Donald Trump’s Boy Scouts speech turned into an unhinged political rally

There are long-standing questions about whether Donald Trump’s speechwriters know what the hell they’re doing, or whether those speechwriters give Trump a fairly mundane speech and he decides to spice it up by Trumpifying it. I tend to believe that he’s given regular, normal speeches and then he goes off-script in horrifying ways. Over the weekend, he turned a speech in front of a military crowd into a campaign rally, wherein the commander in chief ordered soldiers to contact their congressmen about healthcare. That was pretty bad. But not as bad as what happened on Monday.

Trump spoke at the Boy Scouts’ National Jamboree on Monday. These are children. Apolitical children. Boy Scouts!!! Literally, Boy Scouts. And Trump turned it into a political rally. He whined about “fake news.” He called Washington a “cesspool.” He bragged about his electoral numbers, saying: “You remember that incredible night with the maps? That map was so red it was unbelievable and they didn’t know what to say. We won Florida, and we won, South Carolina, we won North Carolina, we won Pennsylvania, we won and won.” He slammed Barack Obama for not attending the Jamboree and he got the crowd to boo when he said Obama’s name. He mocked Hillary Clinton for not working hard enough to win the election. Here’s the full speech, but I’ll completely understand if you can’t watch the whole thing, so I’m including a highlight reel too.

This is a mess. It actually came after one of the messiest days for the Bigly White House in recent memory, and that’s saying a lot. People are really upset about this, that Trump used a speech for children to demand “loyalty” and mock his political opponents.

Here are some reactions to the Boy Scouts speech:

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

82 Responses to “Donald Trump’s Boy Scouts speech turned into an unhinged political rally”

  1. RebeccaJane says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:48 am

    What were the Boy Scouts of America thinking when they agreed to this event?

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      July 25, 2017 at 7:57 am

      I’m no fan of the organization although I know many fine young men who are/were Scouts. However, like the rest of us, I’m sure they couldn’t even begin to fathom what he would actually say. The question for me now is will they denounce his despicable behavior?

      Reply
      • Becks says:
        July 25, 2017 at 7:59 am

        This is an annual event and I think its pretty typical that the president goes. So I’m sure there may have been some trepidation but BSA prob thought it would look worse to NOT invite him. Whoops.

      • Megan says:
        July 25, 2017 at 9:07 am

        POTUS is the honorary president of the Boy Scouts. I think there is a standing invitation and Trump took it because, let’s face it, no other nonpartisan group has extended an invite. I watched some of his speech but had to turn it off when he started talking about his electoral college win. His grotesquely inappropriate behavior really upsets me.

    • Larelyn says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:00 am

      It’s tradition. The president is the Honarary president of the BSA and is asked to speak at every Jamboree.

      As a scout mom (boy, girl, and cub), I am disgusted by his speech. Not only did he use adult curses (this is a G-rated event), but he warped the values the scouts stand for – loyalty the most.

      As for disparaging the former President, many scout fathers I know drink heavily from trump’s koolaid. I would expect many of the boys have already been indoctrinated into the “trump youth” patrol.

      Reply
    • RebeccaJane says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:03 am

      Thanks for the clarification, makes sense if POTUS is honorary president of the BSA. He’s just incapable of behaving in a respectful manner, even when the occasion requires it.

      I was a Brownie in the US, then a Girl Guide. It all seemed so innocent then looking back on it.

      In the U.K. guides we had to make an oath to the Queen, that was as political as it got.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:19 am

      They must have known what he was like. He has routinely inappropriately politicized events before. Inviting him to speak was a political act. Unless the organization issues a real apology, the Boy Scouts have been taken over by Trumpsters. Parents need to start looking more closely at who exactly is leading the local troops and what exactly they are teaching the kids.

      It was not only deranged to babble on about the election and his pet political maneuvers and his vendetta against Hillary. It was so out of line to diss President Obama and to get children to join in. There is simply no excuse for that and it seems very contrary to principles that the Boy Scouts supposedly stands for. I’m only surprised he didn’t lead the kids in a chant of “lock her up”. I have never seen a President act this way before Trump.

      Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      July 25, 2017 at 9:00 am

      BSA knew exactly what they were doing. This is the final nail to let boys who are not white, Christian, straight, cis that they are not welcomed and will not be made to feel so if they join.

      Reply
  2. Incredulous says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:49 am

    It’s like Jerry Springer without the funny.

    Reply
  3. darkladi says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Jesus, take the wheel. FFS. Or call him home. Whatever you decide is good.

    ~Us

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Hitler’s Youth = Trumps Youth

    Reply
    • Birdix says:
      July 25, 2017 at 7:55 am

      He’s yelling at a bunch of people too young to vote that they elected him. In our current bizarro world that seems oddly appropriate.

      Reply
    • frisbee says:
      July 25, 2017 at 7:58 am

      Yes I thought exactly the same thing at first but Hitler was ruthlessly organised for years, he seized his moment when Germany was deeply weakened economically and politically and very susceptible to his claims. Trump is a blatant liar but he’s chaotic and there are – thankfully – very many people in the US who can see through him and oppose him. I have no doubt he has the desire to be a tinpot dictator but he’s in a country where very many people still have a deep belief in democracy so he’s not worrying me that much, not yet anyways…

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        July 25, 2017 at 8:01 am

        You should be worried. Because the people that are supposed to protect us from this kind of behavior won’t. So all this “belief” in democracy is not really happening

      • frisbee says:
        July 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

        I have more faith, I think that belief is there and that sooner or later this s*it storm will come to a screeching halt. That said I’ve been horribly wrong before, I never believed he would get voted into office and, like many of you US posters on this site have come to believe it would never have happened without interference/cheating somewhere along the line.

      • Nicole says:
        July 25, 2017 at 8:15 am

        Well have some extra faith for me. My faith in America pretty much ended after Ferguson.

      • Sixer says:
        July 25, 2017 at 8:16 am

        My heart is with frisbee but my head is with Nicole.

        I keep thinking of the Brexit “will of the people” rhetoric we are hearing in the UK. As though democracy is embodied by a single vote on a single day, after a campaign in which every influencer, on both sides, told nothing but lies. Obviously, democracy is derided and not embodied by this, but people are swept along so easily.

      • frisbee says:
        July 25, 2017 at 8:55 am

        Yes, I think we just agree on Brexit. BUT Theresa May was supposed to win a Landslide election and instead the left came from nowhere and she lost her majority. That wasn’t supposed to happen at all but it did, there are decent people in this world (there are also total bastwards) but sometimes they have to be pushed into a corner before they’ll do something about the huge injustices they see all around them. I think that’s what happened in our last election that and a lot of young people were galvanised into taking action (prompted by a clever use of Social Media) and actually voted, and I think (pray) that’s what may well happen in the next US Congressional elections, Nil Desperandum and all that!

    • Jerusha says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:18 am

      Dumb as their parents.
      http://twitter.com/mrdanzak/status/889617053447008256

      Reply
  5. Squirrel4Ever says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:49 am

    One of the top reasons MY boy scout did not go to jamboree this year. Why? He’s a smart kid and he hates Trump, too. He’d rather stand beside me at a protest. This is disgusting.

    Reply
  6. Mermaid says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Just disgusted. Anyone else catch that Paul Ryan defended Bob Mueller yesterday? As in, Paul Ryan might be sucking up because there’s dirt on him too? Can’t the Supreme Court declare election invalid due to hacking? How much more can we take?

    Reply
    • Birdix says:
      July 25, 2017 at 7:52 am

      I’m with you. Isn’t there anyone who can stop this train? No way was that election valid.

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        July 25, 2017 at 8:43 am

        Neither was the election in 2000 (the Supreme Court stopped the recount that actually gave Gore Florida and the Presidency when unofficially continued) and 2004 (too many signs the machines were hacked in certain key places like Ohio, we’ll never know if Kerry actually won). Exit polls and (don’t laugh…) the Nickelodeon kids election stopped matching the official results. Obama very likely just managed to win big enough in 2008 and 2012 to outrun the hackers. Hillary came close to doing the same, but not by big enough a margin for the electoral vote even though she won the popular vote by a large margin. Because of the electoral vote system especially, hacking can be focused on just a few precincts to be effective.

        Basically, our elections have not been reliable since those machines popped up everywhere after the first stolen election in 2000, so hand recounts became virtually impossible. They will continue to be uncertain unless every machine generates a paper backup that voters can check before leaving the booth and hand recounts become standard practice as a double check. That’s the most effective way to thwart vote manipulators, domestic and foreign, at all levels.

