“Elizabeth Olsen’s Dior pantsuit was equal parts dowdy & fabulous” links

I never agree with the Fug Girls! I really like this Dior pantsuit on Elizabeth Olsen, and yes, these are pants. [Go Fug Yourself]
Beyonce & Jay-Z went for sushi the other night. Good for them. [LaineyGossip]
Real question: does Lena Dunham have any credibility at this point? [Dlisted]
I’ve always thought that koalas have great resting bitchfaces. [Pajiba]
Sad sack Sean Spicer will not dance with the stars. [Jezebel]
We’re living in a world where Marisa Tomei is 52 years old. [Wonderwall]
Rosario won’t be on Will & Grace 2.0. [OMG Blog]
Ryan Reynolds’ got abs. [Celebslam]
Chinese chatbots are going rogue. [The Blemish]
Countess LuAnn’s costars react to her divorce news. [Reality Tea]
Here’s a new Buzzfeed quiz, this time about crying. I got 13 out of 30. [Buzzfeed]
I got 2 out of 30 and now I have to track down and kill Sarah Conner.
I got 4 out of 30, 3 involving the doggies. Which goes to show I’m more sensitive to pups than anything else.
The only areas in which Lena Dunham has any credibility are centered on being kind of a mean chick with a tin ear and diarrhea of the mouth. She’s a boss with these three things.
Lena Dunham has so little credibility with me that I believe she made it up. Full stop.
As she said on yesterday’s post about her being on instagram because she wants a modeling contract. She’s trying so hard to get a contract. I think she wants to be ambassador for dior. I like the outfit too I must confess.
That is equal parts dowdy and dowdy!
Well, maybe it’s the picture or angle but this looks like something Rose from the Golden Girls would wear. Fug Ugh.
The color does not help.
We were at that premier and she looked very stylish. It was an overcast and drizzly day so her look worked.
The movie was great – I would have never picked it but so glad I saw it. I had no idea there’s no list of Native American women missing from reservations and the police is pretty much helpless there. Heartbreaking and infuriating this continues to happen.
I don’t know, that outfit makes EO look dumpy. And she’s not.
3 out of 30…. But I’m truly sensitive. Really!
19/30………Crying right now about my score.
15/30. I do not find this to be accurate because I cry a lot, a lot.
Also, use a qtip on your tear ducts, it soaks up the tears and doesn’t mess your makeup.
(I learned this from BB)
4/30. I’m obviously an insensitive b*tch. (and maybe a little proud of it)
No Rosario?! What? No! Did Drumpf deport her?
Also: The world needs more Marisa and less Lena.
You checked 11 out of 30 on this list!
You’re not overly-emotional, but there are plenty of things that can bring you to tears. However, that’s not to say that you cry EASILY, it’s just that dog videos can be very sad and you’re only human.
XD im human!!!
21/30 Hooray! I’m officially good at crying. [Crying happy tears]
That thing with the Chinese chatbots is hilarious. I came across it yesterday on some other site (Verge? Ars?) and thoroughly enjoyed it. I WISH I could be so open about my menstrual fatigue.
