Lindsay Shookus took Ben Affleck and his brother to a comedy scouting event

I really wanted to make the title to this story “Lindsay Shookus took Ben Affleck and his brother to the same comedy event she took Jon Hamm,” maybe adding “last year” at the end, but we only have a couple lines for our titles and have to keep them short. That’s the gist of it though, Lindsay was working to scout new talent for Saturday Night Live, for which she’s a producer, so she took Ben Affleck and his brother, Casey (who just got served divorce papers), with her to a SNL comedy event. It’s curious to me that Jon Hamm was her date to this same thing last year, well after she first hooked up with Affleck (according to sources) and likely when they were on a break. I’m not saying there’s anything wrong at all with dating, as long as you’re at lesat separated and she was around this time last year, just that it’s interesting. I bet she wouldn’t have minded being seen on a date with Jon Hamm. (Hey Corey!) Who would you rather end up with, Jon Hamm or Ben Affleck? We know they both have issues, but did Hamm ever talk mild smack about working hard on his relationship with his longterm now ex girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt? Maybe Hamm and Affleck are two peas in a pod.
Anyway US Mag has some quotes about what a great time they had and how Lindsay was busy working and it wasn’t a romantic date night. That Lindsay, such a high powered cool chick just waiting for Affleck to leave his wife finally.
Talk about a family outing! Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, were joined by the actor’s brother, Casey Affleck, during a night out in Hollywood on Tuesday, August 1.
The trio enjoyed the annual Saturday Night Live character comedy showcase at iO West comedy club, where Shookus, 37, was the guest of honor. “She was more in a work role, being a talent scout for SNL, rather than having a romantic date night,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly of the SNL producer, who attended the same event last year with Jon Hamm.
Casey, 41, arrived at the venue approximately 10 minutes after Ben, 44, and Shookus, and took a seat next to his older brother. “Casey and Lindsay said hello to each other and then Casey and Ben chatted for a while,” the onlooker tells Us.
During their outing, the couple appeared to be in good spirits, though they did not show any PDA. “Ben and Lindsay were very kind to all the staff there, talking with the host, manager and those sitting around them,” the eyewitness tells Us. “The comedians were definitely excited when they heard Ben was there, but Lindsay was the one they were trying to impress. Ben, Lindsay and Casey were laughing throughout a lot of the performances.”
The article goes on to say that after this Ben and Lindsay went to that pizza place for dinner, which is when most of these photos were taken. No wonder Ben looked half in the bag when he got there. US also included a quote we missed earlier, from another story, stating that Ben will “be spending time with Lindsay, out and about. They have stuff planned for the summer. He’s enjoying spending time with her.” More pap pics and more quotes about how incredible Lindsay is will follow. Until he gets sick of her a few months in and pulls away. She’s used to that though, she knows how to keep busy, she’s dealt with Ben for a couple of years. Hopefully she knows better than to hope he’s going to change his pattern once he makes her #1. Although given that she’s stuck around so long she must be hoping that things will be different this time.
Oh and Ben stepped out with his oldest child, Violet, 11, yesterday. Reportedly they went to the movies together. What did they see though? I always want to know this. I hope it was Spiderman: Homecoming, perhaps Wonderwoman a second time, or maybe Captain Underpants, that’s supposed to be decent, but not Emoji Movie.
This photo of Lindsay, below, was taken outside Ben’s office in Santa Monica yesterday. He took her with him there.
photos credit: Backgrid and Getty
Does this girl ever look good in pictures?
I was just thinking that. She and Ben match because they always look like crap in these photos.
that’s kinda harsh. Not everybody photographs well. And she is not a model or actress, why would she need to impress with her looks.
I don’t photograph well at all and I don’t consider myself a beauty at all either (nor do I have a boyfriend as rich as Affleck willing to lavish diamonds on me), yet I do not look this messy in photos. Honestly, I don’t think I know anyone else who does either. This is an unusual level of messy looking in photographs, even for people who are not models or actresses.
I do think her character is written on her face somewhat, though. It happens with some people.
I don’t think she looks unattractive in photos but she definitely always looks high/drunk/combination of the two.
This relationship is a car crash waiting to happen.
I don’t think she looks bad.
Drunk sweat isn’t the best look. You would think they would at least make an effort to look clean. Baby wipes are a great go-to for “I partied too hard’ clean up.
Ok I take back my comment about her wearing flattering clothing. She is sack dressing all the way.
Hamm? i dunno, that what my hormones say, but the rest of me says no to both.
She has a type that’s for sure.
Losers?
HA!!
Given how messy her divorce was and that she was cheating on her ex-husband, I’d say the shookus and batfleck (and casey) are all peas from the same pod who deserve one another. This is a trainwreck waiting to happen. Their poor children.
That’s my thing. Do whatever the hell you want…unless you’ve got kids!!! But of course, there’s no sacrificing personal happiness for these types. Gag.
Yeah, I think John Hamm did talk about how he was greatfull for his long term suffering girlfrlfriend Jennifer and how he knew he was a douche. I think John is a cool guy I’m from St. Louis his hometown and he has a cool backstory losing his prents early on and still making his way Everyone here says he’s a genuine guy. But…he’s a guy who has struggled with drinking and Jennifer stood by him from rags to riches for more than 10 years and …no ring. Just a goodbye. So, in that repsect Ben may be the actualy better catch. At least he committed at some point.
Well, off topic, but you might question Jon Hamm being a really cool guy if you read the stories about his involvement in a college hazing incident of another student, which was downright disgusting … deplorable even. I guess you can argue that it was a long time ago, but still hard to overlook once you’ve seen the details.
20 is not the same as 50, and particularly for men before 25 and after 25 presents a very different animal. Hamm has not continued with the bad behavior so good luck to him. He seems to be serious about sobriety and probably quickly realized that whatever else was on offer, this party girl was not the one for him.
But did Ben really commit if he was cheating most of the time?
I know Jon used to be close to Ben before Jon went to rehab, but I wonder if Jon had that Jenny Slate shit come out earlier bce he know Ben and Lindsay were gonna go public
Her clothes look so cheaply made. People thought Jen had no style. Lindsey puts her to shame in the no style department. The white dress looks like a beach cover-up or something for around the house.
That red-checkered dress going to his office looks like she bought it at Ross Dress for Less in the teen section for $5 on sale.
YES! I don’t think she could look any worse if she tried. Rumpled, crumpled clothing that is straight out of the cheap juniors section, dirty Nikes, unkempt hair – looks like she touched up her color but just lets it air dry (which works for some people, but not her).
You’d think by now Affleck would have sprung for a hot oil treatment for Lindsay.
Hahaah! Funny
And yeah she does always look like a mess. You gotta hand it to Chrissy O….she gave it a good effort in the pap walk style dept. at least better than this one. Sheesh
This is the couple of terrible jackets & it’s still summer. We are in for it come winter.
That woman is unfortunate looking in pics but Ben looks gross AF so perfect couple. Imagine they are as appealing as cigarette breath.
Ok, I didn’t want to “appearance shame” her and upset people on here but I’m glad someone else said it first. They always look like sh*t. I mean, are they so busy that she doesn’t have time to wash her face and run a comb through her hair? Gross. And the 1980 keds and a sundress thing is just..no. Sorry.
Dirty keds at that!
She is dating a millionare movie actor, you think she would at least have clean shoes?!
Also, her hair is so frizzy. Cant even run a curling iron/wand through it and a flat iron? Girlfriend’s beauty game weak! You can be low maintenance and still look put together- she does not. They definitely look like they are non stop partying on the road.
you hit it on the head – they are drunk and/or high AF.
I’ll hop aboard the appearance-shame train. She’s a good example of why bleaching your hair never turns out well. As a fair-skinned dirty-blonde myself, I imagined most of us had learned this lesson by college, but I guess not. I’ve seen older pictures of her where she’s just done a highlight and her hair is much less damaged and it looks better with her skin tone. It also looks like she never brushes it.
This whole thing is just hugely messy.
They both look permanently hungover and smelling like cigarettes as well.
Well done to them both.
I’m thinking Jen is pretty happy seeing these pics, and I’m also gaining some new admiration for her for putting up with him for so long.
All these people look like they smell
One thing that caught my attention was that Ben took Lindsay to his office and she took him to her work place. That is not such a romantic place to take a date but they seem to share and enjoy the same interests in their line of work. IMO, it seems that is what drew Ben to Lindsay. They are definitely very comfortable in this relationship so to say they just started dating in April may be a bit of a stretch!
That’s what I was thinking! When you’ve only been dating a few months, you’re usually not taking people to your work place and stuff. I totally believe they’ve been on and off for years and that the break up is going to be messy. Someone said it above but they seriously look constantly hungover and greasy.
These two are definitely “Days of Wine and Roses” Playbook.
That is one homely homewrecker
Right! I bet their whole relationship is based on cocaine booze and sex. They are definitely drug buddies!
Doesn’t matter if she’s homely or not–and I don’t think she is. He still prefers her to perky JG.
@minx It is ice cold in this shade. Dang girl
It looks like she is secure enough that she doesn’t feel the need to glam up and prove a point. This may be on purpose.
I won’t defend the woman but I think she’s not as bad looking as some like to say. She just looks like someone who isn’t camera ready as I’m someone that would probably look hideous in the glare of paparazzi I’m not going to judge. Clearly they are boozing it up but he was doing the same thing while he was with Jen so it’s not anyone’s fault but his own.
I can’t for the life of me figure out why she dresses like she does. She is fit and has nice long legs but I guess she doesn’t care.
Still, that checked monstrosity thing she has on looks like a 10 year old pajama shirt.
Part of the reason I think she looks bad is because she looks kind of….mean?
There’s a video of Ben and Violet – it says he took her to the Apple store. In it, there is a woman who walks a few feet in front of them, and at one point stops and talks with them. I don’t think he was alone with Violet, and that’s probably good.
Violet’s glasses are adorable and she looks like her Mom facially. She has those gangly legs and big feet I had too. Hold strong Vi it will all come together eventually.
She has always adored him so I hope for her he can find his way back to health.
I doubt he is allowed with those kids unsupervised. I think thats why he keeps showing up with Jen. She is there to watch his interractions with them.
Are both of their driver’s licenses suspended? Why can’t she drive?
I caught the last part of E last night. I thought they said Jennifer Garner was going to be on tonight to talk about her vacation? Wasn’t sure if they meant the previous vacation or another vacation? Is she promoting another movie? Did anyone else hear that? Maybe I heard wrong? If she is that might explain why Ben’s mom is staying with the kids.
to Minx – yes, one Homely homewrecker – And I’m sure Jen prefers he’s with Lindsay than her as well. To perplexed: She does have a resting bitch face – but so does Ben. He ALWAYS looks miserable. Can’t blame it on Jen anymore folks. The two look alike in the face. And nothing short of a pixie cut will help that damaged hair. Robin Wright did it because of damaged hair and she has strong facial features as well. Go for it Snookus!
I know I sound like a cutthroat corporate girl but if I were Lindsay I’d use this speck of water in the frying pan time to raise my profile professionally. I’d brush my hair, put on a cute outfit and smile at the cameras. Ben may be done with her in a hot minute but she’s still got a seemingly great career that can only benefit from positive exposure. In this era of IG social media etc when everyone is a star why not join em.
I wonder if that isn’t the point of this so-called relationship now? So they’ve been dating the last few months (or on-off the past few years or more, depending on who anyone believes). And now, Lindsay wants something promised to her. No, not a baby (bump), but a big career one. I just don’t see anything romantic in these photos.
But she doesn’t have a job that dating someone high profile helps – in fact I think the fact that her job of working with the hosts of the show and then dating a couple of them (Hamm and Affleck) actually makes her look LESS professional. Having him tag along to her work place in NY and on scouting trips – I have to agree with LA Elle – it isn’t a good look professionally. And it makes Affleck look clingy or something. We know you can’t be alone but man-up and take that time to be with your kids.
I just want to blot her face
Ugh. Can’t believe I’m going to say this but:
LA is having an unusual spell of heat and humidity this week. Everyone has that sweaty sheen right now. I would hate for anyone to get a picture of me when I’m out because I would look awful.
So that could be why they look like that.
That said, don’t think having your high-profile movie star boyfriend join you for a work event is professional. It draws attention and part of me feels bad for the comedians who performed because the event likely turned into ‘omg Affleck is here!’ Instead of focusing on up and coming comics.
To the other elle, slightly off-topic: I was missing the dry summer heat and sun there until you and others said it’s really humid??? So I checked my TWC app, and it actually says 58% humidity (only 10% less than here on the east coast)…unbelievable!
Casey obviously knew Lindsay as well from hosting SNL so this probably wasn’t her first introduction to him!!!
Casey had said publicly that he has been sober for 3 yrs., so hopefully this was an alcohol-free night!!!
the fact that both women dress like crap -sometimes thousand dollar crap in Jen’s case, makes me think this is what Ben prefers, in his mind good down to earth girl next door type to have ltr with. Both women are calculating as hell, he just doesn’t know it yet.
People is now asking if Ben is helping Lindsay scout for talent for SNL? The article went on to say he was reserved while see did most of the talking. They did order a bottle of wine and Lindsay was proud to introduce Ben as her boyfriend.
I wonder how long it will take his publicist to get the reference to wine removed.
Ha. That picture of Jon Hamm at the end looks like he really doesn’t want to get dragged into this mess.
Meanwhile, back at Warner Brothers… would you love to be in on those meetings!
He’s out as Batman, probably has been for months. They are just waiting until JL is out and over with. He knows it.
In one of the photos Lainey posted of Ben and Violet, he is looking down at her and smiling. Yeah, I know. But his face in that shot is very very like his mother. I’ll leave it there.
the pictures of her this week are giving me LIFE
