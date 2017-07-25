Donald Trump’s Boy Scouts speech turned into an unhinged political rally

There are long-standing questions about whether Donald Trump’s speechwriters know what the hell they’re doing, or whether those speechwriters give Trump a fairly mundane speech and he decides to spice it up by Trumpifying it. I tend to believe that he’s given regular, normal speeches and then he goes off-script in horrifying ways. Over the weekend, he turned a speech in front of a military crowd into a campaign rally, wherein the commander in chief ordered soldiers to contact their congressmen about healthcare. That was pretty bad. But not as bad as what happened on Monday.
Trump spoke at the Boy Scouts’ National Jamboree on Monday. These are children. Apolitical children. Boy Scouts!!! Literally, Boy Scouts. And Trump turned it into a political rally. He whined about “fake news.” He called Washington a “cesspool.” He bragged about his electoral numbers, saying: “You remember that incredible night with the maps? That map was so red it was unbelievable and they didn’t know what to say. We won Florida, and we won, South Carolina, we won North Carolina, we won Pennsylvania, we won and won.” He slammed Barack Obama for not attending the Jamboree and he got the crowd to boo when he said Obama’s name. He mocked Hillary Clinton for not working hard enough to win the election. Here’s the full speech, but I’ll completely understand if you can’t watch the whole thing, so I’m including a highlight reel too.
Some things Trump told thousands of kids at the Boy Scouts National Jamboree pic.twitter.com/iSJiPpsIVu
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 25, 2017
This is a mess. It actually came after one of the messiest days for the Bigly White House in recent memory, and that’s saying a lot. People are really upset about this, that Trump used a speech for children to demand “loyalty” and mock his political opponents.
Here are some reactions to the Boy Scouts speech:
I don't think I'll forget that Boy Scouts speech. The President of the United States is indoctrinating children into hatred.
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) July 24, 2017
Donald Trump encouraged @boyscouts to boo the first Black president and the first female presidential nominee. What else is there to say?
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 25, 2017
I'm an Eagle Scout. Trump using the 30,000 BoyScouts as his props tonight was a scene out of Triumph of the Will. Shocking abuse of children
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 25, 2017
Today in Trump
-refers to "17 years of Obamacare"
-boasts of Electoral College win to Boy Scouts
-confirms covert CIA program
-it's Monday
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 25, 2017
HE SAID THIS TO BOY SCOUTS pic.twitter.com/SkiBUC8CRY
— Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) July 24, 2017
.@PeteSouza on Instagram responds to Trump's Boy Scouts speech pic.twitter.com/GtzQgsrSV4
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 25, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
What were the Boy Scouts of America thinking when they agreed to this event?
I’m no fan of the organization although I know many fine young men who are/were Scouts. However, like the rest of us, I’m sure they couldn’t even begin to fathom what he would actually say. The question for me now is will they denounce his despicable behavior?
This is an annual event and I think its pretty typical that the president goes. So I’m sure there may have been some trepidation but BSA prob thought it would look worse to NOT invite him. Whoops.
POTUS is the honorary president of the Boy Scouts. I think there is a standing invitation and Trump took it because, let’s face it, no other nonpartisan group has extended an invite. I watched some of his speech but had to turn it off when he started talking about his electoral college win. His grotesquely inappropriate behavior really upsets me.
It’s tradition. The president is the Honarary president of the BSA and is asked to speak at every Jamboree.
As a scout mom (boy, girl, and cub), I am disgusted by his speech. Not only did he use adult curses (this is a G-rated event), but he warped the values the scouts stand for – loyalty the most.
As for disparaging the former President, many scout fathers I know drink heavily from trump’s koolaid. I would expect many of the boys have already been indoctrinated into the “trump youth” patrol.
Ugh, that’s depressing. On the flip side, I know a young Eagle Scout who’s headed to college in DC to major in public policy, inspired largely by the election of Trump and the resistance.
Thanks for the clarification, makes sense if POTUS is honorary president of the BSA. He’s just incapable of behaving in a respectful manner, even when the occasion requires it.
I was a Brownie in the US, then a Girl Guide. It all seemed so innocent then looking back on it.
In the U.K. guides we had to make an oath to the Queen, that was as political as it got.
They must have known what he was like. He has routinely inappropriately politicized events before. Inviting him to speak was a political act. Unless the organization issues a real apology, the Boy Scouts have been taken over by Trumpsters. Parents need to start looking more closely at who exactly is leading the local troops and what exactly they are teaching the kids.
It was not only deranged to babble on about the election and his pet political maneuvers and his vendetta against Hillary. It was so out of line to diss President Obama and to get children to join in. There is simply no excuse for that and it seems very contrary to principles that the Boy Scouts supposedly stands for. I’m only surprised he didn’t lead the kids in a chant of “lock her up”. I have never seen a President act this way before Trump.
BSA knew exactly what they were doing. This is the final nail to let boys who are not white, Christian, straight, cis that they are not welcomed and will not be made to feel so if they join.
It’s like Jerry Springer without the funny.
Jesus, take the wheel. FFS. Or call him home. Whatever you decide is good.
~Us
You really think home will be “north”?!?
😂😂😂
Valid point. Satan, call your boy down please. 😈
Please!
No shit. Someone needs to take over from this no-driving MF.
Hitler’s Youth = Trumps Youth
He’s yelling at a bunch of people too young to vote that they elected him. In our current bizarro world that seems oddly appropriate.
Yes I thought exactly the same thing at first but Hitler was ruthlessly organised for years, he seized his moment when Germany was deeply weakened economically and politically and very susceptible to his claims. Trump is a blatant liar but he’s chaotic and there are – thankfully – very many people in the US who can see through him and oppose him. I have no doubt he has the desire to be a tinpot dictator but he’s in a country where very many people still have a deep belief in democracy so he’s not worrying me that much, not yet anyways…
You should be worried. Because the people that are supposed to protect us from this kind of behavior won’t. So all this “belief” in democracy is not really happening
I have more faith, I think that belief is there and that sooner or later this s*it storm will come to a screeching halt. That said I’ve been horribly wrong before, I never believed he would get voted into office and, like many of you US posters on this site have come to believe it would never have happened without interference/cheating somewhere along the line.
Well have some extra faith for me. My faith in America pretty much ended after Ferguson.
My heart is with frisbee but my head is with Nicole.
I keep thinking of the Brexit “will of the people” rhetoric we are hearing in the UK. As though democracy is embodied by a single vote on a single day, after a campaign in which every influencer, on both sides, told nothing but lies. Obviously, democracy is derided and not embodied by this, but people are swept along so easily.
Yes, I think we just agree on Brexit. BUT Theresa May was supposed to win a Landslide election and instead the left came from nowhere and she lost her majority. That wasn’t supposed to happen at all but it did, there are decent people in this world (there are also total bastwards) but sometimes they have to be pushed into a corner before they’ll do something about the huge injustices they see all around them. I think that’s what happened in our last election that and a lot of young people were galvanised into taking action (prompted by a clever use of Social Media) and actually voted, and I think (pray) that’s what may well happen in the next US Congressional elections, Nil Desperandum and all that!
Dumb as their parents.
http://twitter.com/mrdanzak/status/889617053447008256
One of the top reasons MY boy scout did not go to jamboree this year. Why? He’s a smart kid and he hates Trump, too. He’d rather stand beside me at a protest. This is disgusting.
Same here. I try to remain impartial in front of my children, but my scout can recognize a walking human rights violations when he sees one.
Give your sons a hug for me. Tell them there are a lot of people out there who are very proud of them.
I’m so furious and disgusted. I guess it’s time for the National Scouts to start getting the same treatment my senate representatives get from me. Phone calls and letters. It makes me feel so much better than stewing quietly! I’m proud of my son. He’s 14, and doesn’t understand everything that goes on, but he has such a strong sense of right and wrong. He’s a young man who doesn’t see disability and color. So he’s old enough to understand that he is everything that Trump isn’t.
sounds like you’re raising awesome young men who are not afraid to take a stand! this makes me feel a bit better about the future
I’m so glad your son is so smart. I couldn’t believe when I saw so many there cheering Trumps name.
Just disgusted. Anyone else catch that Paul Ryan defended Bob Mueller yesterday? As in, Paul Ryan might be sucking up because there’s dirt on him too? Can’t the Supreme Court declare election invalid due to hacking? How much more can we take?
I’m with you. Isn’t there anyone who can stop this train? No way was that election valid.
Neither was the election in 2000 (the Supreme Court stopped the recount that actually gave Gore Florida and the Presidency when unofficially continued) and 2004 (too many signs the machines were hacked in certain key places like Ohio, we’ll never know if Kerry actually won). Exit polls and (don’t laugh…) the Nickelodeon kids election stopped matching the official results. Obama very likely just managed to win big enough in 2008 and 2012 to outrun the hackers. Hillary came close to doing the same, but not by big enough a margin for the electoral vote even though she won the popular vote by a large margin. Because of the electoral vote system especially, hacking can be focused on just a few precincts to be effective.
