Lindsay Shookus took Ben Affleck and his brother to a comedy scouting event

I really wanted to make the title to this story “Lindsay Shookus took Ben Affleck and his brother to the same comedy event she took Jon Hamm,” maybe adding “last year” at the end, but we only have a couple lines for our titles and have to keep them short. That’s the gist of it though, Lindsay was working to scout new talent for Saturday Night Live, for which she’s a producer, so she took Ben Affleck and his brother, Casey (who just got served divorce papers), with her to a SNL comedy event. It’s curious to me that Jon Hamm was her date to this same thing last year, well after she first hooked up with Affleck (according to sources) and likely when they were on a break. I’m not saying there’s anything wrong at all with dating, as long as you’re at lesat separated and she was around this time last year, just that it’s interesting. I bet she wouldn’t have minded being seen on a date with Jon Hamm. (Hey Corey!) Who would you rather end up with, Jon Hamm or Ben Affleck? We know they both have issues, but did Hamm ever talk mild smack about working hard on his relationship with his longterm now ex girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt? Maybe Hamm and Affleck are two peas in a pod.

Anyway US Mag has some quotes about what a great time they had and how Lindsay was busy working and it wasn’t a romantic date night. That Lindsay, such a high powered cool chick just waiting for Affleck to leave his wife finally.

Talk about a family outing! Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, were joined by the actor’s brother, Casey Affleck, during a night out in Hollywood on Tuesday, August 1.

The trio enjoyed the annual Saturday Night Live character comedy showcase at iO West comedy club, where Shookus, 37, was the guest of honor. “She was more in a work role, being a talent scout for SNL, rather than having a romantic date night,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly of the SNL producer, who attended the same event last year with Jon Hamm.

Casey, 41, arrived at the venue approximately 10 minutes after Ben, 44, and Shookus, and took a seat next to his older brother. “Casey and Lindsay said hello to each other and then Casey and Ben chatted for a while,” the onlooker tells Us.

During their outing, the couple appeared to be in good spirits, though they did not show any PDA. “Ben and Lindsay were very kind to all the staff there, talking with the host, manager and those sitting around them,” the eyewitness tells Us. “The comedians were definitely excited when they heard Ben was there, but Lindsay was the one they were trying to impress. Ben, Lindsay and Casey were laughing throughout a lot of the performances.”

The article goes on to say that after this Ben and Lindsay went to that pizza place for dinner, which is when most of these photos were taken. No wonder Ben looked half in the bag when he got there. US also included a quote we missed earlier, from another story, stating that Ben will “be spending time with Lindsay, out and about. They have stuff planned for the summer. He’s enjoying spending time with her.” More pap pics and more quotes about how incredible Lindsay is will follow. Until he gets sick of her a few months in and pulls away. She’s used to that though, she knows how to keep busy, she’s dealt with Ben for a couple of years. Hopefully she knows better than to hope he’s going to change his pattern once he makes her #1. Although given that she’s stuck around so long she must be hoping that things will be different this time.

Oh and Ben stepped out with his oldest child, Violet, 11, yesterday. Reportedly they went to the movies together. What did they see though? I always want to know this. I hope it was Spiderman: Homecoming, perhaps Wonderwoman a second time, or maybe Captain Underpants, that’s supposed to be decent, but not Emoji Movie.

This photo of Lindsay, below, was taken outside Ben’s office in Santa Monica yesterday. He took her with him there.
BGUS_941194_003

BGUS_940571_001 (1)

61 Responses to “Lindsay Shookus took Ben Affleck and his brother to a comedy scouting event”

  1. perplexed says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Does this girl ever look good in pictures?

    Reply
  2. detritus says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Ok I take back my comment about her wearing flattering clothing. She is sack dressing all the way.

    Hamm? i dunno, that what my hormones say, but the rest of me says no to both.

    Reply
  3. Basi says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:27 am

    She has a type that’s for sure.

    Reply
  4. moon says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Given how messy her divorce was and that she was cheating on her ex-husband, I’d say the shookus and batfleck (and casey) are all peas from the same pod who deserve one another. This is a trainwreck waiting to happen. Their poor children.

    Reply
  5. Anna says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Yeah, I think John Hamm did talk about how he was greatfull for his long term suffering girlfrlfriend Jennifer and how he knew he was a douche. I think John is a cool guy I’m from St. Louis his hometown and he has a cool backstory losing his prents early on and still making his way Everyone here says he’s a genuine guy. But…he’s a guy who has struggled with drinking and Jennifer stood by him from rags to riches for more than 10 years and …no ring. Just a goodbye. So, in that repsect Ben may be the actualy better catch. At least he committed at some point.

    Reply
  6. Jayna says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Her clothes look so cheaply made. People thought Jen had no style. Lindsey puts her to shame in the no style department. The white dress looks like a beach cover-up or something for around the house.

    That red-checkered dress going to his office looks like she bought it at Ross Dress for Less in the teen section for $5 on sale.

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      August 3, 2017 at 12:35 pm

      YES! I don’t think she could look any worse if she tried. Rumpled, crumpled clothing that is straight out of the cheap juniors section, dirty Nikes, unkempt hair – looks like she touched up her color but just lets it air dry (which works for some people, but not her).

      Reply
  7. Neelyo says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:28 am

    You’d think by now Affleck would have sprung for a hot oil treatment for Lindsay.

    Reply
  8. MC2 says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:31 am

    This is the couple of terrible jackets & it’s still summer. We are in for it come winter.

    Reply
  9. JA says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:33 am

    That woman is unfortunate looking in pics but Ben looks gross AF so perfect couple. Imagine they are as appealing as cigarette breath.

    Reply
  10. Kimma1216 says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Ok, I didn’t want to “appearance shame” her and upset people on here but I’m glad someone else said it first. They always look like sh*t. I mean, are they so busy that she doesn’t have time to wash her face and run a comb through her hair? Gross. And the 1980 keds and a sundress thing is just..no. Sorry.

    Reply
    • MRy says:
      August 3, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Dirty keds at that!

      She is dating a millionare movie actor, you think she would at least have clean shoes?!

      Also, her hair is so frizzy. Cant even run a curling iron/wand through it and a flat iron? Girlfriend’s beauty game weak! You can be low maintenance and still look put together- she does not. They definitely look like they are non stop partying on the road.

      Reply
    • Millenial says:
      August 3, 2017 at 1:22 pm

      I’ll hop aboard the appearance-shame train. She’s a good example of why bleaching your hair never turns out well. As a fair-skinned dirty-blonde myself, I imagined most of us had learned this lesson by college, but I guess not. I’ve seen older pictures of her where she’s just done a highlight and her hair is much less damaged and it looks better with her skin tone. It also looks like she never brushes it.

      This whole thing is just hugely messy.

      Reply
  11. my3cents says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:47 am

    They both look permanently hungover and smelling like cigarettes as well.
    Well done to them both.
    I’m thinking Jen is pretty happy seeing these pics, and I’m also gaining some new admiration for her for putting up with him for so long.

    Reply
  12. Alexis says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:52 am

    All these people look like they smell

    Reply
  13. Carol says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:53 am

    One thing that caught my attention was that Ben took Lindsay to his office and she took him to her work place. That is not such a romantic place to take a date but they seem to share and enjoy the same interests in their line of work. IMO, it seems that is what drew Ben to Lindsay. They are definitely very comfortable in this relationship so to say they just started dating in April may be a bit of a stretch!

    Reply
    • HelloSunshine says:
      August 3, 2017 at 11:05 am

      That’s what I was thinking! When you’ve only been dating a few months, you’re usually not taking people to your work place and stuff. I totally believe they’ve been on and off for years and that the break up is going to be messy. Someone said it above but they seriously look constantly hungover and greasy.

      Reply
  14. Boston Green Eyes says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:59 am

    These two are definitely “Days of Wine and Roses” Playbook.

    Reply
  15. Skins says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:02 am

    That is one homely homewrecker

    Reply
  16. Luca76 says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:10 am

    I won’t defend the woman but I think she’s not as bad looking as some like to say. She just looks like someone who isn’t camera ready as I’m someone that would probably look hideous in the glare of paparazzi I’m not going to judge. Clearly they are boozing it up but he was doing the same thing while he was with Jen so it’s not anyone’s fault but his own.

    Reply
  17. perplexed says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Part of the reason I think she looks bad is because she looks kind of….mean?

    Reply
  18. LearningtheSystem says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:25 am

    There’s a video of Ben and Violet – it says he took her to the Apple store. In it, there is a woman who walks a few feet in front of them, and at one point stops and talks with them. I don’t think he was alone with Violet, and that’s probably good.

    Reply
  19. Ana says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Are both of their driver’s licenses suspended? Why can’t she drive?

    Reply
  20. Caroline says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I caught the last part of E last night. I thought they said Jennifer Garner was going to be on tonight to talk about her vacation? Wasn’t sure if they meant the previous vacation or another vacation? Is she promoting another movie? Did anyone else hear that? Maybe I heard wrong? If she is that might explain why Ben’s mom is staying with the kids.

    Reply
  21. Lisa says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:58 am

    to Minx – yes, one Homely homewrecker – And I’m sure Jen prefers he’s with Lindsay than her as well. To perplexed: She does have a resting bitch face – but so does Ben. He ALWAYS looks miserable. Can’t blame it on Jen anymore folks. The two look alike in the face. And nothing short of a pixie cut will help that damaged hair. Robin Wright did it because of damaged hair and she has strong facial features as well. Go for it Snookus!

    Reply
  22. Adele Dazeem says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    I know I sound like a cutthroat corporate girl but if I were Lindsay I’d use this speck of water in the frying pan time to raise my profile professionally. I’d brush my hair, put on a cute outfit and smile at the cameras. Ben may be done with her in a hot minute but she’s still got a seemingly great career that can only benefit from positive exposure. In this era of IG social media etc when everyone is a star why not join em.

    Reply
    • elle says:
      August 3, 2017 at 12:36 pm

      I wonder if that isn’t the point of this so-called relationship now? So they’ve been dating the last few months (or on-off the past few years or more, depending on who anyone believes). And now, Lindsay wants something promised to her. No, not a baby (bump), but a big career one. I just don’t see anything romantic in these photos.

      Reply
      • Lisa says:
        August 3, 2017 at 12:59 pm

        But she doesn’t have a job that dating someone high profile helps – in fact I think the fact that her job of working with the hosts of the show and then dating a couple of them (Hamm and Affleck) actually makes her look LESS professional. Having him tag along to her work place in NY and on scouting trips – I have to agree with LA Elle – it isn’t a good look professionally. And it makes Affleck look clingy or something. We know you can’t be alone but man-up and take that time to be with your kids.

  23. brooksie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    I just want to blot her face

    Reply
  24. LA Elle says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Ugh. Can’t believe I’m going to say this but:

    LA is having an unusual spell of heat and humidity this week. Everyone has that sweaty sheen right now. I would hate for anyone to get a picture of me when I’m out because I would look awful.

    So that could be why they look like that.

    That said, don’t think having your high-profile movie star boyfriend join you for a work event is professional. It draws attention and part of me feels bad for the comedians who performed because the event likely turned into ‘omg Affleck is here!’ Instead of focusing on up and coming comics.

    Reply
  25. Carmike says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Casey obviously knew Lindsay as well from hosting SNL so this probably wasn’t her first introduction to him!!!
    Casey had said publicly that he has been sober for 3 yrs., so hopefully this was an alcohol-free night!!!

    Reply
  26. Be says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    the fact that both women dress like crap -sometimes thousand dollar crap in Jen’s case, makes me think this is what Ben prefers, in his mind good down to earth girl next door type to have ltr with. Both women are calculating as hell, he just doesn’t know it yet.

    Reply
  27. Carolkoi says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    People is now asking if Ben is helping Lindsay scout for talent for SNL? The article went on to say he was reserved while see did most of the talking. They did order a bottle of wine and Lindsay was proud to introduce Ben as her boyfriend.

    Reply
  28. Insomniac says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Ha. That picture of Jon Hamm at the end looks like he really doesn’t want to get dragged into this mess.

    Reply
  29. Deb says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Meanwhile, back at Warner Brothers… would you love to be in on those meetings!

    Reply
  30. Deb says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    In one of the photos Lainey posted of Ben and Violet, he is looking down at her and smiling. Yeah, I know. But his face in that shot is very very like his mother. I’ll leave it there.

    Reply
  31. Lis says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    the pictures of her this week are giving me LIFE :D

    Reply

