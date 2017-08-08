“Google employee mansplains why diversity is bad, gets fired” links
Google employee mansplains why diversity is bad for the company. His 10-page screed went viral, and then he was fired. [Gizmodo]
47 Responses to ““Google employee mansplains why diversity is bad, gets fired” links”

  1. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 8, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Cue the neverending diatribes of seemingly intellectual dissections of that puffed up, misguided illustration of male douchery. Not here of course, wink wink.

    Reply
  2. Llamas says:
    August 8, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    There ARE inherent differences between the male brain and the female brain though. That’s all he seemed to say in his gender section and he’s not wrong when he says that.

    Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      August 8, 2017 at 1:19 pm

      From what I have read, he didn’t just say there are differences between male and female brains. He said that women have more anxiety, less drive for accomplishments, and that they are less qualified to be engineers because of their biology.

      Reply
      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        August 8, 2017 at 1:39 pm

        +1 Tiffany

        This argument used to also justify promoting racism. That certain races are just genetically not as capable as others. The lighter you are, the more smart genes you have.

      • No Dignity in that says:
        August 8, 2017 at 5:55 pm

        Women and more anxiety?

        Try being part of a team that is the physically weaker team. And then try to live in today’s times as the “strong man” or “tough man” aka macho guy is making a comeback.

        Men would sh** their pants if they had to live like women with all those “nice” experiences women have. Unwanted sexual attention aka ” “flirting” “. Imagine this google guy had to face a homosexual heavyweight boxing champion who expressed sexual interest in him and who wouldn’t stop “flirting” despite being told “not interested”. Then watch the google guy brownie-down his pants.

    • detritus says:
      August 8, 2017 at 1:44 pm

      Current neuroscientific theory posits that there are significantly more similarities than differences, he’s touting old and bad science.

      This is fairly recent metastudy (2016) published in Neuroscience in their themed gender and cognition issue. It’s behind a paywall though,
      http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0959438816300083

      Reply
    • PPP says:
      August 8, 2017 at 2:05 pm

      There are far more commonalities between the female and male brain than there are differences. People are more interested in the differences, and that’s what gets reported on. Furthermore, insofar as there are differences, there is a range to those differences that is such that you can’t really say that those differences apply entirely across the range of men or women. For instance, the corpus callosum TENDS TO develop earlier in women– but there are women out there whose corpus callosum develops later, and there are men out there whose corpus collosum develops earlier, so this isn’t a difference that is absolute at all. IF you’re interested in talking about neurological and how gender plays a role, you ought to read more than the latest buzzed articles. For instance:

      http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2015/11/brains-men-and-women-aren-t-really-different-study-finds

      https://www.amazon.com/Delusions-Gender-Society-Neurosexism-Difference/dp/0393340244/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1502215463&sr=8-1&keywords=delusions+of+gender

      https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/10/3-sexist-myths-about-men-s-and-women-s-brains-debunked/

      Reply
    • Luna says:
      August 8, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      There seem to be statistically significant differences in some areas between the average woman and the average man. Don’t get your panties in a twist about that! You are unique. Fight to “know thyself” and be recognized for you yourself, not grouped with Ms. Average. I think EvPsych is based on the fact that many of our psychological, social traits seem to flow from nature not nurture. Look at the identical twin studies. And genome studies can sometimes pinpoint which genes are responsible. But,hey, it’s just a theory.

      But EvPsych also seems to depend on how s-l-o-w-l-y genes evolve — it’s all just a bunch of random mistakes and some stick — contribute to fitness — and some don’t. I know it took forever for evolution to result in any life at all, but I don’t know much beyond that. But EvPsych guys think we are still operating on stone age genes.

      EvPsych seems to believe there was a “wish fulfullment” movement in the “soft” sciences and that anthropologists, psychologists, etc., used sloppy studies for decades so the results would reflect back to them their own values. Some classic studies are not replicable, and yet many intelligent people still believe them and still raise their children based on them.

      Darwin theorized survival of the fittest, not survival of the most equal or the most just or the most benign or the happiest. It’s rather ipso facto: those most fit to reach puberty, mate, have healthy children who in turn reach puberty and mate, and so on and on, will be well-represented in the gene pool.

      The EvPsych theory could be right — I am no scientist and I will read the counter-arguments provided here. If it might be true, if we are truth-seeker and keep our minds open to the fact it might be true, let’s learn from it, not clutch our pearls and deny it because it just isn’t what we want to hear.

      Reply
      • chermcherm says:
        August 8, 2017 at 4:06 pm

        Darwin never actually said that. I believe it was a scientist named spencer. Im only pointing that oit bevause it proves how much people just assume heresay equals scientific fact. It’s not actually the “fittest” either, it’s specific traits adaptable to a specific environment.

        No, science has not proven that nature wins out over nurture. A lot of things we think are biological facts are simply cultural influence. Women and men are more similar than different. And of those differences, intelligence is not one of them. When studying the iq of men vs women, they were virtually the same now that women are just as educated as men. Im glad youre open minded (sincerely, no shade), it’s always important to question the things about science “you know for sure” just because it’s common knowledge. Common knowledge can be influenced by sexism and racism.

        Just to prove how ridiculous and not serious this guy was about his long essay, one of his arguments is that women spend more money. That’s a stereotype, not a fact. He never entertains the idea that all of the stuff he’s heard during his life, “women are bad at math” might not be based in fact. And he could be enlightened by reading articles upon articles about where that stereotype came from. Use Google scholar dude!

      • Luna says:
        August 8, 2017 at 7:41 pm

        That is correct — Spencer originated the term but, as I read the following from Wikipedia, Darwin did not seem to dispute its accuracy:

        Darwin wrote on page 6 of The Variation of Animals and Plants under Domestication published in 1868, “This preservation, during the battle for life, of varieties which possess any advantage in structure, constitution, or instinct, I have called Natural Selection; and Mr. Herbert Spencer has well expressed the same idea by the Survival of the Fittest. The term “natural selection” is in some respects a bad one, as it seems to imply conscious choice; but this will be disregarded after a little familiarity”.

        I might have goofed in my post , but I was striving to cull out words like “belief” and “proven” and “beyond dispute.” EP is theory. Many scientists believe it. Many scientists laugh at it. Heck, I think it is possible that evolution itself is still properly called a theory not a law.

        I read a good part of a book (depressing!) about an anthropologist who spent many months with a stone-age tribe on the border of Brazil in the 1960′s. Sorry, can’t remember the name or the author and I can’t find it now. He was meticulous and mathematical. I.e., I sure ain’t one, but he did convince me that he was a scientist. And the title of the book was anthropologist fighting violent stone-age tribesman on one hand, and condescending established anthropologists on the other. His research ruffled feathers — for instance, he found strong tribal commitment, where others had found much less. Maybe one or two of those other anthropologists had a loyalty to Marxism and they wanted to believe that workers of the world might unite – workers from Tribe Sweden might break off from Sweden to throw in with the workers of Tribe Mexico. (So I definitely realize that scientists must always be wary that their personal beliefs don’t influence their results.)

        If I find the book title, I will correct this.

        But I must must give three cheers to Celebitchy. They believe in presenting all people’s arguments to provide food for thought. Google… not so much.

  3. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    August 8, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    I like the Jaime Lannister armor analysis. Yes he needs to take off the Lannister armor to survive. Literally and figuratively. Good foreshadowing!
    FYI: breakdown of the Loot train fight scene
    https://youtu.be/pE2wcBeyNdk

    Re:GOOGLE
    The company survives from either the work of foreign workers from Indian or Asia or Indian and Asian-Americans. Amongst those cohorts both the men and women recruited from University are equally talented. Because success is culturally encouraged from both genders. Totally discredits this guy’s argument.

    Reply
  4. Ally says:
    August 8, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    There’s an expression in French: “on a tous la philosophie de sa personne”, i.e. we each have the philosophy that suits us individually. This guy defines success and aptitude based on what he thinks he’s good at, and then says women are incapable of that. First of all, success doesn’t have to be just late hours and jockeying for position (some people can get their work done by 5 and want to work on the product rather than compete against colleagues) and second of all, there are plenty of women who are willing to play by his dumb, life-sapping work rules if given the chance.

    All the blather about pseudoscience, but no room to admit bias, which was demonstrated and resolved in cases such as orchestras hiring more women when they literally couldn’t see the gender of the applicant:
    https://www.theguardian.com/women-in-leadership/2013/oct/14/blind-auditions-orchestras-gender-bias
    or ethnic minorities being likelier to be hired when names were masked on job applications:
    https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/careers/how-an-ethnic-sounding-name-may-affect-the-job-hunt/article555082/?ref=http://www.theglobeandmail.com&amp;

    His whole screed is about everyone else having to get over their discomfort with unfairness and the inefficiency that discrimination produces (see Fox News), rather than a few fellas renouncing an ounce of privilege or thinking about altering how they do things.

    Also, I’ll leave this here:
    http://www.catalyst.org/media/companies-more-women-board-directors-experience-higher-financial-performance-according-latest

    Reply
    • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
      August 8, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      Precisely. While he’s entitled to his opinions, he crucifies his own assertions by opining in his own echo chamber. He’s a hypocrite through his own words which, in turn, comprehensively negates whatever new road he thinks needs paving. He’s simply on the same sad, discriminatory road that has always been.

      Reply
  5. brooksie says:
    August 8, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    I feel like Gigi is disappearing before our very eyes

    Reply
  6. Ninetta says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    So no diversity at google then…

    Reply
  7. BlueSky says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    “When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination”

    Reply
  8. Shambles says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Rihanna tho… she killed me. She killed me dead. Apparently Chris Brown tried to jump back into the discussion? Monster, bye.

    Reply
  9. Ferny says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I don’t have time to get into it right now, but I have to say, I kinda agree with most of what he said. He wasn’t offensive or douchey, he had clearly thought things out. He wasn’t wrong about the way we perceive and attempt to deal with gender bias. There’s too much PC bullshit these days where we are expected to behave and react a certain way just because it’s supposedly right, rather than what we actually know or believe. It’s not like ALL women or ALL men fall into those gender roles automatically, but in a general sense they often tend to. He wasn’t saying women can’t or shouldn’t do certain jobs, he was saying they generally don’t because they’re wired not to, to an extent, and I sort of agree. We’ve been programmed for so long to care about how we look, and nurturing, and raising families, and so on, it makes sense that less women head for power jobs, than men. I’m not saying it’s progressive thinking, but that doesn’t mean it’s not true.

    When it comes to the racial diversity thing he is also correct. You don’t get proper integration without actually INTEGRATING. Separating people for different treatment is still separation.

    Just my opinion.

    Reply
    • Pedro45 says:
      August 8, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      Nope. “PC bullshit” is what bigots whine when they get called on whatever offensive thing pops into their empty heads. Go complain to Jeff Sessions, snowflake.

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      August 8, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      His BS claims are based on societal norms, not biology. Out of all the people I’ve met, men are usually the neurotic ones. Women are usually too busy to indulge in neuroticism. And I personally HATE collaborative work. I always end up doing the heavy lifting and prefer to work alone.

      “-Neuroticism (higher anxiety, lower stress tolerance).This may contribute to the higher levels of anxiety women report on Googlegeist and to the lower number of women in high stress jobs.

      -Women on average show a higher interest in people and men in things
      -We can make software engineering more people-oriented with pair programming and more collaboration. Unfortunately, there may be limits to how people-oriented certain roles and Google can be and we shouldn’t deceive ourselves or students into thinking otherwise (some of our programs to get female students into coding might be doing this).”

      Reply
    • Littlestar says:
      August 8, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      Same people that whine that any kind of affirmative action for ethnic minorities is unfair are the same people who think that 500 years of legal preferential treatment of white people somehow didn’t give them any advantages. Y’all gonna act like 50 years of “equal” rights (Native Americans didn’t have their religious rights protected until 1978 and let’s not pretend that racism disappeared with the end of the 60s) somehow corrected everything so affirmative action is the “real discrimination” but really gonna pretend those first 500 years of denying groups rights to land, education, prosperity, culture, religion, language, voting, rights to fair trial, legal representation, reproductive rights, humanity and autonomy while heaping it onto another demographic (white people) caused no disparity. Lmao!!!

      Reply
    • pinetree13 says:
      August 8, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      Did it ever occur to you Ferny that it is NOT biology but the fact that women are told THEIR WHOLE LIVES SINCE BIRTH that men are leaders? They see the faces of MEN on their money, previous MALE leader names, churches that spout on and on about wives submitting to their husbands, we thrust dolls into the hands of young girls and give the building toys to the boys, and on and on. You seem to be greatly underestimating social programming. Women are completely capable of leading as long as they ignore the insidious social programming thrown at them since birth.

      Reply
  10. Miss M says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    This employee rightfully lost his job. He used his own employer to explain his view as opposing to the Company’s viewpoint. Why did he work there? And if he disagreed so much, he could have written a memo without pointing out Google’s diversity policies or he could have contacted the diversity department to discuss his views instead of sharing his memo…
    Was he trying to copy the movie Jerry Maguire? LOL

    Reply
  11. Who says says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    According to some websites and papers he already has a job offer. Julian Assange, Wiki leaks offered Damore a job. Assange wrote on twitter:
    Censorship is for losers. @WikiLeaks is offering a job to fired Google engineer James Damore.

    Reply
  12. RandomGirl says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Rihanna gained weight, yes but those boobs are not from the weight gain. As if! Home girl got her boobs done, that’s why she was walking around in the baggy clothes. She looks hot.

    Reply
  13. CharlieBouquet says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Lol there is no way Rhi got implants. Those are home grown all the way!

    Reply
  14. adastraperaspera says:
    August 8, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Google guy complaining about women. Eh. I won’t even bother to read it. What else is new in the techbro world. Rationalizing why there is a “No Girls Allowed” sign on their door is so commonplace I can hardly believe they fired him.

    Reply
  15. stinky says:
    August 8, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    I thought the head of Google was a woman.
    I actually did.
    ?

    Reply
  16. BobaFelty says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    This story hit uncomfortably close to home. I’m in a male-dominated STEM field, pursuing an advanced degree. My awkward interactions with one of the other male students in the department began with this type of rhetoric. He kept asking me about feminism, and then explaining to me all the ways women are weaker and less suited to STEM fields. This behavior quickly escalated into comments about my female coworkers being ‘b*tches’ and him commenting on my breasts. I just reported it as sexual harassment to the department. It’s 2017 and women are still subjected to being told they’re not good enough in the workplace!

    Reply

