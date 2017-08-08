Poll: Americans overwhelmingly dislike Donald Trump & think he’s full of lies

We are closing in on the 200-day mark of Donald Trump’s presidency (the 200th day is August 9, tomorrow). We’re more than six months into this administration, and it feels like it’s already been years. Articles have already been written about what Trump has done to our collective sense of time, how every week feels like a lifetime, how millions of people are constantly on edge for the next Trump-driven catastrophe. It’s worn me down. He’s wearing down most of America. New polling suggests that the overwhelming majority of America dislikes this emperor, distrusts this emperor, and thinks this emperor is full of lies.
Six months into his presidency, Donald Trump’s overall approval rating stands at its lowest point in CNN polling, while three-quarters of Americans say they can’t trust most of what they hear from the White House. Overall, 38% say they approve of Trump’s handling of the presidency, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, with 56% saying they disapprove.
Enthusiasm breaks against Trump by a 2-to-1 margin. Nearly half in the new poll say they strongly disapprove of Trump’s handling of the job (47%), while just a quarter say they feel strongly positive about Trump’s performance (24%). Those numbers have soured in recent months, particularly among Trump’s core supporters. Among Republicans, strong approval has dropped from 73% in February to 59% now. Among whites who do not have college degrees, a core component of Trump’s base, just 35% strongly approve, down 12 points since February. At the same time, strong disapproval among Democrats has held steady around 80%.
The poll finds widespread doubts about the veracity of information coming from the White House. Only a quarter of Americans (24%) say they trust all or most of what they hear in official communications from the White House, while more (30%) say they trust “nothing at all” that they hear from the President’s office. (Even among Republicans, only about half say they can trust most of what they hear from the White House.)
Looking back over the first 200 days of Trump’s time in office, just 36% say they consider it a success, and 59% consider it a failure. Both Barack Obama and George W. Bush were viewed as successful at this stage of their presidency by most Americans (56% for Bush, 51% for Obama).
Further, 62% overall say that Trump’s statements and actions since taking office have made them less confident in his ability to be president. Half of whites without college degrees share that view.
The day-to-day operations of the executive branch appear to be chipping away at confidence in Trump and his management style. Most Americans (59%) say Trump hasn’t paid enough attention to the country’s most important problems. About the same number say his management style and the high rate of turnover in the West Wing hurts the administration’s ability to be effective (58%). Slightly more say Trump has done a poor job assembling a team of top advisers to work in the White House (62%, up from 56% saying so in April).
Personal praise for the President is scarce, just 30% say they admire the President, and 34% say they are proud to have him as president. A majority (55%) say he has lowered the stature of the office of the president. Six in 10 don’t consider Trump honest and trustworthy.
My reaction is the same it’s always been: while I’m glad that I’m in the majority group which finds Trump’s words, actions and administration to be deplorable, I am bewildered by the limited support he still enjoys. 20% of Democrats don’t actively hate Trump – how?? 59% of Republicans think he’s doing A-OK – how??? Who are the people who thought, in the midst of the Mooch drama, that Trump hires the best people? Who are these mysterious 1 in 4 people who actually believe what Trump says or tweets?
Speaking of tweets, this poll also found that 52% of people believe that Trump’s tweets “are not an effective way for him to share his views on important issues, and 72% say they do not send the right message to other world leaders.” Which brings me to Trump’s Twitter attack on Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal yesterday, just the latest in a long line of Baby Fists’ itchy Twitter fingers. It’s not going to stop.
Those approval ratings are still way too high
I know. I’m afraid the divide will never be bridged. I was chatting with my librarian about a book, Hillbilly Elegy, that she and I both hated. Apparently it’s supposed to “offer some insight into the minds of Trump voters.” It really didn’t, other than a few flimsy tidbits along the lines of “uneducated people were made to feel uncomfortable by Obama’s intelligence.” Ugh. We really are operating in two different sets of realities, it seems.
Take a gander at The Politics of Resentment, by Katherine Cramer. It is centered on the rise of the dead behind the eyes WI governor, Scott Walker, but applies nationally (IMO) to tRump’s core.
