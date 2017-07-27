Justin Trudeau covers Rolling Stone, is probably the wokest bae in North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone with the headline “Why Can’t He Be Our President?” If you couldn’t tell, this is going to be a very glowing profile. The Cut even called it “extremely horny.” It’s the kind of profile that a male writer would do on Margot Robbie or Jennifer Lawrence, basically. But now I can’t stop thinking about what it would be like to sit across from Trudeau and get to see that little half-smile, and share some lingering looks from the Northern Thunderpants. You can read the Rolling Stone profile here. This is the wonkiest p0rn I’ve ever read and I love every minute of it. Some highlights:
On the press: “The back and forth between the press and government is essential to any good democracy. When you’re at your best, it reminds us and challenges us to be at ours. So thank you all for your tireless work.”
On Russia: “Our support for Ukraine, including militarily, is something that stands us very clearly on the ‘Russia is an unhelpful actor in the world’ side of the dynamic.”
On Canada’s image abroad: “A Canadian on the ground in different parts of the world, whether they’re a diplomat, an aid worker or a soldier, has an extraordinary, powerful impact. I mean, the image of Canada, the way people look at you as ‘Oh, you’re Canadian’ – subtext ‘not American’ – ‘but you’re here to help, you’re not here for oil, you’re not here to tell us how to run our country.’ ”
On refugees: “If we take in 40,000 Syrian refugees, it wasn’t because the government sent a couple of planes and signed a decree. It was because communities opened up their homes, their churches, their community centers. Everyone said, ‘Let’s do our part to give some people in a terrible situation a better future.’ We understand that bringing people here to build a better life for themselves makes the world a better place and makes our communities better as well. But I’ve only been able to do this because Canadians are open, generous and dream big for the country.”
On Trump & the American way of doing things: “I don’t feel that I or Canada has to prove anything through big, loud, overt acts. Obviously, I disagree [with Trump] on a whole bunch, but Canadians expect me to accomplish two things at the same time, which is emphasize where we disagree and stand up firmly for Canadian interests. But we also have a constructive working relationship, and me going out of my way to insult the guy or overreact or jump at everything he says [that] we might disagree with is not having a constructive relationship.”
Meeting world leaders: “I got to see how international relations is all about relationships and how you get along with people. How you listen to them. I mean, the way I chat with Merkel is very different than the way I chat with Trump.” (Trudeau had to deny a Der Spiegel report that he asked Merkel to go easier on Trump after he opted out of the Paris accord.)
Canadians don’t believe in identity politics? “Canada’s a place where people don’t always vote on surface identity, but vote on values,” Trudeau tells me. The broad hint is that this is quite different from the United States, where tribalism dominates all of politics. “My vision of the country reflected the community.”
On the Muslim community: “People of the Muslim faith are all too often, unfortunately, victims of terror.”
It cannot be emphasized enough – Justin Trudeau is literally everything good and Donald Trump is literally everything bad. Trudeau is pro-choice, pro-immigrant, pro-multi-faith society, pro-women, pro-feminism, pro-diplomacy, pro-environment, and everything else. He’s is the wokest bae in all the land. I wish Trudeau was our president. No – what I really wish is that Trudeau stay in Canada and Barack Obama came back to 1600 Penn and then they could just work together exclusively and solve all the world’s problems.
He’s also pro-fracking/tar sands. I like him, but he’s not perfect. OTOH, he’s not some horrid disaster either.
Disclaimer first – I always vote Liberal and I like Justin. I wish he could only implement environmental friendly policies but he has to balance that with the very real need of some provinces to create jobs in the oil industry. He can’t win this one, regardless of what he does some people are going to be unhappy with it. He can’t put an entire industry out of work – folk would complain about jobs… So he (and the federal government in general ) have to thread a fine line. It doesn’t reflect his private opinion, he has to take into account all parties and interests.
Because jobs are more important than the health and safety of other people! Oh and the good old planet earth. But good to know that its not his private opinion! That helps a lot. Maybe Trump is privately pro Trans, he just makes laws against them. But as long as Justin and Trump have the right opinions behind closed doors, everything is fine! Who would be so evil and judge a politican by their political decisions?
