Donald Trump: There are ‘many sides’ to blame for Nazi terrorism in Virginia

I’ve lived in Virginia for most of my life. Of course I’m aware that there were always racists in my midst. I’ve seen the confederate-flag bumper stickers and the rednecks in pick-up trucks with their “white pride” banners. I’ve just always thought… those people are the minority, those people are ignorant. I’ve even had moments of optimism where I’ve thought “I bet they’re so ignorant, they don’t even realize what they’re really promoting.” I don’t think that anymore. On Friday and Saturday, white nationalists, white supremacists, neo-Nazis and whatever else you want to call them, they all met in Charlottesville, Va. They crawled out of their caves, basements, and trailer parks and they decided that they, the white men, were the most oppressed people in the world. Because “free speech.” Because “white lives matter.” Because…???
The Nazis met in Charlottesville because of the ongoing “controversy” over the Robert E. Lee statue. The Charlottesville City Council voted to remove the statue and rename Lee Park. The statue still stands because a judge ordered the city to halt the removal for six months. On Friday night, the Nazis gathered around the statue with tiki torches and Confederate flags. The protests were violent on Friday (yet the police presence was minimal), but the whole thing got a lot worse on Saturday. There was widespread violence – most of it instigated by the Nazis – as the Nazis clashed with UVA students, Black Lives Matter counter-protesters, journalists and assorted allies. Finally, the cops were around and breaking up some of the fighting, and some of the Nazis even got arrested, like Richard “Remember When He Got Punched In the Face for Being a Nazi?” Spencer. He apparently got pepper sprayed and kicked a few times.
Then on Saturday afternoon, a Nazi used his or her car to plow into a group of counter-protesters, in what was a blatant terrorist attack reminiscent of the recent terrorist attacks seen in France and Germany. At least one person died, and more than a dozen were injured. I’m not going to post the video of the car plowing into people. Trust me when I tell you it was a deliberate act. Trust me when I tell you it was a terrorist attack.
So what did our Tweeter-in-chief have to say about all of this? Did he have anything to say specifically to his “base” of white nationalists, Nazi wingnuts, racists, misogynists, nativists, jingoists and the assorted trash of America, all of whom feel emboldened by the 21st century’s first white supremacist president? Of course not.
We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!
Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad!
“Charlottesville sad!” What part of it was sad, Bigly? That you couldn’t join in on all the Nazi fun? That your base was getting pepper sprayed and kicked? After those tweets went over like a lead balloon, Bigly issued another statement, this time on camera. He read from a script, saying: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides. On many sides. It has been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It has been going on for a long, long time.”
What is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives.#Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/DB22fgnu6L
Emperor False Equivalency is all-lives-mattering a weekend where American Nazis were literally sieg-heiling and Nazi-saluting. He’s saying that sure, white supremacists were committing terrorism and treason but BLACK PEOPLE WERE YELLING TOO. Many sides! Obviously, fat-ass couldn’t even be bothered to properly identify this as terrorism, nor would he explicitly condemn the actions of his base of supporters. Of course not.
I don’t even have any words strong enough to condemn this.
I don’t have words strong enough to write what I feel about Donald Trump and His supporters.
I noticed Paul Ryan called it a “spectacle.” O Rly? Like a circus act? Maybe a nice parade? Words are powerful and Stephen Miller – there are no words for him!!! – will make sure his people can hear the dog whistle verbiage that condemns everyone and therefore no one.
The driver is a 20 year old who drove forward and then BACKED UP for good measure. His mother said she “didn’t get too involved” in his views.
If he had been black, he’d be dead, not “in custody.”
People are furious with the ACLU for making this rally possible. I’d like to hear what people think. The ACLU says it is non-partisan. When does non-partisan actually become being an accomplice to the rise of evil? Should the ACLU take a position?
It’s a thorny question, Belle, but I’ve gotta say I have finally stopped supporting the ACLU because of this sort of thing. It’s just fucking immoral not to choose a side sometimes.
A “spectacle”? WTF?? Cirque du Soleil is a spectacle. A superhero film is a spectacle. This is Nazi violence.
F-ck Lyin’ Ryan.
Exactly. The hit-and-run Nazi’s mother also very tellingly added that she thought what her son was going to was just some kind of rally in support of Trump.
At least she got THAT right.
I don’t have words strong enough for the people who churn out the talking points and the narrative that the left is fueling all this with its intolerance and disregard for free speech. Last night I felt like I was having an out of body experience I was so angry. My teenage son asked me what was wrong and when I told him and showed him images on my computer he cried, too. He’s a (white) kid and he said “white people have everything, how dare they say “white lives matter?”
The victim was white and Christian, that coward in the White House might actually have to say her name at some point.
Heather Heyer. Remember her name. Toss her murderer in a hole and forget he existed. Her name was Heather Heyer.
https://mobile.twitter.com/standsagreenoak/status/896581960059019265
The ACLU supports everyone’s civil liberties, even bigots and racists. It does not support terror and violence. That this turned into just that is not because of ACLU. If you don’t like what this turned into, blame the participants.
I support them.
As a Jew, and the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, seeing Neo-Nazis marching…gives me chills. Remembering my fathers stories… I just can’t believe this is being allowed in this country. HOW is this NOT hate speech??? How are they allowed permits to march??? HOW IS THIS STILL HAPPENING?????
The ACLU supports the rights guaranteed in the constitution. This leads to their support of the rights of people/groups that I despise, but I think, given what their organization stands for, they have to be neutral.
America’s racist foundation and 8 years of Obama backlash led to this.
There’s no “both sides”
This. Trump supporters can spin whatever bs about why they voted for him. But it was frankly Obama backlash. Seeing a black man in power scared some whites that they would lose their privelege. So they voted for the polar opposite next chance they got. I’m white, I did not realize how much white privelege I have. I thought I got jobs and things because I was charming, smart, pretty, now I realize a lot of it was because I am white. I grew up around all white people. I think there was one black family in our town. I did not have enough exposure to know how badly minorites are treated. I think this rally will wake up a lot of white people to how much racism there is.
Very well written Kaiser! We live in Charlottesville. Our farm is there. I did my graduate work at UVA. The fact those terrorists were marching The Lawn (or anywhere for that matter) is repugnant. We were at the Arlington Million celebrating a friend’s horse who was running. I spent the day texting everyone back home making sure they were safe.
I lay this at the feet of bigly. You cannot court these groups, use hateful rhetoric to stir up your base & then pretend you have clean hands. Whether he condemns them or not do not be deceived. The President is a racist. He refused to stop this type of behavior at his rallies, he refused to rent to blacks in NYC & has the alt right poster boy at his beck & call a few steps from the Oval Office
I’m heartbroken for everyone at home & around this country that this crap can happen & not be condemned by all. I have a great deal of hope that Robert Mueller will do his job. Then Bigly can deal with his alt right buddies behind bars
This is just… I feel sick.
He has been disgusting from day one, but this might just be a new low. Couldn’t even use the words Nazi, or White Supremacist-the statements were generic and useless. And the members of his party that have spoken up-what good does that do when you voted for him, you’re still covering for him, and when this all dies down you’ll go back to defending him. Empty words all around.
Oh, I think Trump will continue to out-low himself until he’s out of office — ideally, via impeachment, though I doubt enough GOP could ever muster the gumption, patriotism, and honor to put aside their back-in-power trip and vote that way in order to save our country and the world from this evil idiot.
It’s like he considers it a personal challenge. Impeachment can’t come soon enough-hopefully followed by a long jail sentence.
I think the earlier tweets, and the one from Melania, were written by staff when they realized that he was getting slammed in the media and on twitter and by just about everyone with a shred of decency for not saying something. They prepared stuff and then he approved or edited but didn’t write himself. And those messages were slammed too as not going far enough so more bad messages were created and then the ALL SIDES comment. He sent “Best Regards” to the injured, like they were getting new jobs or something.
Yeah, he’s incapable of convincingly feigning concern for the victims in a situation like this — too afraid of offending his base.
“egregious display”
There is no way in creation that man could define the word egregious.
Some very highly paid people know how to use strong words in statements that are VERY carefully not condemning any specific group. Indeed, all the nativists seem to be remarkably happy with what was said.
Ipso facto.
Ivanka just tweeted saying there should be no place in our society for racist, neo-nazis and white supremacist. Why does it feel like it was fully planned? Her dad’s core base doesn’t like her husband, and probably have some choice words to say about her religion. She has less to lose. But since she’s come out out to say it, people can justify Trump’s inept statement by saying she probably speaks for him as one of his closest advisors. While Trump has some distance from it to not fully upset his Nazi and KKK base.
Or maybe it’s not that well thought out and she maybe has some kind of conscience left. Or it wasn’t thought out because they’re all just morons.
lightpurple, that “best regards” tweet killed me. He doesn’t have even a molecule of compassion or humanity.
Lahdidahbaby, I don’t think it’s even about not offending his base. He is just incapable of concern for anyone but himself, to the point where faking it isn’t remotely possible. He’s disgusting. I’m at a loss.
Ivanka tweeted this morning because she too was getting slammed. The sabbath ended around 9 PM last night but she remained silent and people were commenting about it and were not being kind to precious Princess Nagini. Of course, she plunked her ass into a seat at the G20 summit on the sabbath and made speeches and took bribes in Saudi Arabia on the sabbath and has flown repeatedly on the sabbath but couldn’t comment on her daddy’s supporters causing three deaths until the next day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he should have identified it as white supremacist terrorism because we need to know who the terrorists are. The Obama admin shouldve identified radical Islamic terrorism too. But I didn’t see anyone complaining that he never said that. At least be consistent folks.
I wonder how Ivanka really feels about her father’s response? She is Jewish and raising her children( trump’s grandchildren)in the Jewish faith. I would be furious and scared for my family if my father did not come down harder on the parasites that were at that protest.
Like how does she handle working with people in her father’s administration who are such bigots? Just unreal
Because she is entirely motivated by greed and the hunger for power and doesn’t care about anyone other than herself?
This is a woman who claimed to be an advocate for women whilst standing by her father’s sexual predation, misogyny and bullying and underpaying her sweatshop workers, even by sweatshop standards.
#complicitybarbie
Ivanka failed to acknowledge any of those who died yesterday. She tweeted only to protect her brand. That’s all. That’s all that matters to her.
@RBC that’s a good question.
When Trump’s supporters turn on her children and her hubby (because she reads as blonde goyim) where will she stand?
This guy is providing a real service by hosting a thread id-ing these douchebags. Let their employers and classmates and acquaintances know what they stand for. Check out his thread, you might be able to provide some identification.
http://twitter.com/yesyoureracist/status/896574405232517120
That is exactly what needs to happen to these nazis. Name them and shame them. Many of the ones identified weren’t even from the state and came in specifically for this. It is easy to be anonymous and racist but when these hateful jerks have to own their bigotry, then things will change.
I hope the u of Arkansas is having a good look at the guy in the red engineering shirt. Hey, dummy, represent!
My new favorite twitter account! Trump, Bannon, Miller, and Gorka outings should be pinned at the top.
How can anyone expect this alleged president to denounce white supremacists when Alt-Right former Breitbart honcho Steve Bannon is his senior advisor? Let’s face it, the alt-right bigots got him where he is today.
Thanks to Donald Trump,those azzholes can strut around out there giving the Nazi salute without even bothering to cover their faces with white hoods anymore.
Donald Trump really has made America hate again.
He’s also got Gorka, who actually wore a Nazi medal to Trumps inauguration. Stephen Miller is another disgusting monster he’s buddies with
Jesus, we’re pretty much fucked if the majority of Republican Americans can actually continue looking the other way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Morning Joe has a picture on his twitter feed showing Stephen Miller in the Oval Office flashing the supremist hate sign. This is in our White House, in the Oval Office. #45 cannot condemn this hate group because he’s one ☝️ of them, there’s blood on his hands.
This is a guy who denied housing to African Americans in the 70s despite court orders forcing him to change. He also took out an ad against the Central Park five years later. He was always and still is a racist bigot like Bannon, Miller and Gorka otherwise they would be hired. There are also people who worked on the Apprentice who say there is a tape of him using the n word in a rage fit. (I think it’s Tom Arnold ).
Cheeto is no different from these white supremacists. He will never condemn them because he is one of them. Racists don’t really change and especially not 71 year old white men who have unchecked power and privilege.
A lot of people who worked on the Apprentist who knew of his racist ways but said nothing except hinted on things in a vague way are ashamed of covering for him. Howard Stern was another one who has tapes he would not released showing that 45 was a racist 🐷. I hope all those who knew and kept their mouth shut during the primaries and general election are happy with their decisions to stay silent.
Yes. Donald Trump has Heather Heyer’s blood on his hands. Meanwhile, he’s trying his damndest to start a war, which is how fascist dictators consolidate their power. It’s how millions of people died at the hands of the Nazis, the same monsters who marched the streets yesterday. Scary times, friends. Disrupt. Resist. We have to fight this.
I’m shocked that Trump didn’t completely condemn the Nazis and criticized the protesters said nobody ever.
Last night on CNN they showed tweets from David Duke, where Duke felt that Trump didn’t denounce the counter-protesters enough. Something along the lines of – white supremacists got him elected, they’re his base and he should be standing up for them.
They even dress like their god.
http://twitter.com/nevertrumptexan/status/896593093113335810
I found another one…
https://twitter.com/LiLightfoot/status/896495170732019712
Yep, I’ve got that one saved, also.
Share these photos everywhere, so that Donald Trump and the Republican Party know that they will NEVER be separated from the atrocities of this weekend. This will hang around their necks forever.
Good God, Trump is so ugly. How anyone looks at any one of those half-breeds and thinks “yep they’re superior” is beyond me.
And Enabler-in-Chief refuses to denounce his supporters.
http://www.politicususa.com/2017/08/12/trump-walks-reporters-asked-denounce-white-supremacists.html
But David Duke shows his gratitude.
http://twitter.com/nbcnews/status/896526288697077761
Frankly, Mueller should also be looking into how much “support” Duke and his followers gave to trump’s run for president. Just the way he spoke about trump made me raise an eyebrow. They are all disgusting
Hillary warned us. And folks yelled at her for calling them deplorable. She knew.
Economic anxiety my ass. Cultural anxiety my foot. DT won cause he fed these deplorables’ hate. But let’s blame Hillary for not visiting WI.
SMDH.
I can’t remember who it was, but a reporter called it a ‘whitelash’ the night of the election. That’s what it’s always been about, ever since Barack Obama had the audacity to win the presidency as a black man. Twice.
This.
Nazis are Trump’s base. It’s excruciating to watch this happening in our (formerly) great country.
…and Trump spent Obama’s entire 8 years publicly calling him a fake president, a non-citizen, a liar and birth-cert forger. And some actually didn’t see the racist motivation behind his relentless torment of our first black president.
Now we really DO have a president who is a liar, a cheat, and a fraud.
🙌🙌🙌🙌
Yes to all of the above. And it’s excruciating to watch unfold. I’m so embarrassed to be an American right now and worried sick about our future. Hoping the pressure from fallout from this makes Dump fire Bannon, Miller, and Gorka. Not that it will change Dump, but just hoping to see those three fired will be really satisfying.
Trump is complicit in this racist white suprematist act of terrorism. As is every Republican MOC who cries they don’t like his style/rhetoric, but vote with him. This racist stain is on the Republucan Party and no talking points or apologies after the fact will change it. Watch them all do this distance dance and watch the spin from Ivanka and Kellyanne. It’s over GOP.
I’ve wanted to punch my TV a lot since January. (Christ- JANUARY! It’s only been 6 months!) But I think this one had to be the hardest to resist. His whole demeanor – the non-chalant, ‘can’t have been bothered to even read this before’, stumbling waffle …. it just infuriates me.
Kudos to the governor for making the statement that SHOULD have come from the President.
Yes! Kudos to the VA governor. I got tears in my eyes listening to all he said—things that should have been said by the highest power in our land. Instead, we get something from Trump that not only fails to condemn white supremacy, it actually normalizes and thus encourages it.
Note to Kaiser, you’ve got a great governor.
Mcauliffe is an interesting guy – I voted for him, happily, even though I thought he would be more of a milquetoast centrist VA Dem. But I became ride-or-die for him when he made Restoring the Vote central to his administration.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia-politics/mcauliffe-restores-voting-rights-to-13000-felons/2016/08/22/2372bb72-6878-11e6-99bf-f0cf3a6449a6_story.html?utm_term=.fe1044621db9
He also told Orange to his face what real problems his state is facing, due to tweeter’s admin’s actions. Supposedly he got VERY close to Orange’s face to tell him, during a governors’ meeting not too long ago.
I disconnected my TV aerial months ago. But I’m sure I’ll still find out if anything significant happens.
I know this guy is an ignorant pig, but he gets worse everyday. Did he not see the torches, Nazi flags, shields, bats, or hear the chants that the rest of us noticed? Seeing bottles of pee and rocks being thrown while people attacked and ran people over with a car was heartbreaking.
Trump can tweet the names of the people of his team he’s pissed off at and humiliate them nonstop, but can’t admit what happened in Virginia was white supremacy. These crazy people voted for him, and he’s such a wimp that he doesn’t want to upset them
If he were watching Fox News, no, he probably didn’t see any of that.
People / entities trump has been nasty to include : Mexicans, Muslims, POC, the media, especially CNN, NYT, WashPo, Rosie O’Donnell, a beauty queen, war heroes, parents of war heroes, women who have alleged he assaulted them, Mitch McConnell, Jeff Sessions, Chris Christie, TV presenters who have allegedly had face lifts, the Pope, members of NATO, the Australian PM, and…..that’ll do to go on with. People / entities Trump never criticises include: Putin, white supremacists / Nazis, Fox News. Vile.
Horrible horrible man.
Whatever misfortune comes his way he will have earned a thousand times over.
We have to stop with saying “alt right.” Nazi saluters are Nazis. Use no other term, not even white supremacists.
Yes! ‘Alt right’ is just normalised language for Nazi.
They were also marching and shouting “Heil Trump” while giving the Nazi salute. Yeah, they’re Nazis.
Oh really ? I don’t take issue with any negative term to describe these people but is that really accurate? I’m not saying it’s over the top or too much, i just never thought of any one as nazis except the ones in Germany ww2. Like these people might love nazis but they aren’t actually part of any association with that name.
They were using flags with swastikas so using nazi fits well. Plus words have power and this one needs to be used again.
If they ain’t Nazis, they’re doing a dang good imitation.
nazism didn’t end with WWII. if you carry a swastika flag – you’re a nazi or at the very least neo-nazi.
ITA.
(The current racist far right in Europe is also not exactly Nazi, but fascist could be a better term)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The new tactic was to come up with the term “alt-right” since even extreme conservatives (usually) bristle at the word nazi. But they are nazis, never doubt that. They share beliefs, tactics, and goals. I could call cancer “unusual cell growth”, but it is still cancer.
A Nazi is a Nazi is a Nazi. What’s in a name?
http://twitter.com/goldengateblond/status/896409564668583941
Pretty sure Aryan Nations would have no problem with being labeled Nazis. If you fly the swastika, chant “blood and soil,” and agree with Hitler, you’re a Nazi.
They even proudly display it on their bodies. Many people took issue with the word victim.
http://twitter.com/cvillenews_desk/status/896392318126886912
They definitely were shouting “hail Trump” and giving him the Nazi salute. They are too ignorant to know it is “heil ” and pronounced that way!
@Mia 4s
I am aware of the long history of neo-nazi organizations. I come from a country were fascist terror cells operated fairly openly well into the 80s. However, I think neo-nazi organizations are but a subset of the racist far right. The racist European far right is broader group, not completely born out of neo-nazis cells. I think it’s helpful to identify them for what they are (racist, fascist, violent) and not just use the name of an old enemy.
Double post
They may not be members of the former National Socialist party of Third Reich Germany but the word has passed into common usage and they support the racial ideologies of the Nazis and believe in violent action to rid the world of hated groups. They believe they are the master race and they fetishize Nazi memorabilia, use the Nazis salute, and utter Nazis slogans.
They are Nazis. They want to be Nazis. Call them neo Nazs if it makes you more comfortable but neo or oldo, they are Nazis.
The best term to describe them is domestic terrorists.
Most of us on this site have been sounding the alarm that 45 is a racist, bigot, lying conman long before the election. All those people who voted for this kkk lover knew what they were doing and who they were voting for. I hope they all know they have blood on their hands. I remember reading years ago that 45′s father was arrested at a kkk rally. The fruit does not fall far from the tree. #45 has Steven Miller has been photographed flashing the hate sign in the Oval Office. Steve Brannon is a white Supremacist working in the White House next to the president and the New Gorgi is another White supremist all working in the people’s house. No one can tell me. #45 is not a white supremacist and agrees with DD. Notice he’s haven’t called out DD for calling on him to “look in the mirror and remember it’s them who voted for him to take America back”, because he promised them that’s what he would do. This is a sad day in America when we have so many Alt right and white supremacist next to the most powerful office in the country. I’ll wait for @why to break all this down because he always get say what I’m trying to say so succinctly. I’m just so very disappointed 😔 today in so many millions of people who voted for this$&$@@$@ in office, sad day.
I saw the pictures and videos of this sh*t-show March and it scared the hell out of me. I was scrolling through IG and saw the picture of a young black man with blood on his face from being beaten up by these assholes. I was numb and then I saw a picture of the car running into the crowd and I cried. I wanted to throw up because this is horrific. I’m thankfully not in Virginia or the US for that matter, but seeing so much hate on the faces of these people makes me scared. The people who went out to counter protest are incredibly brave.
The damage Trump is doing to our country is hard to fathom. Every day he sinks to new lows. But yesterday was sickening. It was appalling to watch it unfold. I’m white and yesterday my husband’s cousin married a person of color in a mixed faith ceremony. We live in the Midwest and half our family is split politically. Everyone at the wedding had an amazing time and got along beautifully. Some of the groom’s guests were recent immigrants and I admired their bravery for coming because if I were them I would have so gone to Canada or Australia instead. I hope some of the brainwashed in my extended family learned a lesson this weekend. This is heartbreaking.
Are empty platitudes better than his obvious indifference? It angers me more when I hear “Love not hate” or any variation of Love folks that obviously want to kill non-whites. Members of that Nazi march have the ears of local Republican Congressional representatives. Those folks weren’t skin heads. They were organized middle class whites. He’s dancing with the one’s that brought him.
Yes. If I could add one thing it’s that they are skinheads, but skinheads who were told to grow out their hair and shop at Old Navy. That way they can attract even more of the boy next door. Hitler youth looked so wholesome.
They’re planning to invade Boston next week.
http://twitter.com/brianefallon/status/896442539892408320
Just as the students are returning. Total chaos. I’ll be out of town on Saturday but they will be met with harsh resistance.
ETA: MA laws prohibit many of the guns that were being displayed in Charlottesville. Can’t own them here. What is allowed cannot be carried loaded on the Common and can’t be displayed on the Common and you must have a MA gun license to have a gun in MA. MA had no reciprocity with any other state for gun licences and will not recognize a license from another state.
Like most of the tweets said, these monsters will NOT be welcomed and supported in Boston. Going to the capital of the bluest blue state to pull this shit isn’t the smartest thing to do.If I had a way to get there, I’d be back to my favorite place in the world, my true hometown, to watch these monsters kicked out of Boston
“Going to the capital of the bluest blue state…”
They do this on purpose. They go to places where they know they will be met with resistance, because this is what they want. They’re trying to start race riots.
They also need a permit to march on the Common. Given what happened yesterday, they might lose any permits they had. Also, the city puts restrictions on what you can do in a large crowd here. No backpacks were allowed at the Women’s March and several of the other marches this year. I see backpacks in those pictures of Charlottesville – along with the confederate flags and swastikas and the guns.
I am fuming about all that has happened over this weekend. This woman lost her life and many others were harmed because they chose to stand up and this piece of trash so called President gets up there and dances around??? I am having a total GOT moment and you can imagine where we go from there. Orin Hatch had to tweet what is right. ORIN HATCH!!! I can’t believe what we are being subjected to. The murderer has the eyes of every Republican I’ve ever had the misfortune of enduring.
Well guys, he’s sent out another dog whistle to his supporters with this one. I live in the North East, and people on the other side of the country would probably consider where I am to be pretty liberal. The local news facebook pages have stories covering the violence and riots and then the victims of the car plowing into the crowd. The comments are not condemning the Neo Nazis or White Supremacist groups. Here IS what the majority of comments, that people are writing on facebook under their REAL NAMES, say:
BLM and Antifa are hate groups, they need to be condemned too!
BLM is like the KKK, they are just as hateful
Antifa caused this. Why isn’t the MSM blaming them???
This all started because the extreme left tried to erase history in removing a statue of an American hero.
The group marching had permits to be there!!! Anitfa didn’t have permits and started the riot!
These Antifa protesters were bused in by the liberal leftist terrorist to cause violence!
Don’t block traffic and you won’t get run over!
This was all funded by George Soros to cause chaos.
The only hate and terrorist group in this country is the left!
And so on. And I mean this was the MAJORITY of the comments on many, many (to quote Cheetolini) pages, not just one. It is 2017 and people are excusing this behavior.
It could be that many are horrified like you, but not showing up and not speaking out. The right wing is ever-more activated and they are well organized online. And it’s a myth that there’s little racism in blue states.
There’s just as much fascism, racism and hate filled people in “blue states” as there is everywhere else in the U.S. This hatred isn’t confined to only one section of the country. It’s been lying low waiting for the moment to explode and take center stage again. And Donald Trump is their leader.
I hate him.
I hope DT dies alone in a many sided prison cell. 4 walls are too good for this hate monger.
Look in the mirror, Dumpy. You have emboldened the rise of these white supremacy groups and racist attacks against minorities, immigrants. They are your base.
You and Bannon are despicable and deplorable. You show your true colors every day .
I’m trying to be optimistic and think that this is the extinction burst that comes before the Neo Nazi’s flame out. I don’t think they’ll ever fully go away but once Trump is out, and that’s going to happen at some point, they’ll stfu and crawl back to their mom’s basements. Yesterday I had to keep reminding myself that they are NOT the majority in this country. Most folks do not share these views. It’s obviously alarming that so many do but I need to hold onto that because, as a mixed woman living in the Midwest, it helps keep me sane.
Everyday we’re reminded why Trump is so dangerous. He absolutely has no conscience. He’s all about himself and he’ll happily accept anyone who is willing to feed his bottomless pit of an ego. That’s exactly why he’s surrounded by people who are stunningly incompetent, misfit, unhinged, hateful, fringe dwellers. Their number one skill is sucking up in order to stay close enough to him to push their own lunatic agendas.
Trump is garbage. Everyone around him knows it. But to the likes of Bannon, Miller and Gorka, he’s useful garbage. These are dangerous times. The inmates are running the asylum.
I’m enraged because yesterday’s mayhem resulting in people’s deaths is a direct by-product of Trump’s foolery. And by the way he’s war-mongering among countries that are overwhelmingly occupied by people of color, it seems he’s looking to reduce POC’s overall numbers via war. Next he’s gonna say Nigeria has been looking at him funny. They are POC and well…they have all that oil.
This is a very very serious mess. Everything we warned people would potentially happen in a Trump adminstration is coming to pass. I grieve daily.
And why does that fool ALWAYS have to bring Barack Obama into this or something relating to his former Presidency? It’s like he’s obsessed with him! Barack is not the current POTUS, YOU are! This happened in YOUR watch and those weak-sauce tweets tele-prompter speech are not helping.
Based on what we’ve seen from Trump, those words of his could have hidden messages. “I’m gonna say this phrase but what I really mean is that I’m with you and I support your white kkkk rally. Good job boys!”
I trust NOTHING from Trimps camp, nothing. Whenever I see him, I see Hitler. And when Zara him or his team speak, I picture them with not so invisible white dunce-hats and lighted torches.
He also had to mention that unemployment was lower than its been in years and how record setting great the stock market is right now. That wasn’t necessary to talk about yesterday, and he shouldn’t have said anything about it. He’s heartless and full of himself
I don’t understand what he meant by “Not Trump. Not Obama.” Why did he throw in this phrase to include President Obama? God, this monster is unbelievably obsessed with President Obama.
donnie is a walking billboard for hatred and refuses to cut lose his base of racists. Nose job Nazi David Duke knows donnie supports them and flatly said so.
Vote, vote vote in the 2018 elections to remove Donnie’s hate-filled base in Congress, including Paul Ryan.
I think he meant that racism predated either one, i.e. not either one’s fault. Which is true, and a good thing to say, but coming from him was too little too late. ALL of it was too little too late. We know who he is.
@Anna Held Thank you for your comment.
After letting this comment sink in, drump’s mentioning President Obama sounds like a dog whistle to his base. And it’s obvious to me that drump clings to his racist base for validation, because nothing–not right or justice or calling this latest racist rally and murder the horror it is–is more important to drump than adoration from a group of people who fully supported him.
White Supremacy is part of America’s DNA. The US was built on racism and bigotry and you never really admitted it. Not after the Civil War, not after the Jim Crow.
The US needs to do what Germany did after the WWII. Admit their guilt and make it impossible for people like Sessions and like minded to have political positions where they can spread their ideology.
At some point in the recent past I remember there was some public discussion of reparations due to the descendant of the enslaved and oppressed… totally derailed now, obviously, but I always thought the US as a whole might have benefited if that discussion had become a national conversation.
So the American president is a coward and a Nazi sympathizer? I really wish I was more surprised.
Oh and to my fellow Canadians, we have these losers in our midst too. Be vigilant. Call them out and give them no room. Not an inch.
Read the quotes from the 20 year old murderer’s mother. She had recently moved him to his own apartment. SHE had recently moved him into his own apartment. I imagine she paid for his Internet for a long time too without “knowing his views”. Are you making the same assumptions I am? Hey as***le, Blacks and Jews are not the reason you’re a gigantic loser.
