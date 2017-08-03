Stephen Miller: The Statue of Liberty poem doesn’t count, it was added later

I spent 36 hours without WiFi at my home, and I was like Blanche DuBois, depending on the kindness of strangers (McDonalds, a local library) to get through Tuesday and Wednesday. I feel turned upside down, which is one of the reasons I haven’t done a lot of political stuff in the past few days. Let’s knock out a few stories, shall we? On Wednesday, Living Corpse ™ Stephen Miller decided he knew exactly what to do to change the narrative around his boss, Donald Trump. Miller is the 31-year-old senior advisor for policy in the Trump White House, and yes, he is 31. For real. Life comes at you fast when you’re a racist and a fascist.

Miller made waves, months ago, when he made the media rounds about something and everyone found him eerie, creepy, and like a waxwork horror show come to life. So, Miller was already “well known,” the same way Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders are well-known: they’re famously bad at their jobs and famously deplorable. So what did Trump and Miller roll out? A new anti-immigration immigration bill that would basically limit immigration to white English-speakers from Australia and the UK. I suppose there would be a special concession for Eastern European golddigging fake models too. So, when CNN’s Jim Acosta – the son of Cuban immigrants – asked Miller about all of this, their exchange was… something.

Jim Acosta: “The statue of liberty says “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” It doesn’t say anything about speaking English or being able to be a computer programmer. Aren’t you trying to change what it means to be an immigrant coming into this country if you’re telling them you have to speak English? Can’t people learn how to speak English when they get here?

Stephen Miller: “I don’t want to get off into a whole thing about history here, but the Statue of Liberty is a symbol of liberty enlightening the world, it’s a symbol of American liberty lighting the world. The poem that you’re referring to that was added later and is not part of the original Statue of Liberty.

Do you hear that, peeps? Emma Lazarus’s poem was added to the Statue of Liberty afterwards, therefore it is NULL AND VOID. Case closed! After that, Miller accused Acosta (again, the son of Cuban immigrants) of having a “cosmopolitan bias.” Stephen Miller is from Santa Monica, California and he’s a Duke grad. This whole exchange made me sick.

*shiver* I don’t know, you guys. Miller makes me miss the Mooch.

Incidentally, I watched Nicole Wallace’s MSNBC show after this briefing and Wallace brought up a great point: the Trump administration rolled out this half-assed, half-baked immigration reform issue because Trump was forced to sign the Russian-sanction bill which limits his power to lift those Obama-era sanctions on Russia. Wallace basically said Trump and his cadre of bad hombres felt impotent and baby-fisted, so they decided to bully immigrants.

181 Responses to “Stephen Miller: The Statue of Liberty poem doesn’t count, it was added later”

  1. nemera34 says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Penis head Prick..

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Well that’s what happen when you let white supremacist in the WH

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      August 3, 2017 at 7:53 am

      There has always been something wrong with Miller. Really creepy vibe whenever I’ve heard or seen him on tv. He was even intensely disliked in high school… Not just “not one of the popular kids”, but actively disliked. Trump has a knack for choosing creepy people.

      Also if I had to choose just one word to describe Trump, his staff, and his supporters – that one word would be “selfish”.

      Reply
      • bleu_moon says:
        August 3, 2017 at 9:38 am

        I’m pretty convinced the WH knows how people react to Miller and used it to their advantage. They let him out of his West Wing basement dungeon to spew his hate and an impossible immigration bill to stir up the base and distract from impending news. Banning transgender soldiers in the military had already fallen out of the news cycle and they needed something shiny to wave in front of 45′s supporters so the Kushner company’s subpoenas for selling visas and the Fox/Hannity/WH cooperation on the phony Seth Rich story investigation didn’t land hard.

      • graymatters says:
        August 3, 2017 at 11:31 am

        In my less angry moments, I picture this administration and its sponsors as the seagulls from “Finding Nemo”.

        “Mine! Mine! Mine!”

      • swak says:
        August 3, 2017 at 11:43 am

        @graymatters, now when I go to Epcot this fall and visit the Sea area, I’ll have this on my mind! :)

    • April says:
      August 3, 2017 at 7:54 am

      The vast majority of Americans (republicans and democrats) support preferencing English speakers in the immigration system, are they all racist for that?

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        August 3, 2017 at 8:07 am

        Just unrealistic, probably due to being overwhelmingly monolingual. Fluency in English is much more likely to come after starting to live in an English-speaking environment. Most Americans who just took a required language course in high school can’t really speak the second language years later, they haven’t had enough chance to get truly fluent. Very few people get fluent without immersion in an English-speaking environment.

        A big problem with preferring English speakers is that this means preferring people from certain countries with English as an official language. Immigration is helpful because it increases diversity, but such a preference narrows it quite a bit.

        I don’t recall fluency in English being a requirement for immigration before. The children do become fluent because kids are little language-learning machines, but it’s much harder for adults to get active fluency (speaking, writing) although they may be able to understand English much better than they can speak it.

        Kids raised in bilingual homes actually have an edge in extending knowledge of the original knowledge to an adult level and in learning a new one. That’s a valuable skill in today’s world. Taking bets on Trump being relentlessly monolingual himself, though, even though his youngest son can speak both English and Slovenian.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        August 3, 2017 at 8:14 am

        Depends on whether it refers to native speakers from, say the UK or Australia, or if it refers to people who know English.

        He looks … embalmed.

        ETA: I revise my statement. It’s both racist/questionable. But the first option is even worse.

      • cr says:
        August 3, 2017 at 8:15 am

        As just pointed out, it is unrealistic. And if you read up on the history of immigration and anti-immigration in the US some restrictions may seem rational on the surface. But there is usually a whole lot of racism behind them. We are nation of immigrants that hates the newest immigrants.

      • Lolo86lf says:
        August 3, 2017 at 8:32 am

        @ April: For an immigrant learning the language and culture of his/her new country takes time. Only after years of learning English and getting immerse in their new environment is when immigrants really start to blend in. How many languages do you speak April? Did your ancestors came from England? Did they speak English fluently when they came? Are you a bit prejudiced against immigrants?

      • Nicole says:
        August 3, 2017 at 8:36 am

        Um yes they are april. And xenophobic. English isn’t the official language here so they can f*ck off with that. And I would love to hear the stats on that “fact” you just threw out

      • lizzie says:
        August 3, 2017 at 8:48 am

        i work with about 10-15 American born white people who can barely speak English and certainly cannot read or write proficiently. should they be on the next boat out?

      • ImAlreadyGone says:
        August 3, 2017 at 8:48 am

        Racist and xenophobic, yes. We could explain history here and talk about how every immigrant group (including the Europeans!!!) who came here often didn’t speak English and how there were and are whole neighborhoods full of German and Italian speakers who owned businesses and homes and didn’t destroy the fabric of our democracy, but who cares about facts? All we care about is how people feel, right? (the ones who agree with us, anyway).

        And we can’t make native English speakers uncomfortable by forcing them to be around people who aren’t exactly like them. After all, adults can’t handle that level of discomfort. It’s too icky and weird.

      • WhatAmIGonnaDoWithAGunRack says:
        August 3, 2017 at 9:16 am

        @april
        Not racist: xenophobic.
        You need to learn more words, maybe.

      • lobbit says:
        August 3, 2017 at 9:48 am

        I mean, they might be racist, but they’re definitely xenophobic. Anyway, you got a citation for the statistic?

      • bleu_moon says:
        August 3, 2017 at 9:51 am

        The irony is that such a policy would have prevented most of their ancestors from ever becoming Americans. Immigration has always followed a pattern. Adult first generation immigrants always struggle to learn the language because it’s very difficult to do as an adult. I bet you took a foreign language in high school @April. How fluent are you in your second language? Second generation kids are usually bilingual. By the third generation they speak almost entirely english with very little knowledge of their grandparent’s original language.

        This is when the anti-immigrant types start with the “But, but, but…MY family came here legally.” Unless you were Asian, all immigration was legal before 1924.

      • bleu_moon says:
        August 3, 2017 at 10:01 am

        @lobbit- I assume @April is referencing the Breitbart article alleging that “60% of Americans oppose immigration.” It uses 2 surveys that are both over 7 years old and only sampled white people. Plus the methodology was so utterly screwy it’s laughable. It’s making the rounds of the alt-right types.

      • snowflake says:
        August 3, 2017 at 10:07 am

        Preference is different. They means they get preference if they speak English. To require it is unrealistic. What, are the 3rd world immigrants going to take English as a second language in their high school? Lmao. So basically this bill would mean immigrants from wealthy families who have tutors to teach them English will get preference. As well as immigrants from countries where they already speak English. The most disadvantaged immigrants will be shit out of luck.

      • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
        August 3, 2017 at 10:24 am

        Where in god’s name did you get that stat from???

      • Moon Beam says:
        August 3, 2017 at 10:24 am

        Lizzie your comment really made me lol.

        My grandparents came to the US from Poland in 1949 and they had a very basic understanding of English. A lot of people in other countries understand and speak a bit of English. Enough to get acclimated and be able to handle day to day life in the US.

      • swak says:
        August 3, 2017 at 10:48 am

        From CNN the way to get “points” for “speaking” English. BTW this has nothing to do with speaking English as you can speak English but not necessarily know all the ins and outs of the English language grammar wise. That is what the test will most likely be – grammar:

        English ability
        Points are also given out for English ability, as determined by standardized English test.
        Anyone with less than a 60th percentile proficiency gets no points. Between 60th and 80th percentile is worth six points, someone in the 80th to 90th percentile range earns 10 points, someone with a 90th percentile proficiency or above earns 11 points, and someone in the 100th percentile range earns 12 points.

        It’s not even if they can speak it but must take a standardized English test. I want to see those who are administering the test, and all at the WH that support this take the test and see if they can even pass it. Would Melania even pass it?

      • Meee says:
        August 3, 2017 at 11:00 am

        @April Really? Have you spoken to the vast majority of American’s to come up with that conclusion? Because, I doubt it.

      • Megan says:
        August 3, 2017 at 11:48 am

        The English speaking bit is a twofer. It sends the base a racist message while letting the tech and medical industries know the new rules won’t cut into their recruitment in South Asia.

      • Monica says:
        August 3, 2017 at 12:59 pm

        Not at all.

    • Esmom says:
      August 3, 2017 at 7:56 am

      Yes. Go figure.

      Reply
  3. Reef says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:34 am

    It’s so bizarre seeing a Jewish man spouting David Duke/white nationalist talking points. But this is the world we live in now.

    Reply
  4. RBC says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:34 am

    For anyone who watches ” The Dead Files”. Stephen Miller looks like what the sketch artist draws for Amy Allen at the end of each episode. Just cold and soulless. Scary, how these people are in positions of power and influence

    Reply
  5. Mermaid says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:34 am

    This guy gives off a Goebbels vibe. Truly a deplorable. I miss the Mooch too. He was a misogynist NY shyster, but I will always appreciate the visual he gave about Steve Bannon which will stay with him for infinity. And I loathe Bannon most of all. So yeah, thanks Mooch. And Mario Cantone playing him on Comedy Central is epic.

    Reply
  6. Nyawira says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:35 am

    The whole point of providing a green card route by lottery is to reduce illegal immigration. When people feel they have a shot legally however slim, they are less to just overstay visas or sneak in at borders. Plus its great for American soft diplomacy aka propaganda.

    Not that Miller cares. He just wanted to be the one to give Trump a policy “victory” in the face of all the failure. Expect illegal migration to go back on the increase.

    Reply
  7. bre says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:36 am

    This new bill will make it harder for family members to immigrate. Funny when Trump’s in-laws are in the US that way but then none of the rules ever apply to him.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      August 3, 2017 at 8:59 am

      It’s not socially smart to cut off family members, like the grandparents who help with the grand kids so the parents can work, and aunts and uncles who provide not only cousins but important social and economic support. Funny how the “family values” crowd doesn’t understand the importance to society of family cohesion.

      Also, skilled workers from China and India (and the Philippines, and more) usually speak English to a level that could pass an immigration test. Surely Miller knows that, making the argument as specious as anything else they say. And Jim Acosta should know that, but seemed caught up in the heat of the moment – and unfortunately opened the door wide for Miller to walk through and be “shocked, shocked I tell you!” at his cosmopolitan “ignorance.”

      So the proposed bill doesn’t totally make sense in many ways but Miller’s coming out swinging (a) distracted from the sanctions bill and Russia’s humiliating response about Trump’s “weakness” and (b) gave “the base” something to chew on ahead of another campaign rally.

      Immigration law is set by neither a statue nor a poem, but that statue and that poem mean so much to so many Americans that between the reporter and the alien-bigot, they really touched a very raw nerve.

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        August 3, 2017 at 9:36 am

        And this is Trump’s Small Business Week – immigrants tend to start small businesses. Let’s make it harder for them to do so!

      • sunnydaze says:
        August 3, 2017 at 11:49 am

        True story, I’ve traveled around South America a bit (most time in Peru, Ecuador and Argentina), and Almost everyone I met had a fair level of proficiency in English. For godsake children begging in the streets knew some basic English. My Peruvian cousin scored higher on the English portion of the SATs than I did when applying to medical school in the states :/

        Meanwhile my Norwegian mother in law is embarrassed that while her English is impeccable she struggles a little with Danish and Swedish. She’s fairly proud of her German and is trying to learn Spanish right now. In my opinion we don’t give nearly enough credit to immigrants who are learning new languages, and there should be far more emphasis on language in schools.

  8. Lindy79 says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:37 am

    How hard is it to produce the stats they’re asking for? Prove how many “Americans” missed out on jobs because of lower paid immigration workers? They can’t because they don’t have them, its just fear mongering and pandering to his racist base.

    Reply
  9. Alix says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:37 am

    If the statue isn’t shipped over with the words already on it, folks, you’re out of luck. Move along, huddled masses, nothing to see here!

    Reply
    • onTheFence says:
      August 3, 2017 at 8:59 am

      Australia has a special skills immigration clause as well- some years they need more professions than others. I don’t see a problem w this for America. For example, I live in a feast or famine economy, and in years past, i’ve taken supplementary labor jobs. Today, I literally won’t get hired for a cleaning or restaurant work because they are filled with illegals. Not only will I not get hired, but if I did, I wouldn’t know anyone on my job, they’d leave at the end of the season, PLUS these jobs pay half or less than ten years ago. I loathe this administration, but I’m simply stating an observation of a very real concern.

