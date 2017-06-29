Donald Trump: ‘Crazy low IQ’ Mika Brzezinski had a ‘face-lift’

Every weekday morning, I sit down at the computer and I wonder which political stories would be good to cover for the day. So much sh-t happens in every 24-hour newscycle, and I actually try to figure out which stories have some kind of pop-culture relevance, or media relevance, or are generally the most newsworthy. I was pleased this morning because the only thing I really wanted to talk about was Emmanuel Macron’s shady invitation to Bigly. But of course that pleasure was shot to hell the moment Emperor Bigly’s itchy Twitter fingers got on Twitter an hour ago. His aides must have left him unattended for a moment, so he started watching Morning Joe on MSNBC. And this is what he tweeted:
I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
Twitter is going crazy with this right now. While I have no love for Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, this is unacceptable. The misogyny, the unhinged bullying, the stupidity, the audacity of this baby-fisted mad man is not something I will ever want to understand.
Trump's "Mika was too ugly to let her be around me" recalls his "those women were too ugly for me to want to sexually assault."
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 29, 2017
This person is debasing the office of president; attacking a private citizen & journalist while using threats of humiliation to cow the GOP. https://t.co/MAyRplXzZS
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 29, 2017
Ivanka Trump this month: "There is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. … I was a little blindsided by on a personal level." https://t.co/bQ0UDuvgcR
— Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) June 29, 2017
Trump's tweet on Mika isn't just lashing out. He has long made a practice of humiliating women in public. Did it to Michelle Fields too.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 29, 2017
My God, someone go smash his phone. Please.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 29, 2017
This reminds me: how is @FLOTUS's campaign against cyber-bullying going? https://t.co/X4xmyreGLH
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2017
This crass, vulgar person, who obsesses over women's weight, looks and various aspects of their "bleeding," is PRESIDENT. Ruminate on that. https://t.co/MAyRplXzZS
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 29, 2017
There's no such thing as rock bottom pic.twitter.com/SiLCnEHCvI
— Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) June 29, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Crass and vulgar, debasing the office: yep. And every person who supports him-what do you have to say about that? He’s the f-ing President of the United States and he’s insulating people on twitter. Vile.
well, they admire somebody who is direct and says it like it is… no way you can make them understand.
I know-it’s like banging your head against the wall.
Well according to Mini Van Mom Sara Huckabee Sanders, he’s “fighting fire with fire.” Sara Orangino is watching you and one day he’s going to fire you because you don’t look hot enough for him.
He is a disgrace to the office. I did like how Chrissy Teigen called him out and told him he’s 71 and needs to grow $@!$# up.
There’s a place in hell for that “Christian” Sanders.
They think it’s great. I knew we were in trouble way back when an – older educated professional Jewish white man styling himself independent – friend responded to something I quoted from former Labor Secretary Robert Reich by calling him a “dwarf” or a “midget.” Nothing on the merits. Just insulting his appearance. Guess who he voted for.
Another former friend used the “witch” analogy for Hillary Clinton well before the vote and seemed to think he was clever.
Trump freed people to put their ugly on display.
Yup just checked in on social media and predictably, they think this is totally acceptable behavior because the “dishonest media” deserves it.
These people disgust me.
Zero days since being a (inter)national embarrassment
Can you imagine how awkward his meeting with Moon Jae-In will be? How do you have a serious conversation about North Korea when hours earlier Trump had a twitter tantrum?
Trump is like, the ultimate troll.
I am not a fan of Joe and Mika either. Quite frankly, they had a hand in helping elect this piece of garbage. That being said, his tweets are offensive and very, very trump-esque.
Tate, I totally agrees with you about them having a hand of electing this fool. Joe was a big fan of him during the campaign. Mika did not back up Hillary one time as far as I remembers. However, the vulgarity of this fool is on a level I have never seen in a president ever.
@B n A fn – I agree with you that Mika did not back up Hillary one time – she was always negative toward HRC. That’s one of the reason’s I stopped watching morning joe. I’m NOT a Mika fan, however this is just unacceptable.
Yes, Donnie Two Scoops was a frequent caller to Morning Joe — they helped enable this (I don’t even know what to call him anymore) person get elected. Some days it’s still very apparent that Joe has an inside into the White House inner circle.
I noticed this morning that Joe did not return for the last ten minutes of the show. As Mika and Joe report on Cheeto Mussolini’s tweets in real time, my hope is that Joe finally had enough, and was on his way to Special Prosecutor Mueller to spill the goods he has on Trump. The attack on Mika was cruel and inexcusable.
How any female Congresswoman or Senator continues to remain silent in the face of this blatant misogyny is beyond me.
Joe’s insider is rumored to be dear son-in-law JK. He keeps alluding to one or more ‘close to him’ sources, and an article (WaPo?) a month or two ago said that JK makes calls to media allies, including Joe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They changed their tune about Trump very late in the election cycle so no love for these two tools.
I watch mostly for the panel and guests because Joe and Mika are always talking over each other and guests. I believe joe did vote for 45 although he did say he would not. Also, when listening to joe, at times, he is giving 45 advice in the form of being a critic. However, joe has soured on him for awhile now. I can’t wait until tomorrow morning, it’s going to be epic. Mika is going to go off on the orange clown 🤡 and I will be cheering her on.
Is it about having “love” for these people, though?
No. This is about professionalism and common courtesy. This is about a person in a very important position of power who spends more time attacking the free press than he does doing the job he was hired to do.
I mean…you don’t have to like these people to think that this is completely disgusting and abhorrent behavior on the part of 45.
@ kitten – I’m not excusing his behavior, I’m just not going to become a Mika sympathizer because she got caught in his crosshairs. He was just as gross to Carly Fiorina and Megyn Kelly.
Whenever Trump does this, the target of his ire usually ends up being heralded as some hapless victim. I’ll hold my sympathy for people like the Khans or the reporter he mocked. The ones who don’t have a platform to fight back.
Sorry, Neelyo, I didn’t mean to get pissy and I completely get where you’re coming from.
I just don’t want us to lose focus of where our anger should be directed: to that bloated orange vulgarian that is destroying our country.
But you’re right that we don’t need to put these people on a pedestal, either.
Oh Jake Tapper, you actually made me laugh about it. But it was that kind of sad laugh when you realize how bad the joke actually is… that about sums up Trump’s presidency. A really sad, terrible joke.
John Legend’s tweet made me laugh but it’s definitely more sad than funny.
Jake Tapper has fast become my favorite news anchor. I try to make a point to watch his show.
The worst part of it all is: he is only a symptom of the actual tumor (Republican party). He could never have gotten this far if his own party hadn’t (and continues to) roll over for him. His approval ratings among conservatives are still 80-90%. And because of that, nothing is going to change. Trump is what they have been consciously working toward since 1968.
They are all afraid that he will troll them too. I believe this clown has a book that he keeps everything disparaging about everyone to use it on them if they ever not agree with him. This is a very and sick AND sad man IMO.
I do not know why these pols are afraid of him. Call him on his $hit and don’t back down. Safety in numbers. Grab a bunch of pols and attack him as a group. Sometimes a bully needs to be punched in the nose to make him stop. Who’s going to step up and do this?
the two twitters re Ivanka’ s shock re viciousness and Flotus’ campaign against bullying are GOLD.
Well missy countered orange one’s diahrrea with a picture of her baby holding a teddy bear. Honey now is not the time!
Yep, our president is being bitchy about a woman’s face lift. Can you imagine President Obama doing such a thing?
This reminds me of MK bleeding from her wherever. This idiot loves to talk about women bleeding. Can’t wait for his wife to tell us its “locker room talk” or “boys talk” . I have decided to not read about him, but I just can’t.
She had said before that “when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder”
That’s not how to generate a healthy debate. He sounds deranged.
Trump is all about tearing down Obama’s legacy, but what he doesn’t realize is that his behavior is making Obama look SO GOOD in comparison. Trump’s lack of decency makes Obama look like the most decent president that ever lived.
Can’t wait for all the Republicans to defend this one!
Several have made public statements against these tweets, including my Senator Lindsey Graham who I absolutely do not support in any way. He often stand up to Trump on Twitter or on some cable news show but then go on supporting his inhumane agenda.
This insane man calling out a private citizen and journalist simply to humiliate her. His use of woman and blood is no coincidence. He is a madman. There has to be something done. He is guilty, his wife and daughter (both of whom have had been surgically enhanced) and all of his enablers are guilty. He’s gotta to go. Mika could have done better than a small hands cereal box, but damn, how effen dare he. Joe will go nuts, watch and see.
