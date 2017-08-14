Indian diplomat: ‘We regard Ivanka Trump the way we do half-wit Saudi princes’

It’s interesting to remember that despite the fact that Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism to marry Jared Kushner, she’s still 100% complicit in every one of her father’s white supremacy. I don’t know why Ivanka, Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller think they’re somehow exempt from the white-supremacist, anti-semitic dog whistles going around the country and the West Wing, but they’re not. So daddy’s perfect princess finally tweeted out a message on Sunday, after approximately 40 hours of Nazi terrorism in Virginia:
1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis.
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017
2:2 We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017
I mean, should she get a cookie for doing absolutely the minimum in this situation, which was properly identifying these a–holes as Nazis and white supremacists? No, she does not deserve any cookies. Complicity does not get you a cookie.
Meanwhile, did you know that daddy’s precious princess will be “leading” a delegation to India this fall? Ivanka is going to India to support women’s entrepreneurship or whatever. This is how one unnamed Indian diplomat reacted to the news:
Ivanka Trump has reportedly been likened to a “half-wit” Saudi prince by an Indian diplomat after it was announced she would lead the US at a summit in southern India. Donald Trump on Thursday announced that his daughter, who works for him as an official unpaid adviser, would head the country’s delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in November.
An unnamed Indian diplomat told Bobby Ghosh, the editor-in-chief of the Hindustan Times: “We regard Ivanka Trump the way we do half-wit Saudi princes. It’s in our national interest to flatter them.” He later added: “Yes, it is a shame that the US should be compared to a kingdom. But that is America’s shame, not Modi’s, or India’s.”
The US Department of State says the three-day event encouraged collaboration between American entrepreneurs and investors with international counterparts “to form lasting relationships”. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who invited Ms Trump to India in June, said he was looking forward to her leading the delegation.
This is our world now. And that unnamed Indian diplomat has it dead-right: Ivanka Trump is America’s half-wit princess. She’s given nonessential busy-work and sent out to shake hands and be the complicit face of her father’s half-assed “empire/kingdom.” There are so many layers to comparing Ivanka to a “half-wit Saudi prince” too, since that’s truly how Trump sees himself as POTUS, that he’s the king of America, that women shouldn’t have any rights, that he can do whatever he wants, etc.
Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina has not been confirmed to any position that would authorize her to represent the US by the Senate; she is not an elected official; she is not the First Lady. She has absolutely no authority to speak on behalf of any US citizen who is not named Ivanka Trump or on the behalf of the US. Send out those emails, phone calls and letters . This halfwit does not represent us and not one cent of our tax dollars should be spent on sending her on this trip.
Question: does anyone really believe that she’s not being compensated in some way?
It’s not about the salary but using the position for connections (for her /the family’s own gain.) and having access to info in the White House
So I’d say I believe it but it’s not necessarily reassuring
We pay for her phone and her staff and her computer and I don’t believe for a second that she is not conducting her own business or Trump family business with those resources. We also pay for all her travel expenses. Family members must pay to fly on Air Force One but by labeling her “staff,” Trump makes sure WE pay for her to fly on what are really nice vacations. And she is promoting herself and her brand at all times. She claims to be an “advocate” but advocacy is a lot more than photo ops and she features herself in all the photo ops, not the people for whom she is supposedly advocating. It is all just resume-building for the snake whose resume was a bit short until now.
@Rice
Ivanka doesn’t need to be paid a red cent to do that job, are you kidding me? The access to world leaders, the opportunity to develop an international network of the most powerful people and organizations on earth in such an intimate way…..lol….I would pay a big fat wager (bribe even) for that job, never mind getting paid. $$$$$😛😛😛🤑🤑🤑
No: https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/world/2017/04/18/ivanka-trump-got-approval-for-trademarks-china-day-she-dined-with-chinese-president/B1r58zBQGZvsNjGuIqqTjI/story.html
Amen!
I really hope she is aware of what that diplomat said about and think of her. And why is she doing the First Lady’s job. Let this have been a Democrat first lady who sits on her ass and do nothing. We would never hear the end of it.
@V4Real – Melania will say she can’t go because Barron is starting a new school this year and she has to be home with him. Any excuse to get out of her obligations.
Melania’s coming up to Toronto to represent the US athletes at the Invictus Games in September. Hoo boy.
I literally do not comprehend what is her political function and/or experience/education ? We complain about nepotism in fashion industry yet she goes on diplomatic excursions without an ounce of shame or ever being asked what the F are you doing in politics?!
Her political function is to accept bribes and promote the Trump brand. No, she is not there to moderate daddy, she agrees with everything he says and does; always has and always will. She experience and education are that she is daddy’s favorite spawn. She has no diplomatic experience or training and probably is unaware that State Department employees must pass a test, which she probably would flunk. Her education experience is a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton Business School. Her supporters argue that she is “highly educated” and that she has a MBA. She does not have a MBA and by the standards of those who work for the State Department, she is not highly educated as most have masters degrees of some sort. Her work experience consists of working for less than a year at a real estate corporation, not staying past the probationary period or long enough for an annual evaluation, before going to work for daddy because she just couldn’t afford to pass up such an opportunity.
@ LightPurple:
We’ve finally spotted a yawning flaw in the american democratic system…..be elected president (through any means necessary) and then brazenly load your team with members of your family who can then openly commit a myriad of crimes knowing that they will get presidential pardons after sucking the system dry.
Why haven’t others been savvy enough to take advantage of this before?
@Bellagio, because it has been illegal for a president to hire family member since the mid-60s?
@Bellagio because most people have managed to adhere to some kind of code of ethics and haven’t been raised to have the kind of hubris that allows them to act like they are royalty instead of public servants?
Ha! Good one India! You seem to have gotten it about right.
‘Half-wit’ is sorely lacking in my vocabulary. No more!
Family saying: Two half-wits make a dimwit.
*snort* – and added!
This was my tweeted response to Plastic Princess:
“Your words are meaningless. The WH is full of Nazis, racists& White Supremacists courtesy of your worthless, ignorant father. Condemn him.”
It was a much politer response than the one I usually give to the Racist-in-Chief.
Well aren’t you admirable!
Wow, you are all over this thread defending the Trump family.
For the most part, yeah. Compared to any trump, I’m a saint.
Actually, yes. To have your name/identity become known to a fascistic White House with police powers is a brave, admirable act. She’s speaking her mind as an American and as a taxpayer. Jerusha – I admire you!
@minx – I was just about to say the same thing.
I can’t decide if it’s Nagini talking or some troll.
” Compared to any trump, I’m a saint. ” Amen Jerusha, amen.
Half-Wit is a compliment for her…IMO
Yes. Isn’t that an exaggeration by about 1/4? Great! Our quarter-wit princess.
Ivanka is a gold plated Yahoo.
This headline is the perfect thing to wake up to on this Monday morning.
Couldn’t agree more and with a hot cuppa, I feel almost hopeful for the future of this country. Not.
Hahahahahahaha What a dead on description. Ivanka desperately wants to be taken seriously and that is never, ever going to happen.
All I see when I look at her pics is Eric Trump with a wig.
About her role – LP’s comment above is spot on.
About her reaction to this most recent tragedy – she is Jewish, married to a Jewish, and her children are Jewish. But she DOESN’T GET WHAT’S UP with neo-nazis, all of them SCUM, and WS – because she probably *is* one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But of course. Too long and two meaningless tweets. There is a yuge difference between talk and walking the talk.
I get perverse pleasure out of seeing her starting to age badly. All of the plastic surgery she had is gradually giving her a strange alien look and she will try to compensate with more tweaks. My niece is Princess’ age and she looks much more youthful and normal.
Doesnt sound perverse – sounds more like someone incredibly jealous.
Laughable…you think I’m jealous of Ivanka Trump? I can’t stomach her or her family.
Laughable – disregard for someone does not equate to jealousy. That is a naive and simple response. Petty, yes, but @Minx already acknowledges that. We can all be a bit petty to someone we don’t respect and admire, and who stands for trite, misogynist, transparent, opportunistic, condescending principles. It does not mean @minx is jealous. It means she lacks respect for Ivanka, who has earned many peoples’ disrespect over and over.
There is 100% pervert pleasure and 0% hint of jealousy in that comment.
“Jealous” is the main word in the script given to Trump supporters to defend Princess Nagini. They identify themselves by hurling it whenever any of her many character flaws are discussed.
@laughable, do tell us why anyone would be jealous of the morally bankrupt Ivanka? A woman who has never managed to hold a job except for what daddy gives her? A woman so lacking in self-esteem that she has surgically altered her entire face and added parts to her body to distort it to cartoonish-proportions? A woman who may soon be facing charges of treason? Do tell us why we should be jealous of that?
Hey lightpurple, don’t forget to mention that hot and hunky husband. So jelly!
Speaking as a Proud South Asian myself, some of the best insults in any language come from Hindi and Bengali, lmao! I am loving that Ivanka has been called a half wit and compared to the dumb, debauched Saudi princes, LOL! Let’s see whether Dumpy Trumpy will now threaten to rain down “fire and fury” on India for this insult!
Sure, why not? India’s already a nuclear power so he doesn’t have to wait 2-3 years for N Korea to catch up.
Disco dancer: I should have guessed from your username
Let me guess: Mithun fan?
This is our new normal now. Seriously, though, where is Melania? Is she with her boo? Is she alive?
Melania, or more likely her “staff” issued the first insufficient tweet about the Charlottesville situation on Saturday.
She is coming to Toronto next month to represent the US delegation in the Invictus Games. I hope she will be politely ignored.
In an alternate universe we would’vehad Michelle Obama.
Actually, in an alternate universe, you would have had Bill Clinton.
Yeah. I wondered if the old draft-dodging moniker would be problematic for him at the Invictus games. Guess we’ll never know.
Lightpurple you are so right. The First Laddy.
@graymatters – gee, if only Bill Clinton had been getting an education during Vietnam.
Ugh, really? Craptacular.
Why isn’t Melania who is FLOTUS not leading this delegation? Like what actually is she doing since she got to Washington? Every other First Lady in the past was seen a lot more. It is like she really is hiding out in the White House unless forced to leave.
Rather surprised Ivanka is not coming to Toronto next month for the Invictus Games to get a chance to be close to Prime Minister Trudeau
Melania actually went back to NYC after the G20 summit.
Well she didn’t want to be FLOTUS and she doesn’t seem to have the intellectual or emotional abilities to have a public FLOTUS role. She’s FLOTUS *only* by the name. No wonder she is hiding. And she doesn’t have any influence over Drumpf, unlike the daughter-wife to *some* extent.
Too bad, I would give her some credit because I don’t think she is that stupid. IMO she is much better than that evil Nagini the Corrupt.
So spot on. So many people dragged Ivanka for her stupid tweet. Complicit is right and we are not here for it
How exactly does she expect people to come together as one? Is she suggesting we should we bond and accept the Nazis? Because ironically the Nazis do want a “one” America, one race/ one religion. America is built on the ideal of many cultures and religions working together, but that does not mean assimilating into one voice.
I feel bad for every country who is sent this unworthy “statesman”.
Presidents vastly under-qualified, light-weight, complicit daddy’s girl is leading a delegation of presumably US diplomats to India…….what kind of banana republic, blatant nepotism is this? I mean, the sh*t that’s going down in this administration is just incredible.
Having said that, sorry to say, sexist India might benefit from seeing a woman lead at something……well…….apart from ex-president Pratibha Patil, that is.
And Indira Gandhi. And the USA has had how many female Presidents?
“Having said that, sorry to say, sexist India might benefit from seeing a woman lead at something”.
No, Nagini will not make a difference. She was born into privilege. She never had to struggle and she’s always been protected by monster Drumpf. She had everything handed to her on a silver plate. She is not a good example. And did she ever show any kind of solidarity with women in the US when needed? Is she even human? She only cares about herself and her brand. She’ll go to India and hustle for herself.
Giving Ivanka prestige will coax some much needed help out of USA, merely a diplomatic step. Much like how she was received in Germany.
“Sexist ” India doesn’t need white savior thank you.
We have more female ministers in Cabinet than you have in yours
@ Tan
Sorry, I would have enjoyed this put down so much more if it had come from maybe a woman? Or a man from a country that doesn’t have such a harsh track record against women? In fact, it would have been perfect from an Indian woman.
It’s just not sitting right with me coming from him specifically, that’s all. No offense meant.
Speaking of half-wits, I saw an outrageous tweet about how Melania Trump is the only FLOTUS to condemn racism and hate. These people are desperate to rewrite history.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember the ladies!
Oh good Lord. It is truly amazing to watch people twist themselves into knots trying to justify this madness.
Nice sexism Indian ‘diplomat’.
Sexism?! Where?
Sexism, my ass. Spot on description of the worthless grifter. I’m sure if Uday or Qusay were leading the delegation his comment would have been the same.
Errrr @ Jerusha
I hate to say, but India has a terrifying history of sexism…….the rate of rape alone is record shattering and the violence and oppression that women suffer especially in rural areas is unspeakable.
So yeah….aside from that though, he is 100% correct
One of several questionable comments I’ve seen this morning from the British biscuit here. There of course is no sexism in the statement. Guard your sanity and ignore haha Of course the trollies will be out today testing everyone
Errrr @Bellagio. Point out in my statement where I defended India’s treatment of women. I said the unnamned diplomat was accurate in his description of Plastic Princess Grifter Extraordinaire. Which you just happened to agree with, so I don’t know why you responded the way you did.
@ Jerusha
I think we just have a difference of opinion here……I would bet that if it’d been a man rather than Ivanka, he’d have restrained himself and perhaps passed no comment at all or at least something less derogatory. There’s a boldness these kind of men exhibit when dealing with women that they don’t exhibit as readily when dealing with their peers.
Just my opinion of course. 😊
@Bellagio. I hear you. I think the past year has set us all on edge and sometimes leads to people on the same side spatting with each other. Peace.✌🏻
He equated her with a prince. If there was any sort of bigotry expressed, it was towards Saudis.
She was compared to half-wit Saudi PRINCES, not princesses. When nepotispawn are viewed equally unfavourably, regardless of gender, then that is equality!
And since when is “slapping Daddy’s name on Aquazzura knock-offs” considered being an “entrepreneur”?
Not to mention ‘anonymous.’
Cowards on top of hypocrites.
And your real name is …?
@Laughable, go on and March toward the Lee statue with a pitchfork with your MAGA hat on! Since you seem to be smarter than everyone here and smart people go marching for white privilege with pitchfork and torches.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m referring to the unnamed Indian diplomat nitwit.
Rip apart a woman’s looks all the while proclaiming to support women.
Hypocrites the lot of you.
And screw you @disco.
You blanket insult anyone who disagrees with your preciousness.
I do not stand for anything those white supremisists do or believe.
They are as despicable as those of you here who trash the office of the president.
And I’m referring to your anonymous jab all while you use an anonymous alias. Hypocrite.
The office of the president was trashed on 1/20/17 by the Trash who now occupies it.
And call other women nitwits and say screw you to them while defending the indefensible. You’re laughable, for sure.
@laughable, the only one trashing the Office of the President is its current occupant Donald Trump and the First Amendment gives us the right to trash him for his disrespect for the Constitution of the United States and his many corrupt and illegal acts and his racism and sexism and stupidity. We’re despicable? Honey, in my view, anyone who supports Trump at this point is a traitor. Bless your heart and have a nice day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get real, and spell Nazi right … it gets a capital N, you half-wit. Putting it in lower case –I see what you did there — doesn’t “soften” it.
That diplomat must’ve honed his shade skills for a long time. This is short, sweet, to the point. Every time you read it, there’s another layer of shade. And I love how dignified it sounds. “This is America’s shame …” Yes, yes it is. But it’s our collective problem.
How dare Eva Braun 2.0 lecture us on what we must do. Her phony moral superiority is revolting.
She has a giraffe neck
Hey, I like giraffes.
Really! The diplomat openly said that? I mean we all know that but India needs USA right now for the escalating conflict with China over Sikkim North East.
I doubt something so unadulterated would be leaked to the media right now.
I highly doubt the source of the news.
I think most of the world is laughing at the USA right now and that has loosened tongues.
Too loosen it so openly? I have hard time believing it from an Indian diplomat thats all. Because Trump warmly supported India ans no one is that stupid.
India unlike say Germany needs USA.
And we have enough Ivankas of our own too.
You may be right, but I welcome any foreign official who recognizes the utter ridiculousness of this administration, wherever they may be based. Everything trump and his family and minions have done has debased the office of the presidency and made the USA a laughingstock, not to mention a pariah.
I think it is suspect too.
Gee, if only democrats could have offered single payer healthcare on their platform for 2016 elections, they could have won the presidency and we wouldn’t be dealing with these issues. WOW! Imagine the idea of taking care of what’s hurting your constituents so that they continue voting for you!
You are being sarcastic, right? Because most of the people who voted Republican will suffer under their policies.
i wish i had half the self confidence of a person with zero experience doing anything other than saying “yes daddy” to waltz into a diplomatic meeting in a country i’ve never been to and state i will be leading the delegation….smh
That diplomat didn’t lie – the IFS (Indian Foreign Service) are no fools.
And as for the pearl-clutchers up there squealing about the ‘sexism’ of this remark – clearly, you didn’t read the quote right in the header.
I would say my regard for Princess Nagini may even be LESS than my regard for a half-wit Prince.
I don’t have any hate toward Prince William.
After the trip to China netted her brands certain copyright protections, what will the trip to India net her bottom line? This whole whole presidency is just a way for Trump et. al. to make billions, from housing the Secret Service in Trump properties to his eldest daughter’s “fashion” business.
India has a open market unlike China
So unless she wants subsidized land for her stores , I don’t see how it will benefit her
Oh since she is virtually boycotted in HW ans NY social scene
Maybe she will hobnob with BW stars
They jump at the joy of hobnobbing with any Z list celeb anyway
I can’t wait for Princess and Precious Jared to be on the receiving end of a FBI dawn raid.
THIS.
I think Jared for sure, though he looks like the type to rat out everyone around him too. Which I’d also be fine with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will Justin Trudeau be at this woman’s summit in India because as we have already seen, Ivanka loves to be where ever Trudeau is present?
This is so wrong, why is she being allowed to profit from her father being the president?
Hahaha. I loved the Indian diplomat’s statement because it’s so true. It was also funny that PM Modi said he would welcome her, but I sensed a little amusement in his statement. They know she’s there to grift for her company using India as her backdrop.
Hear, Nazi Barbie, hear it all. No one buys your stupid corrupt lies.
Also, I know she converted and all, but I can’t shake the belief that she is probably a huge anti-Semite. People have done stranger things.
It could be that her conversion was as superficially undertaken as everything else she’s done.
TBH in all this craziness, I forgot her husband and family is Jewish. How must they feel watching her &*@#)$ father wink and nod and provoke this kind of hatred? Or do they not care so long as the money and connection keep flowing?
The half-wit thing is hilarious, though I see that describing her brothers more than her. I don’t think she’s completely stupid, just soulless and greedy.
