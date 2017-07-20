Donald Trump thinks it’s ‘extremely unfair’ that Jeff Sessions recused himself

I read a comment the other day from a reporter who was basically like “of course we shouldn’t normalize any of the crazy sh-t going on with Donald Trump, but we shouldn’t live in a constant state of fear and outrage either.” I agree. I’ve made my peace with the fact that Trump is symptom of America’s decline across the board. I’ve made my peace that this sh-t is going to get a hell of a lot worse before it ever gets better. I care about the future of my country and the future of the planet too. But sometimes I have to turn off the news because I can’t live in a constant state of “what the f–k did these people do now?” So, with all that being said, I didn’t find Donald Trump’s new NYT interview to be all that OMG TREASON. It’s fairly mundane, if you’re using the standard of Our New Normal. Some highlights from Trump’s 50-minute NYT interview:
On French president Emmanuel Macron: “He’s a great guy. Smart. Strong. Loves holding my hand….People don’t realize he loves holding my hand. And that’s good, as far as that goes. I mean, really. He’s a very good person. And a tough guy, but look, he has to be. I think he is going to be a terrific president of France. But he does love holding my hand.”
On how much he hates Jeff Sessions: “Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the President. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the President.”
On Sessions’ lies about meeting Russians: “Jeff Sessions gave some bad answers. He gave some answers that were simple questions and should have been simple answers, but they weren’t.”
He thought James Comey told him about the Steele dossier as an attempt to have “leverage” over him (Trump): “In my opinion, he shared it so that I would think he had it out there. When he brought it to me, I said this is really made-up junk. I didn’t think about any of it. I just thought about man, this is such a phony deal.” Trump said he had done the country a “great service” by firing Comey.
On Robert Mueller. Trump says yes, he has a “red line” about Mueller’s investigation and Mueller will cross that line he investigates Trump’s family. “I think that’s a violation. Look, this is about Russia.”
His second undisclosed conversation with Putin: “It was not a long conversation, but it was, you know, could be 15 minutes. Actually, it was very interesting, we talked about adoption.”
He doesn’t think he’s under investigation: “I don’t think we’re under investigation. I’m not under investigation. For what? I didn’t do anything wrong.”
I guess it depends on where you fall on the Bigly Spectrum, because to me, Bigly didn’t sound particularly unhinged. His motivations and lies may be amateurish and stupid, but they are pretty straightforward too. He’s saying he’ll always take Putin’s side. He’s saying that no one should trust James Comey. He’s saying he wishes he had an attorney general who would interfere in Mueller’s investigation, and that Sessions should resign, which I agree with, although of course I don’t agree with Trump’s reasoning. I think Sessions should resign and Trump should nominate a successor and let’s see if the Senate confirms a new guy. Why not?
This is our new normal.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Let’s see.. Sessions actually did the RIGHT thing. And The Orange Dumb one is pissed because his guy took himself out of the investigation. Trump is pissed because he doesn’t have an ear in to know what Mueller if doing. I would imagine that someone told him something about the investigation or hinted that Mueller could find out about his shady business dealings from this investigation. Now we know what he is most scared of. This idiot gives everything away. He is a petty baby and only cares about himself. And reading his responses to questions someone should demand he have a medical check up. Trump is not mentally right. OR he is dumber than we thought. OR BOTH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s pissed because Sessions is involved and he expected hiring him would make it go away. Sessions did this to protect his own ass. Everyone in this inner circle has a lawyer. This isn’t normal
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some thoughts:
Trump threatening Mueller over family finances is yet another unforced error in an extremely long line of errors. I wanna take three guesses as to where Mueller either is already looking or is now going to look since Trump threatened him. I think Trump is more scared that Mueller will uncover and release documents that will prove he’s not a billionaire. It would hurt his soul more than any other slight against him because that is the one thing he has always tried to sell himself on: associating the Trump brand with luxury and the uber rich. If there are documents that prove what a failure he is he will be crushed.
He just admitted to attempting to obstruct justice with hiring racist Keebler Elf.
He also admitted that there may be some truth to the dossier. Show the pee pee tapes.
Also, why is Trump doing interviews with a paper that he has called fake before? Is he so desperate for attention that he will talk with someone that he does not like just to say he represented himself?
Tin foil hat hypothesis:
Everything he says is a lie and most of us know that by now. In an interview on MSNBC (?) recently, Chris Kobach, a racist former Sec of State from Kansas, who is now working on fixing federal voting laws, admitted that the votes for Trump may also be considered fraudulent along with all final votes for Hilary. Last time I checked almost everything Trump has said that Hilary’s campaign committed his band of thieves has been caught doing. He complained for a while that there were 3-5 million illegal votes. Maybe the Russians were successfully able to change votes in key districts that allowed him to win the electoral college and take the election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The statement about the family finances sends fireworks into the nighttime sky. He pretty much admitted the financial books are crooked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is obsessed with NYT coverage, just like Morning Joe. He’s majorly thirsty for anything resembling positive coverage from them and loves to see his quotes in the paper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bloomberg and the Guardian are both reporting that subpoenas are expected for Deutsche Bank for Trump family finances linked to Russia. Trumps wetting his pants over it. The whole family will hopefully be implicated. I get the feeling that Mueller is waiting until he has the goods “criminally speaking” on everyone including trump to take them all down at once so trump doesn’t have a chance to pardon any of them. At least I hope so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still can’t believe so much has happened and trump has not been president for a full year yet. The scary thing is what has come out is probably just the tip of the iceberg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. He actually went on like that about Macron holding his hand? Seriously?!
2. You know who else tends to rattle on about about how “unfair” things are? Children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking of children – what’s amazing is that his granddaughter walked in halfway through (an insane moment, I imagine Ivanka got wind of this thing and came to babysit Trump) and he told the reporters that this six year old speaks fluent Chinese.
Because she said hello to them.
It’s that kind of sh*t that makes me wonder if he can’t help lying. It’s impressive that a six year old knows some Chinese. Why make outrageous claims?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no “Chinese” language. What people refer to as Chinese is in fact Mandarin. Drumpfy doesn’t know that.
From what I can tell from reading DM a few years ago she’s had a Chinese nanny since she was born – there were some pics with Nagini and partner-in-crIme right after she was born and there was a Chinese woman in a nursing outfit walking behind them with the baby carriage.
It’s likely she has a good vocabulary for a girl her age, very good for her, but fluency is too much of a really long stretch.
Plus, I am sure she has better manners than him. And yes, she speaks a foreign language.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Loves holding my hand….People don’t realize he loves holding my hand. And that’s good, as far as that goes.”
My takes on this is that Drumpf implies Macron is (1) weak, (2) gay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yeah it’s totally homophobic and offensive. But that’s no shock.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trumps stroking his own ego
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was playing to his homophobic base. They love this garbage because a lack of homophobia is the dreaded “political correctness.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We talked about adoption.
Sure. Because Vladimir Putin is all about finding homes for motherless kids. No. The adoption ban is tied into the Magnitsky Act sanctions for human rights violations. Putin wants the sanctions lifted and no punishment for human rights violations. You talked about lifting sanctions for human rights violations. Stop hiding behind the adoption ban.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it’s rather blatant and our media for the most part let’s him get away with it but that’s Putin’s main objective. To get that act dissolved. Because it directly prevents specific individuals from accessing their money in any bank that uses American Dollars (oh that means every bank in the world). So that keeps those bad actors with ties to Putin (possibly even hold money for him) from leaving the country or doing any business outside of Russia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obviously, one of his slimy lawyers told him to parrot the adoption line. I cannot express how much I hate, loathe, despise this man and his entire family and enablers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is beyond paranoid. If he truly gave a damn about the country he was elected to be the leader of, he wouldn’t be so weak and childish. He should be talking about healthcare, not how much he dislikes people he works with and not defending his relationship with Putin
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does know that Mueller and his team can read this interviews, right? And that he’s basically admitting to obstruction?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a very stupid man with diarrhea of the mouth. One of these days he’ll just admit to everything. He can’t help himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He loves holding my hand” AHAHAHAHA!!! Don’t know why, but I laughed way too loud, and too long when I read this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just trying to show that putin is not his only boyfriend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t read the name “Jeff Sessions” without saying it in the Melissa McCarthy Spicey impersonation when she introduced him ha ha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“On Robert Mueller. Trump says yes, he has a “red line” about Mueller’s investigation and Mueller will cross that line he investigates Trump’s family. “I think that’s a violation. Look, this is about Russia.”
O RLY? It IS about Russia, are you scared, Drumpfy? Violation is not, it’s Mueller doing his JOB. Is the “red line” a threat? It seems like so.
Re: some comments I read yesterday here about Drumpf’s mandate to forgive Junior’s et all federal crimes, there is an obvious and blatant conflict of interests. Only dictators put their relatives in high positions and as far as I know – there are exceptions – it is legally prohibited that family members and relatives of persons holding public offices make any profits or gains (including through influence) resulting from that public office. This is so outrageous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And since Russia is the source of a great deal of trump’s finances, there you go. I’ll just repost this for anyone who missed it.
http://newrepublic.com/article/143586/trumps-russian-laundromat-trump-tower-luxury-high-rises-dirty-money-international-crime-syndicate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The NYT reporters still have access at times, and that’s why they include the charming scene of his grandchild running in during the interview. They have to stroke his ego and make him look like a sweet grandpa to get the next interview. It’s nauseating. I think he’s on the offensive here to show Putin that he is handling things. He doesn’t have to go to the newspaper to get Sessions a message. I’m sure he’s already told him to resign. But he can’t so easily directly message Putin, since he knows he’s being watched. I wish there was an app that put him in an orange jumpsuit in every picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to say that 45 going on about Macron holding his hand is him slyly trying to suggest that he is less than manly and/or gay, but I’m not sure he possesses the intelligence to get that point across without bludgeoning the reporter over head with it.
The rest of it is laughably (the kind of crazy, verging on crying-hysterical laughter) predictable – it isn’t fair, Sessions isn’t bad for lying (which he didn’t do anyway), he’s bad for not sticking around to continue to lie on my behalf, nothing to see here about his newest undisclosed convo with his buddy Putin, Comey is bad, another threat to Mueller for his investigation which is or is not happening depending on the sentence.
Why is he even talking to NYT considering they were one of the papers being lambasted for printing fake news, anyway? So he can come back later and accuse them of misquoting him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Why is he even talking to NYT considering they were one of the papers being lambasted for printing fake news, anyway? So he can come back later and accuse them of misquoting him?’
Because he is a narcissist and he lives for attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meanwhile, in other, alarming news we’re losing the right to free speech. This is just the beginning
https://theintercept.com/2017/07/19/u-s-lawmakers-seek-to-criminally-outlaw-support-for-boycott-campaign-against-israel/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it is Thursday here in the States. That means Saturday is not too far from us. Night follows day. Could be a great night for a Massacre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Old Beauregard’s crying 😭 On his mama’s porch right now HIS DEBUT IS RUINED!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL And they’re going to serve cheese grits!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With shrimp!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“On how much he hates Jeff Sessions: “Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the President. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the President.”
Hahahahahahaha! There you are-the much vaunted “trump loyalty.” It only works one way, buttkissing suckers. He’ll throw you under the bus in a millisecond to save his orange skin. How do you feel now, AG Asshat? Aren’t you proud to be the first senator to endorse him? Worked out great, didn’t it? Once again, hahahahahahaha! Those of us in Alabama with a working brain have always known how stupid you are. Now everyone knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Jerusha
Resist in Alabama!
Thank you!
From CA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best to you Jerusha! I can only wish my family in Auburn felt the same!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Roll Tide/War Eagle!😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“TRUMP: We had dinner at the Eiffel Tower, and the bottom of the Eiffel Tower looked like they could have never had a bigger celebration ever in the history of the Eiffel Tower. I mean, there were thousands and thousands of people, ’cause they heard we were having dinner.
HABERMAN: You must have been so tired at, by that point.”
STOP TREATING HIM LIKE HE’S A CHILD!
Poor, poor Trumpy. He had to have dinner at the Eiffel Tower after playing president for the day. And that big celebration didn’t even include any trucks for him to play with. Waaah.
FFS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bigly is terrified Mueller will uncover the fact that Donnie Two Scoops, his businesses, everything is in total hock to the Russians. He’s already so compromised that IMO, Cheeto is literally in fear for his life. His buddy Vlad is know for adding a bit of deadly plutonium to someone’s (let’s say) KFC.
He’s trading the USA in exchange for his life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He really loves holding my hand.” = I’m going to repeatedly imply that Macron is gay
[Session's recusal] is unfair to the President = he should serve me, not the country
On Comey informing him of the dossier = you can’t believe anything Comey says, he was trying to extort me!
A red line with Mueller = I’ll fire his ass if he tries to pin any of this on me
On second meeting with Putin, “We talked about adoption.” = facetious much? Or truly idiotic? Or both?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The second undisclosed meeting with Putin lasted reportedly an hour not 15 minutes and I would bet my life that they did not talk about adoption. Donald Trump spent the first 15 minutes of the meeting licking Putin’s boots clean. And then they started brainstorming how they are going to interfere in the 2020 election to make Trump win again. Lying for Donald Trump is second nature and he actually thinks that we believe his lies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse