Jada Pinkett Smith: I was a drug dealer when I met Tupac Shakur

Jada Pinkett Smith may play a prude in her new comedy Girls Trip, but as she admitted in a recent interview, she’s had some “real wild times” in her pats.The 45-year-old actress admitted during an interview on SiriusXM on Wednesday that she had a stint as a drug dealer around the time she met rapper Tupac Shakur.
During the interview, conducted on Sway in the Morning, Jada was asked if Will had ever met Pac. She ssaid they had, in passing at the NBA All-Star Weekend back when she and Will were dating. She added that Will “understood” her past relationship with Pac and added “he gets it.” When asked for “clarity” on her and Tupac’s relationship, Jada then got into confessional mode, admitting “It’s kind of hard because I haven’t really told the whole story.” And the whole story is quite a whopper. “One of the things that’s very interesting that I’ve never really said before is that when I first met Pac, I was a drug dealer. That’s how we started. As I was coming out of the life, he was going more into the life.” She continued:
Pac and I’s relationship was about survival. That’s how it started. I know that most people want to always connect it in this romance thing and that’s just because they don’t have the story. It was based in survival, how we held each other down and when you have somebody that has your back, when you feel like you’re nothing, that’s everything. There’s a lot of components to our story that we’ve never shared for a very specific reason. I just decided that this one little piece was important to share finally because it gives more insight to who we were. It was about survival and it’s always been about survival between us.
Jada recently blasted the Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me, claiming it didn’t accurately depict her relationship with the late rapper, and hinting that their relationship ended due to a “hardcore disagreement.” It seems all will soon be revealed, as Jada told Sway that she was planning on writing a book on her life.
The whole interview is worth a listen if you’ve got the time. She jokes with the show hosts when asked if her 16-year-old daughter Willow was going to attend the premiere of her raunchy, R-rated comedy. Jada said Willow would see it if she snuck in a movie theater with her friends, which Jada said she knows is going to happen. The discussion about Tupac begins around the 15:45 mark, if you just want to hear the juicy stuff. My takeaway is that I kind of want to see Girls Night now – oh, and Jada is beautiful.
First, we finally have a Set It Off mini reunion! And if you havent seen Set It Off, get your ass in gear and go find it.
Second, Jada is 45 years old with that flawlessness. How???
Third, I think whatever history she and Tupac shared it was incredibly bonding. When you see him talk about her in old clips thats pretty obvious. I cant wait for the book.
I loved Set It Off!
have you seen Jada’s mother? Holy cow that woman is absolutely gorgeous.
A genuine question here from UK – when these stars openly admits to criminal activities in the past, aren’t they afraid of being arrested?
Or does US hage statue of limitations of these kinds of illegal activities?
PS: Jada looks gorgeous..
There are time limits for drug offenses in the US. She more than likely cannot be charged with anything because a) no real evidence other than her word b) it has been more than twenty years since she sold drugs. The time has more than likely run out on an investigation.
Statue of limitations for most crimes except murder and now some sex crimes depending on the state. Plus besides the individual’s admission, there isn’t really any evidence of the crime.
You also have to be caught doing something usually. They would need evidence that she was selling, the money or the drugs themselves or a sting operation. And there are statute of limitations.
I could’ve sworn Jada mentioned she was a dealer when speaking on her mother’s recovery from addiction and how the arts were integral in getting her away from that life.
Speaking as someone who comes from the area Jada grew up in and went to the same high school (I’m older), it was fairly well known she was into drugs. But lots of kids at Baltimore School of the Arts were into drugs in the 80s. While I’m glad she’s using this as a teachable moment, not sure why this is news.
I think she is beautiful and smart and funny – and I WANT to like her…but the whole association with Scientology and the creepy school…no. They’ve destroyed too many lives and families, to overlook the association.
This. She is just too deep into Scientology. Like you, I want to like her…but the Scientology thing is tough to overlook.
On another note: Anyone remember her from “A Different World”?
You should follow Tony Ortega. He has said for years that Jada did some auditing but dropped out. She apparently didnt like the organised religion thing but she liked the self help and child rearing principles which is why they funded the school for a few years. Tony says that none of his informants say that the Smiths are still even flirting with the organisation. They have removed themselves.
The only thing is that they still use the child rearing principles for their kids. Although to be fair, Jaden is now an adult and Willow is not far behind. Its too late to switch to a more paternalistic rearing method.
I used to follow Tony Ortega — but his ego got too much for me. He actually yelled at me in the comments once, because I misunderstood something!
@Odette – Tony is the reason I stopped reading over there. I’m glad he has the website and he’s helped a lot of people, but he seriously needs to get over himself. I liked reading the comments, I usually learned more about Scientology from the comments than what Tony had posted, but I finally stopped going.
Yep.
I am cautiously optimistic about this film. The trailers make it look like a lot of fun, but I have been burned before by films that put the best clips in their trailers.
Ehh, I’ll see it anyway cause I like the cast.
Girls Trip sounds similar to Rough Night….ive noticed whenever a movie comes out, within the same year another movie almost with same plot lines comes out…like White House Down and Olympus has fallen….its like someone shops a screenplay and one studio says no ( then has someone write a very similar plot line) and one says yes.
I honestly think she’s spicing it up to give her self an edge. She may have moved something here and there but legitimate drug dealer? And just in time for her movie release…Give me a brake
That is EXACTLY what I was thinking. Such interesting timing to reveal her “sordid” past!! LOL
There’s something about her that I don’t like or trust, but can’t put my finger on it. Just a gut feeling I have. She’s absolutely gorgeous and a great actress, but we’re I in Hollywood, she’s one I would keep my distance from.
I know this is grammar Nazi stuff but: “Pac and I’s relationship was about survival.” OUCH, OUCH, OUCH.
Thank you… that really hurt my eyes, too.
I’m right there with you – I almost stopped reading right there!
I am watching Gotham on Netflix I adore her character on that show. I am the same age as hers and I would like the number of her trainer. I remember some about her and Tupac’s relationship. I was so surprised when she started dating Will. I told everyone that went from one extreme to the other. At the time I thought she wanted some stability and Hollywood Wife respect. I know a lot of people can’t stand her but I respect that she fought for what she has. Can you imagine if she went for all of this in todays social media world? She would be crucified. I agree survivor relationships have a distinct bond.