Basically, our elections have not been reliable since those machines popped up everywhere after the first stolen election in 2000, so hand recounts became virtually impossible. They will continue to be uncertain unless every machine generates a paper backup that voters can check before leaving the booth and hand recounts become standard practice as a double check. That’s the most effective way to thwart vote manipulators, domestic and foreign, at all levels.
Mandatory hand recounts of paper backups also will pick up on machine errors. Trump won the electoral vote by about 80,000 votes spread over a few states. That’s well within machine error. But without enough machines equipped with paper backup, recounts in 2016 were futile even if they had been allowed to proceed. Trump’s lawyers skipperdeed into court right away to block recounts in three states where such recounts were paid for by donors all over the country. That has to stop. Nobody should be able to block a recount. And donors should not be needed, the double check should be automatic and part of the normal cost of running the election.
Paul Ryan is quickly becoming the worst opportunist I have seen in my lifetime. What a despicable excuse for a man. Also, I think his face is melting. Probably the inner rot slowly rising to the surface.
I can’t decide who I hate more on a particular day McConnell or Ryan.
Yes to all of this. Expediency is his middle name.
Man, my future grandchildren will never believe this shit was real when I tell them about it. Hell, I don’t believe it’s real and I’m living it.
I know. I KNOW.
Right? My powers of denial are strong. If someone asked me who the president is I might honestly answer, “I don’t know.” I can know it, but the logic brain pushes back, “THAT CAN NOT BE TRUE. WAIT IT OUT.”
Despicable human being. This a scene out of 1930s Germany
i hate nazi-hyperbole, but yeah. you’re right. at this point, can we assume the similarities are on purpose? he’s clearly advertising a dictatorship now. my executive power should not be questioned or limited, he says. it’s better than democracy, he says. and the children cheer. the people who actually experienced fascism in europe are dying off and it seems americans have forgotten how it was. i want to cry.
This is one of the most disturbing things this pile of garbage has done and he has done a lot of disturbing things.
Why would we expect anything else at this point?
If you check out the Scout’s Facebook page, people are making their opinions known.
I hear you. But I think many people suffer from the same affliction I seem to have — still, despite all evidence to the contrary, assuming that somehow he might be innocuous or vaguely presidential.
You’d think, even though he has no natural dignity or intelligence, it wouldn’t be that hard to read words that someone else wrote for him.
I am a mother of a scout at the jamboree and this broke my heart.
Yet, it’s still not enough. There is no bottom, he just goes on sinking the ship and no one who can stop him, seems inclined in any way to do so.
They knew what they were getting. They wanted the power and they got it, and they don’t give a frack what he does.
Do you see the look of awe and admiration in that little boy’s face when he shakes Obama’s hand? Drumpf will never get that.
Yes I noticed that, that gorgeous little boy will remember that for the rest of his life, the moment he met a decent man who was a decent President and worthy of the respect given to him. That moment is what Trump wants and will never get in a million years off normal, decent people, and that’s satisfying in itself.
I could cry. I follow Pete Souza on Instagram. He’s a genius about responding to current events with pictures of Obama at similar events or times. In comparison, Trump always looks like a gassy, bloviating fool still hung up on the Electoral College.
I follow Pete Souza too. Gives me a little peace in these turbulent times.
trump doesn’t want respect. He wants salivating worship.
President Obama posseses intelligence, grace and humility, words that will never apply to Monster-in-Chief.
He was showing those kids how to be a bully. That what he did. Trump can’t turn off the hatred he carries inside.
Just thank sweet baby Jesus he wasn’t allowed near the girl scouts.
The Republicans and evangelicals are waging war against the Girl Scouts of America. No Republican would dare get caught in a photo op with them, no matter how attractive they might think the girls (ugh). And you can bet we leaders would never give them the opportunity!! (Grumble…grumble… mama bears have NOTHING on scout moms… grumble…)
This guy needs to get a clue. Ranting and raving about everything we see him bitch about nonstop, is pathetic. Using a speech at a Boys Scouts jamboree as a way to whine about his tough life is ridiculously unhinged. The boys should see a president who’s responsible and cares about the country, not a spoiled brat.
I’m one of those leftwing bleeding hearts rightwingers like to make fun of. I’m a very soft touch, but any lingering sympathy I had for trump cultists who will be hammered by his policies has evaporated. Eat dirt with your koolaid, morons.
At this point it doesn’t matter if it was written by speechwriters or him going off script-the end desired end result took place. He is trying to indoctrinate CHILDREN into this insanity and the fact that he got 30K children to boo Obama and Clinton should be making everyone feel like throwing up. But it doesn’t, or at least nowhere near enough.
