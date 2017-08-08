“Google employee mansplains why diversity is bad, gets fired” links

Google employee mansplains why diversity is bad for the company. His 10-page screed went viral, and then he was fired. [Gizmodo]
Jay-Z recreated Friends with black actors. [LaineyGossip]
Taylor Swift’s brother got a part on Pretty Little Liars. [Dlisted]
Adrianne Curry is engaged. Remember her? I do. [Wonderwall]
Let’s talk about Jaime Lannister’s armor. [Buzzfeed]
Gigi Hadid catwalks about Manhattan. [Moe Jackson]
I totally forgot that Laura Dern is in The Last Jedi. [JustJared]
I love the way Rihanna lives her life. [IDLY]
Craig Ferguson went on an awkward date with Sharon Stone. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Mark Wahlberg wants you to look at his muscles. [Socialite Life]
Cue the neverending diatribes of seemingly intellectual dissections of that puffed up, misguided illustration of male douchery. Not here of course, wink wink.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I totally get why Google fired him. Imagine what his code looks like if he took 10 pages to say ‘i believe in badly supported evopsych and dont understand science’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to mention, his screed will end up as “Exhibit 1″ in the next discrimination lawsuit filed against Google.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL.
Probably unnecessarily rewrites perfectly good code someone else contributed too so it “reads better”, introducing errors along the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a women, senior lead programmer in a big high tech compagnie (wont name). My team is 70% women programmers too. And we kick ass. I see no difference between men and women programmers. There is NO DIFFERENCE. We are the same. in my 20+ years of programming, I never encounter what he describes, or sees, or whatever.
People, dont listen to this guy. And dont believe we are different.
And maybe, MAYBE there is less women in tech because of guys like him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dude bros are out in full force on George Takei’s page. I read the full memo. Oh boy, what an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There ARE inherent differences between the male brain and the female brain though. That’s all he seemed to say in his gender section and he’s not wrong when he says that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what I have read, he didn’t just say there are differences between male and female brains. He said that women have more anxiety, less drive for accomplishments, and that they are less qualified to be engineers because of their biology.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Tiffany
This argument used to also justify promoting racism. That certain races are just genetically not as capable as others. The lighter you are, the more smart genes you have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women and more anxiety?
Try being part of a team that is the physically weaker team. And then try to live in today’s times as the “strong man” or “tough man” aka macho guy is making a comeback.
Men would sh** their pants if they had to live like women with all those “nice” experiences women have. Unwanted sexual attention aka ” “flirting” “. Imagine this google guy had to face a homosexual heavyweight boxing champion who expressed sexual interest in him and who wouldn’t stop “flirting” despite being told “not interested”. Then watch the google guy brownie-down his pants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Current neuroscientific theory posits that there are significantly more similarities than differences, he’s touting old and bad science.
This is fairly recent metastudy (2016) published in Neuroscience in their themed gender and cognition issue. It’s behind a paywall though,
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0959438816300083
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are far more commonalities between the female and male brain than there are differences. People are more interested in the differences, and that’s what gets reported on. Furthermore, insofar as there are differences, there is a range to those differences that is such that you can’t really say that those differences apply entirely across the range of men or women. For instance, the corpus callosum TENDS TO develop earlier in women– but there are women out there whose corpus callosum develops later, and there are men out there whose corpus collosum develops earlier, so this isn’t a difference that is absolute at all. IF you’re interested in talking about neurological and how gender plays a role, you ought to read more than the latest buzzed articles. For instance:
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2015/11/brains-men-and-women-aren-t-really-different-study-finds
https://www.amazon.com/Delusions-Gender-Society-Neurosexism-Difference/dp/0393340244/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1502215463&sr=8-1&keywords=delusions+of+gender
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/10/3-sexist-myths-about-men-s-and-women-s-brains-debunked/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There seem to be statistically significant differences in some areas between the average woman and the average man. Don’t get your panties in a twist about that! You are unique. Fight to “know thyself” and be recognized for you yourself, not grouped with Ms. Average. I think EvPsych is based on the fact that many of our psychological, social traits seem to flow from nature not nurture. Look at the identical twin studies. And genome studies can sometimes pinpoint which genes are responsible. But,hey, it’s just a theory.
But EvPsych also seems to depend on how s-l-o-w-l-y genes evolve — it’s all just a bunch of random mistakes and some stick — contribute to fitness — and some don’t. I know it took forever for evolution to result in any life at all, but I don’t know much beyond that. But EvPsych guys think we are still operating on stone age genes.
EvPsych seems to believe there was a “wish fulfullment” movement in the “soft” sciences and that anthropologists, psychologists, etc., used sloppy studies for decades so the results would reflect back to them their own values. Some classic studies are not replicable, and yet many intelligent people still believe them and still raise their children based on them.
Darwin theorized survival of the fittest, not survival of the most equal or the most just or the most benign or the happiest. It’s rather ipso facto: those most fit to reach puberty, mate, have healthy children who in turn reach puberty and mate, and so on and on, will be well-represented in the gene pool.
The EvPsych theory could be right — I am no scientist and I will read the counter-arguments provided here. If it might be true, if we are truth-seeker and keep our minds open to the fact it might be true, let’s learn from it, not clutch our pearls and deny it because it just isn’t what we want to hear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Darwin never actually said that. I believe it was a scientist named spencer. Im only pointing that oit bevause it proves how much people just assume heresay equals scientific fact. It’s not actually the “fittest” either, it’s specific traits adaptable to a specific environment.
No, science has not proven that nature wins out over nurture. A lot of things we think are biological facts are simply cultural influence. Women and men are more similar than different. And of those differences, intelligence is not one of them. When studying the iq of men vs women, they were virtually the same now that women are just as educated as men. Im glad youre open minded (sincerely, no shade), it’s always important to question the things about science “you know for sure” just because it’s common knowledge. Common knowledge can be influenced by sexism and racism.
Just to prove how ridiculous and not serious this guy was about his long essay, one of his arguments is that women spend more money. That’s a stereotype, not a fact. He never entertains the idea that all of the stuff he’s heard during his life, “women are bad at math” might not be based in fact. And he could be enlightened by reading articles upon articles about where that stereotype came from. Use Google scholar dude!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is correct — Spencer originated the term but, as I read the following from Wikipedia, Darwin did not seem to dispute its accuracy:
Darwin wrote on page 6 of The Variation of Animals and Plants under Domestication published in 1868, “This preservation, during the battle for life, of varieties which possess any advantage in structure, constitution, or instinct, I have called Natural Selection; and Mr. Herbert Spencer has well expressed the same idea by the Survival of the Fittest. The term “natural selection” is in some respects a bad one, as it seems to imply conscious choice; but this will be disregarded after a little familiarity”.
I might have goofed in my post , but I was striving to cull out words like “belief” and “proven” and “beyond dispute.” EP is theory. Many scientists believe it. Many scientists laugh at it. Heck, I think it is possible that evolution itself is still properly called a theory not a law.
I read a good part of a book (depressing!) about an anthropologist who spent many months with a stone-age tribe on the border of Brazil in the 1960′s. Sorry, can’t remember the name or the author and I can’t find it now. He was meticulous and mathematical. I.e., I sure ain’t one, but he did convince me that he was a scientist. And the title of the book was anthropologist fighting violent stone-age tribesman on one hand, and condescending established anthropologists on the other. His research ruffled feathers — for instance, he found strong tribal commitment, where others had found much less. Maybe one or two of those other anthropologists had a loyalty to Marxism and they wanted to believe that workers of the world might unite – workers from Tribe Sweden might break off from Sweden to throw in with the workers of Tribe Mexico. (So I definitely realize that scientists must always be wary that their personal beliefs don’t influence their results.)
If I find the book title, I will correct this.
But I must must give three cheers to Celebitchy. They believe in presenting all people’s arguments to provide food for thought. Google… not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the Jaime Lannister armor analysis. Yes he needs to take off the Lannister armor to survive. Literally and figuratively. Good foreshadowing!
FYI: breakdown of the Loot train fight scene
https://youtu.be/pE2wcBeyNdk
Re:GOOGLE
The company survives from either the work of foreign workers from Indian or Asia or Indian and Asian-Americans. Amongst those cohorts both the men and women recruited from University are equally talented. Because success is culturally encouraged from both genders. Totally discredits this guy’s argument.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s an expression in French: “on a tous la philosophie de sa personne”, i.e. we each have the philosophy that suits us individually. This guy defines success and aptitude based on what he thinks he’s good at, and then says women are incapable of that. First of all, success doesn’t have to be just late hours and jockeying for position (some people can get their work done by 5 and want to work on the product rather than compete against colleagues) and second of all, there are plenty of women who are willing to play by his dumb, life-sapping work rules if given the chance.
All the blather about pseudoscience, but no room to admit bias, which was demonstrated and resolved in cases such as orchestras hiring more women when they literally couldn’t see the gender of the applicant:
https://www.theguardian.com/women-in-leadership/2013/oct/14/blind-auditions-orchestras-gender-bias
or ethnic minorities being likelier to be hired when names were masked on job applications:
https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/careers/how-an-ethnic-sounding-name-may-affect-the-job-hunt/article555082/?ref=http://www.theglobeandmail.com&
His whole screed is about everyone else having to get over their discomfort with unfairness and the inefficiency that discrimination produces (see Fox News), rather than a few fellas renouncing an ounce of privilege or thinking about altering how they do things.
Also, I’ll leave this here:
http://www.catalyst.org/media/companies-more-women-board-directors-experience-higher-financial-performance-according-latest
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Precisely. While he’s entitled to his opinions, he crucifies his own assertions by opining in his own echo chamber. He’s a hypocrite through his own words which, in turn, comprehensively negates whatever new road he thinks needs paving. He’s simply on the same sad, discriminatory road that has always been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like Gigi is disappearing before our very eyes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So no diversity at google then…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
T
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 1000.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna tho… she killed me. She killed me dead. Apparently Chris Brown tried to jump back into the discussion? Monster, bye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks soooo gooooooood with that blue hair and her matchy matchy nails and all that glitter and dear lord i’m sorry but that weight is going to all the right places, also please fan me, it must be hot in here or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew you would be here to swoon over our girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so swoon worthy, you do not blame me do you? I have a cold bevvy here (hope you like ginger beer and dark rum) and a giant palm frond for fanning. And .gifs
https://giphy.com/search/crop-over-rihanna
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have time to get into it right now, but I have to say, I kinda agree with most of what he said. He wasn’t offensive or douchey, he had clearly thought things out. He wasn’t wrong about the way we perceive and attempt to deal with gender bias. There’s too much PC bullshit these days where we are expected to behave and react a certain way just because it’s supposedly right, rather than what we actually know or believe. It’s not like ALL women or ALL men fall into those gender roles automatically, but in a general sense they often tend to. He wasn’t saying women can’t or shouldn’t do certain jobs, he was saying they generally don’t because they’re wired not to, to an extent, and I sort of agree. We’ve been programmed for so long to care about how we look, and nurturing, and raising families, and so on, it makes sense that less women head for power jobs, than men. I’m not saying it’s progressive thinking, but that doesn’t mean it’s not true.
When it comes to the racial diversity thing he is also correct. You don’t get proper integration without actually INTEGRATING. Separating people for different treatment is still separation.
Just my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. “PC bullshit” is what bigots whine when they get called on whatever offensive thing pops into their empty heads. Go complain to Jeff Sessions, snowflake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His BS claims are based on societal norms, not biology. Out of all the people I’ve met, men are usually the neurotic ones. Women are usually too busy to indulge in neuroticism. And I personally HATE collaborative work. I always end up doing the heavy lifting and prefer to work alone.
“-Neuroticism (higher anxiety, lower stress tolerance).This may contribute to the higher levels of anxiety women report on Googlegeist and to the lower number of women in high stress jobs.
-Women on average show a higher interest in people and men in things
-We can make software engineering more people-oriented with pair programming and more collaboration. Unfortunately, there may be limits to how people-oriented certain roles and Google can be and we shouldn’t deceive ourselves or students into thinking otherwise (some of our programs to get female students into coding might be doing this).”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same people that whine that any kind of affirmative action for ethnic minorities is unfair are the same people who think that 500 years of legal preferential treatment of white people somehow didn’t give them any advantages. Y’all gonna act like 50 years of “equal” rights (Native Americans didn’t have their religious rights protected until 1978 and let’s not pretend that racism disappeared with the end of the 60s) somehow corrected everything so affirmative action is the “real discrimination” but really gonna pretend those first 500 years of denying groups rights to land, education, prosperity, culture, religion, language, voting, rights to fair trial, legal representation, reproductive rights, humanity and autonomy while heaping it onto another demographic (white people) caused no disparity. Lmao!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did it ever occur to you Ferny that it is NOT biology but the fact that women are told THEIR WHOLE LIVES SINCE BIRTH that men are leaders? They see the faces of MEN on their money, previous MALE leader names, churches that spout on and on about wives submitting to their husbands, we thrust dolls into the hands of young girls and give the building toys to the boys, and on and on. You seem to be greatly underestimating social programming. Women are completely capable of leading as long as they ignore the insidious social programming thrown at them since birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This employee rightfully lost his job. He used his own employer to explain his view as opposing to the Company’s viewpoint. Why did he work there? And if he disagreed so much, he could have written a memo without pointing out Google’s diversity policies or he could have contacted the diversity department to discuss his views instead of sharing his memo…
Was he trying to copy the movie Jerry Maguire? LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Precisely. California is employment at will,, so Google does not have to justify firing him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to some websites and papers he already has a job offer. Julian Assange, Wiki leaks offered Damore a job. Assange wrote on twitter:
Censorship is for losers. @WikiLeaks is offering a job to fired Google engineer James Damore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He brings us censorship? It would’ve been censorship if Google hadn’t “allowed” him to write his opinions or went through it first and redacted certain parts. Does anyone think this is censorship? Being fired for not conforming to the company’s mission/values is different than censorship but I’m open to discussion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you, Trillion! He not only conforming to the company’s mission/value, he made it “public”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah yes, Assange. Another one of Amal Alamuddin’s hideous clients before the Clooney PR makeover…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna gained weight, yes but those boobs are not from the weight gain. As if! Home girl got her boobs done, that’s why she was walking around in the baggy clothes. She looks hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol there is no way Rhi got implants. Those are home grown all the way!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will bet you that in the next two months Rihanna will be back to her previous size in no time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Google guy complaining about women. Eh. I won’t even bother to read it. What else is new in the techbro world. Rationalizing why there is a “No Girls Allowed” sign on their door is so commonplace I can hardly believe they fired him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the head of Google was a woman.
I actually did.
?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As far as I know, the CEO is an Indian American man. The VP for diversity is a woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This story hit uncomfortably close to home. I’m in a male-dominated STEM field, pursuing an advanced degree. My awkward interactions with one of the other male students in the department began with this type of rhetoric. He kept asking me about feminism, and then explaining to me all the ways women are weaker and less suited to STEM fields. This behavior quickly escalated into comments about my female coworkers being ‘b*tches’ and him commenting on my breasts. I just reported it as sexual harassment to the department. It’s 2017 and women are still subjected to being told they’re not good enough in the workplace!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow @BobaFelty. That sucks. I’m so sorry you had to interact with that douchebro. Good for you for reporting him. What an a**hole!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse