Derick Dillard attacks transgender teen Jazz Jennings: ‘Transgender is a myth’

These days, I mostly ignore the Duggar family and all of the assorted Duggar relatives. It’s not that these people stopped being awful, it’s that I think most people stopped caring. While the Duggars managed to work their way back into reality television after all of the revelations about Josh Duggar’s terrible actions, I’m pretty sure their TLC show has had steadily declining ratings. As it turns out, even crazy wingnuts get boring after a while, and once the girls started getting married and popping out babies, the audience just shrugged and moved on. One of the Duggar girls, Jill, married Derick Dillard several years back. Derick and Jill seemed to be more independent than the others – Derick had a real job for a while and then they moved around South America doing “missionary work” (I’d like to see the receipts on that, but nevermind).

In any case, while Derick seemed slightly more normal than you would expect, he was still pretty awful. He holds the same backwards views as everybody else in that family, plus he abuses cats. So what is Derick up to these days? Mocking transgender children on Twitter. Derick took to Twitter to bash Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC’s I Am Jazz. Jazz is a transgender teen and her show is all about her life, her activism, etc. Honestly, my mom watches it and she really likes it! But Derick Dillard does not:

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

When people were like “way to attack something you don’t even understand, douche nozzle,” Dillard once again tweeted his wisdom:

I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

Wow, misgendering Jazz and spreading your holier-than-thou wisdom on transgender issues? How lucky can we get?? “Transgender is a myth,” says the guy who believes a virgin gave birth to a savior and that savior’s dead body reanimated after three days. I’m just saying… let he who does not believe in myths cast the first stone.

