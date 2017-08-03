Stephen Miller: The Statue of Liberty poem doesn’t count, it was added later

Embed from Getty Images

I spent 36 hours without WiFi at my home, and I was like Blanche DuBois, depending on the kindness of strangers (McDonalds, a local library) to get through Tuesday and Wednesday. I feel turned upside down, which is one of the reasons I haven’t done a lot of political stuff in the past few days. Let’s knock out a few stories, shall we? On Wednesday, Living Corpse ™ Stephen Miller decided he knew exactly what to do to change the narrative around his boss, Donald Trump. Miller is the 31-year-old senior advisor for policy in the Trump White House, and yes, he is 31. For real. Life comes at you fast when you’re a racist and a fascist.

Miller made waves, months ago, when he made the media rounds about something and everyone found him eerie, creepy, and like a waxwork horror show come to life. So, Miller was already “well known,” the same way Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders are well-known: they’re famously bad at their jobs and famously deplorable. So what did Trump and Miller roll out? A new anti-immigration immigration bill that would basically limit immigration to white English-speakers from Australia and the UK. I suppose there would be a special concession for Eastern European golddigging fake models too. So, when CNN’s Jim Acosta – the son of Cuban immigrants – asked Miller about all of this, their exchange was… something.

Jim Acosta: “The statue of liberty says “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” It doesn’t say anything about speaking English or being able to be a computer programmer. Aren’t you trying to change what it means to be an immigrant coming into this country if you’re telling them you have to speak English? Can’t people learn how to speak English when they get here? Stephen Miller: “I don’t want to get off into a whole thing about history here, but the Statue of Liberty is a symbol of liberty enlightening the world, it’s a symbol of American liberty lighting the world. The poem that you’re referring to that was added later and is not part of the original Statue of Liberty.

Do you hear that, peeps? Emma Lazarus’s poem was added to the Statue of Liberty afterwards, therefore it is NULL AND VOID. Case closed! After that, Miller accused Acosta (again, the son of Cuban immigrants) of having a “cosmopolitan bias.” Stephen Miller is from Santa Monica, California and he’s a Duke grad. This whole exchange made me sick.

*shiver* I don’t know, you guys. Miller makes me miss the Mooch.

Incidentally, I watched Nicole Wallace’s MSNBC show after this briefing and Wallace brought up a great point: the Trump administration rolled out this half-assed, half-baked immigration reform issue because Trump was forced to sign the Russian-sanction bill which limits his power to lift those Obama-era sanctions on Russia. Wallace basically said Trump and his cadre of bad hombres felt impotent and baby-fisted, so they decided to bully immigrants.