I have always found the book “What’s the Matter with Kansas” to be helpful on figuring out why people vote against their own interests. It was published several years ago. I had my mom read it at the time, and she agreed with everything the author said. However, she also said that she was still going to vote GOP because she was against abortion, no matter how well the author pointed out the problems that come from the wealthy Republican class manipulating people with one issue. Mom was just too hard core a fundamentalist to vote against them (she has since passed away). It was sad. I think that each person who is currently pro-Trump has a different reason for their support, but I’m sure they either fall into camps of being one-issue voters or being whites with racist resentment.
I think “What’s the Matter with Kansas” thinking is part of the problem. For far too long the left has assumed working class and low income people will vote their economic interests. Voting is so much more complicated than that and wagging our fingers at those stupid voters is leading to fewer and fewer seats held by Democrats at every level of government. If the left wants people to vote their economic interests, they need to develop the policies and messages that convince them to do that.
ADASTRAPERASPERA- I really don’t get the abortion objection to voting for anybody but a Republican. Just because something is legal does not mean anybody is forced to do it. If you object to drinking alcohol, keeping it legal doesn’t force anyone to drink. The individual still has the power to decide what is right or wrong for them.
This is why devout Catholic politicians can be Democrats regardless of their individual beliefs about the morality of abortion, they understand this concept. Catholic teaching has really always been that everything that is immoral does not have to be illegal. I know people of other faiths who believe abortion is wrong in general but also don’t believe the government has the right or the wisdom to decide an individual case and so want the government to stay out of it. Let the moral decision rest with the woman (as their God actually intended, considering it’s her body that is occupied for nine months) and hope for the best, working on other ways to reduce abortions by dealing with the reasons people make such decisions. Certainly other aspects of Democratic platforms are far more likely to reduce abortions than the Republican platforms. Reducing financial support for people in trouble and access to real health care is bound to result in more abortions, that’s just common sense. One friend had an abortion (three types of contraception she and her husband were using failed) because they didn’t think they could afford the extra insurance, much less the costs of actually caring for a child with serious medical issues.
The irony is that Trump has undoubtedly paid for a few abortions in his life, and tried to have his daughter Tiffany aborted. He doesn’t believe all the stuff he claims now, and we have video to prove it. The Evangelicals who drool over him are being conned bigly. Or maybe they know that but don’t care, they worship power and think he will give it to them. In which case, they are also in on the con and are conning people like your mother.
@Megan and @jwoolman I should have also mentioned that my mother was a Kansan, and so that book about the state had a personal impact in regards to helping her understand that she was being manipulated by “culture war/values” arguments. It was also a book written by a man from Kansas, who was trying to understand how things went so off the rails there. I tried to help mom understand why I’m pro-choice, and that the GOP doesn’t have moral authority (far from it), but it just didn’t stick. There was so much misinformation through church and televangelists coming at her, and she was vulnerable to those messages. She was indeed conned, but willingly, kind of like many Trump supporters now.
@jwoolman:
And I don’t get why anyone who is anti-abortion would vote Republican, seeing as every time one of their presidents is elected, the Global Gag rule takes effect and SKYROCKETS the number of the procedures performed around the world, due to a sudden lack of contraception access to women in developing countries.
Not only that, but birth control being an essential benefit of Obamacare brought abortions down in the US to their lowest ever levels, while the Obama administration’s drive to lower teen pregnancy also – shock horror! – lowered abortion numbers further.
It’s almost like the party of gun violence, denying the poor health care & killing innocent civilians en masse in foreign countries is less concerned with being “pro-life” than punishing women for having recreational sex.
@Hannah Republicans oppose abortion, birth control, affirmative action, equal pay laws, unions and anything else that personally and/or economically empowers someone who isn’t a white man. They exist to protect and preserve white male privilege.
I remember when conservatism stood for, you know, conservation, but thanks to Newt Gingrich, Fox News and Rush Limbaugh, the party was pushed in a horrible direction in the mid-1990′s and has gotten worse with each election.
“If the left wants people to vote their economic interests, they need to develop the policies and messages that convince them to do that.”
They do! They just package it into things like job training programs instead of saying something untrue yet enticing like “I’ll bring back all the coal jobs! I’ll bring back all of the manufacturing jobs!”
What dems haven’t done, which has cost them elections, is to lie to citizens and pretend that automation isn’t a thing.
Oh, poor things. Made to feel uncomfortable by someone else’s (COUGH black man COUGH) intelligence. We’re so sorry the smart capable non-minstrel-show black man made you feel bad. I guess that’s a totally valid excuse for voting away everyone else’s civil rights, economic security, safety, etc.
Deliver me from hillbilly pity parties. If I’m supposed to be sad for people who look the other way when a proud bragging molester/peeping tom/accused child rapist/proven liar/virulent racist wants the presidency, just because he told them some pretty lies about Coaltopia… I don’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The majority of Republicans supported Richard Nixon right up to his resignation to avoid impeachment. There are a lot of people who put party loyalty above all. Look how many ‘intellectuals’ in the West stuck with Stalin all through the 30s and 40s in spite of the purges and show trials, etc. I think there is something in human beings that finds submission to the will of another individual or group very seductive–a “Jesus take the shell” complex, if you will.
Yes, even on the day of his resignation, Nixon still had around 24% support! These are the people that ride or die, they’ll never change.
Yep, ELX. Trump’s 200 days: August 9. 2017. Nixon resigns: August 9 1974. Not only is Trump full of lies, he’s also full of lunacy, idiocy, arrogance, misogyny, homophobia, racism, hatred, himself and, oh yeah, full of shit. I don’t think those are baby fists of victory in the last pic. He’s just about to chuck a tantrum.
My father felt since Nixon got the boys out of Vietnam, he gave him a pass on the other stuff(my father was drafted and always blamed Johnson). He said he was stupid and didn’t need to do it. But overall, he has always felt sorry for Nixon! Craziness!
@kja
It’s baffling how anyone still supports him!!! It really is a cult like mentality. I saw someone refer to his supporters as the Trump Davidians and that’s how I think of them. I read somewhere it’s not so much as support of him as it is wanting “revenge” on liberals because President Obama had two terms. This corrupt buffoon is ruining our reputation globally.
His approval rating among Republicans was at 80% about a month ago so it’s great news. Also keeps in mind Nixon’s approval rating never went below 30% so we are getting closer to the magic number where Republican politicians feel freer to criticize.
Nixon actually did some positive things, like expand Medicaid into the program most states operate today. Trump has done nothing positive. So to some degree, continued support for Nixon made some sense. Continued support for Trump makes no sense.
My point is the downward trend as well as softening among his base matters. Also I don’t think comparing support for Macron or Trudeau is actually relevant because neither is facing the possibility of an imminent impeachment/constitutional crisis etc.
Ok, so I saw an article saying that people are ok with lying, as long as it accomplishes their goals. In other words, the end justifies the means. I think Trump supporters realize he’s a liar, but as long as he’s accomplishing what they want, it’s ok. They say all politicians lie, so to them it’s no big deal.
But his approval is dropping with the base because he made such outlandish promises, he can’t possibly keep them. That’s the price of talking out of your a$$.
Some of them have actually said they don’t mind if the Russians interfered in the election, as long as it helped elect Trump. Rather chilling, since this means they are ok with actual hacking of the vote count as long as it is in favor of their candidate. This attitude is a direct threat to democracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For a point of comparison, consider that Emmanuel Macron’s approval just clocked in at 36%. Justin Trudeau’s dropped 16 points in 6 months to hit 48% in May. Not to oversimplify, because both Macron’s and Trudeau have made strategic policy errors and gaffes, but both are widely considered to be incredibly popular both in their home countries and internationally. That the Great Pumpkin is even in the same range seems to imply a similar level of acceptance – which is truly frightening.
That has bewildered me, too. I think it is because people hold Macron to an entirely different standard. He won the election with 65% and he took to the presidency like a duck to water, quite the opposite of The Clueless One. It was clear that approval ratings would fall once he starts his reforms in earnest. People might not have voted for labour market reform after all, they just wanted to prevent Marine Le Pen from moving into the Elysée and turning it into a White House 2.0.
I’m neither case is there an imminent constitutional crisis and potential impeachment. So I don’t think the popularity is relevant.
Totally agree, There’s still too many people who blindly or happily support him.
Good things pictures and the Internet is forever. I for one am gonna relish in pointing out people’s former support for him once the current embarrassment sinks in for a longggggggggggg time 😇
Please don’t stop the tweets, Douche-in-Chief. Tweet yourself into prison, where, hopefully, you’ll room with a horny, 400 pound Hillary supporter.
LOL !
Jerusha – Thank you! That image will sustain me for another day.
This is what i don’t understand. Who are these people that still approve!?!? and that 20% of Democrats is a mystery to me too. What world are we living in?
I finally realized the other day how behind the news some of my friends were. They have kids and big baby husbands to take care of. The only news they catch is 30-40 minutes of local news as the family gets home. The local news is brief about political and international news. And pretty tame towards Trump. For good reason.
More and more Right Wing FOX news types are buying local TV news shows and newspapers. They are trying to micro target these busy families and influence their beliefs or leave out negative information about the Trump presidency. Stay alert for the changes. And try to keep your busy friends up to date once a week in a funny phone chat or funny OMG text.
The the ppl u speak of sound like GMA viewers,lmao u know ppl who aren’t quite capable of watching news or being informed.
But they the name of the faces to the Kardashian people lmao
John Oliver did a great segment about this problem a few weeks ago
Sinclair media (super conservative) is owning a larger share of local news channels. They are going to be able to own even more with Trumps’ FCC. They are going to start having a right wing guy (forget the name) doing nightly commentary on politics, that they will air during the local news. It will appear like local news, but it will be a corporate right-wing mouthpiece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I assume the 20% of Democrats who don’t utterly hate him have been in comas for the past six months. I really can’t think of any other excuse.
That’s the 20% that are racist and think everything is fine because the economy hasn’t crashed.
My father who never voted Republican since Reagan and is virtually liberal on all his beliefs, likes Trump because he is making him lots of money and the markets are doing well. It has everything to do with money for those 20% of democrats sadly.
The thing I don’t get about that Andrea, is that the markets did VERY well under Obama. It isn’t as if the current market /employment rate isn’t a continuation of the Obama trajectory.
I think that the people who still support Trump are especially rabid supporters, all common sense to the contrary. I saw a segment on television this past weekend where they were interviewing some people in a small farming community and one of the men, who was white, felt that Trump was accomplishing a lot in Washington and he couldn’t understand why he was being blocked at every turn. The only thing he didn’t say was “Why are they sooo mean to Donnie?”
“Who are the people who thought, in the midst of the Mooch drama, that Trump hires the best people? Who are these mysterious 1 in 4 people who actually believe what Trump says or tweets?”
This is my daily trauma. Who? And why??? I’m not joking when I say I can’t listen to him for five seconds with going into mild convulsions. Just seeing a picture of him tickles my gag reflex. But let’s forget surface pains, how has he been able to do and say what he has done and said and continue to have supporters…. It’s the most depressing line item in this administration – - that many Americans stand for this mockery.
I am the same. I can’t bear to hear him. I just have to read the cr@ap he spews afterwards. Turning the sound down actually reveals how “camp” he is in his gestures and expressions, though I think he has a camp voice too. That’s not to draw any other conclusions, and it’s not important in the context of all the other stuff, but I don’t think I have ever heard it mentioned.
Before I go into my rant, let me just say that I love my country . I love my fellow Americans , but I swear sometimes we can be stupid .
Of course he’s a liar . I could smell bullsh*t from him a mile away . He’s as dirty as they come and he’s mental unbalanced to boot. This will be known as an embarrassment in American history . And it just proves my point that if you’re going to vote , you should be informed and take a test before you get your ballot. He’s the absolute worst . He, his family and anyone associated with this embarrassing administration should go back under the rock they came from . I loath Trump and I’m quickly losing my civility with anyone who is his supporters . How stupid do you have to be?
I always wondered how come one of the First Ladies never decided to undertake some sort of civics/voter engagement revival platform for the youth. Voter participation in this country is horrendous, and so is the general public’s knowledge of how government works. Even if the usual partisan politics/states rights issues come into play, certainly I don’t think anyone would object to a more robust and in-depth education about our political system/encouraging more people to exercise their right to vote. Maybe I’m just being naive
Good idea, Lynnie. That would be a great platform for a FLOTUS.
A FLOTUS will never support any kind of voter improvement/awareness campaign because politicians are actively engaged in making it harder and more intimidating to vote. They *want* an uninformed public that has to jump through flaming hoops to vote, not an informed, educated populace that understands civics and the basics of governance. Because when people are educated and have that understanding, they tend to vote democrat/liberal. Half of our political system is always going to be engaged in making it harder to vote and get smart about voting.
Melania is fully occupied with her anti cyber bullying work….
Welp, the Trump voters should be happy. That’s who you voted into office, so you don’t get to change your mind or look away in shame. YOU chosed this dumbass. Watch in horror with the rest of the world and own your Sugar Honey Ice Tea!
It’s the same people who believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. There’s a lot of stupid f’ing people out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure Trump has many supporters who are wealthy, like the ghastly Mercers. But he was never accepted or liked by the Manhattan elite philanthropic group. They denied him into the Palm Beach Country Club so he started Mar a Lago. I really feel his resentment and rage over rejection-by the elites and by USA banks’ refusal to loan him money are driving some of these anti-American policies.
He has only himself to blame for US banks denying him credit. His credit rating must be really bad. You can’t have a history of defaulting on loans and bankruptcies and expect banks to loan you money unless they need you for something like money laundering (which I imagine has been a major attraction for the foreign banks who have loaned him money, especially in China and very likely Russia). Trump has nothing but grief to offer US banks.
He has an incredible inferiority complex that he should have because he is inferior and vulgar. The Russians have held him up since the 80s so The Tangerine Takedown is going to be great. Only a fool would run for president knowing he has mountains of dirt in his background.
Perhaps perhaps but aside from the resentment, I believe his anti American policies are mostly due to his inherent racism, sexism and clinical douchebaggery. Nothing too complicated to explain his warped prejudiced and entitled thinking lol. So, I think his remaining (American) supporters are his associates, reluctant or enthusiastic employees, racist folks, wealthy conservative folks who think he’s crass but they are not affected much by him, people who believe the world is flat and vaccines are bad, people who decided Hillary is the anti Christ and oh yeah the rest of Slytherin House. Did I cover all? Maybe throw in some folks who pour milk in before adding cornflakes.
Still way too high. Like he’s doing ok? With what? What exactly has he done?
I’m so tired yall
Poll numbers and the economy are tied together. The reason the approval is high is because despite Trump, things are going well with the US economy. However, with that context, his numbers should be much higher. Obama had a 55% with the same economy.
If there is an economic slide, you’ll see those number decline.
Did you guys hear that trump is rolling back protections for seniors in nursing homes? America literally elected the most horrible person in the world.
Yes, they want to make it impossible for patients or their families to sue for abuse or mistreatment. Because it’s all about/for the CEOs and the bottom line. Always was. Moronic trump koolaid guzzlers.
Yes, they can sue their management facility for mistreatment because Obama so it is getting rolled back because Trump.
Trumps also own shares in for profit nursing home chains. People like him invest in them because the Medicare/Medicaid cash streams are constant. His proposal is self-dealing and just another layer of his unethical behavior
Uuuuuuugh, he is just the WORST.
Yes, this is hideous. Ila Swan is rolling over in her grave, RIP.
We have got to work together to protect our most vulnerable citizens.
Have not read that, does anyone have a source you could give me? Much appreciated.
@ Swak
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump, the Liar in Chief, has NO redeeming qualities. He’s stupid, illiterate, cruel, and delusional for starts. Plus absolutely incurious. He is profoundly ignorant and doesn’t care. He is NOT interested in democracy and has every characteristic of a brutal dictator – except brains. His family is all corrupt mobsters, and the only reason he’s gotten this far is that his behavior is so off the rails that it never dawned on anyone that we we need laws to curtail it. Who expected unelected children to run the government? Who expected a wife who would demand her own residence and millions of dollars in security? How could we have guessed he would use his own hotels and clubs to generate millions for himself? Who knew he would start his own version of Soviet TV on Facebook to spread disinformation?
Will the country ever recover?
I know Belle. It is all so much worse than I thought it would be. Will the country recover? I honestly don’t know the answer to that question.