“Because jobs are more important than the health and safety of other people!”
Sorry @QueenB but voters have indicated many times; the answer to your question is mostly yes. Sad but true. If people are worried about paying their bills and (good ol’ privilege!) keeping their kids in a certain lifestyle they really don’t care that much about the environment. Sure they recycle, but what you want them to give up their cars or something? Madness! I get it I do, but he made the best of a bad situation. I really don’t know how the environmental lobby can get people fully onside but the simple truth is most will take jobs over environment almost any day of the week.
I will never vote Lib nor do I think Trudeau is everything good. I mean where is our voter reform? Indigenous rights? The environment?
All failures.
As a beige Canadian I do not find that his party nor him are remotely in line with my values.
It troubles me that there is this weird worship of him. He is a politician and not a very good one at that. It’s just soo bad in the US that he looks like some kind of saviour but as westcoaster the lack of follow through by this government is felt.
Canadian tar sands are being sent US to be refined into oil because the process is so polluting it is not legal in Canada.
Canadian here who also voted for Justin Trudeau, and I have to agree with Vauvert…he can’t win this one. Many voters out west are in favor of tar sands and fracking because a lot of them work in the oil and gas industries and want to keep their jobs, improve their economy, etc, and they don’t believe it will harm the environment. I personally don’t like the idea, but I recognize that it’s impossible to make every single voter happy, and that some decisions are going to be “wrong” in my eyes.
Aside from that, I tend to disagree a bit about his statement that we don’t have identity politics. We do, it’s just nowhere near as deep or divisive as in the US. Heck, go to Alberta and ask someone what they think of Trudeau and your answer might be very different than if you ask someone in Toronto.
By “identity politics”, I think he means sticking to party before country always. Sometimes we’ll voted conservative in provincial elections, whilst voting liberal in federal. It helps that our system is set up vastly different than the American’s as well. I also voted for Trudeau, and I’m happy with the job he’s doing so far.
Peeking, I didn’t look at it that way, but I get what you’re saying. It’s true that our system here is very different so we’re less likely to be “party first and always”. Heck, I haven’t always voted Liberal either.
Though I still think there is quite a lot of tribalism here as well, it’s maybe a different flavour.
I’m from the west, and we don’t think the oil industry does no harm. Yes, people want to keep their jobs but I imagine the whole country wants to keeps its standard of living too. The transfer payments to Quebec essentially pay for their subsidized child care. When the manufacturing industry collapsed in the east, there was a huge outcry, but it was also a polluting industry. Manufacturing gets a lot of subsidies and breaks, most of which are supported by the east so the dirty industry conversation needs to be more broad.
We also recognize the impact oil extraction has on the environment and have a lot of initiatives for reclamation and cleaning up the aspects of the industry that haven’t been environmentally aware. It isn’t perfect, and there is still a long way to go, but to paint us all us willingly ignorant is inaccurate. Canada’s place in the global economy will shift drastically when oil and gas production drop (which won’t be for a long time because the byproducts are in everything – from data cables, pens, solar panels to all the power that runs other industries). Dairy and agriculture won’t be able to sustain our tax needs, so until we have more to offer for trade options, we will likely remain an oil exporter. Ontario and Quebec buy their oil from Saudi Arabia anyway.
THANK YOU. And most importantly, this fracking nonsense is linked to the epidemic of missing, killed, and trafficked native women. It’s a problem in the States and an even bigger problem in Canada, which relative to us has a significant First Nations population. It always happens where these fracking zones pop up. Because when you send men to an area filled with disenfranchised people with a shit ton of money, it is entirely predictable that terrible things happen to women.
@PPP “Because when you send men to an area filled with disenfranchised people with a shit ton of money, it is entirely predictable that terrible things happen to women.” Ugh. Yes. Sadly so true.
Yes. It is too bad for everyone that Obama and Trudeau did not have more time together, as world leaders. It’s heartbreaking to imagine what they could have accomplished, and now cannot.
Once again, so proud of being Canadian. Trudeau makes it very clear where he stands, and very clear where he doesn’t.
He’s on track to win our next election, thank goodness.
Sick of nepotism in politics. At least Obama earned his position. So tired of Ivanka, Sarah Huckabee etc etc
I mean yes, Trudeau would not be where he is if his father hadn’t been PM. But he’s a damn good politician in his own right.
Hey, come on, most people with Ski Instructor and French/Math elementary teacher as the only jobs on their resume are shortlisted to lead political parties in Canada.
oh dangermaus, enough with that horse shite.
i have far less trust of those career politicians than i do of anyone else.
like having politician as a career goal makes for a great politician.
stop it. have a go at specific poilcy or specifics, but do not trot out that lame ass horse called “he was a teacher, how can he be a poltician”
(this is coming from someone who is very unimpressed with his not following through on proportional representation and is very unimpressed with his stance and work thus far with first nations. )
Okay he isn’t perfect. He doesn’t have the greatest relationship with the First Nation. Most of my Canadian friends like him but they aren’t blinded by him either. Same with the French President. We just have such a sh*t stain in the WH everything sounds great in comparison
Yeah, my biggest quibble with him is that he hasn’t followed through on some of his First Nations promises. Granted, no one historically has, but that doesn’t really let him off the hook, especially with his platform.
Hes miles better than the previous one though and very pretty to look at. He also says better words on feminism and equality than most of the people i interact with, so points for that too.
He doesn’t just say words on feminism and equality, he acts on it, as is evident in his cabinet picks, his interactions with minority communities, LGBTQ etc.
He just marched in the Halifax Pride Parade as well – first PM to do so. Honestly – I think he’s a really well-intentioned guy. He has a hard job, and it’s going to be impossible to make everyone happy. As an East Coaster – it’s nice to have someone in power who isn’t completely ignoring us in favor of Alberta. I think he genuinely believes what he puts out about feminism and minorities and equality – and he seems like he’s a good dad on top of that who’s set on raising strong, healthy, and kind children.
There needs to be some movement on the First Nations things, though – absolutely. My husband is kind of in a gray area on a lot of things right now – he’s registered as a Metis (I believe) but there’s a lot of confusion on what this means. He’s of Wampanoag decent, so they’re not really covered by certain treaties that most other FN people are. On top of that you keep seeing news reports about the suicide risk for First Nations children, poor drinking water, lack of support – it’s so incredibly sad. He has it incredibly good in comparison, and recognizes that completely. But there’s still a lot of ignoring and mistreatment towards his group of ancestors. It was a secret his grandmother actually kept most of her life – because she was genuinely afraid of people finding out her heritage. Residential schools were a very real threat, and the one here ran until 1968. My father in law and his siblings could have easily been taken away from their family – and the same could have happened to my husbands grandmother. The whole thing is such a shame – though I do give him SOME credit for at least trying to get the ball moving. Things sit in the court for so long – it’s difficult to make any real change at a fast rate… and there are so many people who genuinely still discriminate and hate on First Nations people.
Peeking, you are very right, that wasn’t a dig at him, but a dig at the people I have to deal with. His cabinet made me incredibly happy.
I think that’s the case with most polititcians in Western democracies though. Most of us are still critical of who we voted for, whether we voted for them because we truly support them or because they were the least awful. It’s just the Trumpsters who worship their guy no matter what. And yes, then, in comparison, many others seem downright wonderful.
I’m Canadian, and I kind of love Justin Trudeau. I like his personality and his values. What he can do for our country politically and economically is another story. So is his way of talking without actually saying anything (which is now a problem with every politician nowadays…) Anyway, he is not perfect, but i still love him.
But am i the only thinking THIS IS WAY. TOO. MUCH.
Rolling Stone magazine. REALLY? …. Maybe im just in shock
I agree with you on all counts.
Someone at Rolling Stone has a major man crush.
He is an awesome Prime Minister, so proud that he has made Canada proud
OK, I’ve been out-of-the-loop on vacay and, frankly, too depressed by the relentless, appalling, criminal outbursts making the news day-in, day-out… that I couldn’t even comment. But this? This is a tiny ray of hope that, yes, there IS good in the world, honesty and humanity CAN prevail, and that what is happening to the US right now is – we can but hope – a revolting, short-lived, historical glitch.
I met him once at a bar in Ottawa when he was an MP very late at night. He approached me and some friends and chatted for about 20 min to 30 min and it was magical.
Trudeau is most certainly not everything good. Seriously! I know that his photo ops are working great for some people but others look at issues and he really isnt masively progressive. He talks a good game and lots of women fall for his looks and think “i like his face, he must be a great politican”
If a woman’s vote is based upon looks then please explain Trump.
I never said “a womans vote” and you know it.
And if you think somebody’s got a nice face so they must be a great politician, you’re likely going to vote for them..
So very true Queen B so very true…
Well, “woke” if we’re ignoring his comments about the late Fidel Castro. Honestly can’t look at the dude the same way since.
What was he supposed to say about Castro? Canada and Cuba are not enemies. We have a friendly relationship, and always has. As the head of state, please tell me, diplomatically, what should he have said about a dead ally? There was a lot of American outrage by his statement following Castro’s death (it even spawned a conspiracy that he’s Castro’s son), I just don’t know what was expected of him.
As a Cuban with three uncles and a grandfather executed, and four cousins imprisoned (one for having the audacity to be gay) by Castro’s regime, I am not remotely diplomatic, nor will I ever be. IDGAF about Canadian politics. I give a f*ck about my country, my countrymen, and the brutal rule of a human rights violating dictator the Canadian prime minister praised.
To hell with Castro. To hell with Trudeau.
You complained about the Canadian Prime Minister’s response to the death of an ally, I assumed you cared for another perspective, Canadian politics matter in this instance.
No doubt Castro was cruel, however, there are people all over the world who see the US as more cruel than anything Castro has done. Ask the people in the Middle East who have known nothing but bombings for the last 17 years, thanks to an illegal war started by W. it’s all perspective.
Some of the same people who are outraged by Castro’s atrocities, are currently praising Putin, who is much worse.
@Peeking In The ignorance and privilege contained in minimizing and dismissing the atrocities that have befallen Cuba to a Cuban is a level of shameful I’ve never encountered before.
I didn’t compare the situations in my country with others. But believe me, my friend, you know nothing of life in Cuba. What little you have read about my people is nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they also still live there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I mean, Kay. It’s either brainwashing or perspective. The Castro regime did (continue to do?) some awful things, no one is disputing that. Trudeau said nice things about Castro, just like the American President said nice things about that Arab thing after he died. It’s what heads of state do. I wasn’t being dismissive of anyone’s suffering.
This love affair folks have for Trudeau and Macron b/c they’re fine is similar to Obama and it bugs the tf out of me. I don’t need politicians to be perfect, because they’re not, but I always don’t need ridiculous romanticism when some of Trudeau’s (and Macron/Obama) policies harm/ed vulnerable people.
You can probably find examples of the vulnerable being harmed under the leadership of every country in the world, now, then and unfortunately in the future too. We can only try to do better and Canada is trying. It doesn’t make what happens to the vulnerable okay, nothing will. We learn, we are still learning and are moving forward.
Trudeau is hardly perfect though (ahem, First Nations). Then again, a president/PM is not a dictator, and just like there are checks in place to stop a president/PM from going full on absolutist, there are plenty of checks in place to stop presidents from enforcing things that are objectively good (happened with Obama, happens with Trudeau, happens all over the place).
But at this point I guess I’m so jaded that even “decent” seems awesome. I hope Trudeau will deal with issues regarding the people of First Nations more attentively, sensibly and ardently in the future.
What should he do with First Nations issues? (Is there consensus anywhere on actions needed?)
Hes corrupt Anyways, see him on YouTube as I always say here. He won’t answer basic and reasonable questions from the conservatives or the NDP (the more liberal party with a leader with some integrity who asks great questions.)
What should he do with First Nations issues? Well for one, consensus is not needed here! He could do what is right! What the law tells him he must do. (The Human Rights case the gov’t lost for 1).
He could honour the treaties that allowed settlers to take land and resources that didn’t belong to them.
