Duchess Kate wears $3075 McQueen for Warsaw arrival: lovely or boring?

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving in Warsaw, Poland with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Cambridges are undertaking a five-day goodwill/Brexit-ambassadorship trip to Britain’s allies, Poland and Germany. Considering Kate and William have the diplomatic skills of wet noodles, they decided to bring their kids along on this trip so hopefully there would at least be some cute photos. Don’t expect much to actually get done on this trip. Meaning, there won’t be any new trade deals announced or anything like that. The point of this trip is Britain reminding her allies that they’re all in this together, and that their historic friendships will outlast any hard or soft Brexit. This trip is purely about public relations and soft diplomacy.
Of course, the trip will also be about how much money Kate can spend on clothes. I strongly suspected that Kate’s absence throughout Wimbledon (she only attended matches on the first and last days) was partly because she had to binge-shop for this trip. Brexit ambassadors deserve a new wardrobe, don’t you know. And so she wore a new Alexander McQueen coat, which I actually thought was a two-piece ensemble. Outlets are calling it a coat though, so I’ll go with that. It’s a coat with a peplum, because Kate loves peplums and she loves expensive coats. This one is a humdinger too: this piece apparently costs $3075!!! FOR A COAT. With a peplum.
Also: the MP whose constituency includes Kensington Palace has criticized the Middletons. The MP is Emma Dent Coad, and she said that she “despised” the fact that taxpayer money goes to the royal family and that “I say the Middletons are like the Kardashians now, because they are such film stars. It just shows how much it has all changed.” She said she would prefer it if the Beckhams were made into royalty because at least the Beckhams “have earned their own money.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think Kate looks lovely. The shorter hair looks much better. Their children are adorable and so cute. I wonder if they will have a third. Would be nice to have one more. But they have one of each so they could be done.
Yes, she does look lovely and little Charlotte’s dress matches nicely with hers.
Totally agree. I think this new length looks much more youthful and even more “professional” (as long as she stays clear of those dreadful sausage curls!). I think a colored shoe (red or blue, if she wants to keep the family theme) would’ve been nicer than nude. The kids are too cute (and no knee socks for George!). I think they all look good here.
Three thousand for a coat that you cant really see because of how she is holding Princess Charlotte. Hopefully there are better pictures of it at any later events, unless she changes. If not, seems like a waste of money considering how many similar white outfits (coats, dresses, suits etc) she already has.
I agree with a poster from another Kate post that the middle part is not very flattering. I like the shorter hair but a side part would look better.
OMG, the death glares on the soldiers’ faces are cracking me up!
Me too…
£3075 ($4019) for a coat…good lord
it’s McQueen
She does love theme dressing! Poland’s flag is red and white, so she wears a white coat and dresses Charlotte in a red dress and shoes. Wills must wear a red tie, and even George gets in the game by wearing shirt with red in it. Sigh.
George is such a cutie – love that picture of him with his little hand in his pocket. Charlotte is adorable as well, of course. Yeah, that’s all I got.
Kids are cute. That’s about it. Feel sorry for George. He seems very shy. Especially when you compare him to the royal kids from Sweden. Either way after watching the news and coverage from the g20 summit you realize just how little power the royal family has. Dressing up and shaking hands really holds no power and influence across the world stage.
I mean, shyness isn’t a disability…
I usually don’t comment on Middleton posts but I love how Kaiser sarcastically said that Kate would be getting some last minute botox in preparation for this trip and the woman did!!! She could store chestnuts in those cheeks.
You don’t get Botox in your cheeks
Both lovely and boring.
They have got to stop dressing George in those shorts. Charlotte, though, looks very cute and adorable.
I like Kate’s coat, though it looks like a dress to me. She’d look very elegant with her hair up.
Somethings nice: the new hair length is great! And her colourist is to be commended. The children are adorable. The skirt is of a shape and material that is unlikely to go flying up around her shoulders.
Everything else: The centre part is not great. Especially how it looks kind of flattened at the front. I don’t know if that’s a result of the blow-out or from pulling at it then tucking it behind her ears, but it looks really weird and makes the part look like a harsh line.
A plain white suit and she couldn’t have worn coloured shoes? Those beige things are worse than her usuals – they give her Barbie feet.
It astonishes me how the children are routinely better dressed than their parents.
Why is Kate always carrying Charlotte? Poor George, those shorts look too small & why is he wearing a buttoned up long sleeve shirt? No comment on the outfit except it screams for some color. Some fun patterned pumps would liven it up.
She needs a prop.
So any photos of Charlotte will also have Kate in the frame, ensuring Kate gets on the front pages of papers & magazines too.
Maybe the Beckhams will become royal if George marries Harper.
George looks like Kate’s father—and Charlotte takes after her great-grandmum, Queen Elizabeth. To quote Seinfeld’s Kramer, “Mother Nature’s a mad scientist.”
I didn’t even remember they’re coming here. Are they going to Berlin? I can’t be arsed to look it up. This won’t do sh*t for Brexit negotiations, which moron thought this could do anything? As if Angela Merkel sees the kids and goes “Oh how lovely. I guess we’ll have to re-think our approach.” Who in their right mind thinks we (Germans) care beyond “Oh those are some cute ki … they don’t want to pay??? F*ck them!”
Listen, we’ll miss the UK, we really will. Well, some of us. But if anyone thinks this’ll help ..,. I mean … come on.
We have some issues to deal with. Climate change, refugees, terrorism, health care, education, Trump, Putin, Erdogan … the list goes on and on and on. I love royal gossip but it’s just that for us here. Gossip.
It all begins to look the same. The only thing that separates this pic from another (she was somewhere holding PC) is the hair length.
Kate’s boring. We should just throw our hands up and come to deal with it and look elsewhere to be wowed.
THIS.
burn those shoes!
After seeing the Spanish Royals visit, Wills and KM look so underwhelming and clueless. I don’t see how the BRF is a great value for the billions better spent for public services. Their greed and wasteful spending is atrocious.
But it’s not my money.
I love that outfit. I remember Jennifer Lopez wore a black Alexander McQueen to an awards show similar to this cut- it was always was one of my favorites.
I don’t get it George and Charlotte are not nothing special, they look like regular normal everyday kids at this age. Maybe i just don’t get the hype. And did anybody read that nasty article on daily mail about comparing the Middleton to kardashian?
I am so looking forward to “meeting” Normal Bill and Katie Keen on Friday afternoon in Hamburg when they will be visiting the new Elbphilharmonie symphonic hall. The event is an interactive concert for kids. I’m crossing my fingers that Charlotte and George will be there, and I hope I’ll get to hear Kate’s plummy accent IRL.
