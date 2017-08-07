VP Mike Pence denies claims that he’ll be running for president in 2020

I enjoy the fact that some of you are now referring to Donald Trump as Donnie Two-Scoops. The “two scoops” thing is from an interview/profile with Trump several months ago, wherein Trump was given two scoops of ice cream while his guests (the journalists) only got one scoop. In that same article, Mike Pence is Trump’s near-constant shadow, quietly eating his fruit plate and perhaps saying a prayer that a double-scoop heart attack takes out the emperor. This is the near-constant war game at this point, for Republicans: they like that Trump is so crazy, because his insanity hides their multitude of sins, aka their real agenda. Their idea was to use Trump as the crazy front man while they quietly worked through their agenda with Mike Pence as the Shadow President. That isn’t going so well.
So my question is this: if the Republicans like working with Pence so much, why not just go ahead and impeach Bigly so Pence can be president? The only answer I have is that the GOP is more afraid of their “base” of Trump-supporting Deplorables than anyone even realizes. If they flip the switch on impeachment too soon, the Deplorables will start coming after Paul Ryan and Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell. So it is on this scarred battlefield of GOP politics that Mike Pence has begun to make some moves.
The New York Times reported this weekend that Pence’s aides have begun to tell GOP donors that Pence was prepared to run in 2020, if and when the inevitable impeachment happens or if Trump “decides not to run” (insert eyeroll). This article seems, to me, like the journalistic equivalent of “water is wet.” Of course Pence is prepared to do everything and anything. Of course VP Fruit Plate knows that Donnie Two Scoops is highly unlikely to serve one full term, much less two. Still, Pence wants to keep the Deplorables on his side. Which is how we got this official denial:
Vice President Mike Pence blasted assertions that he, along with top aides, is running a 2020 shadow presidential campaign, calling them “disgraceful and offensive” and “laughable and absurd.” Chief among those assertions is a Sunday New York Times article that reported key Pence aides have told major Republican donors that Pence would be prepared to run for president in 2020 if President Trump does not.
“Today’s article in The New York Times is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team,” Pence wrote in a sharply-worded denial on Sunday. “The allegations in this article are categorically false and represent just the latest attempt by the media to divide this Administration.”
Pence launched his own leadership PAC, Great America Committee, this May to aid his own political interests. The group has raised more than $2 million. Aides to the vice president have maintained that the group is purely intended to help the vice president support other candidates in the 2018 midterms and his own eventual run for re-election as vice president. Nick Ayres, one of the two aides who started the PAC, took over as the vice president’s official chief of staff two weeks ago.
Through his first six months in office, Pence has engaged in a number of noteworthy political events, appearing just two weeks ago in Washington at a fundraiser for his own PAC and then headlining this week the Tennessee GOP’s annual dinner, just one day after returning from an overseas trip to Eastern Europe.
As I said the morning after the election, we (as Democrats) don’t own what happens next. We are outsiders looking in on this process, and I’m just as mystified as everyone else why it looks like Republicans are dragging out the inevitable: that Mike Pence will assume the office of the presidency at some point, so why not sooner rather than later? How bad does it have to get?
Meanwhile, this is how bad it actually is. This is what Pence is afraid of:
The failing @nytimes, which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling). Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio…….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
…and West Virginia. The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
… Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
Sure, Jan. Thou doth protest too much.
+1 He’s totally prepping for this eventuality.
Exactly. He lies as much as Trump. If he says he has no plans to run, he has plans to run.
He can hoot and holler all he wants, but if the US hits the debt ceiling in October the economy will be plunged into a massive recession. Mulvaney is a default denier, so we should all be terrified that these whack jobs are about to do real and lasting damage to our country.
Exactly. He is prepping for the possibility that Trump will be impeached, resign, or have a MI from eating too much junk.
Exactly! Won’t vote bigot. Sorry not sorry pence and indiana!
I am TERRIFIED he will win a 2nd term!
I sometimes am, but I can’t help but think the complacency and problem with low Dem turnout in key constituencies won’t be an issue the next time. People now know what that cost, and not to trust polls assuring victory.
This is what I think/hope, too.
IF Trump lasts the entire first term, I do think there will be tremendous energy on the part of Democrats for 2020, if we can get a leader to channel that energy. There will likely also be the issue that Trump will not have fulfilled all his outrageous promises, like the wall.
Remember when we said W would never win a second term? I don’t feel at all confident that Trump will be defeated in 2020.
I agree, Megan. After Bush won a second term, my expectations have been very low. Trump winning one term confirmed that lack of faith is justified.
That being said, who knows where we will be when that election comes around. There is so much of serious consequence that could happen between now and then.
Also, among countless other awful things, Trump only sees himself as President of his base of supporters. Unlike President Obama who looked out for the welfare of all Americans, Trump only thinks of the people at his horrible rallies…and then advocates for policies that will hurt his followers. Here’s hoping for another news cycle like last week!!!
Yeah, donnie thinks of everyone in terms of a fan base.
I suspected long before the NYT article that Pence was revving up for a presidential bid in 2020. He hired a campaign manager and goes to fundraisers. For all his slavish mincing about drump’s greatness, Pence must feel the sting of donnie’s contempt. And I’m sure he gets pep talks from his ultralight former Congressional colleagues to run. Pence always had presidential aspirations and considers himself a powerhouse. But he ended up a very unpopular governor withhout his alt right buddies at his side in Congress. He’s actually very weak.
Yup. Yet another sign that Trump has no clue what the job entails.
Pence knows Trump is a real life Joffrey. Just the talk of being usurped by his own VP could get him in the dog house.
Correct.
This man is lying through his teeth. Mick Pence wants to be President so bad like a kid on a sugar rush. He just saving face,
P.S. Your country has dig its hole 6 feet under.
Sure Jan. We all know he’s chomping at the bit for the office. Sadly (for him) he’s probably entangled in this investigation too. They all need to go
Pence knows he won’t be running because the party will ask him to step aside for fresh, untainted blood. They don’t want a repeat of Gerald Ford.
I’m guessing he still thinks he has a shot. The reason he took the job was to get into position for the big chair and he’s been trying to lay low on some of Trump’s more ridiculous episodes. I really hope he’s out with Trump.
Who will be untainted by the time this is over? That’s the question.
Some Republicans are trying to right the ship by redefining or clarifying the Republican party platform. Senator Flake is speaking out against donnie and making the rounds promoting his new book that I plan to read for intel. I hope the Democrats are getting themselves together because the next election will still be a fight for the country’s soul.
Flake is taking a huge hit in popularity – some polls in his home state have him at an even lower approval rating than Trump. His numbers were pretty dismal this spring, but they’ve gotten considerably worse in the last few weeks. He’ll have a Republican challenger in the 2018 primary, he could very well lose to someone more pro-Trump than he is.
It will be interesting to see how the Russian investigation plays out. Pence was in charge of the transition team, and many are wondering how he could have not known about Flynn and his conflicts.
Sure, Jan.
Well, mostly. I think he is, or at least was actively looking to set up his own base and research taking over if/when that time comes. But 45 isn’t completely wrong either. He isn’t right for the reason he thinks, but he is right that all any of this has done has drawn his base of most rabid, fanatic supporters and these lunatics are now holding the entire country hostage.
The GOP may have finally gotten their use out of 45 or they may have finally just gotten tired of the freak show, but the grim reality is that they have long since lost control of the monster and they are afraid of what is going to happen if they keep pushing Pence forward. I want to think it is funny, but mostly I’m afraid about how this is going to blow and hit everybody with the shrapnel.
Trump is a carnival barker liar. Pence is a behind-the-pulpit liar.
Yes, which makes Pence so much scarier. That man is ice cold.
