“Elizabeth Olsen’s Dior pantsuit was equal parts dowdy & fabulous” links
  • August 04, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

I never agree with the Fug Girls! I really like this Dior pantsuit on Elizabeth Olsen, and yes, these are pants. [Go Fug Yourself]
Beyonce & Jay-Z went for sushi the other night. Good for them. [LaineyGossip]
Real question: does Lena Dunham have any credibility at this point? [Dlisted]
I’ve always thought that koalas have great resting bitchfaces. [Pajiba]
Sad sack Sean Spicer will not dance with the stars. [Jezebel]
We’re living in a world where Marisa Tomei is 52 years old. [Wonderwall]
Rosario won’t be on Will & Grace 2.0. [OMG Blog]
Ryan Reynolds’ got abs. [Celebslam]
Chinese chatbots are going rogue. [The Blemish]
Countess LuAnn’s costars react to her divorce news. [Reality Tea]
Here’s a new Buzzfeed quiz, this time about crying. I got 13 out of 30. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to ““Elizabeth Olsen’s Dior pantsuit was equal parts dowdy & fabulous” links”

  1. Incredulous says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    I got 2 out of 30 and now I have to track down and kill Sarah Conner.

    Reply
  2. CTgirl says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    The only areas in which Lena Dunham has any credibility are centered on being kind of a mean chick with a tin ear and diarrhea of the mouth. She’s a boss with these three things.

    Reply
  3. Originaltessa says:
    August 4, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Lena Dunham has so little credibility with me that I believe she made it up. Full stop.

    Reply
  4. Cami says:
    August 4, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    As she said on yesterday’s post about her being on instagram because she wants a modeling contract. She’s trying so hard to get a contract. I think she wants to be ambassador for dior. I like the outfit too I must confess.

    Reply
  5. Martina says:
    August 4, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    That is equal parts dowdy and dowdy!

    Reply
  6. TomatoGirl says:
    August 4, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    We were at that premier and she looked very stylish. It was an overcast and drizzly day so her look worked.
    The movie was great – I would have never picked it but so glad I saw it. I had no idea there’s no list of Native American women missing from reservations and the police is pretty much helpless there. Heartbreaking and infuriating this continues to happen.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    August 4, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    I don’t know, that outfit makes EO look dumpy. And she’s not.

    Reply
  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 4, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    3 out of 30…. But I’m truly sensitive. Really!

    Reply
  9. HeidiM says:
    August 4, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    19/30………Crying right now about my score.

    Reply
  10. Kaye says:
    August 4, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    4/30. I’m obviously an insensitive b*tch. (and maybe a little proud of it)

    Reply
  11. LA Elle says:
    August 4, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    No Rosario?! What? No! Did Drumpf deport her?

    Also: The world needs more Marisa and less Lena.

    Reply
  12. Maria_ says:
    August 4, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    You checked 11 out of 30 on this list!

    You’re not overly-emotional, but there are plenty of things that can bring you to tears. However, that’s not to say that you cry EASILY, it’s just that dog videos can be very sad and you’re only human.

    XD im human!!!

    Reply
  13. derpshooter says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    21/30 Hooray! I’m officially good at crying. [Crying happy tears]

    That thing with the Chinese chatbots is hilarious. I came across it yesterday on some other site (Verge? Ars?) and thoroughly enjoyed it. I WISH I could be so open about my menstrual fatigue.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment