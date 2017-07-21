Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington has died by suicide at the age of 41



On Thursday afternoon, the news broke that Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington had passed. According to TMZ, he committed suicide by hanging himself in his Palos Verdes Estates home. His body was discovered at 9 am (PST) by an employee. His wife and children were out of town, and he was alone at the time he died.

Bennington was 41 years old and he had been a rock star with Linkin Park since 2000, which was when their first album Hybrid Theory came out (it was extremely successful). So, he had been famous for 17 years. He is survived by his second wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, and his six children. He and Talinda had three kids, and he had three other children with two other women, including his first wife.

TMZ reported that Bennington had struggled with drugs and alcohol for years, and he had talked about his suicidal thoughts before. He was abused as a child and that still affected him into adulthood. He was also very close to Chris Cornell, who also died by suicide, this May. Yesterday, the day that Chester passed, was Chris’s birthday. Chester wrote a heartbreaking letter to Chris on the day Chris died.

Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans at this difficult time.

“Numb/Encore,” a song from Linkin Park’s collaboration with Jay-Z.

Here are some tweets from the people who loved him:

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

RIP to Chester Bennington and my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the Linkin Park family. Truly unique, humble frontman. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 21, 2017

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017