Prince William will do his last shift at the East Anglian Air Ambulance tonight

Prince William just returned home to Norfolk this weekend after a five-day Brexit-ambassador tour through Poland and Germany. Before that trip, William went to the Wimbledon Men’s Final two Sundays ago. My point? No one really knows when William is on shift at East Anglian Air Ambulance and when he has “time off.” Whenever he’s not seen in public, we’re led to believe that he’s likely working a shift at EAAA. Many people have cast doubts on that, as it’s believed William barely pulls in 20-hour work weeks, with a massive amount of “time off,” like a full month off for Christmas, etc. Anyway, we won’t have to worry about any of that now. Tonight will be Work-Shy Will’s last night at the EAAA. To mark his time there (he’s been there for two full years), he’s written a letter to the Eastern Daily Press.

“As I arrive for work at East Anglian Air Ambulance this evening, my last shift with this incredible team, I wanted to say thank you to my colleagues, team mates and the people of East Anglia who I have been so proud to serve. Over the past two years I have met people from across the region who were in the most desperate of circumstances. As part of the team, I have been invited into people’s homes to share moments of extreme emotion, from relief that we have given someone a fighting chance, to profound grief.

I have watched as incredibly skilled doctors and paramedics have saved people’s lives. These experiences have instilled in me a profound respect for the men and women who serve in our emergency services, which I hope to continue to champion even as I leave the profession. I am hugely grateful for having had this experience.

From the moment I joined, when that phone rang at the base for the first time, it was clear that I was a fellow professional, a pilot with a job to do – in such a team there can be no other option, but still I am grateful to my colleagues for accepting me so readily.

At EAAA, our helicopters are airborne within four minutes of getting a call and can reach patients anywhere in the region within 25 minutes. We land in residential gardens, school playing fields, beaches, roadsides, anywhere it is safe to do so. As a pilot, my job is to get the medical team to the patient as quickly and safely as possible, so they can give treatment as soon as possible after injury. We are sent to only one per cent of ambulance call outs, where having a trauma team and getting the hospital to the patient quickly, can mean the difference between life and death. I have watched our medical team perform surgery on a patient within minutes of jumping off the helicopter – their level of skill is astounding.

As a pilot at the scene, we will sometimes try and help by co-ordinating the area around the medical team, carrying their kit and doing whatever it takes to ensure they can focus on their work. It is a joint effort, and everyone plays his or her role with great professionalism and dedication. As a team, we travel to some very daunting incidents and we have been though some incredibly tough times together, witnessing some appalling tragedies.

One of the first call outs I made was to a young man who had taken his own life; it was an incredibly tough day and had a profound effect on all of us, not least in my determination now to draw attention to this issue. Another rescue that sticks in my mind was to a young man who was involved in a road accident. His uncle in the car with him sadly didn’t survive, and I was sure that from what we were faced with he wouldn’t either – but thanks to the skills of our medical team he is alive today. We were first on scene and in such circumstances we all had to pitch in to fight to save the young man’s life. It is days like this, when you know you have made a difference, that give you the determination to keep going.

I have seen at first-hand how our doctors, paramedics, police, fire and emergency services teams work together with such skill and professionalism in stressful situations. I have also been very fortunate to work with an organisation which recognises the stress its staff deals with and puts their welfare as such a high priority. You need to be physically and mentally fit to do this job properly and so we are encouraged to talk through the things we have seen, to share the trauma within the team.

I now know though that there are things that cannot be unseen and experiences that our first responders deal with on a daily basis that they will carry with them for life. I have the utmost respect for the job that our emergency services carry out, without fuss, on a daily basis.

Having had the great good fortune to experience serving the East Anglian Air Ambulance, I would like to finally say thank you to the community who fund, support and keep the air ambulance flying. As I hang up my flight suit, I am proud to have served with such an incredible team of people, who save lives across the region every day.”

[From The Eastern Daily Press]

A few things – William was always a co-pilot, not a pilot. He never piloted the helicopters all by himself. It was a make-work job that the Queen organized for him by buying the EAAA a new helicopter. William makes it seem like he was in the thick of it, day after day, when he really just showed up whenever he liked and always needed another pilot to guide him through co-piloting. Also, doesn’t it sound like what William really wants to do now is pretend to be a doctor? I wonder if Granny’s connections will allow him to pretend to work shifts at a hospital now. Anything to put off “royal work” for a few more years, amirite?

  Alix says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Had no clue he was still , umm, “dabbling” in this sort of work. I think he spent more time on that endless letter than he ever did on the job…

  Sixer says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:50 am

    D’you think all his colleagues are breathing a sigh of relief?!

  littlemissnaughty says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I know I should remember this but what is he going to do now? As in … work-wise?

  marmalazed says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I’m sorry, I can’t shade him for the work he *did* do. Co-pilots are necessary parts of the team. If someone on the thread who has been or is a first responder can speak to why his statement should be treated with an eye-roll, I’d be interested in your opinion. I have first responders in my family who have seen such truly devastating things–especially involving children, that I think even answering that call once is admirable.

  MinnFinn says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:06 am

    What a strange farewell letter. I guess it is one last attempt to convince his subjects that part time heli pilot really is good training for a king.

    Reply
    Proud First Responder says:
      July 27, 2017 at 9:15 am

      I am a proud American and I work for fellow Americans every day of my life. I could really care less about the monarchy. We’ve got enough problems here in Washington.
      Maybe Trump would be more understanding of the daily struggles us Americans face if he had a job as a first responder for a few years? So why wasnt it good training for a King?

      LAK says:
        July 27, 2017 at 9:28 am

        Perhaps you should read MORE about William’s work record than take umbrage at the justifiably skeptical response to William’s PR pronouncements.

        People aren’t shading First responders, air ambulance and medics. They are shading William.

      MinnFinn says:
        July 27, 2017 at 11:20 am

        See my other post about highest and best use of his time. It was not terrible training to be PT ambulance copilot, but my point is the best training and max humanitarian contribution would have been to do what royals do best which is to for example make a sick person’s week be visiting them in hospital and also grabbing global headlines for charities they patronize.

  SoulSPA says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:24 am

    My take on this: there are a sum of factors that have been made public that will probably lead to WK stepping up their duties: Willy does not have a job to speak of (not that his co-pilot stint was a career). His grandfather retires in autumn. PGTips will be in school also (one less child per full day for hands-on Mum Keen Kate.
    There was some talk on Harry getting engaged = positive PR for Harry and pretty good distraction from lack of work of the Juniors WKH.
    With the hiring of a new PR person, I am expecting to see some sort of more activity on WK’s side. But not an increase in quality. LOL. Let the PR fight, drama, comedy begin!!!!!
    Now August is coming as well as a “well-deserved” holiday for WK. That could even start tomorrow. So nothing will happen except for expensive holidays until September-October at the earliest. Maybe another royal baby, less work for Keen Kate and Bill the Ordinary, esteemed members of the Court of Middleton. Oh, and a baby announcement for Pips early autumn. Pips and Keen Kate sharing pregnancies. They could even write a book!!!!! Together! With sketches made by talented Kate herself!

    Chrissy says:
      July 27, 2017 at 9:41 am

      PippaTips #321
      When expecting a bundle of joy, it would be wise to start buying designer maternity wear early in case your sister gets pregnant too. It’s also helpful if you start interviewing nannies early to get the pick of the best ones. #BlessedEvent

      SoulSPA says:
        July 27, 2017 at 11:33 am

        Hahaha!! Another tip from Pips: talk to sister and mother to convince Bill do a Hebert (don’t know if I am using the word right now, see thread above) and convince Father to increase security allowance. Special arrangements, both in infrastructure in several properties, plus travel, must be done to accommodate the Middleton cousins. To play together of course, grannie C to shine with joy, the two mothers to share tips and start that second book on bringing up children (I abstain to comment more, no shade on the children).

        Bill the Ordinary has married the entire Court of Middleton. No way Pips will not have any children soon though I am not privy to her situation. And tons of public money will be used to protect KK’s family. Not sure if Bill really knew what was he getting into, or rather say, what he got the UK into by marrying Keen Kate and her family.

  Proud First Responder says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:38 am

    I would encourage you to re read what he has written again. Regardless if he is a pilot, co pilot, part time or full time, he was a member of a team. These teams work because of partnership, cooperation and respect. Take your personal feelings for him aside and read it again. He never made any comments that you’ve alluded too? Doctor? By trying to respectful show the stress that these women and men can face? It was a straight forward piece to his fellow first responders and readers about the work that they do. The work he was also a part of. Throwing shade on what he wrote , your are missing the message of his letter.
    And FYI for any one of us, there can be a horrific first week and they can no longer work again, and then for some they can work a lifetime. But to shade a first responsder because they didn’t work as many hours and somehow they don’t have the “right” to write something like this? I don’t think they hand out magic powers at the castle that make you forget some of the horrors that you see.

    Reply
    Millenial says:
      July 27, 2017 at 9:03 am

      Yes, I thought the letter was quite nice. He spent a significant amount of time praising emergency response personnel, the job they do, and how hard it is. While I think he probably didn’t do as much as his people would like us to believe, I don’t have any problems with the letter itself.

    Betsy says:
      July 27, 2017 at 9:09 am

      That’s the point, he wasn’t much a member of the team at all. He didn’t work regular shifts, he got to take weeks of vacation, etc. He got to play just folks for a spell and so no one got any real work out of him.

      Proud First Responder says:
        July 27, 2017 at 9:32 am

        He was a member of a team. That’s the only way it works when you’re a call. My post is about respecting his letter and it’s message. I have seen too many fellow colleagues suffer in silence from some of the horrors they see and I will stand up and praise all those who draw awareness to it. It doesn’t matter to me if he worked 5 shifts or 500.

    bluhare says:
      July 27, 2017 at 9:26 am

      I do think it takes a lot to do what William does/did. I’m not going to take that away from him at all. I also think that it’s really great that he was able to take that awful situation with the suicide and use it in his royal life. No one can take either away from him. I’ve often wondered what took him in that direction too; he certainly didn’t need to. (And I’m not just talking about wanting to avoid royal work, everyone else!!) The adrenalin rush? A deep seated desire to help? Don’t know. And that letter he wrote was a good one.

      However, I do think he took advantage of his position as a royal. If he hadn’t we would not have seen the articles last year about how he took over a month off for Christmas, and didn’t pull his weight when he wasn’t taking swaths of time off. Also that he was bored with it because it wasn’t as exciting as SAR. Shortly after those articles came out (sourced by a coworker), someone else took the helm at EAAA and the leak stopped.

      So that’s why you’re reading what you are reading. A bit of cynicism based on past actions.

    notasugarhere says:
      July 27, 2017 at 10:28 am

      He wasn’t a member of the team. He was never a member of the team at any of his fleeting military placements, because he was always breaking rules and pulling rank to dodge out of work. They all seemed glad to see the back of him. He nearly lost his wings in Wales because he showed up so little to work, always taking time off last minute, not covering shifts. He was a liability, a millstone, and never a member of the team.

      He didn’t have to leave Wales when he did, BTW. The job wasn’t going private for another three years. He chose to leave early as a dodge. Any existing staff were welcome to try for jobs with the new company for the future. But the incoming American company was wasn’t going to show favoritism to a prince who never showed up to work.

      EAAA was the same. Insider stories about how he showed up a handful of times for work over a four month period. After that, a William insider was put in place at EAAA and the truth about his dodgy work schedule was shut down. That showed how little respect he had for those who had earned their positions at EAAA.

      Then we got staged pap photos of William the co-pilot leaning over patients, getting in the way of the real first responders, when his job was to sit in the helo and make sure it was ready to fly away. It is disingenuous at best to praise him for this, when we’ve seen the reality of how little he did for EAAA.

      If he had been a full member of the team, acting like one, giving his all, and never pulling rank? That would be a different story. As it stands, this was a three year work dodge where he made other people’s lives much more difficult out of sheer petulance.

  Freddy Spaghetti says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Well, maybe he’ll start doing “royal” work now, but I doubt it.

  India Andrews says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:55 am

    With how part time William is that smothered cheer you hear is from William’s colleagues who had to cover the shifts he missed. Just like when William left the RAF. The mainstream press never will report how much William skips out on these jobs he pursues. The closest outlet was the DM who had a throw away line in an unrelated story about how William was going to lose his flight privileges if he didn’t spend more time in the cockpit. That was back when William was working for the East Anglia rescue service. Working William is nothing more than Kabuki Theater.

  Sage says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:24 am

    It was nice of him to volunteer. His schedule is so busy it’s too bad he couldn’t continue🙄

  PettyRiperton says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I have no problem with the letter it was nice, just glad he’s out the way. Go do your royal duties man and leave that for people who is serious about their jobs. I’m sure he was serious when was doing that job but dude was rarely there his spot could’ve went to someone who will show up everyday and it will.

    Now Will has to step up on royal duties unless he has some new excuse up his sleeves as to why he can’t.

  perplexed says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:08 am

    I wonder what he’s going to look like when he’s 45.

  TyrantDestroyed says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:10 am

    I am glad this pantomime is about to end and now the organisation can hire somebody that brings more to the position and invest that salary in a more effective way.

