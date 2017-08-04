Luann de Lesseps & Tom D’Agostino are divorcing after eight months of marriage

Since we rarely cover Real Housewife drama, I already know I’m going to bungle this story so hard. But it was too funny not to cover. Eight months ago, Real Housewife of New York LuAnn De Lesseps – formerly Countess LuAnn – married Tom D’Agostino eight months ago. They got married last year despite the fact that Tom was a well-known cheater, and he even cheated on her just before their engagement party. Apparently, Tom was not discreet about any of it, and his wandering eye was well-discussed on RHONY. It didn’t even seem like he wanted to get married, and then after they went through with it, he compared his wedding ring to a dog collar. Charming. Well, their eight-month marriage was pretty “tumultuous,” as you can imagine, and so it’s no surprise that they’re pulling the plug. Of course there’s a ton of drama though. From Page Six (they broke the story)

LuAnn de Lesseps’ marriage to businessman Tom D’Agostino is over after just eight months, Page Six has learned exclusively. We’re told the pair filed jointly for divorce in Sag Harbor, Long Island, on Thursday after a tumultuous romance. We reported last month that the pair had got into a physical confrontation in a New York restaurant — during which de Lesseps slapped her husband — and that the marriage was hanging by a thread. (De Lesseps denied slapping D’Agostino, calling it a “love tap” amidst the blowout fight.) De Lesseps, 52, claimed that they just have a passionate relationship and that they were working through their issues. A source tells us that D’Agostino, 50, who founded a printing business, quickly tired of the “reality TV lifestyle.” “He used to live this really nice life in the city,” we’re told. “He’s a private person and all of a sudden he was living this crazy celebrity life. He loved the nurse from Connecticut [De Lesseps was once a nurse], not the reality TV star,” said the source. “Countess” LuAnn wed D’Agostino, her second husband, in a glitzy New Year’s Eve ceremony in Palm Beach amid much media attention. But we’re told that since the beginning of the marriage — which began in the shadow of D’Agostino’s infidelity — they have broken up and gotten back together a number of times. We’re told the twosome has been fighting a lot and that D’Agostino is getting sick and tired of the drama. Her relationship with D’Agostino got off to a bumpy start after it was revealed — shortly after they began dating in late 2015 — that he had previously dated “Real Housewives” co-stars Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. Many were surprised that de Lesseps went through with the wedding after co-star Bethenny Frankel showed de Lesseps photographs of D’Agostino kissing his ex-girlfriend at the Regency Hotel on the night before their February 2016 engagement party. She later told People, “It felt like someone ripped my heart out of my chest.” But “I’m not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life … He screwed up. What he did was wrong. But this wasn’t premeditated. It wasn’t an affair. It was a mistake.” A rep for de Lesseps did not return a request for comment, while a rep for D’Agostino declined to comment.

The funniest line is this: “a rep for D’Agostino declined to comment.” Like, after Page Six laid out Tom’s entire perspective on why he didn’t want to be married to LuAnn anymore. The guy who just wanted to be with a humble nurse from Connecticut managed to find his way to calling glitzy big-city newspaper, the New York Post, and telling them his side of the story first. He also told his side to Us Weekly too, in case anyone is interested.

Here’s Countess LuAnn’s tweet/confirmation:

It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann D'Agostino (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

Did they have a prenup? Even if they did, I bet she gets some money out of him.