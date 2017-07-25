Mark my words: Treason Elf Jeff Sessions will be bullied into resigning

Donald Trump’s week has started badly. Trump’s precious son-in-law is in the crosshairs of the Russia investigation. Paul Manafort is about to turn, I can feel it. Trump’s speech in front of the Boy Scouts was a mess. And Trump is trying to bully his own attorney general into quitting. In the past week, Trump’s new tactic is “publicly shaming Jeff Sessions” and talking sh-t about Sessions whenever and wherever possible. Let’s just take a moment and say this out loud: Donald Trump is too much of a coward to fire his own attorney general.
While everyone agrees that Jeff Sessions needs to go, we all have different reasons for it. I want Jeff Sessions to go because he is the most treasonous elf in all the land, and because he’s a racist, sexist douchebag. Trump wants him to go because Sessions isn’t interfering in the Russian investigation.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017
Trump’s also attacking the acting head of the FBI, because of course.
Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017
You know who else has ties to Hillary Clinton? Anthony Scaramucci, who donated thousands of dollars to Hillary Clinton’s campaigns and Barack Obama’s campaigns. I’m just sayin’.
Anyway, when will Jeff Sessions resign? This week? I say it will be this week. And after that, Trump will try to fire Robert Mueller.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Unfortunately, if he is canned, someone worse will just take his place. History’s ugliest, most poison hydra.
Agreed. Even though the KKKeebler elf is horrible, whoever replaces him will be worse. The fact that the Cheeto Mussolini is openly trying to intimidate the FBI is in itself disturbing.
I just read this morning that maybe Ted Cruz would take his place. Barf.
I’m at the point where I’m nervous to ask “How can this circus get any worse?”….because we all know it’s going to get much, much worse.
Rumor is it will be Giuliani. And if you know anything about what NYC went though under him you should be worried.
I feel like Jeff Sessions burning desire to deny black people basic rights will keep him hanging on to the very end.
Sure, Sessions is being totally humiliated by the same person he supported for president, but if he doesn’t stay on as AG, who will stop black people from voting?!?
^ This. Someone wrote in a comments section somewhere (am forgetting where) that Sessions’ dream is to be a slave owner, and that being US AG is the closest thing he’s going to get to that.
I’m all for getting rid of racist Sessions (almost anyone would be better than that son of the Confederacy)except whoever takes his place won’t be recused from Russia.
For all his talk about being such a powerful leader, he’s too much of a coward to fire someone. He has to make their life miserable until they quit. Snowflake in Chief.
Ha, it’s like someone who starts picking fights and acting passive aggressive to get someone to break up with them.
I despise Jeff Sessions with the fire of a thousand suns. However, I really wish you would stop calling him “elf”. Coming from a family with short, slightly built men, I’ve seen the sh*t that they take for being small. Insulting someone for a physical characteristic that they cannot change is bullying.
The Annoying Orange chooses his orangeness. Jeff Sessions chooses to behave like a racist, duplicitous, pandering weasel. I think there is plenty of fodder for insulting nicknames there.
I agree with you, and I am sorry the men in your life have to out up with people mocking them.
I don’t quite understand the need to use nicknames in the first place, I still find it confusing to read. Seems many use different names for the same people, so each post I have to sit and figure out who is who. Also, and this is strictly my opinion, I feel it detracts from the seriousness of this entire global crisis. I get that for some it is a release, or something? It’s so serious that it lightens the mood? Who knows?
Anyway, it’s just my thoughts.
I don’t like Sessions but if I was Sessions I would not resigned. I would force him to fire me. He does not want to fire him because he’s afraid of the backlash. 45 knows everything about Sessions before he nominated him to be AG. He knew Sessions was in touched with the Russians. I believe some of the reasons Sessions was in touch with Russia was for 45 benefit. Now 45 is mad with Sessions because he recused himself on the Russion investigation. Now Sessions can’t help 45 to fire 🔥 Mueller. This morning 45 is having a tweet storm like a man who is having a nervous breakdown, sad, ha ha.
I agree, Sessions won’t leave. he’s waited his entire life for this moment, and he won’t leave it just because trump is whining. Sessions doesn’t care about trump, he jumped aboard for his own gains and got what he wanted. He threw trump under the bus to save himself, and THAT trump cannot stand.
I predict he won’t resign and give up all his power. He’ll continue on instituting horrendous policies and ignore the big oaf he played.
I hope he fires Sessions, and in turn Sessions loses his shit and has a complete and utter meltdown where he reveals many skeletons. That is best case scenario.
Also, how fing insane is it that the bloody president is publicly undermining the position (and work) of the DoJ AND the FBI. Insanity. It will take generations to undo the seeds of mistrust this loonbag is sowing.
