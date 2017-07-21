Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington has died by suicide at the age of 41

On Thursday afternoon, the news broke that Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington had passed. According to TMZ, he committed suicide by hanging himself in his Palos Verdes Estates home. His body was discovered at 9 am (PST) by an employee. His wife and children were out of town, and he was alone at the time he died.

Bennington was 41 years old and he had been a rock star with Linkin Park since 2000, which was when their first album Hybrid Theory came out (it was extremely successful). So, he had been famous for 17 years. He is survived by his second wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, and his six children. He and Talinda had three kids, and he had three other children with two other women, including his first wife.

TMZ reported that Bennington had struggled with drugs and alcohol for years, and he had talked about his suicidal thoughts before. He was abused as a child and that still affected him into adulthood. He was also very close to Chris Cornell, who also died by suicide, this May. Yesterday, the day that Chester passed, was Chris’s birthday. Chester wrote a heartbreaking letter to Chris on the day Chris died.

Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans at this difficult time.

“Numb/Encore,” a song from Linkin Park’s collaboration with Jay-Z.

Here are some tweets from the people who loved him:

Photos credit: WENN and PRPhotos

 

10 Responses to “Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington has died by suicide at the age of 41”

  1. Lady Cali says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:05 am

    he has and always will be a legend. he was a HUGE part of my childhood and teen years. heck even now in my late 20s. soo sad to see a shining star go too soon :(

  2. Tiffany27 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:05 am

    This is so heartbreaking. I hope his family and children will be ok.

  3. Lucy says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:08 am

    So incredibly sad and unexpected. I don’t even know what to say about this. May he finally Rest in Peace.

  4. littlemissnaughty says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I absolutely couldn’t believe this last night, I’m so sad. To me Linkin Park will always be linked to my teens, to first concerts, to rock festivals and summer weekends in tents, living off of beer, cigarettes and canned food. Like Audioslave and Chris Cornell. Actually saw them during the same festival what feels like a million years ago. It’s absolutely terrible and I wish he could’ve led a happier life because he made a lot of us so happy.

  5. ichsi says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I grew up with them and this is SO sad. Oh man…

  6. tanesha86 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I grew up listening to LP and their music definitely got me through some tough years as a teenager. Chester was an amazing frontman and a very talented musician. My condolences to his friends and family. RIP Chester 💔

  7. Lightpurple says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Very sad. May he Rest In Peace.

  8. grabbyhands says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I was never a Linkin Park fan, but this breaks my heart all the same. The stories their fans have shared mirrored how I felt when Chris Cornell died and how I felt about his music and music in general. I hope his spirit is at peace now. I hope his wife and kids are going to be okay and have a good support network in place.

  9. Squiggisbig says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:13 am

    So incredibly sad.

  10. smcollins says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I wasn’t really into Linkin Park, but this kind of news always makes sad. I hope he’s finally at peace, and my heart goes out to his family & friends.

