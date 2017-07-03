Jennifer Garner’s ‘girls’ night out’ on two year split anniversary: strategic?

Just last week, US Magazine ran a cover story that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were on vacation at the same spot they were when they announced their split, Baker’s Bay in Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas. It’s an exclusive owners-only resort, so it makes sense that they would go back there (plus Garner had a speaking engagement), but of course the cover story in US seemed strategic, like they were using the same old strategies to get people to talk about a potential reunion. Sources insist that they divorce is still moving forward and that they’re remaining friendly for the sake of their kids, rinse and repeat, with the cover designed to get you to open the magazine.
These are photos of Jennifer Garner out at paparazzi hotspot Soho House* in Malibu on Friday, where she was seen dining with a female friend. ET points out that it was the two year anniversary of the date Garner and Affleck announced their split. That seems… coincidental given their press strategy so far. Did ET draw their own conclusion and remember the date or did someone give them a tip about it? Of course she should go out wherever and whenever she wants to, but Garner knows what she’s doing and she also knows how to fly under the radar as needed. She uses the paparazzi like some of us use Facebook. (Ok like I use Facebook. My life is fabulous, ok?)
Speaking of Facebook, do you know how Garner denied on Facebook that People Magazine had a new interview with her a couple of weeks ago? She wrote on Facebook that she didn’t pose for the cover and that she didn’t “participate in or authorize this article.” Yes but did her people? Did her people authorize the US Weekly cover? There’s no word about that one.
Yesterday Garner was seen taking her kids to church. Her hair was wet and she wore black slacks, a grey short sleeve shirt and grey slip on shoes. She looks comfortable. Her shoes always look comfortable.
*Note that ET says Garner was at Nobu while the photo agency Backgrid claims she was at Soho House. Apparently they are right next to each each other. Photos credit: Backgrid and WENN
She can dress however she wants and she does. My opinion is only my opinion and women shouldn’t be judged on their clothes. That being said, she could dress so much better!! Whhhhyyy Jennifer, whhhhhy?
I almost posted a few minutes ago about how heinous her style is, then I felt like a d*ck. But yeah, I truly don’t get how she always looks so thrown together and frumpy. Her shoe game is atrocious too. Sorry, Jen.
My main thing as someone always obsessively into Color Me Beautiful and its aftermaths is why she doesn’t dress in warm colours. She’s so obviously an “autumn” of some type. The same frumpy clothes in camel and khaki, teal and coral, might look so much better. Reese Witherson wears her silly Junior League garb better because she actually looks good in red, white and blue.
Agreed. Appreciate disclaimers but I don’t understand why she seems to consciously try to dress terribly. If you don’t have style–which is ok, A LOT of us don’t'–why not do a Jolie and go all black? I feel like Jennifer trolls us with her terrible outfits. They are s\a concerted effort to make a pretty girl ugly if I didn’t know better. Or do I?
it’s like she’s cosplaying “frumpy mom from the Midwest”
Why is this interesting? What’s her endgame? What goal is she managing toward? She has carved out a safe, profitable niche for herself, career wise—good for her, but what is this constant dribble of dull stories in aid of?
Maybe, just maybe, she’s just living her life and the paparazzi are still trying to milk whatever cash they can out of photographing her. I don’t think we should read too much into this.
No. She’s calling them.
I… actually like the sandals in the bottom. And the outfit is actually wearable and not be usual frumpy.
And the sweater in the first set of pics looks like it should be mine. Any ID on it?
I think those are the best shoes I’ve seen on her!
Her wet hair ruins that one passable outfit.
Body by Simone instructor posted a gym pic with her Sunday morning – she most likely goes to the gym before church Sunday morning- hence the wet hair.
That seems like a reasonable excuse. I guess she’s confident.
Uh, her sloppy ass goes out with wet hair all the time. Half the pics we get of her are her with wet, scraggly hair.
There were Tweets last Friday morning placing Jen on a plane from West Virginia and then again in LAX. So clearly she and the children came home from WV on Friday. This girls night out was that night. The only person she was photographed with was Jennifer Todd, Ben’s producing partner and president of his and Matt’ Pearl street films. This is so interesting to me. This was most likely a business meeting. The question is for what? (Meanwhile Ben took selfies with fans at a London restaurant in Thursday).
Why is her having dinner with Jennifer Todd “so interesting”? Todd has been with Chris Messina for years. Ben cast Messina in Argo and Live By Night. They are all friends. Todd and Garner having dinner together does not indicate a business meeting to me but rather a girls dinner and not a big deal.
I don’t care about her clothes. She always looks really good when doing public engagements, so it’s very obvious she chooses comfort over style or whatever. I actually love those sandals in the last pics…any ideas??? I too only wear comfortable sandals at 47 so I relate.
What I don’t get is the wet hair all.the.time. To me that’s just sooooo sloppy. You can easily run a dryer over long hair, use a little product and at least pull it back into a nice bun or pony…I do it everyday! It takes about 5 min.
I guess I don’t see what the big deal about all of this is. She denied being part of the People story because they presented it like she gave an exclusive interview when she didn’t. And obviously something bad happened between her and Ben recently and she doesn’t want to play along anymore. The Us weekly cover used, like, a 10 year old photo on the cover and was clearly tabloid garbage so who cares. Dinner out with a friend is now cause for speculation? What else is a single woman supposed to do on a weekend night? Much ado about nothing imo. The rags are still trying to squeeze this non-story for all they can but it’s so played out.
As we all know now, E! And Gossip Cop had stronger details around the US story, saying Ben only went to the Bahamas for a few days at the end and also that they actually stayed in separate houses on the island. That said, I have to admit, I’ll believe Jen is fully done with Ben when they finalize the divorce and she gets serious with someone else.
A-Listers don’t participate in US Weekly stories. She doesn’t need to issue a statement about that.
People is different – when you see a star’s big face on the cover of People, they usually did an interview or heavily directed the content.
I think the purpose of all these dippy stories is to try to make herself happen.
I wonder if a part of the reason the marriage did fail is how Jen wants to be so big and so famous, but like Brynn Hartman (read up on it!) she basically ended up a Hollywood housewife and just can’t cope with it.
IDK, I think she really got off on the press that she got for being Mrs. Ben Affleck. I think that’s why she looked the other way for so much cheating over the years, and covered up his many addictions and stays in rehab to retain the facade of the perfect family. The reality of her nonexistent career must be hitting her hard at this point. She is relevant only in the tabloid, Daily Fail world now.
Exactly. And exactly why I wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t actually sign the divorce papers. I do think she’s a control freak, and while I don’t think Ben necessarily really wants to be in the marriage, I think he has trouble taking care of himself and wants a mom-wife. Also thought People’s story about Ben in London was silly and seemed like a blatant attempt by his PR team to be sure everyone knows that the Instagram pics were just fan photos and not hookups. Still seems odd that in two years we’ve seen neither of them in dating situations. You look at other coparenting couples like Goop and Chris Martin, and they’ve clearly moved on.
Uhhhhh, okay…
Not true. There have been twitter sightings of Ben on what appear to be dates. I call BS on your theory about People magazine, too. Only a moron would think that fan photos like that were anything else. He takes dozens of them each week, I’m sure. People is a trash tabloid that sinks lower every day and they are desperate for the clicks and Ben gets the clicks. Per usual, you’re reading way too much into everything. So weird.
Call BS all you want. I’m not saying Ben has never been on any dates. Just that it’s weird neither of them has ever gone public with anyone else, and they both seem to work overtime trying to convey an image that they’re not really moving on romantically. As for reading into things, well, that’s all any of us are doing. Not that far-fetched to think Ben’s PR team (and studios) wants to try to keep his image on the straight and narrow and continue presenting him as the “working on himself” family man.
Who wears a frumpy sweater wrap like that to dinner in Malibu? Dowdy flats? Hair slicked back? Frankly I can see why Ben lost sexual interest in her and went for the hot nanny and sexy co-stars. She keeps doing that gym stroll every day but that flabby gut never budges. Poor Jen.
If she wants to save her marriage she has got to start making a sincere effort and make herself look good and understand that she is no longer a simple country girl and she has got to respect herself. Just because she’s married it doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have to make an effort. No one has any business letting themselves go once they’re securely married.
