“Karlie Kloss hung out with Kendall Jenner instead of Taylor Swift” links

Oooh, Karlie Kloss is hanging out with Kendall Jenner in Paris. Code Red! Someone alert the Taymerica Bunker! [Buzzfeed]
The Deplorables were triggered by NPR tweeting out the Declaration of Independence. These tweets are amazing. [Pajiba]
Gina Lollobrigida is still kind of awesome. [LaineyGossip]
Gretchen saved Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish.” [Dlisted]
Krysten Ritter is still filming Jessica Jones. [Moe Jackson]
This whole look on Natalie Portman is just so bad. [Popoholic]
Lupita Nyong’o: striped bikinis are in this season. [JustJared]
OMG, Ashley Greene does look like Megyn Kelly!! [IDLY]
Oh Mariah Carey, what are you doing with those sharks? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Cristiano Ronaldo spends time with his newborn babies. [Socialite Life]
So,she went from hanging out with a 30 year old woman who acts like a spoiled child to a dead eyed, culture vulture nepotism model. This is a lateral move in the fifth circle of hell.
Also, issa no from me dawg with Karlie’s hair.
Lastly, I wish this site was more into fashion because I so want to talk about the drama over at British Vogue. Enninful, the new editor, is cleaning house of all the white nepotism hires and bringing on actual talent and so many people are angry about it. I love it!!
I love everything about this comment.
ooh do tell on the drama at British Vogue.
A. Targaryen, yours is my favorite comment of the day. Glad for your lead off. Want the story on Vogue also!
Ack! Me too! I’d read her new aspirational AND useful magazine.
🙌
Her hair color. Yikes.
Came on here to say just that. Ooooof. Who told her this looks good?
+1 bad platinum.
And Rob dropped Chyna’s pictures, messages, surgery information, supposedly her drug and drinking habits, him paying for her bills (which is doubt but… hey) on his instagram
And naked photos without her permission, so revenge porn basically.
Dude is off his rocker. And he is still going.
He’s been getting violent with her too allegedly, and the Kardashians are obvi trying to hush it up.
The hair is just bad
Something so Ivanka about Karlie
well they have similar taste in men, i guess…i think Ivanka works quite a bit harder and takes in a LOT more criticism, rightly or wrongly so.
ivanka married to jared kushner, and karlie ‘dates’ his brother. :-/
Bland and “blander”
I hope she plans to shave all that hair off afterwards because I can’t imagine the damage that poor job did to her hair. I think it can’t be resuscitated. She looks washed out.
In one of her IG stories she says she doesn’t want to touch it too much because she’s worried it’s going to fall out. I would think she has enough clout as a model to say hell no to terrible styling like this.
Her hair is terrible. But you have to laugh looking at the difference in posing (Karlie looks professional) and height. Kendall looks like a dwarf next to her. These people are all so tiresome. It’s like they don’t exist if they aren’t constantly posting themselves. What a life. Exhausting to watch.
My thoughts exactly. Standing next to a model, Jenner looks like any other fan who wants a pic with a famous celebrity.
I hate Karlie’s hair.. but she is so striking to me. Very beautiful.
Really? I was just coming here to put the b*tchy in Celeb*tchy to say I don’t understand how Karlie is so famous. I’m not saying she’s not a pretty girl (average pretty) but I just don’t understand how she’s achieved such high status as a model…is it because of her association with Taylor?!?! Rich parents?!?!? Like I genuinely am curious. I wouldn’t even look twice at her on the street other than her height I suppose but again wouldn’t that just garner you regular model status? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder I guess. I actually think Kendall is prettier but definitely think she’d be a catalogue model if anything if it weren’t for her family so what is Karlie’s industry advantage?
I soooo agree, I do not understand her and her rabbit teeth becoming so famous at all. Her walk is great but her face IMO is kind of busted.
Isnt she the poster child of what models look like white tall and super skinny? She also has a great walk. As far as I know she is also one of the few non nepotism models. She certainly is a calculated social climber with an awful social circle, Murdochs Ex wife, the Kushners etc. but I dont mind her as a model.
THIS. She has the jaw of a gorilla and stomps around like a trotter. I just. don’t. understand. it. Hand on the Bible, whenever I’m like “why is this person famous?” Taylor Swift swoops in and becomes their somebody a few months later.
I have seen her when she was just starting and while she does not have a very striking face she has the body and she has the best walk. So she is pretty much like Giselle. She looks like a young Diane Lane to me. Because she isn’t intimidatingly beautiful (though she makes everyone look l8ke a dwarf), she can do both commercial and high fashion. Her editorials are fantastic.
A ton of the celesbians bleach blonded their hair all around the same time.
+10000000000
yeah and cut them super short, look at the PFW Chanel Show post. Kristen, Cara and Katy. Scarlett isnt far off either.
Isn’t it Paris Fashion Week? Aren’t they both working?
Karlie looks like model and Kendall looks like a plastic pumpkin face.
Each to their own but I love Karlie as a model. I laughed at the first picture of her and Kendall – fully shows Kendall up. I was in New York and these gorgeous big photos were flashing up of Karlie and she looked beautiful. Kendall’s face is getting more and more full of crap by the day.
Now Taylor has to go and move Fashion Week from 4th of July week. So much to do!
I’m not a fan of either but guess I could understand why Karlie is a model……the Jenner girl on the other hand is another story.
