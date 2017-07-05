“Karlie Kloss hung out with Kendall Jenner instead of Taylor Swift” links

💃🏼💃🏻🕺🏻 📸 @caradelevingne A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Oooh, Karlie Kloss is hanging out with Kendall Jenner in Paris. Code Red! Someone alert the Taymerica Bunker! [Buzzfeed]

The Deplorables were triggered by NPR tweeting out the Declaration of Independence. These tweets are amazing. [Pajiba]

Gina Lollobrigida is still kind of awesome. [LaineyGossip]

Gretchen saved Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish.” [Dlisted]

Krysten Ritter is still filming Jessica Jones. [Moe Jackson]

This whole look on Natalie Portman is just so bad. [Popoholic]

Lupita Nyong’o: striped bikinis are in this season. [JustJared]

OMG, Ashley Greene does look like Megyn Kelly!! [IDLY]

Oh Mariah Carey, what are you doing with those sharks? [Seriously OMG WTF]

Cristiano Ronaldo spends time with his newborn babies. [Socialite Life]