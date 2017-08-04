Prince Henrik of Denmark, consort to the Queen, will take his pettiness to the grave

I should have been paying more attention to the Danish royals because MY GOD are they petty. In 1967, then-Princess Margarethe married a Frenchman named Henrik de Laborde de Monpezat. In 1971, Margarethe became the queen of Denmark, and per custom, Henry became her prince-consort. Not king! Which is what happens with most – if not all? – European monarchs, if they happen to be women. When you’re a lady and you ascend to the throne, your spouse does not become king, they become prince-consort. Queen Elizabeth gave Prince Philip the somewhat gaudy title of HRH Duke of Edinburgh, but let’s be clear: he was never king. Philip seemed fine with it in the end. Prince Henrik has never been fine with it, and he’s going to take his pettiness with him to the grave (literally).
Prince Henrik of Denmark is taking his bitterness to the grave. Today, a representative for the Danish royal family announced that Queen Margarethe’s husband, 83, has elected not to be buried next to her when his time comes, in a designed-just-for-them sarcophagus at Roskilde Cathedral in Denmark. The Danish royal has long been salty about the fact that he never got the title of “king” when his wife ascended the throne. Instead, he’s a prince consort (the traditional title for a man in his position), and he says the fact that he has a lesser title is a form of gender discrimination.
“It makes me angry that I am subjected to discrimination,” he said told the French newspaper Le Figaro. “Denmark, which is otherwise known as an avid defender of gender equality, is apparently willing to consider husbands as worth less than their wives.”
You’d think 45 years — the length of Margrethe’s reign thus far — would be enough to, well, get over it. Apparently not.
“It is no secret that the prince for many years has been unhappy with his role and the title he has been awarded in the Danish monarchy,” the family’s director of communications told B.T., a Danish newspaper. “For the prince, the decision not to be buried beside the queen is the natural consequence of not having been treated equally to his spouse — by not having the title and role he has desired.”
Henrik, who said in February 2015 that he will “never accept” the fact that he doesn’t get to be king, retired from royal duties in January 2016, at the age of 81, after 40 years of service. And though he clearly has some animosity towards the title the Danes were willing to give him, the representative for the family says he still wants to be buried in Denmark, not his native France. (Just not next to his wife.) It seems that for this royal couple, at death they will part.
To be fair, he is King. King of Petty. There’s nothing quite like old-man crotchety bitterness. There’s nothing quite like a white dude squawking about reverse discrimination either. I mean, discrimination? RLY? Male fragility, I’ll tell you. I mean, I can see how a man would take issue with this situation, and I’m not slamming Henrik for grumbling about it in interviews. But to have this kind of angst about it to the point where he’s refusing to buried with his wife? No. The Queen should just shrug and say “fine, I want a divorce.” I’m sure she’s sick of his bulls–t too.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Boo-fucking-hoo. His wife didn’t keep the title away from him, Denmark did; apparently he cares more about a title than his spouse of 50 years. And you can’t tell me he didn’t know before the marriage what his title would be; did he think Denmark was going to break the rules for him?
Good for Margarethe, though. At least she won’t be stuck next to a total prick for the rest of eternity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s good that she won’t be stuck next to him for an eternity but she shouldn’t have put up with his pettiness this long. He should have been stripped of all of the perks of being Prince-Consort. Plus she should have created a Prince-Consort stamp, tea cups….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! And he would rather leave his mark throughout history that he wasn’t buried next to his wife. What a moron. He doesn’t deserve to be treated any better and his actions prove it. And Denmark is saying: thank you idiot. You proved our point.
Dumba$$
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen of Denmark: Henrik, I order you to STFU.
There. Solved it for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here is why you aren’t King, you a-hole- because you were not born a member of the Danish royal house. Your WIFE is! She is Queen of the Danes because of her lineage. You just married in. Get over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This man does not love his wife. Would he have ever had the opportunity to be king of anything, if any circumstance were different?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen Elizabeth didn’t give Prince Philip the title Duke of Edinburgh. Her father did before their marriage. It was a bit of compensation for Philip renouncing all his Danish and Greek titles. I also wouldn’t consider it gaudy. There have been other Dukes of Edinburgh and it’s an important city historically for Scotland and Great Britain as a whole.
