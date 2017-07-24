“Dunkirk won the weekend box office, it’s a bigger hit than expected” links

Dunkirk is a big hit but Valerian bombed. Which is what I expected. [Pajiba]
Saw Dunkirk yesterday with my great aunt. When it ended, she said: “just give it the Oscar now!”
When did ended, I turned to my boyfriend and said, “Modern masterpiece.” It was amazing.
Can’t wait to see it.
Again game of thrones? Recently i said to some ppl i don’t care about it. It was like i insulted their mothers. Its just a tv show.
I liked it but was underwhelmed given the hype.
Dunkirk was a visual masterpiece. Loved it. The score was equally amazing. I didn’t have the highest of expectations, but I was clenching my fists the entire time. The suspense is real people. Loved the different timelines and perspectives too – so cool.
I agree! .
I was surprised to find myself bawling by the end of Dunkirk. Emotional release from all the stress and the beautiful score…the aerial shots of the aircraft were just stunning.
Surprised for Dunkirk, as ww2 film was risky.
Happy for the second at the box office girls trip who made a handsome 30 M dollars with an all black women casting. (Scarlett Johansson must be seething to see films with same subjects as her 2017flops are triumphs and critical darlings, the other one being wonder woman)
Absolute schadenfreude for Valerian, as the director may have to stop making awful films for quite a minute. Dehane should go back to indies and nepotism queen Cara should never have quit fashion crowd where her mediocrity finds better protection.
Girls Trip is the movie the people needed but didn’t deserve. My theatre was packed and we all had a good time. Tiffany Haddish is a STAR. She was just amazing. Jada too. They had real BFF chemistry. Would’ve thought they’ve known each other their whole life.
Girls Trip was incredible, I’m happy the film did well for opening weekend. Everyone needs to go see it, I was crying from laughing so much.
Maybe it’s my face shape but aviators are the only sunglasses that look good on me
DUNKIRK is indeed a masterpiece. My husband and I both cried. The young people are very good, but the old pros, Rylance and Branagh, made it for me!!
