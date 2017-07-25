Mark my words: Treason Elf Jeff Sessions will be bullied into resigning

Donald Trump’s week has started badly. Trump’s precious son-in-law is in the crosshairs of the Russia investigation. Paul Manafort is about to turn, I can feel it. Trump’s speech in front of the Boy Scouts was a mess. And Trump is trying to bully his own attorney general into quitting. In the past week, Trump’s new tactic is “publicly shaming Jeff Sessions” and talking sh-t about Sessions whenever and wherever possible. Let’s just take a moment and say this out loud: Donald Trump is too much of a coward to fire his own attorney general.

While everyone agrees that Jeff Sessions needs to go, we all have different reasons for it. I want Jeff Sessions to go because he is the most treasonous elf in all the land, and because he’s a racist, sexist douchebag. Trump wants him to go because Sessions isn’t interfering in the Russian investigation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Trump’s also attacking the acting head of the FBI, because of course.

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

You know who else has ties to Hillary Clinton? Anthony Scaramucci, who donated thousands of dollars to Hillary Clinton’s campaigns and Barack Obama’s campaigns. I’m just sayin’.

Anyway, when will Jeff Sessions resign? This week? I say it will be this week. And after that, Trump will try to fire Robert Mueller.