One of the videos show a woman making a snarky remark about the counter protestors seconds before the car strikes people. Her name is Faith Goldy. She is a Canadian and works for the Rebel, owned by Ezra Levant. Andrew Scheer, new leader of the CPC had a Rebel member work on his campaign. So the link to white supremacist garbage is close to the CPC. Canadians need to be aware of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joe Biden had a great reply to Twitler’s “many sides” tweet:
https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/896496130497929220
and J.K.Rowling:
https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/896406206901833729
Duplicate comment
If there was any doubt left that an underlying racism got Trump over the top, along with Russian help in this election, this should dispel that doubt. Trump is trying to put these despicable folks back into the mainstream with his aggravatingly pathetic and inadequate grating words that sting like vinegar on an open wound.
And Hillary still had 3,000,000 more votes than 45 with all that was stacked against her. # 45 will not denounce the white supremacist because they are the only ones supporting him. His approval is always in the 30%, he’s 😱 to lose his base. IMO, anyone saying they still support lier and conman in chief is a white supremacist.
Omg wtf is happening down there, America?
In Toronto I’m starting to feel like I should move to an place with an extra bedroom in case people need to flee your country.
Americans, if you’ve ever thought “what would I have done to maintain humanity when the Nazis started taking over Germany?” THIS IS IT, guys. What you are doing today is what you’d have done on Kristalnacht. Or when Stalin began his Purges. Or when civil rights protesters were getting sprayed down with bone-crushing fire hoses in the 60s.
This is a time like that. It HAS gotten to that point. Please do what you can.
Toronto isn’t free from Nazis either. Check out what has been going on with Your Ward News. Nazi material was being mailed by Canada Post to people as part of the junk mail delivery. It is grotesque and people are trying to stop it.
YEah, I’m well aware, but don’t minimize what’s happening in the south right now by saying “well you get a bit of this everywhere, you know…”
Identify and shame them. They confuse free speech with hate speech. They believe there are no consequences for them, even when they plow a car into innocent, FREE SPEECHING, people.
The King of Lies and Fake News isn’t going to condemn the WS because his WH is filled with WS: Bannon, Sessions, Stephen Miller, Gorka, and Chris Kobach(the guy in charge of Voter Suppression Commission). This is where the press fails us because anytime anyone brings up the fact that there are WS in the WH, people like Van Jones, Paris D, Wolf B, and other reporters lose their minds and act like this isn’t happening. When Wolf B tried to use the “you can’t say that there are WS in the WH because there is no proof” , the guest broke it down for him, saying Bannon=BB=AR=WS. Wolf then shut up and went to break. Another reporter did the same thing, and the guest broke it down (Bannon=BB=AR=WS) and then read some of the things written by BB. The fault lies with the press and the GOP, for they refuse to acknowledge that there are WS in the WH even though it’s right in their faces. It’s not enough to condemn WS when Bannon, Sessions, Miller, Gorka, and Koback are still walking around the WH. It was nice to see many GOP members saying what The King of Lies and Fake News wouldn’t, but now it’s time to put their words into actions. The GOP have a habit of saying one thing and then doing another.
I don’t believe for one moment that Melania wrote that tweet, she doesn’t even write her own speeches and was caught hijacking Michelle Obama’s speech. The press needs to be thanking whoever is running her account.
There were so many things wrong with what happened yesterday and the night before. Instead of focusing on Charlottesville, The King of Lies and Fake News made it all about himself(he isn’t to blame for the hatred, look at all the “great” things he has done in this country), refusing to cancel the Veterans press release because for him it was another opportunity to brag about himself, refusing to condemn WS, and blaming the counter-protesters. He didn’t even bother to talk about what happened the night before when masses of men walked through the streets caring tiki torches.
What was also disturbing were those Trump supporters who went on tv yesterday and tried to defend the driver. One woman claimed that we shouldn’t jump to conclusions because the driver could have been drunk or just lost control of the car. If you watched the videos, he purposely rammed his car into that crowd.
Something else happened yesterday that isn’t getting much attention. Immediately after the terrorist attack, Russian bots loaded up the timeline with posts accusing a 16 yo anti-Trump boy as the driver. It was quick and swift, with AR websites writing articles about him. It got so bad that he was getting death threats. He and his sister did respond, and it was very disturbing watching the bots attempt to change the narrative by falsely accusing an innocent boy.
The King of Lies and Fake News is 100% responsible for what happened yesterday and the night before because his entire campaign was built on hatred and division. He continues with the hate and division with the Muslim ban, refugee ban, Trangender ban, Affirmative Action lawsuits, ICE raids, the wall, and civil rights deregulations.
And let’s not leave out the women supporting this hatred:
It Wasn’t Just White Men Who Participated In The ‘Unite The Right’ Rally
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/it-wasnt-just-white-men-who-participated-in-the-unite-the-right-rally_us_598f55b4e4b09071f69a0381
#53%of whitewomenvotedfortrump
@why: 😊 thank you. You always break it down.
I also forgot to add.
The WH removed WS from the Terror Watch Program/Counter-Extremism Program. This was covered by the press when it happened, but since then it has been buried and forgotten. This would have been a great thing for the press to cover yesterday.
The King of Lies and Fake News is always claiming that this country is in danger because of Muslims, refugees, and immigrants. A report that was recently released, stated that the most dangerous group are WS.
The press is claiming that The King of Lies and Fake News went off script when he said “many sides, many sides”. He didn’t. Remember that Stephen Miller is his speech writer. The press is also failing us here too. How can The King of Lies and Fake News condemn WS when his main speech writer(Stephen Miller) is a WS? Whenever the King of Lies and Fake News reads from teleprompter, the press calls him presidential and in that moment that validate Stephen Miller’s hatred. It’s disturbing how the press acts like The King of Lies and Fake News is writing these speeches, his two main speech writers are Stephen Miller and Jared.
Let’s just call it like it is. They are domestic terrorists….not alt-right, Nazis, white supremacists. DOMESTIC TERRORISTS. They are descendants of those who have terrorized and victimized native people, African Americans, Jews, Asian Americans and anyone else who didn’t look or think like them. This has been going on in the U.S. since the founding of this country and will continue until it is fully acknowledged and dealt with. The U.S. can’t keep burying its head in the sand and pretend it doesn’t exist and act like “if we don’t talk about it” or “stop bringing it up” it will magically disappear.
Those FOOLS had best check themselves, cause if they honestly believe they’re “taking their country back” (a country which doesn’t belong to them to begin with), then they’re in for a rude awakening. And the GOP can ride or die with them If they want. But the days of Jim Crow are over and ain’t never coming back.
As that last picture that Kaiser posted shows: Yes, the nazi militia was there with their weapons. Imagine what would have happened (and how he police would have reacted) if black or brown people had displayed weapons.
Kudos to the counter-protestors who refused to let the hate-fest go unanswered.
Off all the things I thought I might witness in my lifetime, the open armed welcome of the return of Nazism by so many in this country was not one of them. The number of people defending this rally, defending the asshole who drove onto those people and then backed up and did it again, the number of people still trying to blame it on Obama and Hilary. It’s sickening. And frankly, disgusting hypocritical. The ridiculous notion of “If it wasn’t for us, you’d all be speaking German now!” is something Americans have been bleating out as a point of pride since the war ended and yet they’re joyfully embracing the very thing we supposedly fought and died to prevent.
That 45 refused to come out and condemn by name who was really to blame and had to try and qualify it by saying there was violence on all sides did not surprise me at all. I expected it. But the reason I can’t get excited that so many in the GOP condemning him for his response is the same reason I can’t get excited that McConnell was having his ass handed to him last week – each of these evil people has lost control of the monsters they created. The GOP thought they’d have an easily manipulated puppet to use to get their bidding done and 45 thought he’d have an easily manipulated group of puppets to blindly support whatever he said and did. And they DID get their wish on a certain level. But now the puppets have gotten free and turned into uncontrollable monsters and we’re all going to suffer.
We need to organize. We cannot stand by and watch this. Where do we look to in times like this as its obvious Donald Trump is part of the problem? We need someone to organize peaceful protests against what happened in VA like THE Womens March. Can we go to those organizers and ask them
To plan a march against racism?!
I wish Barack Obama would speak and tell us what to do
I just posted a comment about this, didn’t see yours first. There are lots of counter-protests happening today, and the Women’s March organizers are indeed behind some of them. Search for a “Solidarity with Charlottesville” rally or march near you.
Fellow livid commenters! Here’s something you can do:
Look up a solidarity event near you. Go.
There are counter-protests happening simultaneously all over the country today (I’m going to the march in Denver), and it’s so important to outnumber these bigots en masse. If you’re white, it’s especially important to show your neighbors of color that you’re willing to stand up for them.
A rally where hundreds of people marching (remember white Christian people are the majority in our country and hold legislative power as well) think they are better than others because they’re Christian & white, marching to take the rights of millions away because of the color of their skin. No surprise counter protesters were there, you know, trying prevent another “New Order” decree.
Watching FOX NEWS right now, and the minion working for them actually said that the driver who drove his car into the crowd, drove the car into the white nationalist protesters, when EVERY other news organization has said he drove into the counter protesters.
To anyone who lives in West Virginia, and wants to fight this monster and his agenda, you need to contact Joe Manchin asap, and urge him to stay in the Senate. As of Friday, the word was he was thinking about joining Trump’s cabinet (possibly to be announced tomorrow). This would leave an open Democratic seat in the Senate, a seat it would be up to the newly Republican Trump acolyte Governor of West Virginia to fill.
Here is his contact info:
https://www.manchin.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/office-locations
My friend who graduated from UVA now works in Charlottesville at UVA Hospital. I was really worried and texted her yesterday but turns out she was out of town for the weekend and doesn’t live near the downtown. She is also black which so I was hoping she wasn’t near anywhere this was happening. I don’t think there are enough words to condemn all of this. At what point are the non-alt right people who voted for Trump going to wake up and say “I was so wrong”?
Yesterday was the first time that I can honestly say that I couldn’t hold it in anymore and my feelings about the status of this country just came flooding out of me. I’ve gone from angry, to cynical, to angry and cynical, and scared…. it is too much. I cannot believe that this is where we’re at and the worst part is that it feels like it’s just so hopeless. On the brink of nuclear war. Nazis and wanna be confederates marching in the streets openly because they feel so emboldened. I can’t even begin to find the words to articulate my feelings, but I have to say that I’m grateful for places like this where people feel the same way.
I shouldn’t be surprised, but his comment about “many sides” knocks the wind right out of me. He has to be impeached.