Agreed. Pence drank his own kool-aid.
Pence is very corpse like. His main mission is to convert everyone to his special brand of ultra conservative Christianity. Politics is secondary. He is creepier than hell.
Gah. Pence. I’m way more afraid of him, since he seems able to get sh*t done. With Trump, gridlock is our friend. As they say. Meanwhile, the 72nd anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/dont-whitewash-the-hiroshima-bombing/
I am hoping that by the time Trump gets impeached some of his current supporters will get disillusioned with the GOP and they will vote for a democrat in 2020.
Both options are absolutely terrible, but I’m hoping that if Pence runs that he won’t have the “charisma” to inspire the deplorables to get out there and vote for him. He’s so staid and gives off holier-than-thou vibes. Maybe he’ll turn them off??
I think they’ll freaking love his moral self-righteousness and bland piety after Trump.
I don’t know. Everything I’ve read seems to indicate that the people who like Trump don’t like Pence. As Ann says, he doesn’t have the “charisma” of Trump.
True, but I know a number of conservatives who either held their noses and voted for Trump or voted third party. I think they’re a lot of them out there, together with all the fundies, who will love Pence.
I think their support bases are very different, but at the end of the day most of them would probably vote for whoever is running against a Dem.
Good points, tracking and lucy2. Depressing.
Donnie Dipshit bitches and whines about polls being “fake news,” but if one happens to show so approval, it’s a real one.
I personally, like many others, don’t care about the fucking Stock Market. It means nothing to me.
His base is actually shrinking, but there will always be fools with blind pride and approve of anything Republicans do
Unfortunately, Trump and his 1%ers do care about the stock market because it makes them more money. See that Kelly could only contain Trump’s tweets for about 4 days. Might be a new record!
@swak
Respectfully I don’t know if it’s fair to say it’s just the 1% who support Trump. I know many wealthy people who oppose him. Mayor Bloomberg and Warren Buffet have come out against him and many wealthy celebrities as well. Some of my wealthiest friends despise the man. I think his supporters are primarily working class people who feel left behind and that somehow other people are getting a free ride. That and evangelicals who only care about abortion and guns. And I will never understand how they think somehow this man has not paid for/made a woman get an abortion. Every day I still can’t believe he is the president.
I heard someone say “the stock market isn’t the economy”, and I think that is a good thing to keep in mind. Trump can brag about the stock market, but if employment opportunities don’t change for his supporters, a strong stock market won’t mean anything to them.
Just like everyone else, I don’t believe for a second that this man does not have a plan for when if Dump gets impeached or running for president in 2020. This man has had political ambitions a good majority of his life but yet stops so close to the top. Nope. I don’t believe it.
If he became president he would do the same things he did in Indiana and he would probably still have the numbers to force every single destructive bill through the house and senate.
OT: I should not be surprised that Dump is taking credit for the wonderful jobs numbers. All he has ever done is take credit for the work that others have done. This is Obama’s economy full stop. There is more than enough data to prove that the republican’s policies are bad for the economy and the country as a whole.
Pence was the Koch Brothers pick for 2016 until the religious liberty thing blew up in his face. I am sure they are prepping him for 2020.
Here’s what I read this morning on one local news site. The first part just recounts what the NYT reported, so scroll down to the few paragraphs after Pence’s tweet for an analysis from two of our experts.
http://www.news.com.au/finance/work/leaders/mike-pence-2020-presidential-bid-rumours-are-disgraceful-and-offensive-vp-says/news-story/c0d55164ed7fae5ab30771934db40e70
Sure Jan. Let’s ask mom…I mean “Mother.”
Pfft.
I think Pence would be worse for the country than Donnie Two-Scoops. Pence can actually get legislation passed, and he’s a genuine believer in all the radical right-wing nonsense.
Trump is bad for DEMOCRACY and global health, let alone existence.
