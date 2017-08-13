Donald Trump: There are ‘many sides’ to blame for Nazi terrorism in Virginia

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve lived in Virginia for most of my life. Of course I’m aware that there were always racists in my midst. I’ve seen the confederate-flag bumper stickers and the rednecks in pick-up trucks with their “white pride” banners. I’ve just always thought… those people are the minority, those people are ignorant. I’ve even had moments of optimism where I’ve thought “I bet they’re so ignorant, they don’t even realize what they’re really promoting.” I don’t think that anymore. On Friday and Saturday, white nationalists, white supremacists, neo-Nazis and whatever else you want to call them, they all met in Charlottesville, Va. They crawled out of their caves, basements, and trailer parks and they decided that they, the white men, were the most oppressed people in the world. Because “free speech.” Because “white lives matter.” Because…???

The Nazis met in Charlottesville because of the ongoing “controversy” over the Robert E. Lee statue. The Charlottesville City Council voted to remove the statue and rename Lee Park. The statue still stands because a judge ordered the city to halt the removal for six months. On Friday night, the Nazis gathered around the statue with tiki torches and Confederate flags. The protests were violent on Friday (yet the police presence was minimal), but the whole thing got a lot worse on Saturday. There was widespread violence – most of it instigated by the Nazis – as the Nazis clashed with UVA students, Black Lives Matter counter-protesters, journalists and assorted allies. Finally, the cops were around and breaking up some of the fighting, and some of the Nazis even got arrested, like Richard “Remember When He Got Punched In the Face for Being a Nazi?” Spencer. He apparently got pepper sprayed and kicked a few times.

In case anyone needs a new phone background, here's Richard Spencer being arrested 🙃#DefendCville pic.twitter.com/wId8bN7QnX — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) August 12, 2017

Then on Saturday afternoon, a Nazi used his or her car to plow into a group of counter-protesters, in what was a blatant terrorist attack reminiscent of the recent terrorist attacks seen in France and Germany. At least one person died, and more than a dozen were injured. I’m not going to post the video of the car plowing into people. Trust me when I tell you it was a deliberate act. Trust me when I tell you it was a terrorist attack.

So what did our Tweeter-in-chief have to say about all of this? Did he have anything to say specifically to his “base” of white nationalists, Nazi wingnuts, racists, misogynists, nativists, jingoists and the assorted trash of America, all of whom feel emboldened by the 21st century’s first white supremacist president? Of course not.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

“Charlottesville sad!” What part of it was sad, Bigly? That you couldn’t join in on all the Nazi fun? That your base was getting pepper sprayed and kicked? After those tweets went over like a lead balloon, Bigly issued another statement, this time on camera. He read from a script, saying: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides. On many sides. It has been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It has been going on for a long, long time.”

What is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives.#Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/DB22fgnu6L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Emperor False Equivalency is all-lives-mattering a weekend where American Nazis were literally sieg-heiling and Nazi-saluting. He’s saying that sure, white supremacists were committing terrorism and treason but BLACK PEOPLE WERE YELLING TOO. Many sides! Obviously, fat-ass couldn’t even be bothered to properly identify this as terrorism, nor would he explicitly condemn the actions of his base of supporters. Of course not.

