Jada Pinkett Smith: I was a drug dealer when I met Tupac Shakur

Jada Pinkett Smith may play a prude in her new comedy Girls Trip, but as she admitted in a recent interview, she’s had some “real wild times” in her pats.The 45-year-old actress admitted during an interview on SiriusXM on Wednesday that she had a stint as a drug dealer around the time she met rapper Tupac Shakur.

During the interview, conducted on Sway in the Morning, Jada was asked if Will had ever met Pac. She ssaid they had, in passing at the NBA All-Star Weekend back when she and Will were dating. She added that Will “understood” her past relationship with Pac and added “he gets it.” When asked for “clarity” on her and Tupac’s relationship, Jada then got into confessional mode, admitting “It’s kind of hard because I haven’t really told the whole story.” And the whole story is quite a whopper. “One of the things that’s very interesting that I’ve never really said before is that when I first met Pac, I was a drug dealer. That’s how we started. As I was coming out of the life, he was going more into the life.” She continued:

Pac and I’s relationship was about survival. That’s how it started. I know that most people want to always connect it in this romance thing and that’s just because they don’t have the story. It was based in survival, how we held each other down and when you have somebody that has your back, when you feel like you’re nothing, that’s everything. There’s a lot of components to our story that we’ve never shared for a very specific reason. I just decided that this one little piece was important to share finally because it gives more insight to who we were. It was about survival and it’s always been about survival between us.

[From Sway in the Morning via People Magazine]

Jada recently blasted the Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me, claiming it didn’t accurately depict her relationship with the late rapper, and hinting that their relationship ended due to a “hardcore disagreement.” It seems all will soon be revealed, as Jada told Sway that she was planning on writing a book on her life.

The whole interview is worth a listen if you’ve got the time. She jokes with the show hosts when asked if her 16-year-old daughter Willow was going to attend the premiere of her raunchy, R-rated comedy. Jada said Willow would see it if she snuck in a movie theater with her friends, which Jada said she knows is going to happen. The discussion about Tupac begins around the 15:45 mark, if you just want to hear the juicy stuff. My takeaway is that I kind of want to see Girls Night now – oh, and Jada is beautiful.