Trump himself has also had plastic surgery. Ivana wrote in her book that he had some sort of scalp shortening (presumably to decrease the size of a bald spot).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a propagandist, not a journalist. Or are you forgetting whose daughter she is?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJ9ce-yMEfc
In true Trumpian manner, he is simply calling her out for being a hypocrite.
So you are defending that and saying that’s how a leader should act? I’m frankly embarrassed. Even Hitler didn’t do that (and that’s saying something right there).
holly hobby, Amen. I cannot believe people are defending these vile tweets. Huckabee Sanders seemed to blame liberals, saying he was just responding to their bullying. Once again, just when I think he/they can’t be any more despicable, he is/they are.
Are you serious?
He is calling her out? Like a freaking 10-year-old and you think it is fine for a senior citizen much less the President to behave that way? She is not a propagandist but Tangerine and his Russian owners are. Trumpian manner=disgusting pig. His supporters are like the Medieval peasants who used to flock to the town square to watch a ghoulish execution for entertainment and cheer like lunatics. Way to devolve.
Wtf?
Someone made a comment to me that you know it’s bad in office when we know who’s there. When Obama was POTUS did I know who was press secretary? Nope. Did I follow what was going on everyday? Nope. Did I even know who the senators where? Nope.
Granted, I’m not American but this shitshow of a presidency is so pervasive, it appears everywhere, and everyone knows the basic names involved. Like, I’m surprised that everyday https://whatthefuckjusthappenedtoday.com has so much to update us on. It’s been more than 100 days, and all this crap is still flying everywhere. You would think he would at least get someone competent to do all the work for him, even if he was going to take credit.
Congratulations on letting this man become POTUS. Well done GOP-, third-party- and non-voters of the USA. Well done.
I like you. That’s all.
Yep, thank you to all you f@ckers that in one way or another held open the door for this piece of trash to walk into the White House.
Sorry, I seem to have run out of polite.
Don’t forget Russia
Congratulations and thanks to all his supporters who still cheer for him. Trump and his people make me sick
As a country, we have fallen so far from our ideals. Sigh.
I actually hate Trump’s supporters more than I hate him. It’s one thing to be a single, crazy, boorish oaf. But to look at his behaviour and say, “Yeah, I like this guy and want him running my country and making decisions about my future!”, to me, is even more horrifying than Trump himself.
So agree with this post. +10,000.
Completely agree.
I agree. He’s disgusting in every way. But he’s never hidden it. They’re willing to overlook everything he does because he’s “not Hillary.”
Yes. Absolutely.
100% with you, Nina.
I could not agree more.
Another day, another tweet from Trump embarrassing our country in front of the entire planet.
Please forgive me, but I find his tweets hilarious. It’d be more funny if he weren’t President but such as it is…
I don’t if you’re being serious. I mean did you read his tweet? This is the leader of the Free World and he tweeted about a woman’s bleeding face, with the sole purpose to be a prick and humiliate her and her fiancé, both of whom he hates, like he hates just about everyone else. That’s a real knee slapper, sure it will make it on the blooper reel of inordinately indulgent, inappropriate, undignified presidential tweets.
Actually, I don’t think he is the “leader of the free world” any longer, because “we” are no loner the leader of anything. We have sunk so low at this point. Mueller hurry up!!!
Yeah not forgiven.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a vile human being the way he treats people, and the fact that he is the President just makes it deplorable, but its not surprising he will do it again and again, and what makes me so mad is he gets away with everything, he has no place being President with the type of lowlife scum that he is. And ,on a superficial level he should a look at his own face and body, before he makes little of other peoples looks, because he is ugly inside and out.
What do you find hilarious? The bullying?
Exactly. Even if he wasn’t president, he’s just being vile to another human being. I don’t like being the audience (and I refuse to be a cheerleader) for bullies. It’d be different if he was disagreeing with them and knocking down their arguments. But he’s not, he went for lowest blow possible. He has no dignity.
No dignity whatsoever. Beyond unfit. Right now, I honestly feel he needs to be forcibly removed from the WH.
Michael Beschloss: George Washington wrote john Adams 1789 that a president “must maintain the dignity of office.”
No words.
This is so beneath the dignity of the office of President. I’m mortified that this childish egomaniac is allegedly Commander in Chief.
