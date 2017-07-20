Us Weekly: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle might elope to a ‘far flung locale’

It’s a great moment to be an American royalist, or an American with a passing interest in royalty. Granted, the “Diana Years” were probably the best moment to be an American royalist, because Diana was – and still is – an extremely popular figure in the American media. The Duchess of Cambridge would love to have Diana’s base of support in America, as would Meghan Markle. Meghan will come into the royal family – at some point – with a “leg up” as an American actress too. She already has relationships with the Hollywood-PR-media complex and she knows how things are done. She’ll get more attention and sympathetic coverage in the American media simply because she’s American too.
But there is one thing I loathe about the American coverage of British royalty: most American gossip/celebrity news outlets don’t know what they’re f–king talking about when it comes to royal protocol and the actual rules which royal figures have to follow. Take this Us Weekly cover story, which blatantly makes up this idea that Prince Harry would be allowed to just go off and elope with Meghan Markle. No. That’s not done. Harry would not be allowed to do that.
Wearing a crown never appealed to Prince Harry. In his 20s, the young royal — now fifth in line to the British throne — dreamed of life as a commoner, he revealed in a June interview with UK’s Mail on Sunday. “I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn’t want to grow up,” admitted Harry. But affection for his beloved grandmother (he’s called Queen Elizabeth II “so remarkable”) and a desire to promote key causes — in 2006, he confounded Sentebale to help children affected by AIDS — made him stick it out. Explained Harry, “I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role.”
Now it seems he’s found a princess to serve at his side. For the past 13 months, the 32-year-old former Army helicopter pilot and actress Meghan Markle have built a love affair that’s the stuff of fairy tales. But the courtship hasn’t been without its stresses. The couple have endured 3,000-plus miles of distance — she films Suits in Toronto — and a sometimes harsh public glare. But now the duo are planning for a shared future and Harry’s even tossing out plans for a royal wedding. While the pair have the option of marrying at Westminster Abbey, where Prince William and Duchess Kate exchanged vows in 2011, Harry is envisioning a more far-flung locale, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. He suggested to Markle, whose own 2011 nuptials to talent manager Trevor Engelson took place on a Jamaica beach, “that they could get married somewhere private and elope,” says the source, “rather than have a showy wedding.”
First, however, there must be a romantic proposal. While one insider says “my money is on a fall engagement,” the source says the royal could get down on bended knee as soon as August 4, Markle’s 36th birthday.
The proposal would be a gift to the actress and himself, explains the source. Noting that Harry generally feels down in August — the month his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a 1997 car accident — the source says, “He feels getting engaged will lift that gloom forever because he will be able to associate August with something joyful.”
No matter the timing, the prince is ready to commit to forever with Markle. Says the source, “He wants to get married and have kids. He’s smitten.”
What’s the point of marrying an American actress if you’re not going to have a big, showy wedding? Obviously, if and when Harry proposes to Meghan, they will not go off to some beach and elope. The Queen will not allow it. The Church of England will not allow it either. The CoE even recently made a statement that they would be fine with a prince of the realm marrying an American divorcee, meaning that’s what the church is preparing for. That’s what the Queen is preparing for too. And the Queen knows that nothing gives The Firm a big PR boost like a big, splashy royal wedding. Harry and Meghan will probably be married at Westminster, by the Archbishop of Canterbury, and everything will be very stuffy and formal. Harry will hate it, but those are the rules.
Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of Us Weekly.
Slow news week, US? This sounds like Bad fan fiction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good. In light of Brexit and the fact that we’re going through it right now, Britain can’t afford another Royal wedding at the mo. *looks at my shrinking paycheque*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he had the gumption to really do this he would go up a tiny fraction in my estimation of him – but I doubt it – even though you are right, we have better things to spend the money on than this twerp.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In all seriousness, what *would* happen if he decided to up and do it? Would he be automatically taken out of the line of succession? Be fined? Besides seriously pissing off everyone (esp. TQ), what would happen to him if he eloped? Anyone know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But . but . but . . . . . . the wedding!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where’s LAK! I do know that as he is in line of succession he has to ask TQ’s permission to marry. If he just up and did it that would suggest he would remove himself and his descendants from the line of succession. He’s so far down it anyway it’s unlikely to make much difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he elopes, he is out of the line of succession. Ironclad rule. For the top 6 people.
That said, the size and publicity of the actual wedding depends on how high up the line they are. This means Charles + William + George had/have to marry in a public state ceremony, but Andrew + Harry could have a more private ceremony.
Now that the monarchy is being slimmed down, Harry may be pressed to have a very public state ceremony for the PR of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m freelance and I haven’t put up my hourly rate in about four years. I do work for one client regularly that pays in euros, so that’s been my only pay rise since long before Brexit!
I’ve decided I want them to get married at Stonehenge. With a druid officiating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m happy to officiate Sixer. I can seriously channel my inner Druid priestess for the occasion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We keep the Elvi, you know that, right? Otherwise, you’re in!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh good and then we can have the chickens. I seem to remember Druids are quite keen on chickens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah no. Harry talks about hating being Royal, but he will fall in line with the wedding. It’s just too much trouble otherwise, and in this case the expected flashy wedding would actually be more low key than eloping, since it just checks the box.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
US Weekly frequently is wrong. I can’t count the number of times it had Jen Aniston pregnant after her split from Brad. Ditto for the number of times this magazine reported that Brad and Jen were reuniting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It will be stuffy and formal and Harry will hate it, but then they’ll escape to a honeymoon bungalow in Costa Rica and have hot, dirty hippie sex and Harry will be fine
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan looks beautiful on the cover of this magazine. I have a soft spot for Harry. He has his mother’s gift of charm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a serious soft spot for Harry, but I’m getting cranky about all this they’re on! they’re off! stuff. Not to mention the I’m in! I’m out! stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean it wouldnt happen but I still wish it would. A nice fat middle finger to dumb protocol. Its nobodys business who you love or how you marry them and that holds regardless of the family you were born into. Tear down the monarchy but even as it continues to stand, I’ll never understand why royalists would want control over something so personal as a wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But the wedding isn’t personal. It’s the public expression of unity. That’s why there are public documents, banns, rings, and churches open to the public. Courtship is personal, honeymoons are personal, and the bride’s exact relationship to the best man may be very personal, but the essence of a wedding is public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…..the bride’s relationship with the bestman….lol😂😂😂😂😂🤣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s the point of marrying a Prince if you have to elope?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m kind of with you there, perplexed. If I were Harry’s girlfriend, I’d want a seriously fairytale wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve watched the Crown twice through now and they’re right-it’s amazing the misconceptions about royal life we Americans have! Seeing how hard it was for Margaret to do anything at all-it’s amazing the hijinks these folks are up to these days!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. They won’t.
Even if Harry abdicated his succession place — not a thing that would happen today with the perilous position of the royal family period — they couldn’t “run off and elope,” because the world is a really small place in 2017, and this would be the royal story of a new century. Heck, Wallace and Edward couldn’t manage it privately in the 1930s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noooo Harry – I need a Royal Wedding in the age of Trump. These are dark days.
(Okay I realize I’m an American and have no tax money in the game.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you. I want something happy and pretty to see rather than the Trump shit-show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I for one continue to hope and enjoy these two together. It gives me light and calm in compared to all the other news and crap I’m reading, watching, and living through because of not my president
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A royal person in the line of succession can not get married without government consent.
Theresa May has to give her approval.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would be incredibly romantic and practical based on the economic state of affairs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse