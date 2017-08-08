“Google employee mansplains why diversity is bad, gets fired” links

Embed from Getty Images

Google employee mansplains why diversity is bad for the company. His 10-page screed went viral, and then he was fired. [Gizmodo]

Jay-Z recreated Friends with black actors. [LaineyGossip]

Taylor Swift’s brother got a part on Pretty Little Liars. [Dlisted]

Adrianne Curry is engaged. Remember her? I do. [Wonderwall]

Let’s talk about Jaime Lannister’s armor. [Buzzfeed]

Gigi Hadid catwalks about Manhattan. [Moe Jackson]

I totally forgot that Laura Dern is in The Last Jedi. [JustJared]

I love the way Rihanna lives her life. [IDLY]

Craig Ferguson went on an awkward date with Sharon Stone. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Mark Wahlberg wants you to look at his muscles. [Socialite Life]

Embed from Getty Images