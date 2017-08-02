Anthony Scaramucci is humbled, post-firing: ‘I am now going to go dark’

The Mooch returns… for another interview. This time, Anthony Scaramucci knew he was on the record, which is why Vicky Ward at the Huffington Post wrote this article so… carefully. In the grand scheme of things, I’m absolutely positive that The Mooch is not a major player – he will not be charged with treason, nor will he be the straw that broke the camel’s back. He was always a sideshow, an amusing clown and unhinged basketcase who burned too brightly. Anyway, you can read this new HuffPo piece here. The Mooch seems muted and sad. Sad Mooch.

Trump loved Mooch, according to Mooch: The Mooch told Ward, after his first briefing, that “The president thought I killed it.” Trump reportedly told Mooch: “If you were 7 inches taller, I’d be worried.”

Why Mooch was mad about his dinner with Trump leaking: Scaramucci was livid about the information being passed on to a reporter. For one thing, he said the guest list was incomplete. The tweets didn’t mention the presence of Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, co-hosts of “Fox & Friends,” as well as White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Vice President Mike Pence, who, he said, left before the sit-down dinner. For another, he knew that the full guest list also included Kimberly Guilfoyle, co-host of “The Five” on Fox News. Early the next morning, Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine confirmed that Guilfoyle was there. Scaramucci realized that the inclusion of Guilfoyle would raise suspicion. He said he was aware that some associates and members of the media were gossiping about his friendship with the Fox host and feared this particular connection would only make matters worse. He said he took it as “an attack.” Scaramucci strongly denies having a sexual relationship with Guilfoyle. Roger Stone, a friend of Guilfoyle’s, explained that Scaramucci and Guilfoyle “are very close friends but nothing more.” He added, “He is way too short for Kimberly.”

The Mooch felt burned by Ryan Lizza’s article: “The Lizzas and Scaramuccis have been friends for over 50 years. My dad knew his dad from construction, and we were building a personal relationship. Most of what I said was humorous and joking. Legally, it may have been on the record, but the spirit of it was off. And he knew that.” Still, Scaramucci told me, he has plans to take Lizza out for a beer.

What Ryan Lizza says about the interview: “I’ve only known Anthony in his capacity as a Trump surrogate and then White House communications director. We are not and have never been ‘old family friends,’ though I think our fathers knew each other, so maybe that’s what he’s talking about. (The Long Island Italian world in that generation is relatively small.) But again, that would not be a reason to suppress an explosive on-the-record interview.”

On the collapse of his marriage: “It’s fine. I mean, what am I going to do?”

How he got fired: On Monday morning, Scaramucci knew he was cooked. Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, the new chief of staff, who insisted that all White House staff report to him, asked for his resignation. “It was a very polite conversation,” Scaramucci says. Scaramucci then went to see Trump, who was unavailable. He ended up speaking with the president, his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, separately later in the day by telephone. All were gracious, he said. “The president told me he knows I have his back, but he has to try to tighten the ship.”

What’s next for the Mooch: “I am now going to go dark,” he said. And then? “Then I will reemerge.” He paused. “As me.”

There’s also a complicated part in the piece where the Mooch tries to explain why he missed the birth of his son, and why he still hasn’t seen the baby. The basic gist is that his estranged wife went into labor a few weeks early, and Mooch literally couldn’t get a flight to New York at first, and when he did get a flight the next day… he still didn’t see the baby, because his estranged wife wanted space, although her lawyer denies the idea that the Mooch was being kept from the baby. Basically, what we’re getting now is MOOCH IN CHAINS. Mooch, Humbled. The Quiet Mooch. And what’s the point of that? The Mooch should have set fire to everything as he was dragged out.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

53 Responses to “Anthony Scaramucci is humbled, post-firing: ‘I am now going to go dark’”

  1. minx says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Mario Cantone did a hilarious video farewell as Moochie in yesterday’s NYTimes.

    Reply
  2. Incredulous says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Mooch ado about nothing.

    Reply
  3. Alexandria says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Why? Write a tell all, why don’t you! 😃

    Reply
  4. Shelley says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:26 am

    What is the deal with Kim Guilfoyle? I remember her being married to Gavin Newsome but not a rabid right winger. Yet she survived the sexual harrassment at Fox and hangs out with Bill Shine. What gives?

    Reply
  5. Seraphina says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Thank God. Now if others would have the same Come to Jesus moment, the world would be a better place.

    Reply
  6. Indiana Joanna says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:29 am

    The Mooch still sounds like a loud buffoon, even as he is supposedly humbled by the Drump shiv to the gut and heart. And he’s still lying as Lizza pointed out that they were never friends, perhaps acquaintances.

    Mooch, you wanted to be adored, envied, looked at while throwing away everything you had because it wasn’t enough for you. Please go away forever and work on rebuilding a life.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:37 am

      I scoffed at his Lizza comments, too, but now that I think more about it, maybe he really did assume they were friends? I know people who are that clueless so it doesn’t seem that farfetched considering how self absorbed the Mooch seems to be.

      Not that I care to really give him the benefit of the doubt, just trying to get a handle on his particular personality flaws, lol.

      Reply
  7. Triple Cardinal says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:29 am

    The Moocher is going dark? What a shame. He was one of the few amusing things about the Trump White House.

    Reply
  8. Jerusha says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Such a heartbreaking story.

    Reply
  9. Annetommy says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:31 am

    The president wasn’t available to see him? What a surprise. The president hasn’t even been able to find time to sign the Russian sanctions bill, or to make any reference whatsoever to Russia’s expulsion of hundreds of Americans. Too busy measuring aides’ height I expect (“if you were seven inches taller”?!). Probably another reason he got rid of 6’8″” James Comey. No-one out-talls the Trumpenfurher.

    Reply
  10. chaine says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I predict he will shortly resurface on “Dancing With the Stars.”

    Reply
  11. lassie says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I doubt Mooch will go dark. Too many people waving shiny things for the tell all. The Mooch will find the highest bidder, and become a talking head on cable news.

    Reply
  12. Neelyo says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Someone in my kickboxing class knows him and was shocked by the New Yorker interview. She said he’s always been ambitious and calculating, wanted to be in the White House, anyone’s White House. However he was much more controlled than the person on display. When people were out drinking, he’d be the sober one at 2 am, ‘on’ but not sloppy.

    She also said that the wife was extremely jealous of other women. As The Mooch’s former secretary, maybe she knew he couldn’t be trusted.

    Reply
    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      August 2, 2017 at 10:13 am

      “She also said that the wife was extremely jealous of other women”.

      I worked with this guy once, his wife was all over the place. I was in my 20s and he was in his 70s (!!!) She would not sit in one place, she would walk around the office and make her presence known. The whole situation was so weird so I asked my colleague – why is she always here? He told me that the wife had an affair with the guy while he was married to another woman, and she would not leave him out of her sight.

      Reply
  13. Destroy Humans says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:39 am

    That’s an awful lot of denial about Guilfoyle. Without his rapidly lost influence it would be easy to imagine her hitching a wagon to a rich and politically connected goombah.

    Reply
    • Shambles says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:47 am

      Yeah… I love how he “strongly denies having a relationship with Guilfoyle,” but… no one said he was? Lol.

      Reply
      • Radley says:
        August 2, 2017 at 10:36 am

        I think he wants people to think he’s having an affair with her. She’s awful, but pretty and successful in her own right. Plotting on how to turn his infamy into something going forward, I guess. Man about town? Connected guy? Celebrity?

        He seems to be a bottomless pit of need just like his 10 day boss. Speaking of Annoying Orange, that hot mess can’t help but telegraph his insecurities. The crack about Mooch’s height is yet another example. Constantly comparing himself to literally everyone else. It must be miserable and exhausting to be him.

      • Lisa says:
        August 2, 2017 at 8:51 pm

        @Radley
        I’m thinking that despite being vertically challenged, the Mooch’s hands were probably bigger than the Orange One’s. That’s really why he was fired. Nothing would surprise me about 45 anymore.

  14. grabbyhands says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:39 am

    On the collapse of his marriage: “It’s fine. I mean, what am I going to do?”

    I don’t know, step up and be a man instead of a selfish, self serving egotist sticking your nose up the ass of an even worse selfish, self serving egotist? Maybe that.

    Reply
  15. trollontheloose says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Cautionary tale : don’t negate yourself and take on someone else’ s personae and/or beliefs so you can get in the club or woo the person. It only works for a nano second. Most of his ante hiring tweets were much more in the line of decency but then he did a 180-degree turn so he could cajole 45.. The Mooch played the playboy and now they sent the boy packing. He made a fool of himself when he didn’t visit his son’s birth. If i was a man and “there was no flight” I would drive to be there.I would have smoke the 229 miles because I did it in February for the protest.

    Reply
    • hunter says:
      August 2, 2017 at 10:57 am

      YUP! I live in NYC and recently had lunch with a colleague up from DC who said he had to get moving because he was driving home that night. I think it’s only three or four hour’s drive.

      Reply
      • trollontheloose says:
        August 2, 2017 at 12:07 pm

        We left N.Y to DC it took us 3 hours. The return 3 hours and 20 minutes..which is one hour less to the airport checking in, waiting in line, wait for boarding, the flight, checking out and getting out LaGuardia/JFK. Can’t blame the flight and doubt his wife didn’t want him to see their kid.

  16. Giggs says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:42 am

    So didn’t he sell his hedge fund to the Chinese to get this position for 10 days? I don’t think he’ll get off so easily.

    Reply
  17. frisbee says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Thank goodness for that, every time I see that name I end up with a Bohemian Rhapsody earworm,
    “Scaramooch, Scaramooch will you do the fandango,
    Thunderbolt and lightening very, very frightening me”
    Now of course it should be,
    “I’m just a poor boy nobody loves me etc….”
    rather like this…
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RQOgfnHpIs

    Reply
  18. Nicole says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:58 am

    What in the world…
    …you are the biggest loser dude.

    Reply
  19. Why? says:
    August 2, 2017 at 11:46 am

    This is damage control. I wonder if Scaramucci’s firing had anything to do with him being tricked twice by someone impersonating Reince and John Huntsman.

    Reply
  20. PunkyMomma says:
    August 2, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    I heard last night he was brought in by Complicit et al solely to clear out the RNC representation in the West Wing. Had he not given that c*ck filled interview to the New Yorker, he’d still be there until Bannon had been removed. Mooch succeeded in getting Spicer and Preibus out.

    Expect the Mooch to return to the West Wing once General Kelly has had his fill of Donnie Two Scoops.

    Reply
  21. Jaded says:
    August 2, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Spicey must be cackling maniacally and rubbing his hands with glee right now. I have a feeling we haven’t heard the last from the Spicemeister…revenge is a dish best served cold.

    Reply
  22. phlyfiremama says:
    August 2, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Bye, Felicia.

    Reply
  23. Christin says:
    August 2, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    It’s not over until it’s over. I doubt we’ve seen the last of him. He’ll likely resurface once his personal deal and marriage issues are ironed out. He certainly went “all out” for his short-lived gig, that’s for sure.

    Reply
  24. Lilyplashia says:
    August 2, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    “Go dark”? Who does he think he is, Jason Bourne?

    Reply
  25. Izzy says:
    August 2, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Well, he certainly seems all broken up about the breakup of his marriage.

    Reply
  26. wood dragon says:
    August 2, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    It would not surprise me in the least if this bozo popped up on Fox News on a regular basis from now on.

    Reply
  27. why? says:
    August 2, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    For all those reporters who were praising John Kelly for bringing discipline to the WH, Scaramucci and Roger Stone are bragging that even though they have been fired or disappear from the WH, that they are still able to influence The King of Lies and Fake News and “unofficially” return to the WH.

    Reply