Unbelievable. When children see the POTUS act like the biggest bully in the world, that’s so disgusting. He should be an example of maturity and responsibility, not how to be an immature bully.
It’s highly likely many of these boys come from homes where the parents openly support Trump. The BSA aligns closely with conservative values (they are strongly influenced by the Mormon Church). Many, many fathers I know in boy and cub scouts were too happy to see President Obama leave office.
The boys are young, hopefully they will mature into reasonable young men. Too many of the fathers are hopeless causes.
I know one young man who does not support Trump. My SIL’s brother and nephew were at the Jamboree and does not support them at all.
As a mom and a former teacher, I’m praying they get him out soon because our kids need to see bullies never win.
This is how our Commander in Chief decided to speak to children. I find that I’m learning new levels of disgust for this man. He is such an unhinged lunatic that I truly fear for our country. I’m hoping and praying that there are those in Washington who are researching ways to limit his damage. As for the Boy Scouts, 30 or 40 years from now they will tell the story of being there when the President tried to turn the Boy Scouts into the Hitler Youth. I’ve had to renew my migraine meds early. *ouch*
Honestly, what is going to happen to him at this point? Nothing. He could’ve whipped his d**k out in front of those kids and Republicans would still remain silent and vote for his policies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EVERY TIME this man tweets or speaks I’m left baffled, disgusted, sad… I hope the day never comes where I am so accustomed to his nonsense that I don’t react with feelings of disgust, because that is exactly what I should be feeling.
May he rot in hell.
I don’t know why people are shocked when a maniac acts as such. John Boehner just said Republications would never repeal and replace Obamacare. From his mouth to God’s ears. Trump knows how “harrible” (that’s how he pronounces horrible)…anyway, his health care proposal is, so is perfectly content to just repeal the bill that the Republicans have promised to abolish and REPLACE for eight years. This is a shining moment for us if and when his bill fails. I believe even his staunchest supporters are beginning to see that this is not what one would call a normal man. Win at all costs, no matter who suffers, goes bankrupt, dies or all of the above. He is a disgrace and I wish above anything else he would simply cease to exist. *I can’t stoop to his level and wish death upon him, so I would be amused if he was impeached and went back to being a reality show host, even though he sucked at that too.*
” He is a disgrace and I wish above anything else he would simply cease to exist. ”
Yesyesyesyesyesyesyes.
So does trump write his own speeches? Because I can’t understand how anyone would consider that an appropriate speech for a group of children. Scary
It recently came out that Trump didn’t even decide who got fired on Celebrity Apprentice. They had a display disguised on his desk that fed the decision of the producers to him…
So no, Trump doesn’t write his own speeches. That’s not actually a problem, most do use speech writers with varying degrees of input and final approval from the speaker. But he keeps going off script to rant incoherently.
So POTUS basically brags about sex parties in front of children?
Mental illness is a serious thing, and it unfortunately looks like our president may have a problem. His behavior in front of the world and now in front of innocent kids at the jamboree, is scary
What a horrid person this small man trump is. How can anyone call this vindictive, coward the Commander in Chief, or the President.
How does he get away with this? He’s the swamp. I’m disgusted.
So disgusting. Anyone who supports him does so because they are racist. To act as if Obama’s 8 years were such a plight, and yet to see trump behave so wildly inappropriately in front of young boys…it’s racism. He is such a piece of garbage.
Good grief- the Repubs and Cretin in Chief should pray every night that Hilary doesn’t get hit by a bus. What/who else could they drag out for boo fodder? Sure, Obama, but remember, he actually WAS president-he’s a winner.
I had to do the Cub Scout route years ago, and was very happy my sons decided it was not for them. But this? Joking about “yacht parties” to kids?? Wonder if Barron is a Scout?LOL!
Shades of the Hitler Youth rallies.
“Unhinged political rally”….absolutely the best headline of the day for this event!
I can’t believe this clown got elected. That was just unbelievable. And then the way he talks shit about Obama and Hillary is just disgusting. Hillary has worked in public service for years . Having to put up with all the sexism that entails. She doesn’t deserve that. And Obama? That’s nothing but flat-out racism against him. The way the Republican party just lets him do all this stuff is just crazy. I used to have a little respect for the Republican party before but now zero. They keep letting him do all this unbelievable stuff just so they can Advance their agenda.
I had faith in America before but this election really change that. Never in a million years did I think America would like a racist sexist piece of s***. Boy was I wrong.
Someone needs to invoke the 25th Amendment now. It’s wasn’t just that the speech was inappropriate for kids, it also made no damn sense. That stuff about Levitt was bizarre.
It’s a disgrace for such a horrible hateful thing to have been elected.
