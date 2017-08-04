Derick Dillard attacks transgender teen Jazz Jennings: ‘Transgender is a myth’

These days, I mostly ignore the Duggar family and all of the assorted Duggar relatives. It’s not that these people stopped being awful, it’s that I think most people stopped caring. While the Duggars managed to work their way back into reality television after all of the revelations about Josh Duggar’s terrible actions, I’m pretty sure their TLC show has had steadily declining ratings. As it turns out, even crazy wingnuts get boring after a while, and once the girls started getting married and popping out babies, the audience just shrugged and moved on. One of the Duggar girls, Jill, married Derick Dillard several years back. Derick and Jill seemed to be more independent than the others – Derick had a real job for a while and then they moved around South America doing “missionary work” (I’d like to see the receipts on that, but nevermind).

In any case, while Derick seemed slightly more normal than you would expect, he was still pretty awful. He holds the same backwards views as everybody else in that family, plus he abuses cats. So what is Derick up to these days? Mocking transgender children on Twitter. Derick took to Twitter to bash Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC’s I Am Jazz. Jazz is a transgender teen and her show is all about her life, her activism, etc. Honestly, my mom watches it and she really likes it! But Derick Dillard does not:

When people were like “way to attack something you don’t even understand, douche nozzle,” Dillard once again tweeted his wisdom:

Wow, misgendering Jazz and spreading your holier-than-thou wisdom on transgender issues? How lucky can we get?? “Transgender is a myth,” says the guy who believes a virgin gave birth to a savior and that savior’s dead body reanimated after three days. I’m just saying… let he who does not believe in myths cast the first stone.

A post shared by Jazz Jennings (@jazzjennings_) on

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

 

63 Responses to “Derick Dillard attacks transgender teen Jazz Jennings: ‘Transgender is a myth’”

  1. TheOtherOne says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Hats off to, Kaiser, I couldn’t have said it better…

    Reply
  2. Talie says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I’m so happy this family has lost their power and have faded, but notice, now that they aren’t reliant on TV, they let their hateful views fly right out in the open! He married in before the TV show exploded, so I guess he’s bitter.

    Reply
  3. Tanguerita says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:53 am

    This bunch of deplorables is the best reason to go full antitheist.

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Yea I’m not surprised. They are still the crazy cult “religious” people they were before. You know worry about transgender teens but not the molesting uncle.
    Oh and Jill was the one that had to return donations because it seemed that they were misusing the funds for private life and not the missionary work
    They are trash and honestly I stopped watching TLC altogether after the Josh Duggar story broke.

    Reply
  5. Shijel says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Dull Dillard I’d consider your FACE a myth but sadly you’re real and I’m subjected to your existence

    Reply
  6. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:55 am

    No. Sex is “decided” by nature and even nature decided there’s more than two. Your face, however, is a clear sign that nature wanted to warn your fellow humans that they are meeting a moron. What a nice Christian man you are, sh*tting on a teenage girl.

    Reply
  7. Alison says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:55 am

    The irony is stunning.

    Reply
  8. OSTONE says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I bet he also believes is a myth that good ole white Christian men don’t rape, cheat, watch porn or molest children… oh wait.

    Reply
  9. third ginger says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Among many other odious things, this guy is engaging in one of our culture’s favorite pastimes: taking about something he knows NOTHING about. Trans kids are often in tremendous danger. My daughter and her girlfriend did a lot of work when they were in college to support trans people. They continue to be LGBT activists. But, as I often say, some people’s children [like the Duggers and spouses] don’t have the character of a sponge mop.

    Reply
  10. iris west-allen says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:56 am

    The whole family needs to go away.

    Reply
  11. Nyawira says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Well, if the invisible man in the sky ordained it then …I guess. Did the invisible man in the sky also ordain that ratty beard and the meth teeth?

    Reply
  12. Lucy2 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:57 am

    It amazes me this idiot thinks anyone needs to know his opinion on anything.
    Go away already.

    Reply
  13. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I don’t know who Derick (sic) Dillard is, but he can jog on.

    Reply
  14. Brittney B. says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:59 am

    He’s a hateful idiot. Jazz is awesome, and she won’t let his words bother her.

    But… did anyone see the blind item about this guy? Not just closeted, but abusively so.

    Reply
  15. kNY says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:02 am

    AHHHHHHHHHHH! I HATE THESE PEOPLE!!!!!!!!! (The fucking Duggers, not Jazz.)

    Reply
  16. Feedmechips says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Right. Being a child molester is ordained by God too!

    Reply
  17. Lizzie says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:07 am

    what kind of scurvy did he contract in that jungle? holy hell he looks terrible. he was a derp faced dork before but the sunken eyes, receding hairline, super skinny, swollen gums…perhaps its is rotten foul inner self eroding his outer layer?

    Reply
  18. grabbyhands says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:09 am

    God, this whole family is disgusting. And so is TLC for continuing to give them air time. I feel bad that Jazz and her family have to be on the same network as these jackasses.

    Not surprised that they responded by posting pictures of their newest kid to do damage control. They must have had a supportive call from Ivanka on how to try (and fail) to deflect after rightly being called out for having been callous jerks.

    Reply
  19. Allie B. says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Love the Christianity shade. #worldsbiggestmyth. Jazz is beautiful. I won’t lie, there are some trans activists who are a little extreme and have taken positions on things that I find offensive toward other women, but that is to be expected in any movement. There will be fringe groups that alienate their own allies, but that’s not what’s happening here. I had never heard of this show, but I’ll start watching.

    Reply
  20. Birdie says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I went to his twitter account and saw that he retweetet Trump. In like a “Yeah Trump” way. So, what else can you expect from him..

    Reply
  21. HelloSunshine says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:16 am

    So biting the hand that feeds them huh? Also, they happily keep a child molester around but yes, lets attack this beautiful girl living her best life 🙄
    I’ve never watched Jazz’s show (I do try to avoid TLC now) but I’ve seen interviews with her and she really seems like a wonderful person. She’s above all of this. I think he knows this and it probably makes him angry, so I hope she doesn’t respond.

    Reply
  22. Giulia says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Was TLC the channel the Duggars were on? He sounds jealous that Jazz has a show. I mean, why pick on a kid? Where are his hate tweets about Caitlyn, another adult who can slap back?

    Reply
  23. Piglet says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I misread his last name as ‘Dullard’. My brain will not be convinced this is incorrect.

    Reply
  24. Lauren says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:20 am

    This guy has actually shown to be the least normal of the sons-in-law of the family. Jingers husband recently through some shade at Derick for his faux-missionary lifestyle. He’s referred to his (at the time) not yet two year old as having a “sin nature”. Jill seems depressed and miserable; her recent advice to her newest brother-in-law was about dealing with his wife’s random crying, as if that’s normal. Then there’s all the weirdness surrounding the birth of their second son. It’s sad that he went from the most normal Duggar relative to the least really quickly.

    Reply
    • HelloSunshine says:
      August 4, 2017 at 8:44 am

      Okay so that’s really scary. Especially about the two year old. He sounds like he’s a very cruel human being and I wonder what happens behind closed doors with his wife and kids. It wouldn’t surprise me if they’re hiding a Josh Duggar sized secret. I hope she and her children are safe, she was unfortunately born to be brainwashed :(

      Reply
  25. Tate says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:24 am

    With all of the trump crap, I totally forgot these people existed.

    Reply
  26. Insomniac says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Holy crap, that picture of Derick. Is he playing Charles Manson in the new Tarantino movie?

    And big surprise, he’s a transphobic piece of trash and a Trump worshipper. I didn’t miss hearing about this useless family at all. Wish they’d all crawl back under their rocks.

    Reply
  27. HelloSunshine says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Can someone fill me in on what happened with their second child’s birth? I’ve seen it referenced multiple times on different sites writing about this story but can’t find any info with googling??

    Reply
    • Lauren says:
      August 4, 2017 at 9:02 am

      They announced she labored for 40 hours before she had an emergency C-section, which was her second C-section. She was trying for a homebirth VBAC, and there’s speculation that she did not get proper prenatal care. They put out one picture of the baby, screaming with a bunch of tubes coming out of him. Then there was silence for about a week, not normal for the Duggars following a birth. The pictures then released were from the hospital, with only one of Jill holding the baby. She looked very out of it and the time frame indicated, she and the baby should have been released. It took several weeks more for pictures to be posted. The official video announcement for the birth wasn’t even done by Jill or Derick, but by Jessa, again not normal for the Duggars. Also not normal is that there was no photo–op with People magazine, which should have happened by now. There’s better descriptions of what happened elsewhere (freejinger.org has a couple threads about what happened) but it all indicates something bad happened that they don’t want to talk about.

      Reply
      • JenB says:
        August 4, 2017 at 10:16 am

        Thanks for sharing the info, I hadn’t heard either. There are many, many issues with the Duggars but that is a lot for Jill to go through twice. And if Derrick speaks of his 2 year old that way…not a good sign. Toddler years are trying but there’s no need to bring SIN into it, geez.

    • yuck says:
      August 4, 2017 at 9:17 am

      There’s a lot of speculation, but no one knows for sure. Jill tried to do a home VBAC after having an emergency C-section (after 72 hours of labor) with her first kid. (She’s been trained as a midwife, but has no professionally recognized qualifications outside of AR.) This time she was in labor for 40 hours and then ended up with another section. Unlike all other recent Duggar births, People Mag did not run a gushing cover story on this one. The first photo of the new baby showed him hooked up to many devices. No one knows if there is/was anything wrong with him, but many people think Jill’s recklessness in trying another home birth may have rendered her unable to have more children.

      I hadn’t read anything about her husband possibly being abusive. Would love to see a link to that blind item.

      Reply
      • HelloSunshine says:
        August 4, 2017 at 9:31 am

        Thanks for filling me in. I wonder why she tried for a home VBAC after having such a terrible labor the first time. Is that something to do with their religion?? Hospitals are even touchy about doing VBACs (it’s getting better but the complications that can come with it require special insurance I believe). If she’s unable to have more children, her whole life has just been ruined. Her whole she’s been told this is what she was born to do. I feel awful for all the girls born into this family :(

  28. Aussie girl says:
    August 4, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Wow! He didn’t get on social media to condemn his brother in law. Thats beside the point though, Jazz is a story of a natural human being finding themselves.

    Reply
  29. Green Is Good says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Such unchristian behavior. Hypocrite.

    Reply
  30. justcrimmles says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Let ye inbred, cat abusers without adult braces cast the first stone, guy.

    Reply
  31. dobbs says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Derrick looks like a high school drop out carnival worker who is strung out on meth.

    Reply
  32. FLORC says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I don’t like, but did expect comment attacking Christianity in a nitpicking style to attack Dillards views.
    Some people are just stupid. Some love or need to hate. It’s what they crave in their minds and hearts. And to ease their consciousness they frame it in a justifiably manner. It’s hate in a pure form.

    The way that Twitter called him out as a grown man attacking a teenager breaks it down to the most basic form. It’s not about their ignorance of literal translation to some core Christian theology. Just ignorance and hate. Let’s bot go to his level. People like that will always speak themselves into their own grave and feel like a social media martyr.

    Reply
  33. Destroy Humans says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:40 am

    The entire family is repulsive. The Learning Channel is a misnomer.

    Reply
  34. Anilehcim says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:42 am

    “‘Transgender is a myth,’ says the guy who believes a virgin gave birth to a savior and that savior’s dead body reanimated after three days. I’m just saying… let he who does not believe in myths cast the first stone.” <- Perfectly put!

    This was my take as well.

    Reply
  35. Boogie Down Y'all says:
    August 4, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Interesting Blind Item on CDAN where the majority are guessing it’s this terrible person:

    http://crazydaysandnights.net/2017/08/todays-blind-items-homophobic-rage.html

    Reply
  36. Malificent says:
    August 4, 2017 at 10:07 am

    What does he have to say about people who are born intersexed, paticularly those born with non-binary genitalia? If God designates our gender at conception/birth, then God is obviously pretty laid back about the topic of gender.

    Reply
  37. JA says:
    August 4, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Please don’t clump those with faith and working brains with this POS. I get what you were trying to say but this dude has no clue what the true meaning of Christianity is like most religious zealots who use the guise of faith to justify their hate, ignorance and mind bending thinking. He is a stain on this world and society.

    Reply