As for Henrik, I think Queen Margarethe deserves better. The guy has had so many tantrums over the years, it must be exhausting having to deal with him. I often wonder if she wishes she could have kicked him to the curb years ago. He really wouldn’t be anyone without her – even the title he was born with is only vaguely legitimate. Seriously, to be this irritated about it after all these years is just pathetic. Take a page from Prince Philip and enjoy the position for what it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering what she meant by saying it’s a gaudy title.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone who has lived in Edinburgh for decades, I think it is ridiculous that Phil the Greek was given the “Dukedom” of a city he probably couldn’t find on a map at the time. This story is just another reason why all this royalty nonsense should end. Pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And just so we’re clear, Philip had PLENTY of issues with his status (or lack thereof).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My understanding was that he accepted the fact that his wife would always be his political superior, but that no one else would be. It was that second point that he struggled with (Mother-in-Law problems, gray men, etc). He also thought that his children should bear his name, as every other man with legitimate issue expected at that time. He fussed a bit on that point at the time but settled down soon enough and eventually, his wife added his name to the dynastic moniker. Just in time for his daughter to register as Mountbatten-Windsor for her wedding.
Compared to Henrik, Phillip’s a true prince.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Margrethe wanted the cute Frenchman, so she married him. She and Henrik were near-obsessed with each other for years. Their sons have alluded to this, that they felt ignored by their parents because they were too busy with each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My favorite Phil story is that he calls Liz “Cabbage.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The title of this article got my click. Could not care less about any monarchy but this was worth a look. Pray for the poor, discriminated against wealthy white man everyone! 😏
While he’s ridiculous of course, there is an actual element of sexism here, just not what he thinks. I actually agree that yes he should be “king” but I also agree he cannot be because in the societies these monarchies spawned from a “king” trumps “queen”, even though technically it should be the same level. A wife was expected to be subservient to her husband, so a queen would be subservient to a king in their minds. So bizarrely it IS sexist not to have the man become a king, but I do not trust that we are at the point yet where looking at a king and a queen the people would properly and instantly recognize that the queen is “in charge”.
In his own bitterness and selfishness he missed a legit point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what I was thinking. It IS sexist, but not for the reasons he thinks it is. If everything was equal, he would be King consort and everyone would understand that was a lower title than Queen (just as Queen consort is lower than King). He would get to be “King”, but he would STILL have a lower title than his wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was thinking. What should happen is that the male spouse either gets Prince Consort or King Consort. Female spouse would be Princess Consort or Queen Consort. Instead, the male spouse gets Prince Consort but a female spouse (CP Mary) will still end up as Queen Consort, which isn’t equal. In the Netherlands some suggested Maxima be Princess Consort not Queen Consort, but they were mostly shouted down.
“Equal” being a strange concept to discuss in a system that is all about inequality…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Is it also discrimination when the husband of a doctor doesn’t get the title of doctor as well? His job is “husband of the ruler” and that is “prince consort”. King would only be his title if he himself had the job as the ruler. He doesn’t. He never has. He never will. He should get over it.
Likewise the wife of a king is “queen consort” and not “queen”. Where’s the discrimination?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The discrimination is that Queen is considered less than King. His pettiness is disguising the issue, when the real inequality is how female rulers are still considered less than a male ruler. His DIL will become Queen Consort, not Princess Consort. So in fairness, he should either be King Consort or she should become Princess Consort when the time comes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unsurprising. Royals are overwhelmingly self indulgent pieces of s–t. By the way my undestanding is that Phillip more than made up for the “subservient” royal title by being tyrannical in their family life especially with the children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You wife is Queen Regent, you are worth less, deal with it. Prissy white old man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Appalling and totally disrespectful towards his wife of 50 YEARS!
Even though anyone who has paid attention to the Danish Royal Family in the past decade or so would not be stranger to his frequent ‘tantrums’, this is taking it to the new level – an extremely low one. He really cares about his title and power so much that he refuses to be buried with his wife. Jeez.
And before anyone wants to suggest a religious/cultural/sentimental reason behind it, there really is none. Even the court officials have given up on hiding/glossing over his intent. If I were a Dane, I’d call for the parliament to strip him of his (loathed) title and income altogether and go back to France.
Have I mentioned that in any popularity survey of the DRF, he’s always the bottom one? If he had been outstanding in his tenure as the Prince Consort, maybe the public would have given him more leeway with the title issue. Now he’s just the least favourite child who throws tantrums a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t followed the family, what are some of the tantrums he has had? It is totally disrespectful to his wife not be buried next to her. People will only think what a jerk he was when they see his separate tombstone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A) How has their marriage functioned over all these years??
B) How is this 77 year old woman dressed more edgy than Kate?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can be called “”First of his name, Holder of grudges, Panties in tight twist, King of the A-holes”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prick of the Litter!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No being given the title of King is discrimination?? First world problems indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What an awful, petty man. How has the Queen put up with him for so long?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The reason for this title is for gender parity. The title King, in our patriartical society, assumes ruler. As he is the consort, the “lesser” title Prince is given for pure clarity. This tradition dates back a long time, but the bias still holds up in today’s society… if you hear King and Queen – the King is assumed to be power of the thrown.
Mrs = Mistress but i don’t get upset when people use it. Quit eatting your sour grapes Henrik, King of Pettiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did he not know this before they married. I’m not even European and I I know that royals by marriage get the consort title or Prince so they don’t outrank the queen.
So it IS gender discrimination just not the way you think.
Also if I were the queen I would order his body to be buried next to mine with a tiny marker. Cause I’m petty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rich, upperclass, old white guy problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see his point. He is right about the gender equality thing. The Scandinavians are obsessed with it. When a woman marries a King, she becomes a Queen, so why wouldn’t he become a King? Because historically when that happened, the King would have all the power because he is a MAN. So he is very shortsighted and as stated ego-driven. Also he looks like he is a lush, which may account for the bitterness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because King > Queen. This is how it works. This is why Queen Elizabeth was The Queen Consort, not The Queen.
Even if everyone in Denmark knew and understood that Magrethe was the actual Monarch, making him King would outrank her, THE QUEEN. He is a simpleton with a made up birth title (she actually made it real and bestowed it on all his legitimate descendants).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elizabeth II is queen regnant; her mother Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon was Queen by marriage and thus queen consort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I was talking about The Queen Mother, not the actual Monarch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the point, cee. Not the point he’s making, but he’s highlighting the gender inequality here. Queen shouldn’t be less than King. Either he should be King Consort, or the female spouse of the future king should be Princess Consort not Queen Consort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a stubborn rumor here in Denmark, that she had an affair with a well known actress. I sincerely hope so, at least she got some quality loving. The majority loves our Queen, she is regal but not pretentious, and she is inclusive and open, just a great person. Her husband, however, most people despise, for obvious reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like so much FUN.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow! An American or Danish actress? That’s interesting. There are a lot of rumors of Henrik sleeping with men and women in his younger years; there are rumors about Fred as well but rumors are rumors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, lets hope she has had some quality loving along the way. Thanks for the tea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know anything about her really, but from the photos I’ve seen I get that as well. She’s artistic too if I remember Art Historian talking about her. I hope she’s happy; what a dick wad she married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was happily obsessed with him for the first 20 years of their marriage, to the point of completely ignoring their two children. Now he turns out to be a problem, well, she had no problem putting him above everything else for 20 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen didn’t make Philip Duke of Edinburgh, her father did when they married. She made him Prince (in his own right)i think around 5 years after she became Queen. He was of course born a Prince but had to give up that title when he became a British citizen, which is when he took up the surname Mountbatten.
As for Henrik- I mean hes not wrong, its stupid that he doesn’t become King. It wouldn’t make him the heir to the throne over his wife. Its just a stupid antiquated rule. Hes just going about it in such a petty childish way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s news that he’s a douchecanoe. His son has publicly talked about his often unhappy upbringing which wasn’t solely his father’s fault but … that man was an ass.
And frankly, if someone is so hellbent on the title, you wonder how long it would’ve taken until the Queen had an “accident.”. Morbid? Yes. But listen to this man! Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Margrethe and Henrik were obsessed with each other, to the point of ignoring their children for 20 years. The unhappy upbringing was a result of that, not Henrik alone.
Margrethe having an accident wouldn’t have solved this issue for Henrik; his son would automatically become King and Henrik would have been put out to pasture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
World’s tiniest violin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Following the Danes, she’s so awesome and he’s so not. Hopefully he just goes off into retirement now and stays there
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a big fan of the DRF (the Queen, Mary & Fred & kids, and Joachim’s kids) so I’m amused at this getting international press. Henrik is such a cry baby and I’m glad everyone gets to see what a petty brat he is. I still think the Queen should abdicate just so Henrik can see Mary and Fred become Queen and King and really get ticked off (but she won’t).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, I Googled: young Henrik of Denmark and I can see why she married him. He was quite dashing in his youth, but boy is he is jerk now. I wouldn’t want to be buried next to him either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Arguably, Henrik has a small point: it’s sexist that consorts are styled differently depending on their sex. But he’s laughably wrong to claim that Queens Consort are equal to their husbands — of course they are not, it’s implicit in the title. Petty dude is super petty.
The easiest solution is to get rid of Queen Consort and style all spouses of a monarch Prince/Princess consort — as Charles claimed Camilla would be — or Duke, if it would make someone feel better. There are going to be a bunch of female rulers going forward now that primogeniture is mostly abolished so why not head future Henriks off at the pass. Not that there’s a single rule in Europe on this stuff, so I don’t see them all agreeing together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen traditionally means Consort of the King and is in Staus below the King or eqivalent to Prince Consort. Thats the reason why the Titel Queen Regnant exist, to show that she is Queen in her own right.
He has the same rang as a Queen (consort) but wanted to have the same rank as his wife, Queen Regnant = King.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Henrik’s a total jerk, no question — and the way he complains about not stepping in for his wife because he’s not her equal tires me. That is the deal when you marry royalty.
I’m just arguing that it’s a bit silly for Mary of Demmark to be Queen when Daniel of Sweden will presumably be duke or prince. The title of the consort shouldn’t vary depending on whether the ruler is a man or woman. But all consorts rank below their regnant spouses, no matter what.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But if the others are given the title Queen Consort, not Queen? He has a point.
They floated the idea of Maxima being Princess Consort not Queen Consort as a nod to equality, but too many people shouted the idea down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Few things are as pathetic as a rich, white, heterosexual man who believes he has been discriminated against. Their sense of entitlement blocks the sun. I dated one and oh, the things I “learned.” He told me that “rape culture” and “misogyny” are examples of hate speech towards men. He believes that we now live in a misandrist society. He despises feminists (I’m a feminist). He believes that he doesn’t have 50-50 custody of his kids after the divorce because the courts discriminated against him. I later learned it was, in part, because he was arrested for a domestic assault of his ex-wife. He says that in 99.9% of domestic assault cases, both parties assault each other but only the husband gets arrested. Note: when a man says his ex was crazy, it’s usually because she would not accept his shit and moved on and his injured ego compels him to assassinate her character. Needless to say I cut off contact with him entirely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember a few years ago the Queen was sick and CrownPrince Frederik took on his mothers duties as Regent for that time. He had some military/greeting/something ceremony and Henrik had to walk and stand behind his son. The horror!
Hendrik threw a tantrum. He abandoned his duties and wife to move to France for almost a year!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a joking aside, I wouldn’t want to be buried in the glass coffin either. Margrethe, who is admitted a talented artist, has designed a clear glass coffin/pod on a pedestal so people can see her for centuries to come.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine being so petty that you’d choose not to be buried next to the person you’ve spent your life with, the person you built a family with… all out of spite. That’s wild.
Report this comment as spam or abuse