Jennifer Garner’s ‘girls’ night out’ on two year split anniversary: strategic?



Just last week, US Magazine ran a cover story that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were on vacation at the same spot they were when they announced their split, Baker’s Bay in Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas. It’s an exclusive owners-only resort, so it makes sense that they would go back there (plus Garner had a speaking engagement), but of course the cover story in US seemed strategic, like they were using the same old strategies to get people to talk about a potential reunion. Sources insist that they divorce is still moving forward and that they’re remaining friendly for the sake of their kids, rinse and repeat, with the cover designed to get you to open the magazine.

These are photos of Jennifer Garner out at paparazzi hotspot Soho House* in Malibu on Friday, where she was seen dining with a female friend. ET points out that it was the two year anniversary of the date Garner and Affleck announced their split. That seems… coincidental given their press strategy so far. Did ET draw their own conclusion and remember the date or did someone give them a tip about it? Of course she should go out wherever and whenever she wants to, but Garner knows what she’s doing and she also knows how to fly under the radar as needed. She uses the paparazzi like some of us use Facebook. (Ok like I use Facebook. My life is fabulous, ok?)

Speaking of Facebook, do you know how Garner denied on Facebook that People Magazine had a new interview with her a couple of weeks ago? She wrote on Facebook that she didn’t pose for the cover and that she didn’t “participate in or authorize this article.” Yes but did her people? Did her people authorize the US Weekly cover? There’s no word about that one.

Yesterday Garner was seen taking her kids to church. Her hair was wet and she wore black slacks, a grey short sleeve shirt and grey slip on shoes. She looks comfortable. Her shoes always look comfortable.