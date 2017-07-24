“Dunkirk won the weekend box office, it’s a bigger hit than expected” links
Dunkirk is a big hit but Valerian bombed. Which is what I expected. [Pajiba]
How quiet are you during Game of Thrones? I’m pretty quiet. [LaineyGossip]
Liev Schreiber is Super-Dad, a very real superhero. [Dlisted]
I don’t hate this Marc Jacobs dress on Laura Haddock. [Go Fug Yourself]
I love Senator Patty Murray so much. [Jezebel]
Why did Teresa Giudice get a book deal?? [Starcasm]
I doubt this was Louis Tomlinson’s mother’s dying wish. [The Blemish]
Countess Luann laughs off her drunken shenanigans. [Reality Tea]
Have I ever talked about how much I hate aviator sunglasses? [Moe Jackson]
Krysten Ritter is pretty goth, right? [Popoholic]
Everyone loved that scene between Jon Snow & Littlefinger. [Buzzfeed]

World premiere of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'

 

  1. Lightpurple says:
    July 24, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Saw Dunkirk yesterday with my great aunt. When it ended, she said: “just give it the Oscar now!”

  2. milla says:
    July 24, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Again game of thrones? Recently i said to some ppl i don’t care about it. It was like i insulted their mothers. Its just a tv show.

  3. aang says:
    July 24, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I liked it but was underwhelmed given the hype.

  4. InVain says:
    July 24, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Dunkirk was a visual masterpiece. Loved it. The score was equally amazing. I didn’t have the highest of expectations, but I was clenching my fists the entire time. The suspense is real people. Loved the different timelines and perspectives too – so cool.

  5. Kate says:
    July 24, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I was surprised to find myself bawling by the end of Dunkirk. Emotional release from all the stress and the beautiful score…the aerial shots of the aircraft were just stunning.

  6. Nem says:
    July 24, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Surprised for Dunkirk, as ww2 film was risky.
    Happy for the second at the box office girls trip who made a handsome 30 M dollars with an all black women casting. (Scarlett Johansson must be seething to see films with same subjects as her 2017flops are triumphs and critical darlings, the other one being wonder woman)
    Absolute schadenfreude for Valerian, as the director may have to stop making awful films for quite a minute. Dehane should go back to indies and nepotism queen Cara should never have quit fashion crowd where her mediocrity finds better protection.

    • Reef says:
      July 24, 2017 at 1:26 pm

      Girls Trip is the movie the people needed but didn’t deserve. My theatre was packed and we all had a good time. Tiffany Haddish is a STAR. She was just amazing. Jada too. They had real BFF chemistry. Would’ve thought they’ve known each other their whole life.

  7. Lisa K says:
    July 24, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Girls Trip was incredible, I’m happy the film did well for opening weekend. Everyone needs to go see it, I was crying from laughing so much.

  8. burnsie says:
    July 24, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Maybe it’s my face shape but aviators are the only sunglasses that look good on me

  9. third ginger says:
    July 24, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    DUNKIRK is indeed a masterpiece. My husband and I both cried. The young people are very good, but the old pros, Rylance and Branagh, made it for me!!