The sad part is that he’s obviously dead @ss wrong, but will never apologize. He’s incorrigible, intractable and unsuitable for public office.
Just when you think he can’t go any lower… I truly don’t understand how any woman could have voted for him and that was with all the misogyny demonstrated prior to the election. He has demonstrated so much more since.
Maybe this means he is worried about whatever WaPo is sitting on at the moment and this is his way to lash out? Because this circus needs to end now.
Apparently, some women find him to be funny.
*eyeroll*
“Just when you think he can’t go any lower… ”
So true! This goes through my mind almost every day.
“Maybe this means he is worried about whatever WaPo is sitting on at the moment and this is his way to lash out?”
I read a rumor the other day that Hannity was saying on his radio show that even if there is evidence of collusion, Trump was just being patriotic to expose Clinton secrets to voters via hacking. Tied in with Trump comments at the same time, the article was suggesting that news is going to drop re: evidence of collusion, so they were trying to pre-emptively make collusion not a big deal.
Gee is Hannity talking to a bunch of 5 year olds? His reasoning doesn’t make sense!
The mental gymnastics Hannity and other supporters have to go through in order to excuse Trump looks so exhausting.
Maybe Trump is pissed because they declined Precious Jared’s offer to officiate their wedding.
Mueller needs to work fast because the wheels are coming off the crazy train and god knows what this psycho is capable of.
Come on Mueller!!!! This man will deserve a place on Mount Rushmore if he takes down Trump. As for the tweet this morning: 1. Of course he watches Morning Joe he can’t not watch anything about him. 2. The hypocrisy about Mika having a face-lift after Melania and Ivanka have also had tons of plastic surgery is staggering. He would be ripping on her if she didn’t have work done. I’m sick of people shaming people for plastic surgery. It’s practically a requirement in the entertainment business. How does Trump keep reaching new lows? Maybe it’s good for us that all he does is watch tv and golf. Oh and embarrass the country on an hourly basis.
Sometimes, the truth will hurt your little feelings.
Yes. Everytime Trump acts like this, I hope his supporters hurt now that they’re seeing what he really is. Their feelings should be hurt that he conned them with piles of BS promises.
Scarborough meltdown in 3,2,1…..
I watch MJ religiously and have little love for Mica ( waaaay too sanctimonious) but this is outrageous. So glad people are linking his twitters too Ivanka and FLOTUS ridiculous
remarks…
Mr. Trump I have been holding this in for a long time. Please look into turtlenecks as your neck resembles a vagina.
It’s kind of funny 😑 and she does look lifted high to heaven.
He’s the President of the United States. It’s not remotely funny at all. I don’t care who he’s mocking. It’s totally unacceptable.
Like you, he is certainly entitled to his opinion regardless of what office he holds.
lls: BS. He is president. He isn’t some random person tweeting their hate. He doesn’t have the right to come after a citizen of the country he is supposed to be leading and attack their intelligence and their appearance. There has never been a president in our history that has come close to his vulgarity, let alone on a social platform. I am taking a wild guess you found it pretty funny when he mocked the disabled reporter. I am totally shocked, seriously, shocked that there are people, especially on this site, defending him. There is no excuse for his behavior. Period.
@lls-he can think anything he wants. He can say anything he wants in the privacy of his home. But as the President of the United States he can NOT bully, insult and mock people from his Twitter.
My god no wonder we have Trump–people have the lowest possible standards for a POTUS.
And yes, people who minimize and normalize his erratic and unprofessional behavior are part of the problem.
sorrynotsorry
@lls, He is the president. It is terrible when people think that he’s entitled to do these things. Shame on anyone who doesn’t care about what he’s doing to our country and says him acting like this is funny . Trumpsters should be crying with embarrassment. It’s so unfair to the people who saw through this disgusting pig have to put up with this. There’s no excuse for him.
Freedom of speech is not the same as freedom from consequence. Nobody is stopping him from tweeting. The fallout, including the disgust, distrust, and loss of respect from the public, is a consequence, one that will have serious repercussions both nationally and internationally in the long run. Most of us are required to behave like professionals on the job – I don’t know why you’d expect anything less from somebody in a seat of immense economic and political power.
The phrase “entitled to his opinion” is often a defense of an opinion that is indefensible.
He is entitled to an opinion but he isn’t entitled to behave in a crude offensive manner. He represents our country and he isn’t entitled to humiliate us on the world stage. I hope she sues him in civil court for slander. Maybe that will shut his ugly mouth.
She just turned 50 a few weeks ago. I doubt she had that much work done.
I don’t think the amount of work she did or didn’t have is the point. It’s the fact that the leader of the country is expected to care for and protect his citizens, not denigrate and mock nationally.
Lady D I was responding to blonde555, #22.
Even from a sense of humor-wise, it’s not funny, it’s cruel and bullying.
It’s the laziest and lowest form of rebuttal. He can’t answer for himself as a professional or intellectual, BECAUSE HE’S NEITHER, so he goes after looks and lifestyles like a child.
The way Trump treats women in the media is disgusting. There was the Irish reporter he creeped on the other day and then these gross attacks on Brzezinski.
Blah blah. Keep calling key senators and their respective governors to vote no on Trumpcare. #resist
^^^THIS!
He is seriously mentally ill. We have a president so full of rage and insecurity that anyone who critiques him will be viciously attacked.
I get that a lot of people might not be fans of Joe + Mika’s. But, regardless of what Trump thinks, Morning Joe is highly rated among the news network morning shows. They have been very critical of his administration and nearly all of their panel guests are too. It may not have started day one in Office, and we all know Joe is a good ol’ boy, but Mika has never been a fan of this loser. Beyond that, spewing that nastiness all of Twitter is abhorrent. Not surprising – everything he doesn’t and says is. I just don’t understand how any woman would want to associate with him. I want him to be over – yesterday.
They were pretty vicious on their show, it was actually cringeworthy, like they had a personal vendetta against him, sure, he should have brushed it off, but they’re all being childish. Sad.
They made a huge mistake even going to Mar-a-Lago…I think they regret all this sucking up they did to Trump now, but they got into bed with him. Now they’re stuck.
I go on his twitter every morning and he attacks anyone who criticizes him. It’s embarrassing to have a president like this. I was in a checkout line two days ago and the lady in front of me started to vent about Trump I asked her if voted and she said “No, I never vote it’s rigged anyway.” I simply replied “if you don’t vote you don’t have a right to complain, we live in FL you must vote, people like you is the reason we have Trump.” She played dumb and told me I made sense and told me she will vote next year. PEOPLE IF YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO VOTE GO OUT and VOTE!!!
Wow, thank you so much for taking the time to talk to her. You might have made a difference! One person at a time is the only way to get people to understand it seems.
Yes. A public service, indeed.
When the guy who represents our country acts like this, I couldn’t be more embarrassed. Why does he sit around watching TV all the time? Enough is enough. Time for the Trump family to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, Joe and Mika have known Trump for a long time, so when they imply that he is mentally unstable, I tend to take them seriously.
I like their guests and usual panelists, too.
One thing that may not have been mentioned is that her father passed away a month ago. I think his funeral was within the past two weeks. To me, that adds to how mean this is.
New Horror/Reality Show: Real Presidents of the United States
Nothing is beneath this vile man.
Want to laugh? Check out GOP members of Congress clutching their pearls on Twitter about how THIS is just unacceptable and all the brilliant responses calling them out as cowards for not including Trump’s address in their tweets and questioning how THIS is so objectionable but everything else he has said and done is okay. Lindsey Graham is a ghost place to start.
Mika’s response tweet was perfect.. HE is a small man in many ways
https://twitter.com/morningmika/status/880415526371176448
I KNOW this fried chicken-skinned looking motherfu**er is not trying to come for anyone else’s looks! Like, really?!
This just falls in line with his pattern of being vicious to women who he feels “don’t know their place”. And no it’s not funny in any way, because this man is supposed to be the leader of the free world, not making digs at women’s looks first thing in the morning.
“fried chicken-skinned looking motherfu**er” THIS!! I ask myself this every time he talks about someone ‘s looks. Like sir, wtf are YOU talking about??
But, dear, don’t you know he’s a wealthy man?! He doesn’t have to worry about his appearance. This expression is priceless!! Hope it doesn’t put me off my actual fried chicken.
He’s such a vile, vulgar, little creature.
Rachel, short and sweet and describes him perfectly.
Honestly, this drama was almost worth it for her response.
Disgraceful! Could this guy sink any lower?
Buckle up
Yes, Joannie. All signs seem to indicate this jack ass has no rock bottom so lower we will go.
