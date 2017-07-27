Prince William will do his last shift at the East Anglian Air Ambulance tonight

Prince William just returned home to Norfolk this weekend after a five-day Brexit-ambassador tour through Poland and Germany. Before that trip, William went to the Wimbledon Men’s Final two Sundays ago. My point? No one really knows when William is on shift at East Anglian Air Ambulance and when he has “time off.” Whenever he’s not seen in public, we’re led to believe that he’s likely working a shift at EAAA. Many people have cast doubts on that, as it’s believed William barely pulls in 20-hour work weeks, with a massive amount of “time off,” like a full month off for Christmas, etc. Anyway, we won’t have to worry about any of that now. Tonight will be Work-Shy Will’s last night at the EAAA. To mark his time there (he’s been there for two full years), he’s written a letter to the Eastern Daily Press.
“As I arrive for work at East Anglian Air Ambulance this evening, my last shift with this incredible team, I wanted to say thank you to my colleagues, team mates and the people of East Anglia who I have been so proud to serve. Over the past two years I have met people from across the region who were in the most desperate of circumstances. As part of the team, I have been invited into people’s homes to share moments of extreme emotion, from relief that we have given someone a fighting chance, to profound grief.
I have watched as incredibly skilled doctors and paramedics have saved people’s lives. These experiences have instilled in me a profound respect for the men and women who serve in our emergency services, which I hope to continue to champion even as I leave the profession. I am hugely grateful for having had this experience.
From the moment I joined, when that phone rang at the base for the first time, it was clear that I was a fellow professional, a pilot with a job to do – in such a team there can be no other option, but still I am grateful to my colleagues for accepting me so readily.
At EAAA, our helicopters are airborne within four minutes of getting a call and can reach patients anywhere in the region within 25 minutes. We land in residential gardens, school playing fields, beaches, roadsides, anywhere it is safe to do so. As a pilot, my job is to get the medical team to the patient as quickly and safely as possible, so they can give treatment as soon as possible after injury. We are sent to only one per cent of ambulance call outs, where having a trauma team and getting the hospital to the patient quickly, can mean the difference between life and death. I have watched our medical team perform surgery on a patient within minutes of jumping off the helicopter – their level of skill is astounding.
As a pilot at the scene, we will sometimes try and help by co-ordinating the area around the medical team, carrying their kit and doing whatever it takes to ensure they can focus on their work. It is a joint effort, and everyone plays his or her role with great professionalism and dedication. As a team, we travel to some very daunting incidents and we have been though some incredibly tough times together, witnessing some appalling tragedies.
One of the first call outs I made was to a young man who had taken his own life; it was an incredibly tough day and had a profound effect on all of us, not least in my determination now to draw attention to this issue. Another rescue that sticks in my mind was to a young man who was involved in a road accident. His uncle in the car with him sadly didn’t survive, and I was sure that from what we were faced with he wouldn’t either – but thanks to the skills of our medical team he is alive today. We were first on scene and in such circumstances we all had to pitch in to fight to save the young man’s life. It is days like this, when you know you have made a difference, that give you the determination to keep going.
I have seen at first-hand how our doctors, paramedics, police, fire and emergency services teams work together with such skill and professionalism in stressful situations. I have also been very fortunate to work with an organisation which recognises the stress its staff deals with and puts their welfare as such a high priority. You need to be physically and mentally fit to do this job properly and so we are encouraged to talk through the things we have seen, to share the trauma within the team.
I now know though that there are things that cannot be unseen and experiences that our first responders deal with on a daily basis that they will carry with them for life. I have the utmost respect for the job that our emergency services carry out, without fuss, on a daily basis.
Having had the great good fortune to experience serving the East Anglian Air Ambulance, I would like to finally say thank you to the community who fund, support and keep the air ambulance flying. As I hang up my flight suit, I am proud to have served with such an incredible team of people, who save lives across the region every day.”
[From The Eastern Daily Press]
A few things – William was always a co-pilot, not a pilot. He never piloted the helicopters all by himself. It was a make-work job that the Queen organized for him by buying the EAAA a new helicopter. William makes it seem like he was in the thick of it, day after day, when he really just showed up whenever he liked and always needed another pilot to guide him through co-piloting. Also, doesn’t it sound like what William really wants to do now is pretend to be a doctor? I wonder if Granny’s connections will allow him to pretend to work shifts at a hospital now. Anything to put off “royal work” for a few more years, amirite?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Had no clue he was still , umm, “dabbling” in this sort of work. I think he spent more time on that endless letter than he ever did on the job…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
D’you think all his colleagues are breathing a sigh of relief?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure they’ll be happy to see the back of him. Sick of covering for this royal twit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. They’ll now get someone who won’t jump the seniority queue on everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would, I’d be throwing a party right now, the blatant abuse of privilege would have sent me right shouty crackers. Still at least EAA got a new helicopter out of it all, I wonder if they think that’s a fair pay off for putting up with this Herbert for two years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@frisbee, why are you calling him “Herbert”? Honest question
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They didn’t jut get a new helo, they got a new base HQ as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not wanting to preempt frisbee….a Herbert is English – London really – slang for a foolish man…kind of a twit or twerp (to use more slang on the same lines….).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Soulspa ‘Herbert’ is local South East ‘ slang for an objectionable person no idea where I picked it up from but it’s been around for a while
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dad called us little Herberts when we did something stupid. So yes, been around for a while. We aren’t even southeast!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I call the Sixlets “filthy little Herberts” at least once a day! (This generally has something to do with the location of dirty laundry or banana peels or satsuma skins or any of their other detritus).
It’s a kind of multipurpose dig word, really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer– As a word lover, I say cheers to you for the word detritus–just seeing the rare use of it brings me a much needed moment of delight. Sorry for the off-topic aside but thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks everyone for the explanations. CB is so great also for learning new English words/idioms. Loving this community.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know I should remember this but what is he going to do now? As in … work-wise?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! 😉He’s going to be a full time Royal HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA! Except of course nobody know “what being a full time Royal means’ or so he says, I think it’s pretty obvious it means doing as little as possible. I wonder how they are going to cover that up now…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait a minute! Do you mean that now that Will is going to have soooo much free time, he won’t spend that time working for his family’s firm? Well I never! And funnily enough, neither did he.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good Question.
William says #whateverworkmeans!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peruse LinkedIn applications for the person who can best explain to us what he intends to do, work-wise?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finding Jason 2.0 who will disguise how K.E.E.N. (Keeping Every Excuse Not) to work William never actually does much of anything?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the acronym K.E.E.N. Giggles! Thanks notasugarhere!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAHAHA! I am sorry but I can barely type through giggle fits.
He will uh..you see there is this…I mean to say…as a child his big dream career…He will be hard at work on that massive project he will be undertaking in the near future as soon as his schedule opens up and there is time to organize the entire thing so it will be something brilliant and positive to inspire and shine a much needed light on the issue at hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hm. Well, since he as working 20 hours a week, does that mean there will be 20 hours worth of engagements every week??? But Catherine can’t shop that fast. And he would spontaneously combust in week 2.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am loving you with the Catherine thing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is out of R-E-S-P-E-C-T. I’ll sing it if you like. If the future KING would like her to be called Catherine, I will honor that. I’m feeling so respectful right now, I may have to make some chutney later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Catherine can’t shop that fast” – what a JEWEL !!!!!
“Catherine or the Duchess of Cambridge can’t shop that fast or cannot avoid showing her bum” sounds so much better that “Kate Dolittle can’t shop that fast or cannot avoid showing her bum”. I will start being respectful myself. Ha !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can now update his LinkedIn profile and apply for that great new communications job at Kensington Palace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry, I can’t shade him for the work he *did* do. Co-pilots are necessary parts of the team. If someone on the thread who has been or is a first responder can speak to why his statement should be treated with an eye-roll, I’d be interested in your opinion. I have first responders in my family who have seen such truly devastating things–especially involving children, that I think even answering that call once is admirable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the eye roll isn’t for his time on the job, I’m sure when he was there he did his job….
but people notice that he never mentions he was a copilot (which doesn’t sound as kingly) so it shows his lack of modesty, that he was given a special schedule (that more senior personnel had to cover), that actual EMT and family members were given 1 less seat on plane because he needed his security with him. He took the salary and has yet to say which “charity” it’s going to, and if he got full salary although only worked a fraction of the time (most likely went to his foundation that is hiring another social media pr position)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, that makes sense. I always look for the best in people so I feel like it would have been nice to acknowledge it in the article. That being said, I should acknowledge a personal bias of not feeling the love for Ariana Grande just because of her response to the Manchester tragedy. Because she has always seemed like an entitled, spoiled brat to me. Which is not to say that I don’t recognize how great her response has been, just that it doesn’t change who I think she is as a person or who she will be going forward. So, I’m going to try to apply that same line of thinking here!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is simply not true. Nobody gave up a seat for him. He couldn’t bring security with him on a helicopter (not a plane FYI). As somebody with firsthand experience I’m not going to bore you with a lesson on logistics. It would be a waste since your don’t seem to care about the truth but it’s careless to other readers who might actually believe you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Proud First Responder: the charity was given a bigger helo to fit one of his RPOs.
Secondly, until the Palace embargoed pap pics of him at work, there were afew of him + one RPO at work.
On one occasion a newspaper was scandalised that said RPO appeared to be helping out on the scene, http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3520727/Wills-wingman-rescue-Prince-s-bodyguard-helps-tend-injured-man-taking-place-paramedic.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EAAA was given funds from banking fines to pay for the helicopter. I believe it had actually been ordered several years earlier. The impetus for the purchase was that it could fly at night. The acquisition of the helicopter had nothing to do with William.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/17m-boost-to-help-provide-improved-air-ambulance-coverage-in-east-anglia
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The job was announced before anything was in place, scramble begins. Also the ridiculous idea was thrown in that they had to move to Anmer for the job, when the travel time was the same from KP to the air base.
Part of the scramble? His RPOs were being trained to do basic EMT work. They were going to throw the EMT out of the helo and the RPO was going to take their seat. Oh but gosh, what about the patient? Hence the extra RPO training.
Taking jobs away from dedicated professional EMTs, thanks William. After that news hit, magically the new bigger helo funding gets approved, with room for medical staff, RPO, and co-pilot who rarely showed up to work.
EAAA is a private charity, not meant to be funded with government monies. William leaned on politicians to get the approval for the funding, to make his work dodge happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@nas So it was Willam’s idea to use banking fines to better resource blue light charities throughout the U.K.? Well good on William.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Applauding him to lean on government to direct funds where he wanted them specifically so he could get out of doing his government-funded job? Nothing to praise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@nas I was being sarcastic. William did not lean on the government for funding. I realize you think this is true, but the facts simply do not support it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reports from the time were that the government was not going to fund a private charity with government funds. All of a sudden William wants EAAA to have the bigger helo at that location pronto, a few meetings and whispers later, he gets what he wants.
Bad enough if he leaned on the government for the good of EAAA over other things. He did it for personal gain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In December 2014 George Osborne announced how the fines would be spent.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/autumn-statement/11271465/Not-much-money-to-go-round-Theres-always-bank-fines.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no shortage of copilots. He squandered 2 years of his unique opportunity as a royal to do humanitarian work. Willy could have accomplished a lot more humanitarian work as a FT royal. The highest and best use of his time is FT royal doing humanitarian work only a royal (and celebs) can do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that it would have been a good thing if he had really committed to his job at EAAA.
…but to waste everyone’s time just so he doesn’t have to take up duties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a strange farewell letter. I guess it is one last attempt to convince his subjects that part time heli pilot really is good training for a king.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a proud American and I work for fellow Americans every day of my life. I could really care less about the monarchy. We’ve got enough problems here in Washington.
Maybe Trump would be more understanding of the daily struggles us Americans face if he had a job as a first responder for a few years? So why wasnt it good training for a King?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps you should read MORE about William’s work record than take umbrage at the justifiably skeptical response to William’s PR pronouncements.
People aren’t shading First responders, air ambulance and medics. They are shading William.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See my other post about highest and best use of his time. It was not terrible training to be PT ambulance copilot, but my point is the best training and max humanitarian contribution would have been to do what royals do best which is to for example make a sick person’s week be visiting them in hospital and also grabbing global headlines for charities they patronize.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My take on this: there are a sum of factors that have been made public that will probably lead to WK stepping up their duties: Willy does not have a job to speak of (not that his co-pilot stint was a career). His grandfather retires in autumn. PGTips will be in school also (one less child per full day for hands-on Mum Keen Kate.
There was some talk on Harry getting engaged = positive PR for Harry and pretty good distraction from lack of work of the Juniors WKH.
With the hiring of a new PR person, I am expecting to see some sort of more activity on WK’s side. But not an increase in quality. LOL. Let the PR fight, drama, comedy begin!!!!!
Now August is coming as well as a “well-deserved” holiday for WK. That could even start tomorrow. So nothing will happen except for expensive holidays until September-October at the earliest. Maybe another royal baby, less work for Keen Kate and Bill the Ordinary, esteemed members of the Court of Middleton. Oh, and a baby announcement for Pips early autumn. Pips and Keen Kate sharing pregnancies. They could even write a book!!!!! Together! With sketches made by talented Kate herself!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PippaTips #321
When expecting a bundle of joy, it would be wise to start buying designer maternity wear early in case your sister gets pregnant too. It’s also helpful if you start interviewing nannies early to get the pick of the best ones. #BlessedEvent
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha!! Another tip from Pips: talk to sister and mother to convince Bill do a Hebert (don’t know if I am using the word right now, see thread above) and convince Father to increase security allowance. Special arrangements, both in infrastructure in several properties, plus travel, must be done to accommodate the Middleton cousins. To play together of course, grannie C to shine with joy, the two mothers to share tips and start that second book on bringing up children (I abstain to comment more, no shade on the children).
Bill the Ordinary has married the entire Court of Middleton. No way Pips will not have any children soon though I am not privy to her situation. And tons of public money will be used to protect KK’s family. Not sure if Bill really knew what was he getting into, or rather say, what he got the UK into by marrying Keen Kate and her family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would encourage you to re read what he has written again. Regardless if he is a pilot, co pilot, part time or full time, he was a member of a team. These teams work because of partnership, cooperation and respect. Take your personal feelings for him aside and read it again. He never made any comments that you’ve alluded too? Doctor? By trying to respectful show the stress that these women and men can face? It was a straight forward piece to his fellow first responders and readers about the work that they do. The work he was also a part of. Throwing shade on what he wrote , your are missing the message of his letter.
And FYI for any one of us, there can be a horrific first week and they can no longer work again, and then for some they can work a lifetime. But to shade a first responsder because they didn’t work as many hours and somehow they don’t have the “right” to write something like this? I don’t think they hand out magic powers at the castle that make you forget some of the horrors that you see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I thought the letter was quite nice. He spent a significant amount of time praising emergency response personnel, the job they do, and how hard it is. While I think he probably didn’t do as much as his people would like us to believe, I don’t have any problems with the letter itself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the point, he wasn’t much a member of the team at all. He didn’t work regular shifts, he got to take weeks of vacation, etc. He got to play just folks for a spell and so no one got any real work out of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was a member of a team. That’s the only way it works when you’re a call. My post is about respecting his letter and it’s message. I have seen too many fellow colleagues suffer in silence from some of the horrors they see and I will stand up and praise all those who draw awareness to it. It doesn’t matter to me if he worked 5 shifts or 500.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do think it takes a lot to do what William does/did. I’m not going to take that away from him at all. I also think that it’s really great that he was able to take that awful situation with the suicide and use it in his royal life. No one can take either away from him. I’ve often wondered what took him in that direction too; he certainly didn’t need to. (And I’m not just talking about wanting to avoid royal work, everyone else!!) The adrenalin rush? A deep seated desire to help? Don’t know. And that letter he wrote was a good one.
However, I do think he took advantage of his position as a royal. If he hadn’t we would not have seen the articles last year about how he took over a month off for Christmas, and didn’t pull his weight when he wasn’t taking swaths of time off. Also that he was bored with it because it wasn’t as exciting as SAR. Shortly after those articles came out (sourced by a coworker), someone else took the helm at EAAA and the leak stopped.
So that’s why you’re reading what you are reading. A bit of cynicism based on past actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wasn’t a member of the team. He was never a member of the team at any of his fleeting military placements, because he was always breaking rules and pulling rank to dodge out of work. They all seemed glad to see the back of him. He nearly lost his wings in Wales because he showed up so little to work, always taking time off last minute, not covering shifts. He was a liability, a millstone, and never a member of the team.
He didn’t have to leave Wales when he did, BTW. The job wasn’t going private for another three years. He chose to leave early as a dodge. Any existing staff were welcome to try for jobs with the new company for the future. But the incoming American company was wasn’t going to show favoritism to a prince who never showed up to work.
EAAA was the same. Insider stories about how he showed up a handful of times for work over a four month period. After that, a William insider was put in place at EAAA and the truth about his dodgy work schedule was shut down. That showed how little respect he had for those who had earned their positions at EAAA.
Then we got staged pap photos of William the co-pilot leaning over patients, getting in the way of the real first responders, when his job was to sit in the helo and make sure it was ready to fly away. It is disingenuous at best to praise him for this, when we’ve seen the reality of how little he did for EAAA.
If he had been a full member of the team, acting like one, giving his all, and never pulling rank? That would be a different story. As it stands, this was a three year work dodge where he made other people’s lives much more difficult out of sheer petulance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, maybe he’ll start doing “royal” work now, but I doubt it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With how part time William is that smothered cheer you hear is from William’s colleagues who had to cover the shifts he missed. Just like when William left the RAF. The mainstream press never will report how much William skips out on these jobs he pursues. The closest outlet was the DM who had a throw away line in an unrelated story about how William was going to lose his flight privileges if he didn’t spend more time in the cockpit. That was back when William was working for the East Anglia rescue service. Working William is nothing more than Kabuki Theater.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Working William is nothing more than Kabuki Theater. ”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was nice of him to volunteer. His schedule is so busy it’s too bad he couldn’t continue🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no problem with the letter it was nice, just glad he’s out the way. Go do your royal duties man and leave that for people who is serious about their jobs. I’m sure he was serious when was doing that job but dude was rarely there his spot could’ve went to someone who will show up everyday and it will.
Now Will has to step up on royal duties unless he has some new excuse up his sleeves as to why he can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’ll fall back on the excuse he’s already been using. According to him, working parents are bad parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what he’s going to look like when he’s 45.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am glad this pantomime is about to end and now the organisation can hire somebody that brings more to the position and invest that salary in a more effective way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse