Donald Trump: ‘Crazy low IQ’ Mika Brzezinski had a ‘face-lift’

Every weekday morning, I sit down at the computer and I wonder which political stories would be good to cover for the day. So much sh-t happens in every 24-hour newscycle, and I actually try to figure out which stories have some kind of pop-culture relevance, or media relevance, or are generally the most newsworthy. I was pleased this morning because the only thing I really wanted to talk about was Emmanuel Macron’s shady invitation to Bigly. But of course that pleasure was shot to hell the moment Emperor Bigly’s itchy Twitter fingers got on Twitter an hour ago. His aides must have left him unattended for a moment, so he started watching Morning Joe on MSNBC. And this is what he tweeted:

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Twitter is going crazy with this right now. While I have no love for Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, this is unacceptable. The misogyny, the unhinged bullying, the stupidity, the audacity of this baby-fisted mad man is not something I will ever want to understand.

Trump's "Mika was too ugly to let her be around me" recalls his "those women were too ugly for me to want to sexually assault." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 29, 2017

This person is debasing the office of president; attacking a private citizen & journalist while using threats of humiliation to cow the GOP. https://t.co/MAyRplXzZS — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 29, 2017

Ivanka Trump this month: "There is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. … I was a little blindsided by on a personal level." https://t.co/bQ0UDuvgcR — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) June 29, 2017

Trump's tweet on Mika isn't just lashing out. He has long made a practice of humiliating women in public. Did it to Michelle Fields too. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 29, 2017

My God, someone go smash his phone. Please. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 29, 2017

This reminds me: how is @FLOTUS's campaign against cyber-bullying going? https://t.co/X4xmyreGLH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2017

This crass, vulgar person, who obsesses over women's weight, looks and various aspects of their "bleeding," is PRESIDENT. Ruminate on that. https://t.co/MAyRplXzZS — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 29, 2017

There's no such thing as rock bottom pic.twitter.com/SiLCnEHCvI — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) June 29, 2017