Trump to Joannie : Here, hold my beer (belly).
Didn’t Eric Trump say liberals weren’t people and we had no morals? Princess Ivanka has to wake up and see her father is vicious, not us
Princess Nagini has responded by tweeting a picture of her baby with a giant teddy bear.
This really upset me this morning. I’ve never seen these two but the blatant misogyny at first made me really angry and then made me want to cry.
Just a reminder ladies, you need to wake up NATURALLY beautiful and NEVER age. If you do, you’re an old hag, but if you try to prevent it or look better (which you should since your looks are the most important aspect about you) then you will be SHAMED because *gasp* you’re supposed to be naturally beautiful and how gross if you tried surgery to maintain society’s expectation of you. Don’t you know once you’re 35 you’re supposed to disappear into the woods where no one has to look upon your ugly/aged visage?
Can you imagine the message this sends to today’s youth? Can you imagine?!?
Again this disgusting mean girl acting “man” is talking about someone’s looks, when he looks…the way he looks! Bwahaha! I really want to know what he sees when he looks in the mirror.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My Trump supporter mother walked in a few minutes ago and I threw my tablet to her. Made her read all his disgusting tweets while I screamed at her. She walked out silent. I hope this finally woke her up about that despicable creep
I think it woke her up about you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything else aside for a moment (but UGH to all of it), how could he have known she was bleeding badly from a face lift if he didn’t let her come? Doesn’t that mean he would not have seen her?
This goddamn orange toddler blowhole. I hope he has a stroke. And no, I do not feel bad for saying that at all.
(Edit: Ok, so I may have misunderstood. They did go to Mar-a-Cheapo but Emperor AnusMouth said no to them spending time with him? Regardless, his tweets are vile and he has no dignity whatsoever.)
I don’t believe mika was walking around with a face full of blood. We all know 45 is a world class liar. I believe he just wanted to talk about blood on a woman. I guess Ivanka and Flotos must be so proud of him. Anyone seen IVanka this morning on her way to work? To be honest I believe she was dressed so inappropriately going to the office. I hope she has a jacket to put over her top. If I had gone to work dressed like that my boss would have sent me back home to change, and if a man had gone to the office like that he would be told to go change his top.
He’s always so incoherent it’s hard to tell what anything means, but I assumed that back when he was friends with Mika and Joe that they had an invite to one of his resorts and Mika made the mistake of telling him she couldn’t go because of surgery.
I read it somewhere he has security cameras installed everywhere in his clubs and can eavesdrop each guest room.
It is so far out of the norm and truly a sign he has serious issues with women. There is nothing funny about this tweet and if I hear one more Republican say “well I wish he wouldn’t, or it was a poor choice, it’s a distraction,” I’ll scream. It’s a disgrace and Trump should be called out on it by everyone. Most CEO’s would have to step down or would be fired if they made comments like this. At least Navarro let him have it on Wolf Blitzer today. She said what needed to be said!
Yes, Ana was really mad and spoke her mind, good for her.
Let’s take a moment to imagine if President Obama had tweeted this about anyone, there would have been marching in the street and Republicans demanding impeachment.
President Obama is held to a higher standard because he is a dignified, decent, intelligent man. None of those descriptors apply to the bloated troll currently defiling the office of President. His ugliness has become SOP for the Republican party and too many Americans.
I would add that he is also held to a higher standard because he is black. Just like women are also held to a higher standard.
Beat me to it, pinetree.
Is he trying to make it sound like Mika tried to get with him? “I said no!” to sex with her because she was unattractive?
Ugh… I can’t
When you can’t argue a point, you insult. Nothing to see here. Pretty typical for lowballers, such as Trump.
He’s on Twitter because he’s not running the country. Someone else is. Otherwise, Twitter would not be on his schedule AT ALL.
It’s disgusting how Melania and Sarah Huckabee are defending Trump’s verbal attack on Mika. Melania campaigned on cyberbullying, yet when her husband uses twitter to cyberbully Mika, Melania claims that her husband is the victim and admits that Trump has a huge problem with getting even with people? There is something seriously wrong with Sarah Huckabee. How can she go out and defend Trump’s verbal attack on Mika after all those things she was ranting about yesterday? Trump criticized SNL for making fun of Sarah Hucakbee, and then Sarah pats Trump on the back when he makes fun of Mika? Ivanka is always claiming that she supports women and that her father supports women, so where was she to admonish her father for saying what he said about Mika? Trump can’t talk about anyone having plastic surgery because all of his wives, Ivanka, his oldest sons, and even himself have had plastic surgery. Trump isn’t in a position to criticize anyone’s looks. Trump is the king of plastic surgery gone wrong.
I remember this one time when Mika was defending Trump, she said that the private Trump is different than the public Trump and that Trump was kind, smart, considerate, and caring person. So after today’s verbal attack, does Mika still think that Trump is a kind, smart, caring and considerate person?
The reason Trump keeps doing things like this is because there are no consequences for his bad actions. When will enough be enough for the GOP? Why are they allowing the President of the US to use twitter as a bully pulpit? Now we can add Mika to Trump’s growing list of victims(Obama, Hillary, Sally Yates, Comey, Mueller, Susan Rice, Lorretta Lynch, Democrats).
Morning Joe is poorly rated? Once again, after whining about fake news, Trump, gets on twitter and puts out fake news. Before Trump puts out these lies, he needs to fact check, according to the article that was posted on June 27, MJ is doing very well (Rachel Maddow was ranked #1 and MSNBC did better in ratings than CNN-MSNBC ranked 2nd to FoxNews, which is odd because just last month MSNBC was ranked higher than Fox, so Fox must be buying viewers).
Neil Gorshe and the Supreme Court failed this country. They had one job to do and they failed. Did you see the list of people Trump and his administration are saying can’t come into the country? Fiances, grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, BIL, SIL, and nieces and nephews are not allowed to enter the country because according to Trump’s administration these are not close family relationships. Don’t many aunts, uncles, and grandparents take care of children? This is disgusting. Neil Gorsch needs to be removed from the Supreme Court because he is showing that he can’t be independent of Trump. If he wasn’t on the Supreme Court Trump’s entire Muslim Ban would have been rejected.
Yeah and in a weeks time he will do it again and again. There is zero accountability on this Administration. He hasn’t and won’t change. And I highly doubt there will be a significant response to this by anyone. It is one thing to speak out and condemn this but will there be any type of action? Nope.
I need to stop watching Huckabee Sanders. I’m an old lady with high blood pressure. The lies and excuses!! Then in the middle of the press conference, she talks about her “faith” and her “God” The Republicans weak tweets need to be action!! March down to the White House and tell him to cut this crap out!
Everytime some faux Christian like SHS trots out “God” to deflect criticism, I immediately think of a line from Frasier: “Ah yes, God! A credible partner who doesn’t take a cut!”
Yeah my BF just texted me to tell me that she invoked Christianity. SMDH..she and Melania are disgusting..
After his remarks about the Civil War, healthcare, Lincoln, Andrew Jackson, and Fredrick Douglas, how can Trump tell anyone that they have a low IQ? Trump is projecting the negative feelings he has about himself onto others. Trump calls the press fake news because he is the King of Fake News. Trump says that Mika has a low IQ because he has a low IQ. Trump calls Hillary crooked because he is crooked.
Trump is a bully. He uses twitter as a bully pulpit and to spread lies. The people who have the power(GOP, Spicer, Sarah Huckabee, Kellyanne to stop him are doing nothing. When will the GOP grow a backbone and impeach Trump?
The reasons Trump (and then has Spicer, Kellyanne, and Sarah do the same)won’t acknowledge that Russia hacked our election is because he is extremely afraid of Putin and then to acknowledge that the Russian’s hacked our election is to acknowledge that he lost the election.
I still don’t understand why those reporters continue to show up to Sarah and Spicer’s briefings. Those briefings are a waste of time because all Sarah and Spicer do is lie and make ridiculous excuses for Trump’s bad behavior. These reporters could put an end to all of this if they just stopped showing up to the briefings in protest.
I just watched Sarah Suckabee making pathetic excuses. Maybe someone should remind her that a president will always be criticized and talked about by the media. If he didn’t like what a talk show host said, he should ignore it, not insult her looks. Him and his team drive me crazy with frustrating embarrassment.
I don’t want to hear about God being the only perfect person because I, like many others don’t believe in God!
Does she always wear those pearls?
52% of white women voted for the POS.
Almost two of of three white men who voted, voted for this POS.
I will forever keep going back to those states. Especially the former one. SMH.
