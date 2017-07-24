Christie Brinkley looks much different on Social Life mag, she likes that

The photo above is of Christie Brinkley hamming it up on the red carpet for the St. Barth Hamptons Gala, which she hosted and which two of her companies, Bellisima prosecco and Kristie Brinkley skincare, sponsored. It was also sponsored by Social Life Magazine, the July issue of which Christie covers. The photospread is… interesting. On the cover it looks like Christie is an amalgamation of Michelle Pfeiffer and Bo Derek circa mid 80s, which Christie seems to enjoy. There’s so much photoshopping that you can’t even recognize her new face and we’ve only just gotten used to it. Of course Christie is all about hyping her lifestyle, her sexiness and her easy glamour so she loves the pictures and praised the photographer. We don’t have many quotes from her interview, but of course they’re not groundbreaking at all. Here’s some of what she told Social Life:

Her aspirations and things that make her happy

‘I want to drive across America and sail around Greece and Sicily. I want to see the Aurora Borealis and the icebergs before they disappear. I want to speak fluent Italian and learn to dance hip-hop.’ In the magazine, Brinkley rattled off a list of things that put a smile on her face, which include shows such as Saturday Night Live and Stephen Colbert, attempts to dance and yodel, and her ‘kids, friends’ and ‘puppies.’ On an elephant interrupting her SI swimsuit shoot with her daughters

“We were looking for elephants to be in the background of our Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pictures, when we suddenly broke through some bushes and I found myself eye to eye with a surprised and angry mother protecting her baby,” the supermodel told Social Life Magazine. “She raised her trunk and trumpeted a warning! If I had large ears, I would have flapped them back at her [but] we clapped our car doors to show that we meant business too!” “We were two moms willing to die to protect our babies. I knew from that day forward I would always love and try to do my part to protect this matriarchal society of loving, intelligent, majestic animals.”

[via People and Daily Mail]

Here’s the photo of her covering Social Life Mag, and more are below and on People.

Christie Brinkley is always so over the top, which is probably why she loved this ridiculous photoshoot. She wrote a thank you on Instagram to the photographers “@devorah_rose and @gianandreadistefano for this beautifully imagined shoot!” How is there any imagination to that shoot? It’s just Christie posing in skimpy outfits and then airbrushed beyond recognition. In one photo she’s “naked” behind a palm leaf, you can see that on People. This probably isn’t far from how she thinks she looks, so she loves it. They could have at least included some of the puppies she mentioned.

What did they do to her face?