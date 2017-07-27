Justin Trudeau covers Rolling Stone, is probably the wokest bae in North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone with the headline “Why Can’t He Be Our President?” If you couldn’t tell, this is going to be a very glowing profile. The Cut even called it “extremely horny.” It’s the kind of profile that a male writer would do on Margot Robbie or Jennifer Lawrence, basically. But now I can’t stop thinking about what it would be like to sit across from Trudeau and get to see that little half-smile, and share some lingering looks from the Northern Thunderpants. You can read the Rolling Stone profile here. This is the wonkiest p0rn I’ve ever read and I love every minute of it. Some highlights:

On the press: “The back and forth between the press and government is essential to any good democracy. When you’re at your best, it reminds us and challenges us to be at ours. So thank you all for your tireless work.”

On Russia: “Our support for Ukraine, including militarily, is something that stands us very clearly on the ‘Russia is an unhelpful actor in the world’ side of the dynamic.”

On Canada’s image abroad: “A Canadian on the ground in different parts of the world, whether they’re a diplomat, an aid worker or a soldier, has an extraordinary, powerful impact. I mean, the image of Canada, the way people look at you as ‘Oh, you’re Canadian’ – subtext ‘not American’ – ‘but you’re here to help, you’re not here for oil, you’re not here to tell us how to run our country.’ ”

On refugees: “If we take in 40,000 Syrian refugees, it wasn’t because the government sent a couple of planes and signed a decree. It was because communities opened up their homes, their churches, their community centers. Everyone said, ‘Let’s do our part to give some people in a terrible situation a better future.’ We understand that bringing people here to build a better life for themselves makes the world a better place and makes our communities better as well. But I’ve only been able to do this because Canadians are open, generous and dream big for the country.”

On Trump & the American way of doing things: “I don’t feel that I or Canada has to prove anything through big, loud, overt acts. Obviously, I disagree [with Trump] on a whole bunch, but Canadians expect me to accomplish two things at the same time, which is emphasize where we disagree and stand up firmly for Canadian interests. But we also have a constructive working relationship, and me going out of my way to insult the guy or overreact or jump at everything he says [that] we might disagree with is not having a constructive relationship.”

Meeting world leaders: “I got to see how international relations is all about relationships and how you get along with people. How you listen to them. I mean, the way I chat with Merkel is very different than the way I chat with Trump.” (Trudeau had to deny a Der Spiegel report that he asked Merkel to go easier on Trump after he opted out of the Paris accord.)

Canadians don’t believe in identity politics? “Canada’s a place where people don’t always vote on surface identity, but vote on values,” Trudeau tells me. The broad hint is that this is quite different from the United States, where tribalism dominates all of politics. “My vision of the country reflected the community.”

On the Muslim community: “People of the Muslim faith are all too often, unfortunately, victims of terror.”