      Reply
      • bleu_moon says:
        August 3, 2017 at 10:18 am

        “Filled with illegals?” Do you know this for a fact or is this an assumption you’ve made based on their appearance? I find it hard to believe undocumented workers are openly sharing their immigration status with you.

      • Reef says:
        August 3, 2017 at 10:52 am

        Girl if this is true and you live in the States call Homeland and report the employer. I don’t get why folks are mad at the “illegals” who are just trying to work when it’s the businesses that are the issue. I will never fault someone for just trying to work.

      • swak says:
        August 3, 2017 at 10:56 am

        Do you chose to live in that “feast or famine” economy and not pursue any job that is available? Or do you go for jobs other than those you mention? Because I had (now deceased) son-in-law that took any job he could get in order to have income. No job was beneath him. He had himself and a family to support. He eventually got a full time job making good money. Sometimes you can’t be picky about the job you go after no matter if it is feast or famine.

      • cr says:
        August 3, 2017 at 12:19 pm

        The ‘we want immigrants but only the really talented ones’ isn’t new here, nor overseas.
        As for not getting jobs cleaning or restaurant work, are the illegals getting ‘your’ job or are they usually getting jobs that would normally be filled by those who don’t have the education and/or skills to do other jobs?

      • SoulSPA says:
        August 3, 2017 at 1:33 pm

        There are persons that got into the US illegally by using and being used by human trafficking networks. They work for very low or no wages while living in inhumane conditions. I would urge anyone to knows of such abuses to contact the authorities.

  10. Karen says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:43 am

    But the original staue was a gift from non-English speaking France. Should we return her to? I’m pretty sure holding up torch doesnt qualify as skilled labor.

    What i don’t get is his base complains immigrants take their jobs, so they’re trying to bring in more skilled labor to literally take skilled jobs. Like how does that calm his base?
    And dont many companies rely on legal immigrants who do less technically/ more laborious jobs that many Americans don’t want? So food costs will skyrocket. And Trump hotels staff will be reduced.

    Reply
  11. Jayna says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:43 am

    He’s back in front of the camera? Ugh. His interview months ago with George Stephanopoulos was bizarre. There is something wrong with this man.

    Reply
  12. Vovicia says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I bet he doesn’t have fingerprints.
    Or nipples.
    Or a bellybutton.
    Creepy-ass psycho.

    Reply
  13. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I’m really shocked there haven’t been more rallies, marches, protests; that we haven’t occupied the National Mall, camped out on one of his golf courses. I guess it’s time to get to work.

    Reply
  14. Escaped Convent says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I could not believe that absurd exchange with Jim Acosta. Miller was desperate to derail Jim Acosta’s
    point, and insisted on interrupting him, talking over him and making sure they stayed off the point. Miller is truly creepy as hell. That bit about Lady Liberty and the Lazarus poem shows him to be a psycho. Apparently, this administration has no one with any manners or
    social skills, just like their Dear Leader.

    Reply
  15. Eric says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Despite Goebbels Miller being a terrible rep for anyone, let alone the “president,” there were a few bright spots lately.

    Congress imposed a strict anti-waver sanctions bill against Russia and tRump. It made Emperor Zero so angry that he signed it in private without his usual flair for such things. Also it’s indicative of how much Congress is ignoring Emperor Zero, which has ticked up quite a bit recently.

    Ezra Cohen-Watnick is out of the NSC. This is great news since only a true clown would hire a 31-yr-old for this high level position. Win for McMasters, losses for Kushner and Bannon.

    Depending on the poll you observe, EZ-D is hovering between 33 and 39%. Congress will act to impeach if they cannot rely on the orange clown during mids in 2018. Got to get that number down to 25% and then he’s gone to save the GOP’s own skin.

    Reply
    • Louisa says:
      August 3, 2017 at 10:06 am

      I can’t decide if I want impeachment. I am terrified of Pence and fear that without all the insanity of Trump, a Pence administration would calmly and methodically strip away all our rights.

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        August 3, 2017 at 10:27 am

        The Trump administration is, under the chaos, calmly and methodically stripping away your rights anyway so …

        We do not get to dither on this one, the way we did not get to dither on whether Hillary Clinton was perfect. We need to get Trump out ASAP before he does more damage. Pence will do the same damage either way but he’s deeply unpopular and it won’t last long. What’s more he could go down with the ship.

      • Louisa says:
        August 3, 2017 at 11:30 am

        Who ARE… can’t disagree with what you are saying. In fact, just after I wrote this NPR had on congressman Nadler who basically said the same thing as you. When asked whether he thought Pence was worse he responded that while he disagreed with pretty much everything Pence stood for, he did not think Pence would get us into a war which he believes Trump will.
        Also, since Pence is not very popular with Trump’s base he would be easier to beat.

    • holly hobby says:
      August 3, 2017 at 11:22 am

      Congress is also fast tracking a bill to virtually guarantee Mueller’s job security and that will only acknowledge Atty Generals who were approved by Congress. So that will stop Orangino from canning Elf (necessary evil at this point) during recess and filling it with a butt sucker who will do his bidding.

      I think the fall out happened around the time TrumpCare imploded.

      Reply
  16. jwoolman says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Somebody should take a peek at information about the immigrant ancestors of Trump and his Administration to see how many of them would have qualified under these rules.

    But aren’t people with special skills already given an edge in immigration?

    I would also like to know how Trump justifies importing maids, waitresses, and construction workers for his properties. We don’t have people with those skills in the US already?

    Reply
  17. LAK says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Someone better not remind him that the Statue of Liberty is from France. A non english speaking country.

    Reply
  18. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:50 am

    You and Nicole Wallace are right. (I never would have thought I would be agreeing with Nicole on anything). The whole administration does this as a power play after they lose. He went after Transgender people after the healthcare lose in the Senate. He has been doing this since the beginning. Nancy Pelosi was right that he has a pattern:

    first, he tries to charm you,
    when that doesn’t work, he tries to bully you
    when that doesn’t work, he abandons you
    when that doesn’t work, he tries to sue you.

    This is the art of the deal ladies and gents.

    Secondly, STEPHEN MILLER IS 31 YEARS OLD. THIS MAN WAS BORN IN 1985. He looks at least 45 years old. This is what happens, when you let ignorance, hate, mediocrity, and smugness take over your whole being. Plus, that receding hair line ain’t helping him at all.

    Reply
  19. Beth says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Watching this yesterday made my blood boil. He’s another Trump team prick who twists someone’s words. Jim was awesome to keep talking and show how ignorant Stephan is. Stephen is as ugly inside as he is outside. He looks high as a kite, and old. It’s hard to believe Jim Acosta is almost 15 years older than him

    Reply
    • nicole says:
      August 3, 2017 at 11:52 am

      Beth, I love the way Jim Acosta stands up to these creeps, he is all class, and I hope he continues to call them out, that Stephen Miller is another Trump creep, he is horrible and the way he tried to belittle Jims point, made me so mad, I just hope Jim keeps up his good work and isnt afraid of them. Love Jim Acosta and CNN.

      Reply
  20. Matador says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Vice has a clip on YouTube of this guy as a teenager, going off (approvingly) on torture.

    He’s a real peach.

    Reply
  21. Lynnie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:56 am

    The question is how far can this legally go? Is it like the transgender tweets where he talks, but nothing’s going to change? A better comparison actually would be the travel ban where it was eventually severely weakened in the courts due to the unconstitutional parts. Methinks the “required to speak English” part might work for that seeing as how the US has no official language, and to be honest it’s an arbitrary (and redundant if they’re only letting highly skilled immigrants in) method to choose. That’s even if the bill reaches the point where it becomes a law provided Dems, and some Republicans with common sense realize that this bill is a problem looking for a solution (and not to mention a severe blow against the US’s USP), and that there’s no point in entertaining this nonsense.

    That being said, if the US wants to squander what little goodwill and soft power they have go right ahead. I’m sure Europe wouldn’t mind taking the “leftovers’” money, work ethic, and ideas that they would inevitably had brought had they come here. You’ll also be ceding what a good chunk of America has been powered by. 2 xenophobic and foolish birds killed with one myopic stone.

    Still highly disgusted that some of you managed to look at him in November, decided he was the one and/or Hillary was somehow sooooooooo terrible, and voted for him/3rd party. We tried telling you this would happen/peoples’ lives were at stake. Guess, as usual, the rest of America will have to learn the hard way.

    Reply
  22. third ginger says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:04 am

    It’s a trivial point in the face of all the more important issues, but those on the right always forget that “under God” was added to the pledge of allegiance in 1954. Just pointing out the weakness and absurdity of Miller’s “argument” Also, notice how quickly he turned to insults when challenged about statistics.

    Reply
  23. Indiana Joanna says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Shudder. And drump thinks no one can see that this is another way to cut off Mexican immigration and build his dumb wall.

    Another ultimately, this immigration plan is meant to showcase HIM and his Mexico bashing.Typically muddled without any understanding, compassion,or a straightforward plan. Only people who speak English, are highly skilled and won’t upset his deplorable base by looking different than them. Drump morons still believe lower skilled immigrants depress wages for low skilled Americans, the very same jobs for which employers can’t find Americans who will do those jobs.

    Reply
  24. vanna says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Jim Jim Jim Jim Jim…what a douche. Jim Acosta has impressive patience and nerves. I would have started to rage

    Reply
  25. Lolo86lf says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I can read between the lines. What Donald Trump new policy to reduce legal immigration is based on Ann Coulter’s views. DT and his people do not want any more brown-skinned people to come the US anymore. They want only white Europeans to come here not swarthy men from Mexico and elsewhere. This new policy is so racist. Their claim to only want smart, well-off folks to come here is to mas the fact they want white people to immigrate to the US. They want to whiten America not brown it.

    Reply
  26. Nanea says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:12 am

    How would any of Trump’s businesses function without immigration from non-English-speaking countries, i.e. Mexico? How would the ancestors of all those people currently working at the White House have made it to the US, if there had been laws like the proposed one in place? Sometimes I think one should backdate the Anti-Immigration Law to 1491…

    Oh, and Miller should know that Emma Lazarus’ poem was written in 1883 for the specific intent of being auctioned to raise funds to build the pedestal for the Statue of Liberty.

    Reply
  27. ANOTHER DAY says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:27 am

    It was a stupid exchange on both sides. A poem on a statute is no more formal policy than a tweet is.

    Reply
    • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
      August 3, 2017 at 8:59 am

      No. But it certainly doesn’t negate what the statue stands for and its history and what it meant to thousands coming to our shores. To dismiss the meaning is to carry out what Trump has done to the Presidency. Dismantling America brick by brick. Why does our history escape people? America was built as a melting pot. Who the f*ck decided to put their misguided spin on that and why did we let them?

      Reply
    • Honey says:
      August 3, 2017 at 9:29 am

      If you think both sides of this are stupid, you must have misunderstood the point Acosta was trying to make. Maybe you don’t know what the Statue of Liberty and the poem actually stand for and mean

      Like Spicer and the White House both said, Trumps tweets are official statements. These official statements given for the world to see, are putting the US in serious danger

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      August 3, 2017 at 9:40 am

      It is more than a poem on a statue. The statue was what those tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse, the homeless tempest-tossed saw as the ships sailed into Ellis Island. And it was put there for those sailing into Ellis Island.

      Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      August 3, 2017 at 12:08 pm

      It’s a symbol of this country, just like the flag is a symbol. Trump’s base wants to pummel anyone who doesn’t show proper respect to a brightly colored piece of cloth, but apparently they are just fine with his administration co-opting – and completely misrepresenting – another symbol that probably has more to do with the ideals this nation was founded on than the flag does.

      Reply
    • Monica says:
      August 3, 2017 at 1:02 pm

      Agreed.

      Reply
  28. Karen says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:28 am

    How does a Jewish man from a liberal background end up being a disgraceful racist? They need to do research to study this jerk’a brain. Did something happen at summer camp? Hope his family has disowned him. How did his grandparents get here?

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      August 3, 2017 at 8:42 am

      I gather from reading some biographical details that Miller was converted to conservatism as a teen. Then after college at Duke, a great school, he had the benefit of what I call “conservative affirmative action” This happens when right wing individuals, think tanks, or magazines see the most obnoxious racist, sexist, or homophobic students on campus and reach out to employ them. This seems to be what happened with Miller. Also, the infamous Richard Spencer claims to have been a mentor for Miller.

      Reply
  29. Neelyo says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:32 am

    ‘Cosmopolitan’ in this context is alt-right dog whistle speak for Jewish or in this case the Jewish run media. I

    Reply
  30. Redgrl says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Sooo…this fool basically is saying “ok, The US might have been founded by people looking for a fresh start and fleeing political or religious oppression. But now that we’re in power, we want to exclude those very same people now. Or , if they’re already here, we’ll oppress them!” Hypocrite.

    Reply
    • Monica says:
      August 3, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      The US is very different from when anybody could just come. There is now a welfare system in place and a large government that sustains people (or at least tries b/c it does a piss-poor job at it). There is nothing wrong with deciding who gets to become an American or who gets to get into your country…I never understood people who have a problem with this. I wish they would care more about actual Americans struggling instead of keeping people out.

      Reply
  31. magnoliarose says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:51 am

    If the business owners and CEOs didn’t hire illegal immigrants they wouldn’t come. They don’t hire themselves or create jobs. They want to underpay vulnerable workers without paying taxes or following labor laws.
    I read an article where an indignant farmer had the nerve to say that it is a problem but you know blacks won’t do it. They are too lazy to come out and work. They have to blame a minority it seems. I was shocked that he said that comfortably as if it was an accepted theory. I firmly believe they think they will make up the lost workers by exploiting prison inmates as they used to decades ago. Now that there are private prisons it would be easy to create an exploited workforce that no one cares about and reap record profits.
    This is why we don’t need a stupid show like Confederate. Slavery still exists.
    They don’t have an interest in fixing anything they just see brown skin and freak out or else they would consider a strong guest worker program and protections for the workers and their families. Now they are at the mercy of the people who hire them.

    Reply
  32. lizzie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:03 am

    miller was rolled out with this to troll people. this is 100% in response to trump being neutered on having to sign off on sanctions against Russia. this is a stunt to look like a big bad swinging dick and reignite waning support from his base. it is also to bait media into reacting in a partisan way so trump can have more ammo to accuse the entire media of being a left wing conspiracy. sadly b/c this is so personal to jim acosta he fell right into it.

    unless Miller is removed from the payroll today – I don’t want to hear one more word about John Kelly coming in to clean up the administration and being a disciplinarian and “being the adult in the room”. Because he signed off on this massive troll job that has no chance whatsoever of being passed into law which was only announced to provoke people who disagree with trump (aka everyone with a brain).

    Reply
  33. Monsi says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:05 am

    The mooch was hilarious and incredibly bad at his job. But I can see how this super creepy guy is kind of the right spokeman for an authoritarian fascist regime.

    Reply
  34. Tyrant Destroyed says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I was half listening this press conference yesterday and my God! This man is annoying, totally punchable, it was pathetic that he was asking a question to the journalist and when the journalist tried to speak, Miller would shut up and let him talk. He was worse than a toddler trying to bargain with his parents about something. His personality the only thing that could match his age because otherwise dude looks like he’s in his late 40s.

    Reply
  35. Edie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:34 am

    He is so unfortunate looking and has the charisma of pond scum

    Reply
  36. lightpurple says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:41 am

    So, Melania would not be welcome in her husband’s United States.

    Reply
  37. BJ says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:53 am

    This administration motto should be “Lie and Distract.”

    Reply
  38. Carol says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:56 am

    There are more than a dozen African countries where English is an official language. These include Zimbabwe, Uganda, Zambia, Botswana. Namibia, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria. English is also the official language of India. In addition many countries teach english as a second language throughout all of school.

    Reply
  39. snowflake says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:09 am

    This Stephen Miller is a real POS. Trying to twist him Acosta’s words to deflect from his point. I hate these bastards trump has put in office

    Reply
  40. Marty says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Wouldn’t this bill effectively cut out ESL programs in school? Thus cutting jobs in the education department?

    Reply
  41. Rapunzel says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:40 am

    My grandparents and mother didn’t speak English when they came here. Anyone who wants to say they didn’t deserve to be here can go to hell.

    I’m so f-cking tired of this crap.

    Reply
  42. Jayna says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Stephen Colbert on fire this new immigration act. LOL

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FaomPmTIKuw

    Reply
  43. Yetanotherjudy says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Well I hope this backfires for them. South African Blacks, Kenyans, Nigerians, Namibians, Jamaicans, all of the English speaking Caribbean Basin, Guyanese, Belizeans, Indians, indeed all of the British commonwealth should come flooding in. This hamfisted, blatant, ill- conceived attempt at bringing mostly whites in demonstrates this administrations stupidity.

    Reply
  44. holly hobby says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Yep Nicole Wallace was right on. The news was already saying this law is DOA because Congress doesn’t have time to deal with it. Looks like Congress is no longer at Orangino’s beck and call. They finally grew a pair and are moving onto their own work.

    On the other hand, who saw CNN’s report of Russia’s response to the sanctions? They literlly belittled Orangino for being ineffective and not being able to control Congress. Waiting for his Twitter tantrum.

    Reply
  45. robyn says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Miller is just another inept Trump enabler shallow in his understanding of how the world works best and with a big chip on his shoulder, very much like Trump’s unwavering “base” in general. He did look silly trying to turn the tables on the reporter, but Trump probably loved it.

    Reply
  46. TamingRoman says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    I’m preparing for the “fascist, racist” comments, because of course. My father immigrated here in the early 1950s from Italy. Back in the day, you had to be self sufficient and have a background in work that would be beneficial to the country. While it was not a requirement, you pretty much had to speak the English language if you wanted to get on in life here in the US. When my father arrived here, he spoke only limited English. And while I would have loved to have learned a second language when I was born here in the US, it was strictly forbidden in my household. My father LOVED America and wanted to be an American more than anything. He wanted to assimilate. There was no other language allowed in our household besides that. I remember my father seeking out people who spoke English and begging them to teach him more. He bought American newspapers, and listened to American TV to help him. And he learned, rather quickly,
    Another big thing of his was American customs. While a stanch Catholic to the end, he enjoyed American customs like Easter and the 4th of July (especially the 4th of July) and Flag Day and Memorial Day. He just loved the entire idea of being an American.
    He wanted to move into neighborhoods where black and white Americans lived in. We lived in Florida, and California. And while there were other immigrants from Italy, he didn’t hang with them. He wanted very much to be just a regular American without saying , “Italian American”.
    Because of his commitment, he went on to do great things. He was a great person in my life.
    I don’t think it’s too much to ask for people who immigrate to assimilate.

    Reply
    • cr says:
      August 3, 2017 at 12:24 pm

      It’s not about assimilation though, it’s about nativism and xenophobia, and not really being aware of actual history concerning immigration.
      I’ll point out that until recently, Italians weren’t considered ‘white’.

      I’m currently reading this book, which is a good start on some of the overall history of immigration and anti-immigration in the US:
      In a book of deep and telling ironies, Peter Schrag provides essential background for understanding the fractious debate over immigration. Covering the earliest days of the Republic to current events, Schrag sets the modern immigration controversy within the context of three centuries of debate over the same questions about who exactly is fit for citizenship. He finds that nativism has long colored our national history, and that the fear—and loathing—of newcomers has provided one of the faultlines of American cultural and political life. Schrag describes the eerie similarities between the race-based arguments for restricting Irish, German, Slav, Italian, Jewish, and Chinese immigrants in the past and the arguments for restricting Latinos and others today.
      http://www.ucpress.edu/book.php?isbn=9780520269910

      Reply
      • TamingRoman says:
        August 3, 2017 at 12:39 pm

        Sorry, are you telling me that my Father as an immigrant, and I as a first generation American do not know how it works? I’m in my mid 50s and I lived it. I don’t need to read a “book”.
        I well remember that Italians weren’t considered “white” and I find it odd that you need to “school” me when I was there and lived it.
        What your book didn’t tell you was, that over time, because of people like my father, who loved the country and fully assimilated, Italian immigrants fully absorbed into society. And it became a non issue.

      • cr says:
        August 3, 2017 at 12:55 pm

        Actually, that is one of the points the book is making, that despite the ‘oh our country is being run over’ they assimilate. Whether it’s like your father did, or the myriad other ways of assimilation.
        And I’ve seen plenty of comments from first and second generation Americans who do indeed seem totally clueless about the history of immigration in the States. They think their family history is indicative of the way it’s always been. While the attitude toward immigration is often the same, the laws and the way it’s been handled are different.

      • TamingRoman says:
        August 3, 2017 at 12:56 pm

        Whoa, wait a minute. Can I ask how old you are and if you have any ties to Immigrants and their first born in the U.S.? It just seems so weird to me for someone else of a different time and culture to try to tell me about things I’ve lived through, been through. I knew at least someone was going to throw out the buzzwords of xenophobia and nativism, and I’m sure there is more coming my way.

      • cr says:
        August 3, 2017 at 1:24 pm

        Did I mean to insult you in the way you’re taking it? No, not really, but you’re really taking this really really personally.
        It’s's not so much your comments about your dad, that brought my response but the last sentence, which indicates you think that new immigrants aren’t assimilating.
        Is your father’s attitude toward America as a new immigrant unusual? No. But you act as if it’s the only way to assimilate. It is not.
        As for the buzzwords of xenophobia/racist/nativism, perhaps not you particularly, but you can’t be ignorant of the fact that a lot of the anti-immigration isn’t solely based on what could be considered practical reasons, but has that nativism/racism as an aspect of it.

    • Monica says:
      August 3, 2017 at 1:08 pm

      It’s not, speaking English is essential to getting by here–just like if you were living in Germany you’d speak German.

      Reply
  47. why? says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Stephen Miller is also responsible for helping to write both versions of the Muslim Ban and many of the speeches that the King of Lies and Fake News reads from the teleprompter. So when the press goes crazy calling The King of Lies and Fake News presidential for reading a teleprompter(1st speech before Congress and the one in Poland)just remember that the speech was written by this man. Which is why some reporters will report that they detect a dark vibe from the speech that the King of Lies and Fake News read.

    This isn’t the first time that Stephen Miller and The King of Lies and Fake News tried to trot out this immigration plan. According to the press, they tried to get this bill passed earlier in the year, but it was a complete failure and ignored.

    Chris Hayes also tweeted that The King of Lies and Fake News was trying to start a culture war as he feels more and more threatened.

    Reply
  48. jammypants says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I’ve been complaining we need new blood on Capitol Hill. Too many old farts stuck in their ways. Then we get millennials like this jackass into government and I wonder for our future.

    Reply
  49. Radley says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Hateful, arrogant, ill-tempered, delusional and wrong. I see why Trump hired him. Very tired of the dregs of humanity on parade in the White House. As always, hurry up Mueller.

    Reply
  50. lyla says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    so can we get rid of 45, melania, and ivanka since their command of the english language is lacking?

    Reply
  51. lyla says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    i guess miller doesn’t think the bill of rights or all the other amendments count cause they were added after the original constitution was written.

    and what does the white house have to say about getting green cards in exchange for investing 500k in kushner’s property deals?

    Reply
  52. Veronica says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    At least we’re not bothering with the pretense that this isn’t white supremacy anymore. But I mean, it’s cool bro. Get rid of that immigration policy that’s balancing out our declining birth rate. Not like it’s a problem in European countries with similar policies or anything.

    Reply

