Laetitia Casta at Vogue France party

Celebrities at The Corinthia Hotel

 

34 Responses to ““Karlie Kloss hung out with Kendall Jenner instead of Taylor Swift” links”

  1. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    So,she went from hanging out with a 30 year old woman who acts like a spoiled child to a dead eyed, culture vulture nepotism model. This is a lateral move in the fifth circle of hell.

    Also, issa no from me dawg with Karlie’s hair.

    Lastly, I wish this site was more into fashion because I so want to talk about the drama over at British Vogue. Enninful, the new editor, is cleaning house of all the white nepotism hires and bringing on actual talent and so many people are angry about it. I love it!!

    Reply
  2. Ellie says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Her hair color. Yikes.

    Reply
  3. Ayra. says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    And Rob dropped Chyna’s pictures, messages, surgery information, supposedly her drug and drinking habits, him paying for her bills (which is doubt but… hey) on his instagram

    Reply
  4. Pinar says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    The hair is just bad

    Reply
  5. Slushee says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Something so Ivanka about Karlie

    Reply
  6. cherrypie says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Bland and “blander”

    Reply
  7. holly hobby says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    I hope she plans to shave all that hair off afterwards because I can’t imagine the damage that poor job did to her hair. I think it can’t be resuscitated. She looks washed out.

    Reply
  8. Pandy says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Her hair is terrible. But you have to laugh looking at the difference in posing (Karlie looks professional) and height. Kendall looks like a dwarf next to her. These people are all so tiresome. It’s like they don’t exist if they aren’t constantly posting themselves. What a life. Exhausting to watch.

    Reply
  9. nemera34 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    I hate Karlie’s hair.. but she is so striking to me. Very beautiful.

    Reply
    • pinetree13 says:
      July 5, 2017 at 2:04 pm

      Really? I was just coming here to put the b*tchy in Celeb*tchy to say I don’t understand how Karlie is so famous. I’m not saying she’s not a pretty girl (average pretty) but I just don’t understand how she’s achieved such high status as a model…is it because of her association with Taylor?!?! Rich parents?!?!? Like I genuinely am curious. I wouldn’t even look twice at her on the street other than her height I suppose but again wouldn’t that just garner you regular model status? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder I guess. I actually think Kendall is prettier but definitely think she’d be a catalogue model if anything if it weren’t for her family so what is Karlie’s industry advantage?

      Reply
      • R says:
        July 5, 2017 at 2:27 pm

        I soooo agree, I do not understand her and her rabbit teeth becoming so famous at all. Her walk is great but her face IMO is kind of busted.

      • QueenB says:
        July 5, 2017 at 3:58 pm

        Isnt she the poster child of what models look like white tall and super skinny? She also has a great walk. As far as I know she is also one of the few non nepotism models. She certainly is a calculated social climber with an awful social circle, Murdochs Ex wife, the Kushners etc. but I dont mind her as a model.

      • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
        July 5, 2017 at 4:01 pm

        THIS. She has the jaw of a gorilla and stomps around like a trotter. I just. don’t. understand. it. Hand on the Bible, whenever I’m like “why is this person famous?” Taylor Swift swoops in and becomes their somebody a few months later.

      • Adrien says:
        July 5, 2017 at 7:19 pm

        I have seen her when she was just starting and while she does not have a very striking face she has the body and she has the best walk. So she is pretty much like Giselle. She looks like a young Diane Lane to me. Because she isn’t intimidatingly beautiful (though she makes everyone look l8ke a dwarf), she can do both commercial and high fashion. Her editorials are fantastic.

  10. detritus says:
    July 5, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    A ton of the celesbians bleach blonded their hair all around the same time.

    Reply
  11. paranormalgirl says:
    July 5, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Isn’t it Paris Fashion Week? Aren’t they both working?

    Reply
  12. Mar says:
    July 5, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Karlie looks like model and Kendall looks like a plastic pumpkin face.

    Reply
  13. Clairej says:
    July 5, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Each to their own but I love Karlie as a model. I laughed at the first picture of her and Kendall – fully shows Kendall up. I was in New York and these gorgeous big photos were flashing up of Karlie and she looked beautiful. Kendall’s face is getting more and more full of crap by the day.

    Reply
  14. Browniecakes says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Now Taylor has to go and move Fashion Week from 4th of July week. So much to do!

    Reply
  15. kimberly says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    I’m not a fan of either but guess I could understand why Karlie is a model……the Jenner girl on the other hand is another story.

    She looks so plain next to Kloss. MY GOODNESS. Imo that is a bad sign especially considering that she is a so called high fashion supermodel. Nepotism at one of its worst.

    Reply

