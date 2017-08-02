Queen Elizabeth II has at least four alcoholic beverages every single day

I’ve mentioned this before, but if there’s one thing I learned from Mad Men, it’s that people in that era were mostly drunk the entire time. In the 1950s and ‘60s, people had a friendlier relationship with alcohol, and there wasn’t a lot of the “you have a problem, you need to go to rehab” conversations taking place. I was reminded of that when I read Joan Didion’s books too, especially her most recent ones, where she basically admits she spent most of the ‘60s and ‘70s half in the bag. I tend to think it’s that way for most people of Boomers and that generation just before the Boomers, which happens to be the Queen’s generation. The Queen is not a Boomer. The Queen is 91 years old. And she prefers to have a nice cocktail buzz throughout the day. I, for one, cannot blame her. I too would love to be a day-drunk Queen.

Not only does Queen Elizabeth have staying power on the throne, but the 91-year-old can also hold her liquor. Despite her busy schedule, the monarch always has time for a cocktail — four per day, to be precise. Business Insider rounded up reports of what the Queen eats and drinks per day, and her drinking regimen is seriously impressive. Before lunch, she enjoys a gin and Dubonnet cocktail with lemon and ice. The Independent reports that she enjoys a glass of wine at lunch alongside her food, which is usually healthy and simple — but also includes a piece of chocolate for dessert. In the evenings, she is known to have a dry martini, though no word on whether she prefers it shaken or stirred. And she finishes her day with a glass of Champagne, often from brands like Bollinger, Lanson, and King. The Queen’s cousin, Margaret Rhodes, told The Independent her drink preferences never change. But other liquor brands are on offer at Buckingham Palace. PopSugar notes that there are royal warrants (marks of recognition that mean the Queen has ordered the product over the last five years) for Gordon’s gin, Pimm’s, Bacardi, and Bulmers cider. That said, she’s apparently not a beer person; she turned down a pint of Guinness while touring the factory in Dublin.

Note: she has a gin cocktail BEFORE LUNCH. Then she has wine with lunch. And you know she might have more than one glass with lunch, let’s be real. So then that buzz keeps her going until the evening, where she probably also has wine with dinner, and she also enjoys what I would assume would be a pre-dinner cocktail of a dry martini. And then she ends the day with a glass of champagne? That’s the one part I don’t believe – I doubt she drinks champagne at the end of a day. I bet she’s drinking something, for sure. I just bet it’s something like a glass of Scotch. So just know this… if you’re meeting the Queen at any time after, say, noon, she’s probably got a buzz, at the very least.

… Now I kind of want to get drunk with the Queen while playing with her brooch collection.