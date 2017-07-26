“The ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel will be your Christmas present in 2019″ links
  • July 26, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Prince of Wales attends the launch of the annual State of the World's Plants report

Wonder Woman 2: Lasso of Truthier will be coming out in December 2019 (if the world still exists, that is). [Jezebel]
Preview of TIFF: Angelina Jolie will be in Toronto! [LaineyGossip]
Drake got a tattoo of Lil’ Wayne…? [Dlisted]
I disagree, Sienna Miller’s dress isn’t that cute. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jessica Williams calls JK Rowling “JoJo.” [Pajiba]
Evan Rachel Wood loves her tiger’s eye. [Starcasm]
I love everything about this “my favorite color is Hitler” story. [The Blemish]
NeNe Leakes threw a “Gurls and Gays” party. [Reality Tea]
Rihanna also wore this grey slipdress. [Moe Jackson]
Jessica Biel still has bangs, just FYI. [Popoholic]
Debbie Downer is my spirit animal, so I’m feeling this. [Buzzfeed]

Wonder Woman World Premiere

 

11 Responses to ““The ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel will be your Christmas present in 2019″ links”

  1. LA Elle says:
    July 26, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Only a Christmas present if directed by Santa Patty …

    I’m still really confused by Warner Bros giving so much power to Zach Snyder but playing hard ball with the director who did a good jump. Sexism aside, how is that good business?

    • Neva_D says:
      July 26, 2017 at 1:26 pm

      Yes!! Patty is the key ingredient. If they let Snyder get ahold of this it will be just as much of a disaster as all the other WB/DC projects. I think they’re smart enough to realize Gal and Patty make a great team, and they need to just leave them alone and let them make them money (and kick*ss movies!)

  2. diana says:
    July 26, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    But what about captain Marvel? That’s the superhero movie I’m waiting for.

  3. Mannori says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Ok. How on earth Chris Pine has already signed (reportedly a multipicture deal) and already there are rumors of him back to life for WW 2 and Patty FUCKING Jenkings, the one and only responsible for this success, is NOT confirmed yet? Is she negotiating? Fine Give her whatever she asks. Guy The Failure Ritchie gets handled movies right and left again and again after every commercial and critically bomb. But who cares about Pine? He was charming, ok charming, just instrumental to the story. Let aside that I’m still mad they had to give the white handsome dude as much as screentime as the TITTLE character. Ok. I get it. Goshbusters backlash shit fears. Let’s reassure the white dudes that they’re still front and center on EVERY FUKING FILM. Even id the film is called Wonder Woman. OK let’s give him a co-lead. But FFS: now is done: no more excuses. NOBODY went to the theatre to see this movie because Chris Pine was there. NOBODY. At least bring back from death Antiope. Now that’s a character that was worthy. Now give us the REAL Wonder Woman movie we deserve. No white dude needed to justify her journey. I’m sorry I’m still so mad.

  4. Brittney B. says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Can’t wait for the article tomorrow about Angelina’s new Vanity Fair cover!

    She is STUNNING. And she is talking.

