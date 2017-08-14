Indian diplomat: ‘We regard Ivanka Trump the way we do half-wit Saudi princes’

President Trump and daughter Ivanka attend Small Business Event

It’s interesting to remember that despite the fact that Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism to marry Jared Kushner, she’s still 100% complicit in every one of her father’s white supremacy. I don’t know why Ivanka, Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller think they’re somehow exempt from the white-supremacist, anti-semitic dog whistles going around the country and the West Wing, but they’re not. So daddy’s perfect princess finally tweeted out a message on Sunday, after approximately 40 hours of Nazi terrorism in Virginia:

I mean, should she get a cookie for doing absolutely the minimum in this situation, which was properly identifying these a–holes as Nazis and white supremacists? No, she does not deserve any cookies. Complicity does not get you a cookie.

Meanwhile, did you know that daddy’s precious princess will be “leading” a delegation to India this fall? Ivanka is going to India to support women’s entrepreneurship or whatever. This is how one unnamed Indian diplomat reacted to the news:

Ivanka Trump has reportedly been likened to a “half-wit” Saudi prince by an Indian diplomat after it was announced she would lead the US at a summit in southern India. Donald Trump on Thursday announced that his daughter, who works for him as an official unpaid adviser, would head the country’s delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in November.

An unnamed Indian diplomat told Bobby Ghosh, the editor-in-chief of the Hindustan Times: “We regard Ivanka Trump the way we do half-wit Saudi princes. It’s in our national interest to flatter them.” He later added: “Yes, it is a shame that the US should be compared to a kingdom. But that is America’s shame, not Modi’s, or India’s.”

The US Department of State says the three-day event encouraged collaboration between American entrepreneurs and investors with international counterparts “to form lasting relationships”. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who invited Ms Trump to India in June, said he was looking forward to her leading the delegation.

[From The Independent]

This is our world now. And that unnamed Indian diplomat has it dead-right: Ivanka Trump is America’s half-wit princess. She’s given nonessential busy-work and sent out to shake hands and be the complicit face of her father’s half-assed “empire/kingdom.” There are so many layers to comparing Ivanka to a “half-wit Saudi prince” too, since that’s truly how Trump sees himself as POTUS, that he’s the king of America, that women shouldn’t have any rights, that he can do whatever he wants, etc.

111 Responses to “Indian diplomat: ‘We regard Ivanka Trump the way we do half-wit Saudi princes’”

  1. lightpurple says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina has not been confirmed to any position that would authorize her to represent the US by the Senate; she is not an elected official; she is not the First Lady. She has absolutely no authority to speak on behalf of any US citizen who is not named Ivanka Trump or on the behalf of the US. Send out those emails, phone calls and letters . This halfwit does not represent us and not one cent of our tax dollars should be spent on sending her on this trip.

    Reply
  2. Jenny says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Ha! Good one India! You seem to have gotten it about right.

    Reply
  3. Jerusha says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:52 am

    This was my tweeted response to Plastic Princess:
    “Your words are meaningless. The WH is full of Nazis, racists& White Supremacists courtesy of your worthless, ignorant father. Condemn him.”
    It was a much politer response than the one I usually give to the Racist-in-Chief.

    Reply
  4. Dtab says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Half-Wit is a compliment for her…IMO

    Reply
  5. Izzy says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:53 am

    This headline is the perfect thing to wake up to on this Monday morning.

    Reply
  6. Megan says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Hahahahahahaha What a dead on description. Ivanka desperately wants to be taken seriously and that is never, ever going to happen.

    Reply
  7. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:56 am

    All I see when I look at her pics is Eric Trump with a wig.

    About her role – LP’s comment above is spot on.

    About her reaction to this most recent tragedy – she is Jewish, married to a Jewish, and her children are Jewish. But she DOESN’T GET WHAT’S UP with neo-nazis, all of them SCUM, and WS – because she probably *is* one.

    Reply
  8. Reef says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:56 am

    This is our new normal now. Seriously, though, where is Melania? Is she with her boo? Is she alive?

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:57 am

    So spot on. So many people dragged Ivanka for her stupid tweet. Complicit is right and we are not here for it

    Reply
  10. Karen says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:01 am

    How exactly does she expect people to come together as one? Is she suggesting we should we bond and accept the Nazis? Because ironically the Nazis do want a “one” America, one race/ one religion. America is built on the ideal of many cultures and religions working together, but that does not mean assimilating into one voice.

    I feel bad for every country who is sent this unworthy “statesman”.

    Reply
  11. Bellagio DuPont says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Presidents vastly under-qualified, light-weight, complicit daddy’s girl is leading a delegation of presumably US diplomats to India…….what kind of banana republic, blatant nepotism is this? I mean, the sh*t that’s going down in this administration is just incredible.

    Having said that, sorry to say, sexist India might benefit from seeing a woman lead at something……well…….apart from ex-president Pratibha Patil, that is. ;-)

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      August 14, 2017 at 8:24 am

      And Indira Gandhi. And the USA has had how many female Presidents?

      Reply
    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      August 14, 2017 at 9:07 am

      “Having said that, sorry to say, sexist India might benefit from seeing a woman lead at something”.
      No, Nagini will not make a difference. She was born into privilege. She never had to struggle and she’s always been protected by monster Drumpf. She had everything handed to her on a silver plate. She is not a good example. And did she ever show any kind of solidarity with women in the US when needed? Is she even human? She only cares about herself and her brand. She’ll go to India and hustle for herself.

      Reply
    • Tan says:
      August 14, 2017 at 9:13 am

      Giving Ivanka prestige will coax some much needed help out of USA, merely a diplomatic step. Much like how she was received in Germany.

      “Sexist ” India doesn’t need white savior thank you.

      We have more female ministers in Cabinet than you have in yours

      Reply
      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        August 14, 2017 at 11:14 am

        @ Tan

        Sorry, I would have enjoyed this put down so much more if it had come from maybe a woman? Or a man from a country that doesn’t have such a harsh track record against women? In fact, it would have been perfect from an Indian woman.

        It’s just not sitting right with me coming from him specifically, that’s all. No offense meant.

  12. Rice says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Speaking of half-wits, I saw an outrageous tweet about how Melania Trump is the only FLOTUS to condemn racism and hate. These people are desperate to rewrite history.

    Reply
  13. Crumpet says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Nice sexism Indian ‘diplomat’.

    Reply
  14. Electric Tuba says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Nightmare be gone!

    Reply
  15. Who ARE these people? says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Hey Ivanka there is totally a space for all that hatred and intolerance and it was opened by your dad.

    Get real, and spell Nazi right … it gets a capital N, you half-wit. Putting it in lower case –I see what you did there — doesn’t “soften” it.

    Reply
  16. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:30 am

    That diplomat must’ve honed his shade skills for a long time. This is short, sweet, to the point. Every time you read it, there’s another layer of shade. And I love how dignified it sounds. “This is America’s shame …” Yes, yes it is. But it’s our collective problem.

    Reply
  17. cindyp says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:36 am

    How dare Eva Braun 2.0 lecture us on what we must do. Her phony moral superiority is revolting.

    Reply
  18. Gutterflower says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:49 am

    She has a giraffe neck

    Reply
  19. Tan says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Really! The diplomat openly said that? I mean we all know that but India needs USA right now for the escalating conflict with China over Sikkim North East.

    I doubt something so unadulterated would be leaked to the media right now.

    I highly doubt the source of the news.

    Reply
  20. mk! says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Gee, if only democrats could have offered single payer healthcare on their platform for 2016 elections, they could have won the presidency and we wouldn’t be dealing with these issues. WOW! Imagine the idea of taking care of what’s hurting your constituents so that they continue voting for you!

    Reply
  21. Lizzie says:
    August 14, 2017 at 9:17 am

    i wish i had half the self confidence of a person with zero experience doing anything other than saying “yes daddy” to waltz into a diplomatic meeting in a country i’ve never been to and state i will be leading the delegation….smh

    Reply
  22. teacakes says:
    August 14, 2017 at 9:45 am

    That diplomat didn’t lie – the IFS (Indian Foreign Service) are no fools.

    And as for the pearl-clutchers up there squealing about the ‘sexism’ of this remark – clearly, you didn’t read the quote right in the header.

    Reply
  23. nicegirl says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I would say my regard for Princess Nagini may even be LESS than my regard for a half-wit Prince.

    I don’t have any hate toward Prince William.

    Reply
  24. notasugarhere says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:18 am

    After the trip to China netted her brands certain copyright protections, what will the trip to India net her bottom line? This whole whole presidency is just a way for Trump et. al. to make billions, from housing the Secret Service in Trump properties to his eldest daughter’s “fashion” business.

    Reply
    • Tan says:
      August 14, 2017 at 11:26 am

      India has a open market unlike China
      So unless she wants subsidized land for her stores , I don’t see how it will benefit her

      Oh since she is virtually boycotted in HW ans NY social scene
      Maybe she will hobnob with BW stars

      They jump at the joy of hobnobbing with any Z list celeb anyway

      Reply
  25. Green Is Good says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I can’t wait for Princess and Precious Jared to be on the receiving end of a FBI dawn raid.

    Reply
  26. Pandy says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Somebody must need to source out a new shoe factory on the public dime!!!

    Reply
  27. why? says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I’m surprised that she didn’t respond to what happened in Charlottesville by posting photos of her kids.

    Will Justin Trudeau be at this woman’s summit in India because as we have already seen, Ivanka loves to be where ever Trudeau is present?

    This is so wrong, why is she being allowed to profit from her father being the president?

    Reply
  28. Indiana Joanna says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Hahaha. I loved the Indian diplomat’s statement because it’s so true. It was also funny that PM Modi said he would welcome her, but I sensed a little amusement in his statement. They know she’s there to grift for her company using India as her backdrop.

    Reply
  29. Betsy says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Hear, Nazi Barbie, hear it all. No one buys your stupid corrupt lies.

    Also, I know she converted and all, but I can’t shake the belief that she is probably a huge anti-Semite. People have done stranger things.

    Reply
  30. lucy2 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 11:40 am

    TBH in all this craziness, I forgot her husband and family is Jewish. How must they feel watching her &*@#)$ father wink and nod and provoke this kind of hatred? Or do they not care so long as the money and connection keep flowing?

    The half-wit thing is hilarious, though I see that describing her brothers more than her. I don’t think she’s completely stupid, just soulless and greedy.

    Reply