That’s still larger than the Pence domestic agenda.
Who says he can get laws passed? He’s had 7 months to prove himself and the
health-care bill went bust.
Of course Pence will run in 2020. He’ll be president in 2018, 2019 latest, and he’ll be running for re-election. Mark my words.
I agree with your premise, but depending on when the investigation info comes out, there’s no way Pence is clean. He knew. He knew about it all. Trump didn’t care enough about anyone to keep them out of the loop for plausible deniability. Pence is going down too.
I hope so, but I think the GOP establishment will try to protect him.
its hard to believe the 24/7 fake news on every single channel, every single newspaper and the entire internet!!!! he is crazy and the people who support him are stupid.
Trump apologists are calling all the media outlets the “alphabet” media as if applying that term associates the broadcast networks and the major newspapers with kids learning their ABCs in kindergarten. SO CLEVER, right? But for them, it works.
Here we are again. The King of Lies and Fake News calls the press fake news and then he calls them up to do an exclusive interview with him. If the NYT is failing, fake news, inept, and gets it wrong every time, why then did the King of Lies and Fake News sit down with the NYT to give that interview where he trashed Comey, Rosenstein, McCabe, Mueller, Sessions, Obama, and Hillary? He even had the NYT normalize him using his own grand daughter. This again is where the press fails us. Why aren’t they calling him out on his hypocrisy? Did the NYT really apologize to The King of Lies and Fake News?
The King of Lies and Fake News whines about fake news and then he spreads it.
When he says that the Trump base is getting stronger and bigger what he really means is that the Russians who interfered in the 2016 election and who troll the polls(see the Q poll where it says that %56 people think that the King of Lies and Fake News is intelligent) are becoming more aggressive and active. Before he signed the sanctions, The King of Lies and Fake News spoke to Putin. What did The King of Lies and Fake News talk about during that call? What the press really need to ask, is who is the King of Lies and Fake News’ base? The NPR Declaration of Independence made that very clear that the majority of his base are Russians bots. If his base was getting stronger, he would have more legislation to show for it. He has nothing.
In many of the states that The King of Lies and Fake News “won” voter suppression was a major issue. With the formation of The Voter Suppression Commission, it’s going to get worse.
Neil Gorsch can not be claimed as a win for The King of Lies and Fake News because they had to change the rules to get him in. This is also where the press fails us because they keep repeating this lie. If he truly wanted to claim Gorsch as a success, then he shouldn’t have changed the rules. To thank The King of Lies and Fake News for changing the rules to get in, Gorsch convinced the other members of the SC to allow some of Muslim Ban to remain intact.
The NYT didn’t incorrectly predict The King of Lies and Fake News win. The problem is that the press, polls, and the Obama administration underestimated the Russians. When the King of Lies and Fake News said that the election was rigged he was right, it was rigged in his favor. The King of Lies and Fake News won because he cheated. Without the interference of a 3rd party, The King of Lies and Fake News would not be president. This is why he keeps going back to campaign and rally mode and why he is always trashing Hillary and Obama. He knows that he didn’t win the election honestly.
With many people like Tom Price within WH, we can’t even trust the stock market. It’s a false positive. The WH is full of billionaires and millionaires who haven’t divested from their companies and who are sitting in the WH removing regulations that will prevent their stock from doing well. That big boost in the stock market last week was due to Apple, who had announced a week before that they negotiated with The King of Lies and Fake News for a factory in Wisconsin.
As for the rallies. Keep in mind that The King of Lies and Fake News has a history of planting a cheer team in his speeches. So how many of the people at these rallies are his and his family’s employees? Remember how the employees who were in the background at the press release about how Obamacare was hurting his employees(who we later found out didn’t even have Obamacare), later showed up in the background at one of his rallies as supporters? The King of Lies and Fake News is all about the con. He talked about how he planted construction trucks at one of his sites to make it look like business was booming to get investors. He also used various different names(one of which he ended up naming his son) to call into radio stations and say nice things about himself.
