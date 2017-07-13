Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik cover Vogue, talk ‘gender fluid fashion’ trend

I don’t hate this. Vogue Magazine’s August issue is devoted to gender fluidity and fashion, or basically, how everything is unisex. Men wearing women’s clothing, women wearing men’s clothing, or how the labels of “men’s clothing” and “women’s clothing” are terribly outdated. Which… I’m okay with this whole “gender fluidity fashion” thing, but I also feel like it only really works for people built like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid – tall, slender, model types. There’s also a place in fashion for women’s clothes cut for the wide variety of women’s bodies too, you know? Anyway, Gigi and Zayn. So in love. So cute. So sexy together. In the cover story – which is mostly about gender fluidity dressing and how this is “the thing” for Millennials – Gigi and Zayn talk about wearing each other’s clothing. Some highlights:

Gigi & Zayn on wearing each other’s clothes: “I shop in your closet all the time, don’t I?” Hadid, 22, flicks a lock of dyed-green hair out of her boyfriend’s eyes as she poses the question.

“Yeah, but same,” replies Malik, 24. “What was that T-shirt I borrowed the other day?”

“The Anna Sui?” asks Hadid.

“Yeah,” Malik says. “I like that shirt. And if it’s tight on me, so what? It doesn’t matter if it was made for a girl.”

Hadid nods vigorously. “Totally. It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it’s fun to experiment. . . .” Gigi & Zayn on how they dress the same: “If Zayn’s wearing a tight shirt and tight jeans and a big, drapey coat,” Hadid says, “I mean—I’d wear that, too. It’s just about, Do the clothes feel right on you?”

Malik shoots Hadid a tender look and joins the conversation.

“With social media, the world’s gotten very small,” he says, “and it can seem like everyone’s doing the same thing. Gender, whatever—you want to make your own statement. You know? You want to feel distinct.”

[From Vogue]

“It can seem like everyone’s doing the same thing. Gender, whatever—you want to make your own statement. You know? You want to feel distinct.” So the answer is men and women dressing the same?? You know what bugs me about this? It’s not so much what Gigi and Zayn say or do – if they want to dress in each other’s clothing, so be it and God bless. But what bugs me is that gender fluidity is a real thing, and Vogue is treating it like a fashion trend (a fashion trend that Millennials invented, because the world revolves around them). It seems like a poor editorial decision.