Donald Trump thinks it’s ‘extremely unfair’ that Jeff Sessions recused himself

I read a comment the other day from a reporter who was basically like “of course we shouldn’t normalize any of the crazy sh-t going on with Donald Trump, but we shouldn’t live in a constant state of fear and outrage either.” I agree. I’ve made my peace with the fact that Trump is symptom of America’s decline across the board. I’ve made my peace that this sh-t is going to get a hell of a lot worse before it ever gets better. I care about the future of my country and the future of the planet too. But sometimes I have to turn off the news because I can’t live in a constant state of “what the f–k did these people do now?” So, with all that being said, I didn’t find Donald Trump’s new NYT interview to be all that OMG TREASON. It’s fairly mundane, if you’re using the standard of Our New Normal. Some highlights from Trump’s 50-minute NYT interview:

On French president Emmanuel Macron: “He’s a great guy. Smart. Strong. Loves holding my hand….People don’t realize he loves holding my hand. And that’s good, as far as that goes. I mean, really. He’s a very good person. And a tough guy, but look, he has to be. I think he is going to be a terrific president of France. But he does love holding my hand.” On how much he hates Jeff Sessions: “Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the President. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the President.” On Sessions’ lies about meeting Russians: “Jeff Sessions gave some bad answers. He gave some answers that were simple questions and should have been simple answers, but they weren’t.”



He thought James Comey told him about the Steele dossier as an attempt to have “leverage” over him (Trump): “In my opinion, he shared it so that I would think he had it out there. When he brought it to me, I said this is really made-up junk. I didn’t think about any of it. I just thought about man, this is such a phony deal.” Trump said he had done the country a “great service” by firing Comey. On Robert Mueller. Trump says yes, he has a “red line” about Mueller’s investigation and Mueller will cross that line he investigates Trump’s family. “I think that’s a violation. Look, this is about Russia.” His second undisclosed conversation with Putin: “It was not a long conversation, but it was, you know, could be 15 minutes. Actually, it was very interesting, we talked about adoption.” He doesn’t think he’s under investigation: “I don’t think we’re under investigation. I’m not under investigation. For what? I didn’t do anything wrong.”

[From CNN & NYT]

I guess it depends on where you fall on the Bigly Spectrum, because to me, Bigly didn’t sound particularly unhinged. His motivations and lies may be amateurish and stupid, but they are pretty straightforward too. He’s saying he’ll always take Putin’s side. He’s saying that no one should trust James Comey. He’s saying he wishes he had an attorney general who would interfere in Mueller’s investigation, and that Sessions should resign, which I agree with, although of course I don’t agree with Trump’s reasoning. I think Sessions should resign and Trump should nominate a successor and let’s see if the Senate confirms a new guy. Why not?

This is our new normal.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