        Mandatory hand recounts of paper backups also will pick up on machine errors. Trump won the electoral vote by about 80,000 votes spread over a few states. That’s well within machine error. But without enough machines equipped with paper backup, recounts in 2016 were futile even if they had been allowed to proceed. Trump’s lawyers skipperdeed into court right away to block recounts in three states where such recounts were paid for by donors all over the country. That has to stop. Nobody should be able to block a recount. And donors should not be needed, the double check should be automatic and part of the normal cost of running the election.

    • littlemissnaughty says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

      Paul Ryan is quickly becoming the worst opportunist I have seen in my lifetime. What a despicable excuse for a man. Also, I think his face is melting. Probably the inner rot slowly rising to the surface.

      Reply
  7. KJA says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Man, my future grandchildren will never believe this shit was real when I tell them about it. Hell, I don’t believe it’s real and I’m living it.

    Reply
  8. Mike says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Despicable human being. This a scene out of 1930s Germany

    Reply
    • anna says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:21 am

      i hate nazi-hyperbole, but yeah. you’re right. at this point, can we assume the similarities are on purpose? he’s clearly advertising a dictatorship now. my executive power should not be questioned or limited, he says. it’s better than democracy, he says. and the children cheer. the people who actually experienced fascism in europe are dying off and it seems americans have forgotten how it was. i want to cry.

      Reply
    • Tate says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:48 am

      This is one of the most disturbing things this pile of garbage has done and he has done a lot of disturbing things.

      Reply
  9. Jenns says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Why would we expect anything else at this point?

    If you check out the Scout’s Facebook page, people are making their opinions known.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:00 am

      I hear you. But I think many people suffer from the same affliction I seem to have — still, despite all evidence to the contrary, assuming that somehow he might be innocuous or vaguely presidential.

      You’d think, even though he has no natural dignity or intelligence, it wouldn’t be that hard to read words that someone else wrote for him.

      Reply
  10. Lee says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I am a mother of a scout at the jamboree and this broke my heart.

    Reply
  11. ArchieGoodwin says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Yet, it’s still not enough. There is no bottom, he just goes on sinking the ship and no one who can stop him, seems inclined in any way to do so.

    They knew what they were getting. They wanted the power and they got it, and they don’t give a frack what he does.

    Reply
  12. Rice says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Do you see the look of awe and admiration in that little boy’s face when he shakes Obama’s hand? Drumpf will never get that.

    Reply
  13. Lolo86lf says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:56 am

    He was showing those kids how to be a bully. That what he did. Trump can’t turn off the hatred he carries inside.

    Reply
  14. Enough Already says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Just thank sweet baby Jesus he wasn’t allowed near the girl scouts.

    Reply
    • Larelyn says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:10 am

      The Republicans and evangelicals are waging war against the Girl Scouts of America. No Republican would dare get caught in a photo op with them, no matter how attractive they might think the girls (ugh). And you can bet we leaders would never give them the opportunity!! (Grumble…grumble… mama bears have NOTHING on scout moms… grumble…)

      Reply
  15. Beth says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:57 am

    This guy needs to get a clue. Ranting and raving about everything we see him bitch about nonstop, is pathetic. Using a speech at a Boys Scouts jamboree as a way to whine about his tough life is ridiculously unhinged. The boys should see a president who’s responsible and cares about the country, not a spoiled brat.

    Reply
  16. Jerusha says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:00 am

    I’m one of those leftwing bleeding hearts rightwingers like to make fun of. I’m a very soft touch, but any lingering sympathy I had for trump cultists who will be hammered by his policies has evaporated. Eat dirt with your koolaid, morons.

    Reply
  17. grabbyhands says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:00 am

    At this point it doesn’t matter if it was written by speechwriters or him going off script-the end desired end result took place. He is trying to indoctrinate CHILDREN into this insanity and the fact that he got 30K children to boo Obama and Clinton should be making everyone feel like throwing up. But it doesn’t, or at least nowhere near enough.

    Reply
  18. Mermaid says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:02 am

    As a mom and a former teacher, I’m praying they get him out soon because our kids need to see bullies never win.