Unless the economy is a complete tailspin like the 2008 crash, Trump will be re-elected. Unfortunately that’s how this is starting to work. The economy is doing fine now (Thank you President Obama) but a major crash likely won’t happen for another 4 years if Republicans get it their way. They’ll blame Dems like they always do but I still see them either having the House or Trump being re-elected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The uber conservatives are in favor of adding all sorts of garbage to the ceiling bill this time around, trying to force their opponents into voting for things they know wouldn’t have a chance of passing otherwise. They are willing to risk that moderate Republicans and Democrats will cave and will vote for it in order to keep the Down Jones from falling off a cliff. They are literally threatening to play chicken with the entire US economy.
Yep. Since this impacts their corporate overlords, I have always assumed Congress would eventually do the right thing, but we’re in uncharted waters here.
Yep and think about it the current fiscal year ends in September and they never passed a budget. That’s right we’ve been under a continuing resolution for a year and they never passed a budget. I’ve never heard of this in years. There was always a passed budget.
There are no talks about fiscal year 2018. Debt ceiling would have to be raised then but I doubt it will. GOPers are sitting on their thumbs.
I was so busy looking at all the other dumpster fires in the last few months, I took my eye of this one. For all their talk of fiscal responsibility, the Tea Party / Freedom Caucus nutters have zero idea how the economy actually works. I wonder if I could talk my money guy into moving a large chunk of my IRA into cash (or gold) until they all come to their senses?
The bad thing about those Blumenthal tweets is that John Kelly was with him when he made them. I wish the press would stop telling us that John Kelly is the adult in the WH and feeling sorry for him when The King of Lies and Fake News goes on these tweetstorms because based on the “use the saber on the press” comment, John Kelly encourages and even enables The King of Lies and Fake News to act out in this manner. Since Kelly has been supervising The King of Lies and Fake News, his verbal attacks have gotten vicious and Bannon and his team have increased their leaks against people like McMaster. Niki Haley was supposed to be the adult and look at how she has become complicit.
The Russians interfered in our election in 2016, so why does everyone, including the press, not suspect that they are trolling the polls? We know that they are trolling the polls, for instance when 56% say that The King of Lies and Fake News is intelligent. Or when 20% of Democrats support The King of Lies and Fake News. Here’s something interesting. One day, The King of Lies and Fake News retweeted a comment from one of his super fans. Today, Yahoo wrote an article about how that superfan may have been a Russian bot. The account was suspended when many reported it for being a fake account.
The economy isn’t doing well. It’s a false positive. It’s odd how the press are going right along with this lie. Some people in the press are taking the time to break it down and explain the problem with the idea that The King of Lies and Fake News has made the economy and job market grow . The King of Lies and Fake News is removing regulations on the businesses that the millionaires and billionaires in his WH own. Remember Tom Price? Who was approving regulations that would make the stock in his company do well in the market? Tom Price is still in the WH. Then there is the big boost in the market from Apple a week after The King of Lies and Fake News announces that they are opening a factory in Wisconsin. The press should be asking what regulations did the King of Lies and Fake News remove to get Apple’s support. Some even pointed out that The King of Lies and Fake News can’t even take credit for the job numbers because he hasn’t introduced any legislation to help jobs. One Trump supporter even tried to do damage control, he agreed that The King of Lies and Fake News hasn’t put forth any legislation to help jobs, but that it was his speeches alone that were helping the job market do well.
The King of Lies and Fake News is going to be elected president again because the same methods that were used to get him elected in 2016 are going to be used in 2020 and then there is the work being pursued by the Voter Suppression Commission.
That account was shut down because it is part of an FBI investigation into a stolen identity case.
And it used a stock model photo in the profile…. I think that’s what really clued people in on it, they recognized the photo. Sounded too good to be true for Trump, the profile claimed she was a “black entrepreneur” who was vigorously supporting the Trumpster. He would have had her on stage in his rallies if she were real. But the name was of a real person whose identity was stolen, which was their big mistake. Would have been harder if they just made up somebody.
Now this is the story the press needs to be covering. The creation of fake accounts and superfans(as they put it a character created as a marketing tool) to make it look like The King of Lies and Fake News has a loyal and big base. The press needs to be asking who is The King of Lies and Fake News’ base, instead of whether or not they are still loyal. So were Pickle and Frank(the letters that Sarah read during her WH briefing) also characters created as a marketing tool?
She also gave a radio interview.
Always thoroughly enjoy your incisive POV, why. You are the three eyed raven of CB. 😊
@why: Keep up the very true and inciteful comments. Always love reading them ❤️.
Foxconn (makes Apple products) established a US factory only because they were offered so many tax incentives. Folks need to look into such situations before assuming the community has a net benefit. Too often the locals lose more in the tax base than they gain from employment. Don’t know if that is the case here, but bears investigation before celebrating.
Same thing as happened with the Carrier plant in Indiana where Trump claimed credit for saving a few hundred jobs. The company got $7 million in tax incentives from the state but said they were putting $16 million into automation. So the state was helping them automate. By Christmas, most of those “saved” jobs will be gone.
I read your comments why. Don’t stop spreading the truth. I think the polls are phony as all get out and I think the plants are all over Reddit.
What I’ve heard is that Kelly is there to control the staff. NO one can control Trump.
I hope it doesn’t rain again while Trump is on this 17 day “working vacation. ” He was able to send the 13 ridiculous tweets while he sat on his fat ass yesterday watching cable news because of the weather
I hope it rains every day and his tweets become more and more insane.
I’m never sure if his careless tweets are putting us in danger, or if they just show people how stupid and immature he really is
He is so busy doing the happy dance about a unanimous vote from the security council on NK that he failed to notice NK has the technology to miniaturize a nuclear war head. Not muchof a victory if we all die anyway.
Speaking of rain, I’m in the BC interior and we just entered day 36 without a drop of rain. We also had temps of over 30C for 15 days in a row. It’s hovering around 35C and some days are 36C-38C. I love summer so so much. I wish I was a solar battery storing sunshine for the middle of winter.
Dems are launching an investigation into how much of OUR taxpayer money is being spent at trump properties. ‘Bout time.
http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article165995287.html
Thanks, it was an interesting read.
They’re just now doing this?!
Gorka is on MSNBC right now. What an absolute dick he is.
He’s so cocky and arrogant. His voice gives me the creeps and his obvious bullshit lies make him extremely punchable
Is he one of the Russian’s they planted in the White House 🏡. What an arrangent d!$k.
Gorka is Hungarian, but he’s a racist piece of shit, so perfect for trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing Trump still has a core of supporters who overlook his lies, despicable lack of decency, laziness, lack of manners and what’s likely to surface as corruption and collusion with Russia. I have no respect for his supporters. Is this how they’re teaching their children to behave … to be resentful p*ssygrabbers and egotistical bullies who lash out at others with little to no self-control. These are also the folks who love their automatic weapons generally speaking. Scary! And these are the people who claim to love the Lord and their country but they don’t mind Russian interference with democracy or cheering a leader who promotes fear, anger and hate, and survives through dividing America even more.
Sadly, there will still be plenty of people who will vote for him anyway because of things like the Supreme Court make-up or terrorism. And plenty more who won’t be able to vote against him because they have to work etc.
You have to, have to, have to try to convince everyone you possibly can to vote in the midterms. This is too important this time – you can effectively halve his reign of terror by voting in 2018, but it involves convincing people to vote.
It is all very wearing. However, lately I’m feeling encouraged by the drop in his numbers, the many indications that the messy GOP coalition is splintering, and the exposure of Putin’s war against western democracies. If any of the evil ones had kept him away from Twitter, or spun their lies more artfully, or not have put Putin’s men in the Oval Office for a victory lap, or etc., we would all be in even more trouble.
I guess the people living around Bitminister, Is raising hell that 45 is causing to much problems with traffic, protesters and fans hanging out at the golf course causing problems. So now he’s coming to New York City to cause all kind of traffic Hell down town.
I think most of his voters still support him because they lack the courage to admit even to themselves that they have fallen for a con artist.
But the real problem seems to be American TV. In Germany, there are two (kind of, but not really) state-owned TV channels that offer trustworthy, unbiased, high-quality news from around the world, making CNN look like amateurs. The bad news: Everybody has to cough up about 20$ for this every single month – even if you never watch it!
But it’s worth every penny – because of this compulsory charge we have a pretty good idea of what the life of an average US citizen (without a health insurance) is like and it’s like watching a horror movie. Nobody here understands why the people did not revolt a long time ago.
See below
When you are a suppressed culture who fear striking will cost you your job, where unions don’t exist in most states and workers rights are not protected, revolting is a pie in the sky mentality. I live in polite Canada now after most of my life in the US, and even polite Canadians would revolt more quickly than Americans. Fear hold them back.
I was wondering why there hasn’t been more country-wide strikes over Trump’s presidency.
Dammit, Kelly takes his eyes off for one minute and the orange baby is $hitting all over Twitter. So much for adult supervision.
Saw this tweet over the weekend:
Seth Abramson
Percentage of Americans “proud” that Trump is the President: 26% (CNN)
Percentage of Americans who think the Sun orbits the Earth: 26% (NSF)
https://twitter.com/SethAbramson/status/892854647794225153
I’m still trying to decide which statistic is more depressing.
I have to laugh. Or I’d never stop crying.
I’m seeing that North Korea has nuclear warheads ready for the ballistic missiles. I hope this ends up #fake news! Take Trumps phone away before he pisses of Kim Jong Un
Nope. Not #fakenews. Very real. With two crazies in power. One encouraging thing I heard yesterday was that Kelly told people in the government that their first loyalty was to the country, second to the president.
“Threat will be met with fire and fury,” says one lunatic to another. The North Korean dictator inherited his power while Trump got his thanks to the American voter, with a nudge from Russia. Sure hoping this madness can be stopped before thousands of innocents are killed.
Yes he is disliked (hated) and he is a pathological liar. Thats just the way we feel in my house…….
#45 has just threatened NK with: NK has better not make any more threats to the US or he will be met with FIRE AND FURY As the world has ever seen. One crazy 😜 man is threatening another crazy man.
# 45 is capable of blowing up the world 🌎 just to make sure we never seen what he has to hide when it comes to being in the bed with Putin.
Trump had better STFU! He looked like he was hugging himself while threatening the most dangerous madman in the world
Yesterday the King of Lies and Fake News verbally attacked Blumenthal and the press, today he retweets classified information about NK(after Nikki H condemns FN for posting that information) and then later threatens nuclear war against NK. Where is John Kelly? Kelly is proving that all those stories about him being the adult in the WH were just that, stories. It appears as if Kelly is egging The King of Lies and Fake News on.
The King of Lies and Fake News has absolutely no idea what he is doing. He really thinks he can rule by twitter. The GOP and CNN do something that he doesn’t like and he tweets insults at them until they give in. This tactic isn’t going to work with NK.
Trump is desperate to change the news cycle narrative. His inflammatory rhetoric against NK this afternoon is just the latest attempt. It shows the depth of his depravity–that he would blithely terrify the world with empty threats for a “get out of jail free” card. Nothing is going to stop the Russian investigation, though.
Newsweek has just proven half of his twitter followers are fake or bots. Wonder how he’ll try to spin that?
Interesting. I need to check that out.
Devin Nunes is at it again. He sent 2 WH staffers to London last month to find and question Christopher Steele about the dossier without consulting the other members of the HIC, including Conaway. I don’t understand why Nunes is getting away with things like this and why the press aren’t covering what he is doing. The last time he went rogue like this, it was the public’s outrage that lead to his recusal. Now they are keeping everything he is doing quiet as if it isn’t happening at all.
First there was his midnight run to the WH to help create support for The King of Lies and Fake News lie about being wiretapped by Obama. In the process he leaked classified information.
He canceled all the activities of the HIC to prevent Sally Yates from testifying.
Then he gave a speech saying that the Democrats made up the Russian meddling because they lost.
After recusing himself he decided to launch an investigation into unmasking, sending subpeonas to Susan Rice, Brennan, and another woman without consulting anyone on the HIC.
Then he told a radio station that he really wasn’t recused from the Russian Trump investigation.
Nunes also sat in and participated in the HIC hearing conducted with Jared.
And now this.
What happened to the 2 ethics investigations against Nunes? Did The King of Lies and Fake News make it go away in exchange for him launching his own investigation to unmasking and the dossier?
