trying to make it sound like Mika tried to get with him? “I said no!” to sex with her because she was unattractive?

    Ugh… I can’t

    Reply
  47. Tanya says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    When you can’t argue a point, you insult. Nothing to see here. Pretty typical for lowballers, such as Trump.

    He’s on Twitter because he’s not running the country. Someone else is. Otherwise, Twitter would not be on his schedule AT ALL.

    Reply
  48. why? says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    It’s disgusting how Melania and Sarah Huckabee are defending Trump’s verbal attack on Mika. Melania campaigned on cyberbullying, yet when her husband uses twitter to cyberbully Mika, Melania claims that her husband is the victim and admits that Trump has a huge problem with getting even with people? There is something seriously wrong with Sarah Huckabee. How can she go out and defend Trump’s verbal attack on Mika after all those things she was ranting about yesterday? Trump criticized SNL for making fun of Sarah Hucakbee, and then Sarah pats Trump on the back when he makes fun of Mika? Ivanka is always claiming that she supports women and that her father supports women, so where was she to admonish her father for saying what he said about Mika? Trump can’t talk about anyone having plastic surgery because all of his wives, Ivanka, his oldest sons, and even himself have had plastic surgery. Trump isn’t in a position to criticize anyone’s looks. Trump is the king of plastic surgery gone wrong.

    I remember this one time when Mika was defending Trump, she said that the private Trump is different than the public Trump and that Trump was kind, smart, considerate, and caring person. So after today’s verbal attack, does Mika still think that Trump is a kind, smart, caring and considerate person?

    The reason Trump keeps doing things like this is because there are no consequences for his bad actions. When will enough be enough for the GOP? Why are they allowing the President of the US to use twitter as a bully pulpit? Now we can add Mika to Trump’s growing list of victims(Obama, Hillary, Sally Yates, Comey, Mueller, Susan Rice, Lorretta Lynch, Democrats).

    Morning Joe is poorly rated? Once again, after whining about fake news, Trump, gets on twitter and puts out fake news. Before Trump puts out these lies, he needs to fact check, according to the article that was posted on June 27, MJ is doing very well (Rachel Maddow was ranked #1 and MSNBC did better in ratings than CNN-MSNBC ranked 2nd to FoxNews, which is odd because just last month MSNBC was ranked higher than Fox, so Fox must be buying viewers).

    Neil Gorshe and the Supreme Court failed this country. They had one job to do and they failed. Did you see the list of people Trump and his administration are saying can’t come into the country? Fiances, grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, BIL, SIL, and nieces and nephews are not allowed to enter the country because according to Trump’s administration these are not close family relationships. Don’t many aunts, uncles, and grandparents take care of children? This is disgusting. Neil Gorsch needs to be removed from the Supreme Court because he is showing that he can’t be independent of Trump. If he wasn’t on the Supreme Court Trump’s entire Muslim Ban would have been rejected.

    Reply
  49. M.A.F. says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Yeah and in a weeks time he will do it again and again. There is zero accountability on this Administration. He hasn’t and won’t change. And I highly doubt there will be a significant response to this by anyone. It is one thing to speak out and condemn this but will there be any type of action? Nope.

    Reply
  50. third ginger says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    I need to stop watching Huckabee Sanders. I’m an old lady with high blood pressure. The lies and excuses!! Then in the middle of the press conference, she talks about her “faith” and her “God” The Republicans weak tweets need to be action!! March down to the White House and tell him to cut this crap out!

    Reply
  51. why? says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    After his remarks about the Civil War, healthcare, Lincoln, Andrew Jackson, and Fredrick Douglas, how can Trump tell anyone that they have a low IQ? Trump is projecting the negative feelings he has about himself onto others. Trump calls the press fake news because he is the King of Fake News. Trump says that Mika has a low IQ because he has a low IQ. Trump calls Hillary crooked because he is crooked.

    Trump is a bully. He uses twitter as a bully pulpit and to spread lies. The people who have the power(GOP, Spicer, Sarah Huckabee, Kellyanne to stop him are doing nothing. When will the GOP grow a backbone and impeach Trump?

    The reasons Trump (and then has Spicer, Kellyanne, and Sarah do the same)won’t acknowledge that Russia hacked our election is because he is extremely afraid of Putin and then to acknowledge that the Russian’s hacked our election is to acknowledge that he lost the election.

    I still don’t understand why those reporters continue to show up to Sarah and Spicer’s briefings. Those briefings are a waste of time because all Sarah and Spicer do is lie and make ridiculous excuses for Trump’s bad behavior. These reporters could put an end to all of this if they just stopped showing up to the briefings in protest.

    Reply
  52. Beth says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    I just watched Sarah Suckabee making pathetic excuses. Maybe someone should remind her that a president will always be criticized and talked about by the media. If he didn’t like what a talk show host said, he should ignore it, not insult her looks. Him and his team drive me crazy with frustrating embarrassment.
    I don’t want to hear about God being the only perfect person because I, like many others don’t believe in God!
    Does she always wear those pearls?

    Reply
  53. EbonyS says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    52% of white women voted for the POS.
    Almost two of of three white men who voted, voted for this POS.

    I will forever keep going back to those states. Especially the former one. SMH.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment