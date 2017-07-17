Beyonce ‘hasn’t started to work out yet… she is all about recovering’

The Mother of the World, Beyonce, posted these photos to her social media on Friday. Bey and Jay-Z actually had a date night without the twins on Thursday night, so the paparazzi snapped some pics of the two of them out and about – go here to see. I was pleased to see that Beyonce looks like a woman who gave birth one month ago, as in… she hasn’t lost the baby weight. Very few women lose the baby weight in the first month, and the conversation about “losing the baby weight” is rather gross pregnancy-shaming/weight-shaming anyway. I would have been happy enough to simply talk about Beyonce without talking about her weight or anything like that. Unfortunately, Beyonce seems to want us to talk about her weight.
Back in the not-so-distant past, Beyonce’s first pregnancy featured a lot of speculation about pillows and bumps that seemed to “fold” when she sat down. After Blue Ivy was born, Beyonce seemed to “snap back” to her old body pretty quickly, which is easy to do when you just detach the pillow. In those early months of 2012, Beyonce spoke to People Magazine about how she was back in the gym, working out three or four times a week soon after Blue was born. Beyonce’s trainer even said that Bey was actually working out five times a week, doing high-impact exercise, soon after giving birth. None of it seemed… authentic. Like, I believed Beyonce was working out like crazy. I just didn’t believe that a woman who had just recently given birth could work out with that intensity. So what do you make of this new story of Beyonce’s post-twins body?
A source close to Beyoncé tells PEOPLE the mother of three hasn’t hit the gym in the month since delivering twins — despite the trim figure she showed off on Thursday and Friday.
“Beyoncé hasn’t started to work out yet,” the source says. “She is all about recovering.”
The 35-year-old “Crazy in Love” singer shocked fans on Friday when she shared the first photo of one-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to Instagram. But aside from the pic being the first time the Beyhive caught a glimpse of the newest members of her and husband JAY-Z‘s family, it was also the first time Beyoncé showed off her post-baby body. Wearing a flowing Palomo Spain ensemble in the shot, which was styled in a similar theme to the the stunning maternity photo she used to announce her pregnancy in February, Beyoncé showed off her trim stomach, which had many online feeling “jealous.”
She followed the pic up hours later by posting a series of selfies taken in her $400,000-a-month Malibu rental — dressed in a form-fitting, corset-like mini skirt with a long-sleeved white top. Beyoncé paired the entire look with a fur bag and sky-high block heels, which accentuated her famously toned gams.
Again, go back and look at the un-Photoshopped photos of Bey and Jay’s date night. She still has a belly and her body still looks like she recently gave birth. I don’t get why Beyonce needs us to look at all of these corseted, Photoshopped and “angled” photos of her postpartum body. What’s the point? Is the point to make other women feel bad about not looking Photoshop-perfect immediately after giving birth? Is this supposed to be aspirational?
She is such an awful dresser! Her and Kate Middleton have much to talk about. SOlange on the other hand is great even if I don’t care for her vintage looks they are always done right.
That Virgin Mary pic is so ridiculous but her middle is Photoshopped blurry and obscured with the excess fabric so it’s difficult to tell what her stomach looks like.
her belly button in this picture is hitched up so high it looks like an afterthought.
Okay so that IS the belly button? I was so confused, it’s like up near her sternum??? WTF.
Also, mine is 17 months and I haven’t lost the baby weight. Don’t really care. Guess I’m not in the public eye, but meh. I might start trying to diet a bit next month, most likely when she turns two though.
I am so over this woman by now, the word for it hasn’t been invented yet.
bahahahah!!! ”the word for it hasn’t been invented yet” +1
This! Thank you!!
This is what bothers me about Beyonce – this recent “earth mother” image is carefully curated. She is still strategically posed, with the lighting just right, to convey the female body in a specific way. Plus, let’s not forget, there have been reports of photoshopping a thigh-gap into her Instagram photo in the past.
Perhaps I’m reading too much into this new image she is portraying via IG photos, but it seems hypocritical. Her recent work has included powerful messages of self-acceptance, raw pain and authenticity, yet she still controls how her body is shown and presents an often unattainable, idealized form the female body. It seems like Beyonce doesn’t walk the talk.
This x 100.
I like her music, but I find her image and over manipulation/self importance really grating.
Her and Jay-Z both need reality checks – but that is unlikely while people worship her like the earthly embodiment of God(dess)
Oh, c’mon, you can accept yourself and still try to look your best in pictures! If you wear makeup, that doesnt mean you dont accept yourself. Esp if I was famous, I would definitely try to look my best in stuff I posted online.
I was really happy to read this after that initial re-touched photo. I gave birth 9 months ago, but it left me with an overhanging pannus. Not to long, but enough that I have chronic skin lesions opening up under the fold from the skin on skin contact that make any exercise pretty painful – not to mention the sweat always causes the bandages to fall off. I do what I can, but I’m definitely fighting some serious depression about not losing a lot of the weight (and the awful feeling of this overhanging skin). Trying to make a case to insurance for the removal of the pannus, but not going well. In the meantime, seeing small gestures of realness from celebs can go a long way for me. So, thanks Beyonce/tabloid speculation for putting a little pep in my step this morning
#thingstheydonttellyoucanhappentoyourbodypostpregnancy
Is that the shelf? God, I hate my shelf. Granted, I’m overweight anyway, but that weird guy shape… ick.
Maybe? It’s like a U shape that hangs over my hips and over the pubic area…definitely does leave a weird shape
Hugs to you from fellow shelf-hater!
Sunny, I have that too, and I’ve never been pregnant. It’s ok!
It’s sad she has to answer for this at all. It’s sad she feels compelled to post doctored up pictures at all.
Giving birth is a long and difficult endeavor that changes your body and leaves you with a new person. Ladies, take your time. Heal. Feeeeck the haters.
I’m so sick of the ego. SO sick of the ego. I would respect her more as a talented artist if she wasn’t such a cocky woman.
It’s literally like she expects us to worship everything she does and not question it.
Beyoncé does not have a belly, mere mortals. It is toned!
That’s not photoshop, that’s simply a brush of the magic wand! Fools.
You mortals just must be jealous.
I’d like to know how she fits the postpartum dino-sized pads under that little skirt.
By four weeks out most are on the regular pads at the most.
As a mom of 2, I was being facetious.
She and Solange look so much alike now. I did not see it at first, but that top photo, identical.
Does anyone know if they were delivered by C-Section or not (not that it is our business)? But that could explain why she hasn’t started working out yet. And I WISH I had her body four weeks after having a baby. If I saw her on the street and didn’t know who she was, I would not think that she had just had a baby. Some people snap back better than others.
I think she looks great. I’m thick like her, I think my body would be out of control if I had a baby. She’s doing great
Of course she is not thinking about working out. Look at her navel. Placed too high and looks like a perfect circle, aka man-made. She had a tummy tuck like many wealthy mothers do.
I don’t think so. I saw video of her on TMZ of this “date night” with Jay-Z and you could clearly see her stomach was not flat (nor should it be after giving birth 4 weeks ago).
Come on now. WHY wouldn’t she post a picture of herself from a good angle, looking great. This is not over the top as her usual recent posts. Just a beautiful mamma. We always want to look our best don’t we?
Work out?! She just had twins! She needs to take it easy and enjoy the babies for awhile.