He could honour the United Nations Declaration on Indigenous Rights that he said he would.
He could live up to the Supreme Court rulings – the law of the land – on consultation and collaboration.
If he starts there, then you would see what a progressive country Canada is.
He could just start following the lead of the City of Vancouver on how to work in collaboration and consultation with mutual respect and dignity between First Nations and governments.
Tania, your first point is concrete action, honouring treaties is measurable and means the 1% will miss out on exploiting resources. I highly doubt he’ll do this on a large scale but let’s see. Maybe a token one. He take the native side with LNG. Collaboration etc maybe he will do this. It’s not expensive or committal to let someone speak. The UN resolution would be a huge project to actually get resources like water health centre groceries equal to an average town to every tiny isolated town. That’s measurable and a huge amount of money and I don’t see him doing that, even Mulcair I don’t think would do that to the point that the UN saw them having equality. Uniquely challenging and expensive in Canada as even in cities our stuff costs like 30-40% more than the US, and to set up things easily accessible to many tiny and remote areas is a huge project, with trades people with union wages, truckers, construction workers (with travel wages and housing) etc . So many different small towns/villages in such a huge area. The cost would be huge. He might try to help the worst off with their water or mould problems.
Water, housing and electricity. We cannot afford to not help those suffering the most. We have to help. Like you said, the villages and reservations are so spread out, communities of 200-500 people with access only by float planes or helicopters, boats, dog sleds, etc. makes it difficult to put it mildly. It’s a real challenge and probably a large part of the reason only 60% of Canada has access to the net. In Iqaluit, Nunavut, a gallon of milk is over $10, 2.5K of white flour just under $14, bag of carrots less than $2 here, almost $7 in Iqaluit. One of the harsher places in the world to live, it’s currently 3C in the middle of summer, and the cost of getting food there is bizarre.
Actually his party does ignore Canadians.
He point blank said that “Canadians don’t want voter reform, so sorry not going to happen”
We do, we want that.
And for the record most westcoasters don’t want fracking and dangerous pipelines running through our towns and cities.
Just saying.
abolish the indian act.
for a start.
Cue the “but what about!!! No he’s not he did this!!!” crowd. Sigh…
No he is not perfect. Far from it. But he’s workable, he respects basic human freedoms and dignity (something the literal piece of garbage the Americans elected is incapable of). The rest is workable, changeable. With him there is a fighting chance of making positive changes. Too few countries have that chance right now. He’s possibilities. I’ll take it.
Agree. He’s not perfect, but lord, a leader Canadians can be proud of. We Americans are beyond jealous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen, Mia.
Canadian speaking here… he’s far from the perfect image you see…it’s mostly that…image. He’s just there for the cameras and selfies! Not everybody here is enchanted by him, like everybody outside Canada. Only when Trump got elected It seems that we had the lesser devil here.
But politicians are never worshipped here like they are in the US. If somebody told me that JT wasn’t “their Prime Minister” I would not care. Politics are just not as divisive here. I think that’s one of the major benefits of having a multi-party system.
I always found the Obama worship a little strange even though I liked/like him. And I remember even as a young teenager thinking that whole Dixie Chicks and George W Bush drama was so crazy. I think that was my first exposure to witnessing people identify so closely to their leader.
It sounds like you miss Harper. The problem with Trudeau is people expect him to solve all our issues within his first four years. After the grey years of Harper and the slow erosion of our public safety nets, the rise of racial intolerance and the lack of movement on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous women..I voted NDP after being serverly disappointed on the Liberals stance on Bill C-51 – Trudeau is making headway..not fast enough for many but after Harper and witnessing the political mayhem south of the border, I’ll take Trudeau over anyone in political power. As for the pipelines, I am disappointed. But, what are we going to do stop using our vehicles? Buy a hybrid? All move to urban areas so we can use public transit..we are addicted to fossil fuel consumption. We need to stop looking at the flaws and focus on what we as Canadians are doing right..we need to collectively examine fossil fuel reduction. As for Indigenous issues are not going away overnight. We need to simply begin by accepting we were here first and acknowledging our shared damaged past and rebuild our relationship. First step is to recognize we are human beings..not a stereotype we should be included in the decision making process not shuffled off to the sidelines like a small child. Trudeau at least acknowledges the issues and recognizes our contribution to this insanely beautiful cultural mosaic called Canada..
What “Obama worship”? The man was vilified in the USA. Insulted in ways that I’ve NEVER seen in my 60 years. Most of us on the left wanted to see him move from his centrist, ultra- cautious stance. He never pivoted, was extremely business friendly over the individual citizen and it was FRUSTRATING as hell. I very much admired the man but he was not all I wanted from my president and I know many, many liberals who felt the same.
Whoever followed Harper would have seemed like the lesser evil. Unless it were a true loon like Kellie Leitch.
As a Canadian living in the US I can say without pause that I miss, “home”. I’m very well aware here that the things I took for granted are things that could cost us our house and livelihood. I cannot go into an emergency room here without bringing my credit card.
Heck, I couldn’t even get birth control here! I went to 3 different clinics and all rejected me for various ridiculous reasons! I ended up texting my nurse back home and all she needed was my blood pressure results so I went to Wal-mart, took it and sent her a screenshot.
So Canadians back home, don’t take your country for granted. Justin isn’t Prime Minister because he was, “woke”. He still has a lot of issues he needs to work through to get me onside – and I voted for his candidate in my riding (he is now the Minister of Defense! – especially around his treatment of Indigenous children.
If you do one thing today, google Cindy Blackstock’s name and read about her fight for Indigenous children in care in Canada who receive sub-funding compared to other children. She won her case against the federal government and the government is still fighting her. How you treat the most vulnerable of your population is the starting point of your value system and Justin Trudeau is failing on that.
As in immigrant living in the U.S., I can refer you to many programs in the U.S. that make medical care affordable (or free, if needed), and thus no credit card required. If you need resources, let me know.
Laika, which programs are they? I would love to know!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
but I guess next to Trump he is a beacon of hope for the world!
Justin gives me JFK Jr vibes on that cover he’s a cutie that’s all I got I don’t know anything about dude other than he’s not like 45
After the cluster*ck I watched on CNN this morning (wtf Scaramucci?) having a Trudeau type (aka normal, reasonable, fairly progressive, not a daily embarrassment) seems like a distant dream. At this point I’d settle for Idiocracy’s President Camacho. LOL
Right now the White House is like a big high school if that high school were full of mafiosos and neo-Nazis. They’re dangerously stupid, hateful and immature. Keep us in your prayers.
“Keep us in your prayers.”
AMEN!
What is Trump going to tweet when he sees that cover? I anticipate a tweetstorm about “the failing Rolling Stone”!!
I think people are blinded by his looks and by how awful trump is. Trudeau got a lot of good qualities but he’s far from perfect. His relationship with First Nations is problematic and I find it disrespectful to the indigenous population that so called liberal publications like RS don’t dwell much on that.
Hes not MORE disrespectful about FN than anyone in the past though, right? (Just wondering if I missed something )
Look I am proud to be Canadian and I am very grateful that Donald Trump is not my PM or President, but JT is not a saviour. He walked back election reform promises, his record on First Nations peoples is appalling.
JT is a regular, typical politician who is also hot. The contrast is just so stark now when comparing him to Trump.
Justin Trudeau is undermining and taxing hard working Canadians to the gills in order to make himself appear better on paper by making the books look more balanced. Meanwhile Canadians are struggling and receiving very little in return for what we contribute to the Canadian economy.
i don’t believe we have any new taxes. how is he making himself look better if we pay the same taxes we have always paid. we receive the some of the best medical care in the world. we have infrastructure that works. i don’t think we have much to complain about. we are truly fortunate people. the area that needs improving is conditions for First Nations. i really hope P.M. Trudeau starts to speed that up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HONK HONK.
I have a feeling this article is what is causing Trump’s meltdown this week, and why he’s lashing out at Transgenders in the military. He likes the attention this is getting, he doesn’t care if it’s good or bad, he just wants everyone to be talking about him.