The King of Lies and Fake News is right about his deregulation record, he has signed a lot of EOs removing the regulations that were put in place to protect us.
What military strength jobs? He tried to destabilize the military by banning Transgenders.
Then there is how he takes credit for other people’s work. Or how he bragged about how he negotiated that Carrier deal, which turned out to be big con.
I thought that Kelly was going to bring order and discipline to the WH. People were praising Kelly for the change in The King of Lies and Fake News twitter, but as we can see that all just a lie to make Kelly look good. Even the firing of Scaramucci by Kelly was a con because Scaramucci is still in the WH working, he is just doing it quietly.
Pence sounds like a child who has been caught with his hand in the cookie jar.
Why won’t the GOP act now to replace The King of Lies and Fake News with Pence? Because Putin hasn’t approved it yet.The King of Lies and Fake News turned out to be the best puppet he could have ever wished for and he isn’t finished using him.
The GOP aren’t afraid of the Trump base. They are afraid of what was collected on them during the DNC and RNC hack.
On another note, F or D had Pauly Shore doing an impersonation of Stephen Miller. The King of Lies and Fake News turned this country into a joke.
Meanwhile, Two Scoops is creating Trump TV. His base is loving it. The Repubs, Pence especially, are gonna regret letting him do this. Trump’ll poison the 2020 well for them if he’s not running.
Wasn’t that his plan for the campaign – to lose but use the visibility to launch a larger media platform?
That’s been my theory the entire time. He didn’t want to win – only wanted a big fan base so he could launch his TV station.
Doesn’t being ultra Christian mean he isn’t allowed to lie? Ha ha.
I look at him and I see pure evil. He gives me the creeps. How could anyone trust him? He’s a fundamentalist nutjob. I won’t insult Christianity by calling him a Christian.
I’m sure the Orange Fuhrer will win a second term. His slaves would vote for him even if he recognized he’s a Russian agent. I’m terrified of the future.
Judging by those unfiltered rear-view pictures of Trump golfing, the Trump base is, indeed, getting bigger.
Why are you sure 45 will be reelected? I noticed the congress and senate are putting limits on him, i.e. The Senate voted overwhelmingly for the Russian sanctions, something 45 did opposed. They boxed him in, if he did not sign it would be law in ten days. I also noticed they are putting limits on 45 making it not possible for him to fire Mueller while the senators are on vacation. If the republican and moving away from him why do you believe he’s sure to be reelected, just asking.
I think @Who ARE was referring to his gigantic backside – as in, his base (his bottom) is indeed getting bigger. And bigger. And bigger. #twoscoops
Thank you, I just could not understand what @who meant. I was wondering why did he say that. Generally, @ who is always very much spot on.
ahahahaah!! Indeed the base is expanding.
Ew. That mottled butt is the stuff of nightmares. If you never want to eat a meal again imagine that base without the shorts and tighty whities.
Pence was head of Trump’s transition after the election. No way he wasn’t clued in on Flynn, et al. He’s implicated in the Russian investigation, and tainted. Question is how quickly did Pence back away from Putin, and did he run to the FBI before his own interests were damaged.
I’ve often thought that Pence is the leaker in the West Wing. Maybe he’s cooperating with Mueller.
So, I’m not drinking the Kool-Aid on this for one minute. If Pence is cleared by Mueller, he’s absolutely running. If he’s implicated, the money he’s raising goes for legal fees.
He’s gonna get even for all those fruit plates he choked down, while Donnie Two Scoops gorged himself with ice cream and chocolate pie.
This.
I think the leaks are coming from him or someone else high up too. Otherwise wouldn’t they be putting out false info to various people, and then busting them when those stories get out? If celebrities can figure out who in their circle is blabbing that way, shouldn’t the WH be able to also?
Now the King of Lies and Fake News is on twitter verbally attacking Blumenthal. So much for Kelly monitoring his tweets. The man who called into radio stations pretending to be John Miller and John Baron/Barron is calling Blumenthal a con artist?
Why are we being fed this nonsense about Kelly bringing discipline into the WH and exercising control over The King of Lies and Fake News’ twitter account? It’s all talk, and there isn’t anything to show that Kelly is having a positive impact. Even the firing of Scaramucci was a big con. They made it look like Kelly went in and cleaned house when in reality they just put Scaramucci into another position quietly. For one day, The King of Lies and Fake News didn’t tweet anything crazy because he was saying crazy things at his rally and had his daughter in law say crazy things on that network that they launched on FB. Kelly has no control, but they are working over time to make us think this.
We had a good couple days with Kelly (well as best as it can be these days). Honestly I never thought Kelly could get him under control any longer than a few days. If daughter-wife can’t control him no one can. My question is will Kelly stick around much longer whether b/c he can’t handle this man child and resigns or because Trump gets rid of him.
I thought that Kelly was going to control his twitter daily obsession. The story was he’s was going to go through Kelly for approval before sending. Well, this morning I saw on tv 📺 that he was on a rampage sending out about 10 tweets before 9 am. I don’t see Kelly changing a 71 yo man, he is who he is, a lying con man who can’t help himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kelly really tried to control Trump as much as possible. I mean that was probably the sanest 10 days we have seen. However, Trump is an addict and he probably couldn’t stand not rage tweeting for another second. Poor Kelly was probable sleeping and had no idea he needed to be on 24/7 watch.
One of the funnier tweets:
WhiteRepublicanJesus @GOP_White_Jesus
Let’s pour one out for General Kelly’s era of discipline at White House RIP 7/28/17-8/7/17 Died in a barrage of tweets on ChocolateCake Hill
8:59 AM – Aug 7, 2017 · Brooklyn, NY
Replies 62 62 Retweets 166 166 likes
Kelly will stick around because he is complicit just like everyone else in the WH. During a hearing, Kelly stated the he works for the president and a senator corrected him, telling him that he works for the American people, not the president. Kelly was the one who told The King of Lies and Fake News to use the saber on the press when he spoke before the Coast Guard, so Kelly encourages The King of Lies and Fake News attacks on the press. Kelly also told those Congress members who didn’t like their Muslim Ban to shut up or change the laws. Kelly also took partial blame for the roll out of the Muslim Ban that left airports in chaos and lead to massive protests. I don’t understand why there has been this massive overhaul to make Kelly look like the adult in the WH because he is just as unstable as The King of Lies and Fake News and has faithfully repeated many of the crazy things that The King of Lies and Fake News has said. It’s just weird how when it comes to Kelly, the press suffers from some form of amnesia. They have completely rewritten Kelly’s narrative.
This is the 4th time that I have tried to post this. Why are any posts that speak negatively about Kelly being weeded out? I tried to include 3 articles that contradict the “Kelly is the adult in the WH” narrative, but my comment wouldn’t post so I had to remove them.
Never believed Kelly would control donnie. The WH staff, this administration, perhaps his clownish family, but never donnie. He doesn’t care to be controlled. Ultimately donnie just wants people who make him look important, which Kelly did for about a week.
He has the most important job in one of the most important countries in the world, but Two scoops still needs his ass kissed on a daily basis.
My prediction is that if Trump is not impeached he still won’t run a second term. He “won”. He wouldn’t roll the dice a second time and risk going out a loser. He’ll make some excuse about the whole system being fundamentally broken and how everyone stopped him from being great, while also contradicting himself by saying he accomplished more than any other president.
Pence’s PAC was announced on May 18th. You know what was announce the day before, May 17th?
Mueller assigned as special prosecutor.
But sure, Pence isn’t out for himself. Sure.
Very interesting!
ohhhhhh good connection of the timeline that IS interesting!!
