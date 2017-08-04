“Elizabeth Olsen’s Dior pantsuit was equal parts dowdy & fabulous” links

Embed from Getty Images

I never agree with the Fug Girls! I really like this Dior pantsuit on Elizabeth Olsen, and yes, these are pants. [Go Fug Yourself]

Beyonce & Jay-Z went for sushi the other night. Good for them. [LaineyGossip]

Real question: does Lena Dunham have any credibility at this point? [Dlisted]

I’ve always thought that koalas have great resting bitchfaces. [Pajiba]

Sad sack Sean Spicer will not dance with the stars. [Jezebel]

We’re living in a world where Marisa Tomei is 52 years old. [Wonderwall]

Rosario won’t be on Will & Grace 2.0. [OMG Blog]

Ryan Reynolds’ got abs. [Celebslam]

Chinese chatbots are going rogue. [The Blemish]

Countess LuAnn’s costars react to her divorce news. [Reality Tea]

Here’s a new Buzzfeed quiz, this time about crying. I got 13 out of 30. [Buzzfeed]

