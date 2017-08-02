Anthony Scaramucci is humbled, post-firing: ‘I am now going to go dark’

Embed from Getty Images

The Mooch returns… for another interview. This time, Anthony Scaramucci knew he was on the record, which is why Vicky Ward at the Huffington Post wrote this article so… carefully. In the grand scheme of things, I’m absolutely positive that The Mooch is not a major player – he will not be charged with treason, nor will he be the straw that broke the camel’s back. He was always a sideshow, an amusing clown and unhinged basketcase who burned too brightly. Anyway, you can read this new HuffPo piece here. The Mooch seems muted and sad. Sad Mooch.

Trump loved Mooch, according to Mooch: The Mooch told Ward, after his first briefing, that “The president thought I killed it.” Trump reportedly told Mooch: “If you were 7 inches taller, I’d be worried.”

Why Mooch was mad about his dinner with Trump leaking: Scaramucci was livid about the information being passed on to a reporter. For one thing, he said the guest list was incomplete. The tweets didn’t mention the presence of Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, co-hosts of “Fox & Friends,” as well as White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Vice President Mike Pence, who, he said, left before the sit-down dinner. For another, he knew that the full guest list also included Kimberly Guilfoyle, co-host of “The Five” on Fox News. Early the next morning, Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine confirmed that Guilfoyle was there. Scaramucci realized that the inclusion of Guilfoyle would raise suspicion. He said he was aware that some associates and members of the media were gossiping about his friendship with the Fox host and feared this particular connection would only make matters worse. He said he took it as “an attack.” Scaramucci strongly denies having a sexual relationship with Guilfoyle. Roger Stone, a friend of Guilfoyle’s, explained that Scaramucci and Guilfoyle “are very close friends but nothing more.” He added, “He is way too short for Kimberly.”

The Mooch felt burned by Ryan Lizza’s article: “The Lizzas and Scaramuccis have been friends for over 50 years. My dad knew his dad from construction, and we were building a personal relationship. Most of what I said was humorous and joking. Legally, it may have been on the record, but the spirit of it was off. And he knew that.” Still, Scaramucci told me, he has plans to take Lizza out for a beer.

What Ryan Lizza says about the interview: “I’ve only known Anthony in his capacity as a Trump surrogate and then White House communications director. We are not and have never been ‘old family friends,’ though I think our fathers knew each other, so maybe that’s what he’s talking about. (The Long Island Italian world in that generation is relatively small.) But again, that would not be a reason to suppress an explosive on-the-record interview.”

On the collapse of his marriage: “It’s fine. I mean, what am I going to do?”

How he got fired: On Monday morning, Scaramucci knew he was cooked. Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, the new chief of staff, who insisted that all White House staff report to him, asked for his resignation. “It was a very polite conversation,” Scaramucci says. Scaramucci then went to see Trump, who was unavailable. He ended up speaking with the president, his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, separately later in the day by telephone. All were gracious, he said. “The president told me he knows I have his back, but he has to try to tighten the ship.”

What’s next for the Mooch: “I am now going to go dark,” he said. And then? “Then I will reemerge.” He paused. “As me.”