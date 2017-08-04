Luann de Lesseps & Tom D’Agostino are divorcing after eight months of marriage

Since we rarely cover Real Housewife drama, I already know I’m going to bungle this story so hard. But it was too funny not to cover. Eight months ago, Real Housewife of New York LuAnn De Lesseps – formerly Countess LuAnn – married Tom D’Agostino eight months ago. They got married last year despite the fact that Tom was a well-known cheater, and he even cheated on her just before their engagement party. Apparently, Tom was not discreet about any of it, and his wandering eye was well-discussed on RHONY. It didn’t even seem like he wanted to get married, and then after they went through with it, he compared his wedding ring to a dog collar. Charming. Well, their eight-month marriage was pretty “tumultuous,” as you can imagine, and so it’s no surprise that they’re pulling the plug. Of course there’s a ton of drama though. From Page Six (they broke the story)
LuAnn de Lesseps’ marriage to businessman Tom D’Agostino is over after just eight months, Page Six has learned exclusively. We’re told the pair filed jointly for divorce in Sag Harbor, Long Island, on Thursday after a tumultuous romance. We reported last month that the pair had got into a physical confrontation in a New York restaurant — during which de Lesseps slapped her husband — and that the marriage was hanging by a thread. (De Lesseps denied slapping D’Agostino, calling it a “love tap” amidst the blowout fight.) De Lesseps, 52, claimed that they just have a passionate relationship and that they were working through their issues.
A source tells us that D’Agostino, 50, who founded a printing business, quickly tired of the “reality TV lifestyle.”
“He used to live this really nice life in the city,” we’re told. “He’s a private person and all of a sudden he was living this crazy celebrity life. He loved the nurse from Connecticut [De Lesseps was once a nurse], not the reality TV star,” said the source.
“Countess” LuAnn wed D’Agostino, her second husband, in a glitzy New Year’s Eve ceremony in Palm Beach amid much media attention. But we’re told that since the beginning of the marriage — which began in the shadow of D’Agostino’s infidelity — they have broken up and gotten back together a number of times. We’re told the twosome has been fighting a lot and that D’Agostino is getting sick and tired of the drama. Her relationship with D’Agostino got off to a bumpy start after it was revealed — shortly after they began dating in late 2015 — that he had previously dated “Real Housewives” co-stars Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan.
Many were surprised that de Lesseps went through with the wedding after co-star Bethenny Frankel showed de Lesseps photographs of D’Agostino kissing his ex-girlfriend at the Regency Hotel on the night before their February 2016 engagement party. She later told People, “It felt like someone ripped my heart out of my chest.” But “I’m not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life … He screwed up. What he did was wrong. But this wasn’t premeditated. It wasn’t an affair. It was a mistake.”
A rep for de Lesseps did not return a request for comment, while a rep for D’Agostino declined to comment.
The funniest line is this: “a rep for D’Agostino declined to comment.” Like, after Page Six laid out Tom’s entire perspective on why he didn’t want to be married to LuAnn anymore. The guy who just wanted to be with a humble nurse from Connecticut managed to find his way to calling glitzy big-city newspaper, the New York Post, and telling them his side of the story first. He also told his side to Us Weekly too, in case anyone is interested.
Here’s Countess LuAnn’s tweet/confirmation:
It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!
— Luann D'Agostino (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017
Did they have a prenup? Even if they did, I bet she gets some money out of him.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think it’s sad because she seemed to really believe in love and want it to work. I mean, she was previously married for like 17 yrs. Next season is gonna be bananas…single Luann is always a sight.
The only thing I find upsetting about this is the amount of satisfaction it will give Ramona.
hahahaha truer words were never spoken. Crazy Eyes will love every second of it.
He’s a private person and yet gets involved with a high profile woman on a reality show? More likely he can’t run around Manhatten introducing “little Tom” to every woman that enters his orbit without someone recognizing who he is. Why someone like this gets married or enters a serious relationship I will never understand. Stay single or find someone into open relationships
Guys like that don’t want an open relationship, unfortunately. They get off on cheating.
so true, his delusional ass thought no one would notice his cheating left and right. He put on his magical invisible cheating sunglasses and let his tiny dick out to play, was surprised there was evidence, because He thinks hes so slick.
Agreed. Some guys just like to step out, knowing they have a sweet little wife waiting at home who suspects nothing. It makes the guy feel clever.
Supposedly he actually doesn’t have much money hence why he dated 3 women from the same show within a year. The guy is a high class grifter by all accounts. Luann probably has way more money than this guy. Luann should’ve listened to basically anyone with common sense and not married him
Color me shocked though didn’t see this coming/s.
“He loved the nurse from Connecticut [De Lesseps was once a nurse], not the reality TV star,” said the source.”
Please. He never knew Luann as a nurse (over 20 years ago). He met her as a reality star. In fact, I suspect he only married her BECAUSE she’s a reality star in a very successful show and he wanted the exposure. (See the wonders it did for the Skinny Girl empire).
He’s just the latest man to be drawn to the siren call of those lucrative reality tv $$$s and her desperation to bag him was palpable. Mistake all round. Still, she’s well rid if this class A user and douchebag.
Good luck Luann.
Totally agree! By trying to act like it’s something she did, it’s a form of gaslighting. Luann, as the person who desperately wanted it to work, will now feel like it’s something she did wrong and that she’s at fault for not being who she was almost three decades ago. Wasn’t he hooking up with other women right before they got married? I believe it was also said that he was trying to pick women up at a bar a few weeks ago. He doesn’t want her, point blank. I don’t understand his motive in this effort to do damage control to his rep. If he doesn’t want attention or fame, why the hell is he so invested in making people think he isn’t the bad guy and trying to pin it on her? Yuck.
I bet there is more to this story. This man never met the nurse from Connecticut – Luann was on RHONY for six or seven years when they met and she had been part of NY’s socalite scene for much longer. He slept with Sonja Morgan, he dated Ramona Singer and in the first season of RHONY D’Agostino is hitting on Ramona and some of her friends while they are out on a girls night. So he was seeking RHONY attention for quite a while.
I still don’t understand the whole marriage thing: why would he think, dating one of the Housewives (let alone marry one) and MAKING OUT with other women publicly is a smart idea? He draw the attention to himself and was still very indiscreet about his cheating. Maybe he needed to marry to get his hands on inheritance money or he wanted to get some sort of fame, but he did not marry out of love.
And Luann? ‘Love tap’? Passionate relationship? Hell no. That is domestic violence. There is nothing romantic or passionate about slaping/hitting someone! Nothing! Stop selling that crap to people.
LOL.
This is not a surprise, but I thought it would last at least a year. If only for Luann to save face. She was in love with the idea of getting married.
My question is, who gets custody of The Regency?
Also, don’t they have to give the gifts back if it lasts less than a year?
Luanne is not truly heartbroken and was never “in love”. She went through with the wedding just to keep up appearances and avoid humiliation. Anyone that has (sadly) watched since 2008, knows this woman. She is surface level. She knew exactly what she was getting into and needed that storyline.
I agree. Luanne was so desperate to be married and she rubbed her “marriage” in everyone’s faces. No one feels sorry for her. And everyone who knows Lu, know she has done her fair share of cheating. This was all to make her seem interesting and give her a storyline.
Was this fake for the show and publicity?
I have heard some slips /side rumours that little Tom prefers little Louis not LuAnns.
She knew what she was getting into but she wanted to be a wife. He had a nice NYC apt, she has only the Hamptons house so that was a 1+1. Are there any “Housewives” on RHONY? I think LuAnn was the only one this season. Might have to change series name.
that’s such a lame rumour. he’s been caught cheating all over the place, yet he’s in the closet? nah. that dude is into women. and the more, the merrier.
Can’t even comment on this as if it were a real marriage that broke up. Luann knew all along, certainly prior to the engagement, that this was a role, a storyline, and they were performers playing a married couple in a tv marriage. She got what she wanted, a storyline and he got the spotlight and brush with fame that he wanted. He’s clearly a Slade Smiley type, who somehow, someway, just totally coincidentally, wink-wink, nod-nod, keeps finding himself serially dating Housewives cast members.
Agree with all of that, but was it worth it to give up her title? That’s pretty much all she had left. Kinda like Sonja’s rundown townhouse, the last thing they have that keeps them tied to their old life of class and culture.
yeah, see your point. Probably not worth giving up the title in terms of her social cache. But the title was such BS given the fact that their marriage was in name only for years. She dined out on that title for a long time, lorded it over everyone, acting like the lady-to-the-manor-born, ad nauseum. If you watch the show, you know she’s a sexual alleycat with a good French accent.
@ JC – the title was total BS but she LOVED it so much. I think the only thing she got being married to Tom was a coke problem.
Speaking of Sonja, I guess she’ll kick Tinsley out and Luann can move back in.
Ha. Ah hahaaaaaaaaaaaaaa hahaha. They told her. They all told her. And it was not about him sleeping with everyone she knew, it was about him sleeping around when they were engaged. If Ramona Singer, the most self involved Real Housewife ever, is sitting you down to ask you to think again while Bethany has receipts about his current encounter, gurl you better think twice. She had a bajilion bridal showers/parties…..does she have to give the presents back??
Lmao
I can’t stand Luann. Such a jumped up snob. Countess my ass!
Never liked her since she had a snit fit in the first season about the driver calling her and Bethany “madam” or whatever it was. Get over yourself woman!!
Lu, why did you do this to yourself, question mark
I hope she goes back to the recording studio to record a confessional album.
Hah !!!!
@Neelyo:
Oh, good, sweet, God please no. The woman has the narrowest, lowest vocal range ever. When she “sings”, all I can hear are:
“Slow, rusty nails against a chalkboard”,
“Heavy, drowning bull”,
“Heavy, wooden barrel being pushed against a concrete floor”
and her most human note: “Drunken tramp, singing while staggering back to his alleyway”.
So, no.
Awww, I was looking forward to her rendition of ‘We are Never Getting Back Together’ followed by a ‘Tom -Trapped in the Closet’ a la R Kelly.
Penthouses, Palm Beach and the cover of People….. none are good reasons to marry a man like Tom.
Oh well. This will secure her another year on RHONY.
