Blake Lively: The election ‘made me more aware, more conscious, more sensitive’

I have to give this cover a gigantic YIKES. I think Blake Lively is pretty, in that way that most mediocre blonde actresses are pretty, but it feels like someone at Glamour really wanted Blake to look like death, right? Blake covers the September issue of Glamour to promote her new film, All I See Is You, about a blind woman who regains her sight and with her new “vision,” she reassesses her marriage. Blake goes on and on in this interview, just FYI, and I’m not going to pull the quotes from Blake where she’s talking about her work with Child Rescue Coalition. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She & Ryan don’t work at the same time: “My husband’s shooting Deadpool, and I’m here for the full shoot. We don’t work at the same time. We’re here as a family, then we’ll pack up, and I’ll go do a couple movies….I admire people who find that what fulfills them is their art or their work, but what fulfills both me and my husband is our family. Knowing that, everything else comes second. We’ve each given up stuff we loved in order to not work at the same time.”
Complicated women: “I think that onscreen—at least in the mainstream—complicated women are black-and-white. They’re villains, or they’re heroic. And that’s just not real life…. We all have a lightness, and we all have darkness, and we all have plenty of shades in between.”
How the election has changed her mindset: “It made me more aware, more conscious, more sensitive. Not just of sexism but of discrimination in all areas—class, gender, race. I had realized that there were problems [before]. You know, I do a lot of work against sex trafficking: There are hundreds of thousands of missing-children reports in the United States each year; some of those children are sex-trafficked. But that’s not reported. You see [stories about] only the wealthy, middle-class white girls who’ve been kidnapped. There are people missing all the time, and because they’re minorities, because they come from impoverished neighborhoods, they don’t make the news. That is so devastating.
What it’s like raising two daughters in 2017: “Sarah Silverman does a great bit that I’m going to butcher: “Stop telling little girls that they can do anything. They already believe they can do anything. It opens the door for questions….” We’re all born feeling perfect until somebody tells us we’re not. So there’s nothing I can teach my daughter [James]. She already has all of it. The only thing I can do is protect what she already feels.”
She doesn’t want to project insecurities on her kids: “I do know that I have to watch her and listen to her and not project any of my own insecurities or struggles on her…. I’m more conscious of language too: I was reading a script, and this woman, who’s very tough, did something where she took control of her life. And so she’s sitting, gripping the wheel, “a look of empowerment on her face.” And I thought, Hmm, they don’t point that out about men: “Look how empowered he is.” It’s just innate. But with my husband, I’m lucky to have someone who is so conscious. My husband was like, “Why do I always say he?” And I said, “That’s what we’re taught.” So he’ll pick up, like a caterpillar, and instead of saying, “What’s his name?” he’ll say, “What’s her name?” Or we’ve joked that my daughter is bossy. But my husband said, “I don’t ever want to use that word again. You’ve never heard a man called bossy.” There would never be any negative connotation for a man being a boss, so to add a negative connotation on a woman being bossy? It’s belittling. And it doesn’t encourage them to be a boss. So do I know how to be the best parent for a daughter? No, I have no idea. All I can do is share what I’m thinking—and learn from others.”
When she hears stories about her perfect life: “It’s nonsense. It simplifies people. Not all men, but a subsection of men, have a desire to understand and control women. To do that, you have to paint them into this thing you can wrap your head around. But women are complex. It also is [a reminder] that what you see in the media is not real life. The night before an interview, I have complete anxiety: How is this person going to spin me? So when you read, “Oh, she’s got a perfect life,” or “Her life is crumbling”—they pick narratives for everyone. And the narratives stick.”
I love that Blake is talking about internalized sexism and the gender “norms” of language like these are brand new things that people have only recently started talking about. That’s not a slam, per se – Blake is a mom with two young children, it’s likely that she didn’t pay attention to these things until she became a mom. But people have been talking about that stuff for a long time. I remember when Beyonce came out against the word “bossy,” years ago. Is Blake saying she didn’t pay any attention to that conversation when Beyonce talked about it?!? Taken with her comments about how she’s more aware/sensitive post-election, it really feels like white ladies have been going through a major journey since Trump was elected, right? Like, 53% of those women voted for Trump. They had to acknowledge as a group that they were and are part of the problem. It’s a brave new world for them! So I give Blake some credit for at least trying, I guess. Meh.
I can’t wait to see her work on Confederate.
She did praised Woody Allen for empowering woman.
And the analysis Lainey did on this interview is great.
Zing!! You win the interwebs today
When my kiddo was about 4 I said, “Girls can do anything they want to do!” Mom’s are supposed to say that, right?
And she just gave me this side eye look like, “No sh**, woman.”
That’s when I learned that lesson, and I never said that again.
Now she’s getting ready to graduate from a private college – after a 4-year full ride – with a degree in engineering. So, no sh** woman.
We need women in that field. You did good with her. Take some credit.
Blake who? And why does anyone care?
We care because the proliferation of white woman stupidity is what got 45 over the finishing line. And this here is the epitome of white woman stupidity…look her up.
I feel like this hasn’t been written about enough. What is it about DJT that appealed to such a wide swath of WW?
It wasn’t the appealingness of DJT to WW, it was the deeply ingrained misogyny of our culture that extends to women. A lot of women didn’t like Hillary because she was a woman. sexism is so rampant that women themselves are sexist.
@Bros Yes and no. While far too many women fell into the false equivalency trap with Hillary and the emails if you look at the breakdowns of women voting by race there’s a clear disturbing trend. I can’t remember the exact numbers, but I think 94% or 96% of black women went for Hillary, Hispanic/Latina women were in the 60-70% range, I’m drawing a blank on Asian women right now (omg I’m so sorry), and then white women are 53%. I’m sure in all categories dislike for Hillary was a substantial if not majority view, bet yet 3 out of the 4 groups managed to hold their nose and vote for her. (Again I’m not sure about the percentages, and I’m typing this before a test so I can’t check lol. I apologize if wrong.) Why is that?
Now internalized misogyny most def played a cause, but you can’t deny there’s a callousness and oblivious attitude that some white women across the country used to make the wrong choice even when their female POC counterparts told them why and how it was a threat to their lives. WW’s vote this election is probably one of the best examples of the white feminism phenomenon that’s going on, and the lack of intersectionality that plagues modern feminism. Ignoring it in favor of a misogynist-for-all attitude is a disservice, and won’t help us address the real problems so it doesn’t happen next time.
I hope someone can explain this better than I can. This post also isn’t meant to be an attack on you btw.
@bros I’m part of a group of women where 90%+ of us who voted saw right through DJT’s bullshit. WW were the only group of women that voted for him as a majority. This is a white woman issue not universal woman issue and I’m really curious why. Misogyny seems insufficient since the majority of other non-white women were able to ignore their presumed ingrained misogyny per exits polls and not vote for him.
I’m white-ish (Mediterranean/North African descent) woman and I’m so ashamed of those election numbers. When I hear Blake and other WW spewing stupidity I just want to scream Not All White Women! but then I realize that this is a huge problem that i can’t back away from, need to confront continuously, and I need to just be better….
the next cross tab or segmentation analysis would then be to look at the income levels Lynnie. I’m not taking it as an attack. I love stats. a lot of stupid rich people voted for trump too because they thought he would slash their oh so high taxes.
It comes down to abortion. WW are more enabled by privilege to keep unplanned pregnancies or choose adoption. As a result, they don’t think abortion is a nuanced choice some women can make for themselves; they think it’s murder. Yes, it’s hypocritical to risk the lives of living humans to save unborn ones, but the issue is more black/white for them than the unknown of what Trump would actually do or not do.
I am very liberal, but live in a conservative Christian pocket and the WW I know who voted Trump agonized about it. They saw him as a sexist, narcissist creep, BUT they voted for him to save the babies. In fact, I had several friends who liked Hillary and loved the idea of a female president — until Trump’s people came knocking doors, emphasizing that Trump would choose the SC nominee. They made it sound like a moral obligation to put up with him just to keep the pro-life movement alive. And then, impeach him away!
Now, some people around here are straight-up racist idiots who love seeing a racist idiot in charge. But I’m shocked by how many people are very progressive with equality and race issues, but still voting Republican just because abortion is their dealbreaker.
Because patriarchy is also at play though not as much as sexism. I believe the ww that voted for him identify first as white first, then as a woman.
I mean I guess yay? I mean this is the woman that said she would love to go back to the antebellum period and didn’t get why that was an issue. So this is a step forward I guess
Yeah, she hits all the talking points and she mentions all the buzzwords and yet somehow, this seems off. Like this nugget: “complicated women are black-and-white” I don’t even understand that sentence. “It made me more aware, more conscious, more sensitive. Not just of sexism but of discrimination in all areas—class, gender, race.” Why don’t I believe her? What she’s more conscious of is the fact that this is what celebrities are lauded for these days so she talks about it. And inadvertendly confirms what we’ve all been thinking. That she didn’t really bother before because she was busy baking and finding a husband. It all sounds so hollow and frankly, I don’t have the time.
Go be the glittery cupcake person you really are. I had no problem with that woman. Until she ditched the cupcakes, supported Woody Allen and at the same time tried to be a voice for children who are victims of sex-trafficking. I mean really.
I don’t know…I thought she sounded pretty genuine (albeit fairly novice), trying to talk about something more than the southern antebellum aesthetic. I’m no fan but I give her credit for trying to learn and grow, I guess.
I would agree if she hadn’t refused (hard) to learn after she worked with Allen.
Ensom i agree. She comes across like someone who has educated herself on these topics but also knows shes got a ways to go. So i dont get the hate
Agree, Emsom. I’m 30 years old and still learning everyday. I can’t begun to tell you my thought process at 25.😞
She has had lots of opportunity to learn and never chose that path until it became cool. How many open letters and editorials were written to her after her antebellum website theme? How many more followed when she staged her wedding at a former slave plantation with no respect for its true legacy? How many tried to tweet her blog links after her dumb Oakland booty comment? And when she went hard for Woody? And more recently was she completely unaware of the backlash when she seemed to present herself as a WOC in a cosmetics ad because of a distant indigenous ancestor?
This isn’t learning, it’s exploiting. If she were genuine she would begin with self reflection and apologise for all these past offences to WOC and victims of sexual abuse. And even if it were genuine, it took Trump’s win? Really? What a horrible woman
Blake isn’t very intelligent and her lack of education shows when she tries to address heavy subjects. I don’t think she is dumb but I don’t think she is intellectually curious. She has gotten further in her career than her very mediocre talent would have carried her without her looks and hustle. I believe she knows this and uses it to her advantage. I don’t believe she sits around feeling cheated out of her Oscar moment. Like the too beautiful for film Mrs. Timberlake.
I do believe she means what she says. I don’t think she means any harm, and she is sincerely trying to become more aware. She talks in simple terms that aren’t original but I think that is how she is about everything.
@Nyawira self reflection and apologizing? So you want her to apologize just so she can self serve her image? Even if she did apologize none of you would consider it genuine, because anytime a celebrity does anything problematic and apologizes everyone does not accept the apology because they don’t think it is genuine. The moment a celeb has one misstep its pretty much over especially on this site. So her apologizing wouldn’t change anything. And to be honest, there is no point in apologizing if you do not actually mean it. I have no idea if Blake has changed because I do not personally know her so the only thing I can do is look at what she has said and done. Recently it seems that she has been more aware and has taken action (working with children who are missing and then are exploited sexually and pointing out how minority kids are never reported) and that is a step in the right direction.
Self-reflecting and apologizing makes everything about HER.
Is she perfect? No. Does she have A LOT more learning to do? Yes…but here is the thing we all do. I imagine Blake had a very very privileged life growing up, but unlike folks on this site, I do not think she is malicious and I do think she is genuine in what she says because again she is not just speaking….she has taken action too. It may not seem like much now, but it’s something that can grow into much more.
Miles, she took up sexual exploitation and modern slavery as a cause because of the backlash over her past actions with Woody Allen and antebellum “fashion”. This bird brain is as transparent as cling film. And it sounds like were she not in a liberal industry that frowns at deplorables, she would be a Trumpster. You dont have to intend harm, to harm others. And make no mistake this woman is the Hollywood Queen of Microaggressions
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No matter what a celebrity does, the moment they do or say something problematic they’ll never ever get the benefit of the doubt. They can apologize. They can show they have learned by doing things and you people will say some BS reason as to why it doesn’t count. It’s like you people choose to remain outraged. But at this point, you’re gonna discredit her and anyone like her, regardless of what she does now or in the future so at this point in time there is no use in arguing with folks like you.
And I laugh at you thinking she would be a Trumpster. Shes 29. She voted for Obama back in 08, in 2012 and Hillary in 2016. Why would she be a Trumpster? There are plenty of folks in Hollywood who have voted for Trump so the excuse that because she works in liberal Hollywood doesn’t count.
She’s so opportunistic. The only reason she’s suddenly care about women’ rights is because she saw all of her peers (Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, etc) involved in making better roles for women or bringing up women’s issues in their interviews. Blake also understand that under Trump America she obliged to choose a side and she’s going where the A listers are. I may be to harsh, but I have a hard taking her seriously and it does seems like she’s just throwing some buzz words to make people think that she cares when in reality Blake is going with the flow.
Like a lot of other (mostly white) celebrities, she thinks that selling wokeness will help her image.
I think she’s genuine here, but it’s hard to take seriously because in this day and age to not be aware of issues/discrimination by race, gender, class etc is to ACTIVELY maintain a social bubble. Also, I think many people were of the mindset that “sure there’s discrimination, but women/POC exaggerate their issues.” No they see their fellow ahite Americans will happily vote for an incompetent monster.
But no celebrity ever sounds completely genuine. They’re all doing it for PR. She’s not more or less sincere than others.
But others are wise enough to shut up on sensitive subjects.
Maybe her agents and husband have talk to her about the damage she has done to her image in cannes last year. And with antebellum crap and Taylor Swift pr friendship nightmare, it began to be quite a lot for the Californian healthy innocuous sweet bubbliness she’s supposed to represent.
Once her going back to her before pregnancy weight, she has to sell herself,she will not stay the young fresh thing forever and Hollywood is cruel to its ageing women.
So she has to clean her messiness
It s must be her very clumsy way to be savy.
Not everyone loves beyonce like that and i find it weird how if a white actress says something its meh and if she doesnt say anything she gets called out.
You know that she worked with Beyonce and they were friendly for awhile, right?
I cannot stand her. I just can’t.
She is infuriating! Go back to your Plantation!
This stupid bish again? So she discovered that not only white wonen are trafficked huh? Let me guess, was it after the backlash following years of her very public antebellum worship? So now we atleast know that her publicist attended PR class 101.
And thank you for pointing out how overrated her looks are. Charlize Theron is a gorgeous blonde, this is just a pretty girl with blonde hair who gets extra marks for her hair color for some bizarre reason.
Without her rhinoplasty, veneers and boob job, nobody would care.
Funny enough, I think Lively looks FAR better as a brunette, or bronde – See Green Lantern.
“See Green Lantern”
No guys, please dont. Those are precious minutes you will never have back.
Guys, remember that time when suddenly enlightened angel Blake tried to make antebellum south happen? Gag.
I think she comes off well here. She seems to be learning and growing.
On a superficial note, that neck rose has got to go!
That neck rose reminds me of a creepy kids story my son and I discovered when he was about 5 or 6 about a woman who always wore a ribbon around her neck, ever since she was a young girl. Her husband always wanted to know why she never took it off and one day after years and years she did and her head just fell off. Lol. An actual kids book! I was horrified but my son loved it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom… Back when I was in the fourth grade (sometime in the ’80′s) our librarian told us that story! One if the girls in my class started crying. I have never heard anyone else mention it. You made my day!
As far as Blake goes… She’s boring. But she’s also one of those people that can’t do anything right as far as some people are going to be concerned. I already know how the comments are going to be before looking.
I found that book the other day! So creepy!!
I remember that book and it was macabre.
I love that story and book! “In a dark, dark room…” Sooo good and creepy!
I remember that story as well! It was told to my elementary school classroom by a professional storyteller during a Halloween festival during the ’80′s and terrified me to no end! No idea it was in a book. Where can I find the book for a walk down memory lane? Author? Title? Thanks in advance!
It’s actually a collection of creepy stories called In a Dark Dark Room and Other Stories by Alvin Schwartz. An early reader book for kids! It’s one of the few my son saved for nostalgic reasons, lol.
The story about the girl is The Green Ribbon. The illustrations really make it, they’re very memorable.
I know chokers are in rn, but that rose one is just ridiculous lmao.
@ Lynnie, IKR! The rose choker looks like something is growing from her neck. Also, her “awareness” seems disingenuous to me.
Is bossy a gender described quality? I honestly never noticed. I say that about both my kids (boy and girl) because they are both bossy as hell.
Bossy for women is seen as negative. For men it’s a characteristic to strive for. Hence why Beyoncé did a whole thing around the word “bossy” and “I’m not bossy I’m the boss”
Yes, I’ll agree it takes on a different meaning applied to girls vs boys.
Yeah I call my son bossy because he is and it’s not a compliment when I do.
*straight up side eye* Bish, please.
The election made a lot of people more aware, including me: The election made me aware that even in a modern society we are all just a misguided vote, no vote or vote for a veiled dictatorship of losing democracy and finding ourselves under the thumb of an autocratic bully. The election made me aware there is serious fake news out there promoted by enemies such as Russia and news organizations like Fox. The election made me aware that America can become Venezuela as hard as that is to believe and that sometimes consistent massive protests don’t work. When I watched the police (with their great health care) stand behind Trump applauding “let health care implode” or grin when he condoned violence it made me sick. When I saw the Boy Scouts respond to Trump as if they were the Hilter youth it made me sick. If I were a parent of a Boy Scout I would yank them out of the organization for good. If I were Blake Lively I would teach my kids that you can’t expect the right thing to happen, you have to participate and fight for what’s right not just for yourself but for society.
I think you speak for a lot of people. Once you know it and see it there is no turning back.
She kinda looks like Leo Dicaprio here.
Yeah, these pictures are really unflattering.
bitch pls, she was defending Woody Allen just one year ago
I can’t pay attention to her. To do so would be like me going to the grocery store with extremely limited funds and having to grab the cheapest loaf of white bread lol.
It’s funny to see which stars are gonna cover The September issue. JLaw is covering Vogue, Alicia Vikander is doing Elle magazine, Angelina Jolie did Vanity Fair and Glamour was left with Blake. Bless.
she still got one…soooooo.
She’s insufferable. Let’s remember that with all her “wokeness” she still cashed in on her Cherokee great-grandmother (or whatever) for a makeup commercial 🙄.
Also it would be cool if she didn’t say “my husband” every sentence. WE GET IT.
Her non-existent Cherokee great-grandmother at that! It was one of those family myth/lore things, apparently. Still, that made up folklore was good enough to pass L’oreal’s stringent fact checkers and end up on an ad for foundation. #wokewoc /s
So does she really not have any Cherokee in her family? I thought she did. Is this like what Elizabeth Warren did?
@lalu
After the L’Oréal blowback a genealogist (and a magazine, several ancestry websites, etc) did a family tree for her and she’s German and British. No Native ancestry at all. Seems idiotic to claim something that could be so easily disproved. Maybe she’s just a bit dim and took on face value the stories her family told her without thinking. She effectively became a human embodiment of the fake Cherokee Princess joke.
Love Blake and her gams. Really excited to see her adaptation with Mark Burnell turns out.
She’s covering Sept Glamour UK and US, and I think the UK cover is better than this one.
It’s all a covert advertisement for Fendi. She did a pap stroll carrying a Fendi bag with her sister and the pics were released at the same time as the magazine, the photoshoot for which she wore Fendi.
She’s is the human definition of meh. Literally everything about her is so… meh.
I read the whole interview and no, she isn’t perfect, but her work with sex trafficking is a step forward and I love that she clearly hasn’t lost all her pregnancy weight and isn’t bothered by it. Also, the fact that she’s still friends with Alexis, America, and Amber is cool.
That being said, the cover is the stuff of nightmares.
i always roll my eyes at blake but she must have some serious redeeming qualities to have maintained such close friendships with alexis, america and amber! america and amber are beyond woke, so i’m sure they are a positive influence. she popped up in many of their social media pictures during the election and women’s marches. she can be problematic in the way many young, white women who have never experienced discrimination are – myself included. i come from a family of liberal dems who would rather walk on their lips than be considered racist but i didn’t really “get it” until i moved to a diverse city and entered the workforce. i think blake is similar except she is surrounded by yes men who let her play plantation barbie. she still sticks her foot in her mouth but hopefully her good friends are changing her outlook.
Her interview hits all the right marks, but somehow I have a hard time with this Cherokee princess. Working with Allen, antebellum loving ,and the whole I’m part Cherokee is still not sitting right.
Yasssss, Blake, YASSSS to this part…
“How the election has changed her mindset: “It made me more aware, more conscious, more sensitive. Not just of sexism but of discrimination in all areas—class, gender, race. I had realized that there were problems [before]. You know, I do a lot of work against sex trafficking: There are hundreds of thousands of missing-children reports in the United States each year; some of those children are sex-trafficked. But that’s not reported. You see [stories about] only the wealthy, middle-class white girls who’ve been kidnapped. There are people missing all the time, and because they’re minorities, because they come from impoverished neighborhoods, they don’t make the news. That is so devastating.”
The missing people and their attention or lack of in the media , the gender pronouns, bossiness, there’s nothing new here, I agree. But she was asked what it means to her, raising 2 girls or something. There may be a few celebs who have a new or great feminism quote or idea or revelation in a interview, but is it common or expected?
I don’t think she’s claiming to be a feminist scholar. She did not go to college and hasn’t written any books. Emma Watson put out a new or less common idea about feminism (that sexism in a way hurts men, which is true) and Sophie Grégoire said something similar and they were both heavily criticized.
I don’t see how anything she said here is disappointing unless your expectations are unrealistic.
Cover pic is weird, I’m a (former?)gossip girl fan and have never seen her face like that, it’s like they wanted it to look wider /flatter?
Other pic is typical Blake
If anyone hasn’t seen her speech on human trafficking, please take the time. Not sure she wrote the speech alone but it’s very good and attention worthy. She’s actually a wonderful speaker. That speech has new information /ideas unlike the feminism chat in this glamour interview.
Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau’s heavily criticized post was about celebrating the men who support women…on International Women’s Day. In this political climate, and with her “woke” husband, it was tone-deaf of her to say that.
We don’t care about your tiny thoughts Blake Derply of Derpington Plantation in the Derphills of Derpginia.
She’s annoying but I hope she improves on her usual gaffes. The interview was okay. At least the extracts here were.
I was just re-watching Ivanka’s interview with Gayle King…they sound absolutely the same. Playing at being intelligent, woke – whatever word you want to use. She isn’t trying to be aware…she’s trying to appear relevant and likeable in order to win some kind of acting award down the road. The PR game is way to transparent.
The fact she’s maintained her friendships with Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera speaks well of her IMO. I think Blake has spent most of her young life as an uneducated, oblivious extremely privileged blonde white woman. That makes her annoying as hell to a lot of people. I get that. But I also get the impression she has a good heart and her eyes are being opened for the first time due to being a mom of daughters and due to Trumpy’s election. Good for her.
She’s shilling for Fendi with this interview and her “natural” stroll with her sister.
