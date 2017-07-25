Donald Trump’s Boy Scouts speech turned into an unhinged political rally

There are long-standing questions about whether Donald Trump’s speechwriters know what the hell they’re doing, or whether those speechwriters give Trump a fairly mundane speech and he decides to spice it up by Trumpifying it. I tend to believe that he’s given regular, normal speeches and then he goes off-script in horrifying ways. Over the weekend, he turned a speech in front of a military crowd into a campaign rally, wherein the commander in chief ordered soldiers to contact their congressmen about healthcare. That was pretty bad. But not as bad as what happened on Monday.

Trump spoke at the Boy Scouts’ National Jamboree on Monday. These are children. Apolitical children. Boy Scouts!!! Literally, Boy Scouts. And Trump turned it into a political rally. He whined about “fake news.” He called Washington a “cesspool.” He bragged about his electoral numbers, saying: “You remember that incredible night with the maps? That map was so red it was unbelievable and they didn’t know what to say. We won Florida, and we won, South Carolina, we won North Carolina, we won Pennsylvania, we won and won.” He slammed Barack Obama for not attending the Jamboree and he got the crowd to boo when he said Obama’s name. He mocked Hillary Clinton for not working hard enough to win the election. Here’s the full speech, but I’ll completely understand if you can’t watch the whole thing, so I’m including a highlight reel too.

Some things Trump told thousands of kids at the Boy Scouts National Jamboree pic.twitter.com/iSJiPpsIVu — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 25, 2017

This is a mess. It actually came after one of the messiest days for the Bigly White House in recent memory, and that’s saying a lot. People are really upset about this, that Trump used a speech for children to demand “loyalty” and mock his political opponents.

Here are some reactions to the Boy Scouts speech:

I don't think I'll forget that Boy Scouts speech. The President of the United States is indoctrinating children into hatred. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) July 24, 2017

Donald Trump encouraged @boyscouts to boo the first Black president and the first female presidential nominee. What else is there to say? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 25, 2017

I'm an Eagle Scout. Trump using the 30,000 BoyScouts as his props tonight was a scene out of Triumph of the Will. Shocking abuse of children — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 25, 2017

Today in Trump

-refers to "17 years of Obamacare"

-boasts of Electoral College win to Boy Scouts

-confirms covert CIA program

-it's Monday — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 25, 2017

HE SAID THIS TO BOY SCOUTS pic.twitter.com/SkiBUC8CRY — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) July 24, 2017

.@PeteSouza on Instagram responds to Trump's Boy Scouts speech pic.twitter.com/GtzQgsrSV4 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 25, 2017