    Reply
  19. Giddy says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

    This is how our Commander in Chief decided to speak to children. I find that I’m learning new levels of disgust for this man. He is such an unhinged lunatic that I truly fear for our country. I’m hoping and praying that there are those in Washington who are researching ways to limit his damage. As for the Boy Scouts, 30 or 40 years from now they will tell the story of being there when the President tried to turn the Boy Scouts into the Hitler Youth. I’ve had to renew my migraine meds early. *ouch*

    Reply
  20. Jenns says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Honestly, what is going to happen to him at this point? Nothing. He could’ve whipped his d**k out in front of those kids and Republicans would still remain silent and vote for his policies.

    Reply
  21. virginfangirl2 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:09 am

    EVERY TIME this man tweets or speaks I’m left baffled, disgusted, sad… I hope the day never comes where I am so accustomed to his nonsense that I don’t react with feelings of disgust, because that is exactly what I should be feeling.

    Reply
  22. Sullivan says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:17 am

    May he rot in hell.

    Reply
  23. Nancy says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I don’t know why people are shocked when a maniac acts as such. John Boehner just said Republications would never repeal and replace Obamacare. From his mouth to God’s ears. Trump knows how “harrible” (that’s how he pronounces horrible)…anyway, his health care proposal is, so is perfectly content to just repeal the bill that the Republicans have promised to abolish and REPLACE for eight years. This is a shining moment for us if and when his bill fails. I believe even his staunchest supporters are beginning to see that this is not what one would call a normal man. Win at all costs, no matter who suffers, goes bankrupt, dies or all of the above. He is a disgrace and I wish above anything else he would simply cease to exist. *I can’t stoop to his level and wish death upon him, so I would be amused if he was impeached and went back to being a reality show host, even though he sucked at that too.*

    Reply
  24. RBC says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:23 am

    So does trump write his own speeches? Because I can’t understand how anyone would consider that an appropriate speech for a group of children. Scary

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      July 25, 2017 at 8:54 am

      It recently came out that Trump didn’t even decide who got fired on Celebrity Apprentice. They had a display disguised on his desk that fed the decision of the producers to him…

      So no, Trump doesn’t write his own speeches. That’s not actually a problem, most do use speech writers with varying degrees of input and final approval from the speaker. But he keeps going off script to rant incoherently.

      Reply
  25. Valois says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:24 am

    So POTUS basically brags about sex parties in front of children?

    Reply
  26. Honey says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Mental illness is a serious thing, and it unfortunately looks like our president may have a problem. His behavior in front of the world and now in front of innocent kids at the jamboree, is scary

    Reply
  27. Guest says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:31 am

    What a horrid person this small man trump is. How can anyone call this vindictive, coward the Commander in Chief, or the President.

    Reply
  28. Jayna says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:34 am

    How does he get away with this? He’s the swamp. I’m disgusted.

    Reply
  29. kNY says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:39 am

    So disgusting. Anyone who supports him does so because they are racist. To act as if Obama’s 8 years were such a plight, and yet to see trump behave so wildly inappropriately in front of young boys…it’s racism. He is such a piece of garbage.

    Reply
  30. Tig says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Good grief- the Repubs and Cretin in Chief should pray every night that Hilary doesn’t get hit by a bus. What/who else could they drag out for boo fodder? Sure, Obama, but remember, he actually WAS president-he’s a winner.
    I had to do the Cub Scout route years ago, and was very happy my sons decided it was not for them. But this? Joking about “yacht parties” to kids?? Wonder if Barron is a Scout?LOL!

    Reply
  31. Svea says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Shades of the Hitler Youth rallies.

    Reply
  32. Simpatico says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:54 am

    “Unhinged political rally”….absolutely the best headline of the day for this event!

    Reply
  33. snowflake says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I can’t believe this clown got elected. That was just unbelievable. And then the way he talks shit about Obama and Hillary is just disgusting. Hillary has worked in public service for years . Having to put up with all the sexism that entails. She doesn’t deserve that. And Obama? That’s nothing but flat-out racism against him. The way the Republican party just lets him do all this stuff is just crazy. I used to have a little respect for the Republican party before but now zero. They keep letting him do all this unbelievable stuff just so they can Advance their agenda.

    I had faith in America before but this election really change that. Never in a million years did I think America would like a racist sexist piece of s***. Boy was I wrong.

    Reply
  34. Nic919 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Someone needs to invoke the 25th Amendment now. It’s wasn’t just that the speech was inappropriate for kids, it also made no damn sense. That stuff about Levitt was bizarre.

    It’s a disgrace for such a horrible hateful thing to have been elected.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment