Indian diplomat: ‘We regard Ivanka Trump the way we do half-wit Saudi princes’

It’s interesting to remember that despite the fact that Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism to marry Jared Kushner, she’s still 100% complicit in every one of her father’s white supremacy. I don’t know why Ivanka, Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller think they’re somehow exempt from the white-supremacist, anti-semitic dog whistles going around the country and the West Wing, but they’re not. So daddy’s perfect princess finally tweeted out a message on Sunday, after approximately 40 hours of Nazi terrorism in Virginia:

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

2:2 We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

I mean, should she get a cookie for doing absolutely the minimum in this situation, which was properly identifying these a–holes as Nazis and white supremacists? No, she does not deserve any cookies. Complicity does not get you a cookie.

Meanwhile, did you know that daddy’s precious princess will be “leading” a delegation to India this fall? Ivanka is going to India to support women’s entrepreneurship or whatever. This is how one unnamed Indian diplomat reacted to the news:

Ivanka Trump has reportedly been likened to a “half-wit” Saudi prince by an Indian diplomat after it was announced she would lead the US at a summit in southern India. Donald Trump on Thursday announced that his daughter, who works for him as an official unpaid adviser, would head the country’s delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in November. An unnamed Indian diplomat told Bobby Ghosh, the editor-in-chief of the Hindustan Times: “We regard Ivanka Trump the way we do half-wit Saudi princes. It’s in our national interest to flatter them.” He later added: “Yes, it is a shame that the US should be compared to a kingdom. But that is America’s shame, not Modi’s, or India’s.” The US Department of State says the three-day event encouraged collaboration between American entrepreneurs and investors with international counterparts “to form lasting relationships”. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who invited Ms Trump to India in June, said he was looking forward to her leading the delegation.

[From The Independent]

This is our world now. And that unnamed Indian diplomat has it dead-right: Ivanka Trump is America’s half-wit princess. She’s given nonessential busy-work and sent out to shake hands and be the complicit face of her father’s half-assed “empire/kingdom.” There are so many layers to comparing Ivanka to a “half-wit Saudi prince” too, since that’s truly how Trump sees himself as POTUS, that he’s the king of America, that women shouldn’t have any rights, that he can do whatever he wants, etc.

