Taylor Swift wins court case, jury finds that David Mueller assaulted Taylor

On Friday, Taylor Swift got some good news. The Denver judge threw out part of the original lawsuit involving Taylor and DJ David Mueller. Basically, the judge said that Mueller’s lawyer had not proven that Taylor knowingly set out to destroy Mueller or ruin his career, so Taylor could not be personally sued. Mueller’s case against Andrea Swift, Taylor’s mom, is still up in the air, because Andrea Swift DID try to get Mueller fired… for good reason, because Andrea believed Taylor when Tay told her mom that Mueller sexually assaulted her. The exact moment that Taylor was (allegedly) being sexually assaulted was caught on camera. This is the photo:
Taylor Swift — The 'Sexual Assault' Photo I Wanted to Keep Secret (PHOTO) https://t.co/qT5FRZLo4T
— TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2016
This photo has been used as evidence on both sides. Andrea cited the photo as evidence of Taylor’s assault because of what she saw as Taylor’s discomfort, and Taylor’s body language as she angled her body away from Mueller. Mueller’s lawyer claimed that the photo proves that Mueller didn’t reach under her skirt, because the front of the skirt would have been moving (a claim that makes no sense). As it turns out, Mueller’s lawyer also made a very special douchebag argument in his closing statement about this photo too:
A lawyer for the former Denver radio DJ in the Taylor Swift grope trial pointed to a key photograph Monday in an attempt to persuade jurors that his client was innocent of fondling the “Bad Blood” songstress.
“Look at Ms. Swift’s face and ask yourself, ‘Is that the face of a person who just had a strange man grab her butt?’” attorney Gabe McFarland asked in his closing argument in a Denver federal courthouse, CNN reported. “That’s the face of someone who is taking a nice photograph.”
McFarland was referring to a picture snapped during a meet-and-greet in 2013, when his shock jock client David Mueller allegedly grabbed Swift’s bare behind as the two and another person smile and pose. Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, touched her daughter’s right leg as Swift cried and wiped her face as he showed the picture. Her lawyer also rubbed her back.
“Not a single witness who was there gave any indication that they saw Mr. Mueller bend over or lean down to get low enough to get under Ms. Swift’s skirt,” McFarland added. Mueller sued Swift, her mother Andrea and the singer’s radio liaison Frank Bell, accusing them of getting him fired over the groping allegations. Swift – who cried during portions of closing arguments — countersued for assault and battery.
On Friday, a judge threw out the portion of Mueller’s lawsuit against Swift, saying there was insufficient evidence to prove she got him fired. Jurors will weigh whether Bell and Andrea Swift intentionally caused Mueller to be canned from his $150,000-a-year radio gig and whether Mueller assaulted or battered the “1984” crooner.
We’ve talked about the myth of the perfect victim, and how it often feels like the victims of assault and violence are the only ones questioned about their motives, their clothes, their alcohol consumption, their smiles. A woman is sexually assaulted and there is photo evidence of the assault. The photo of the assault is used against the woman because she wasn’t acting enough like a victim, the lawyer says. A perfect victim would have immediately known how to act while being assaulted, ergo Taylor Swift is not a victim of anything because she was smiling uncomfortably. That’s Mueller’s defense: if I assaulted her, how come Taylor didn’t do anything? Except she did do something: she went to her bodyguard, assistant and mother and told them what happened. Which is how we got here.
After the lawyers wrapped up their closing statements, the jury deliberated for four hours and came back with their verdict: Mueller “did assault and batter” Taylor and “Andrea Swift and Frank Bell were found not liable of tortious interference with contract.” Taylor was awarded $1, which is all she asked for, and Mueller will likely crawl back under a rock, I hope. This was her statement:
“I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration. My attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.”
“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”
Some have questioned how some of Taylor’s harshest critics can defend her about anything, and I think the answer is pretty simple: Taylor was right, she was brave to handle this situation in this way, and she likely has helped victims of assault come forward and let their voices be heard. I’ll yell about Taylor’s love life forever, but some days, I’m really proud of her. This is one of those days.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Cue Law and Order music…
I thought her statement was great even acknowledging her privilege to defend herself and win. Also glad she will be donating to a victims defense fund.
These are the days where I know Taylor can be a better person. Sadly I wish there was more of “this” Taylor than the image obsessed one.
I agree! Can you imagine a less fortunate woman trying to defend herself in a case like this? Those slimey lawyers really tried to argue that she didn’t look uncomfortable enough?!
That was an excellent statement, and an excellent point about privilege and the ability to pursue justice – which should be an option for everyone but in reality is not.
She’s everything I dislike about celebrity, personal branding, and the corporate-dominated world we find ourselves in, but she has done God’s work here. Kudos to her.
(And I don’t even believe in God!)
She grates on my last nerve, but I saw this headline in the news yesterday and let out a loud “YES!” Nothing but applause for her handling of this situation that no one should have to deal with.
This side of her is the role model. The business strategy and no nonsense and standing up for yourself.
Not what she puts forward as her brand.
She did awesome here. Every single time there is a win like this, it changes things a little bit.
“This side of her is the role model. The business strategy and no nonsense and standing up for yourself.” Yes, this, maybe she will put this forward as a ‘brand’, it would be great if she did but will that appeal to her conservative right wing fan base? She’s in a difficult position really, she won’t want to alienate her core supporters but would make up a lot of ground elsewhere if she pursued this.
While I will never be Taylor Swifts #1 fan, I really admire what she has done here, and for going though with this. Good for her, she killed it on the stand and stuck by her guns.
+1 credit where it’s due, she did really well.
Good.
I legit wanted to scream when I heard that lawyer’s statement. I’m so glad his team lost. What a grade A ass hole. I want someone to clobber him in the head, take a picture of it and then ask if he looks like he’s getting beaten.
As for Taylor, this win was huge. Her whole fan base is a bunch of young girls who are going to encounter situations like this and I know that her speaking up AND winning will show them that it’s okay to stand up for yourself even when our society tells you no.
I’m also glad that she acknowledged her privilege in this situation and how not all women have the same opportunity. I knew she was going to donate money whether she won or lost. Taylor’s PR persona is laughable but she’s always been a charitable person so her donating money was going to be a no brainer.
I co-sign to everything you wrote (but I will take the clobbering part as a metaphor, as far as Im concerned) !
This is a really positive result. I really admire her – I can’t imagine how scary it must be to be cross-examined (even without the publicity that she knew this case would cause) – to be on the stand and answer hostile questions as she did is truly the mark of a brave young woman. She’s also clearly very fortunate in her legal team – but during cross examination she’s there in the spotlight. This must have been a grim experience and I’m glad it’s turned out this way.
Here’s how it works folks;
Am I a fan of Taylor Swift? No. Do I like her? No.
Do I believe her when she says she was assaulted and am I proud of her actions and do I admire how she handled this? YES YES YES.
None of the above is a contradiction.
Yep.
I agree with you, I don’t like her, I’m not a fan but as I posted above, credit where it’s due is not contradictory.
Holla, Sister!
Yeah I dont understand the people who now want to forget everything about her.
Both things have nothing to with each other.
Im glad about this trial but I will also not forget her pure white woman being wronged by a black man crap. Or being silent on Trump. After cashing in on feminism big time.
Its also sad it needed something like this for her to aknowledge other women for once.
We can support her in this and see this as important without turning her into a hero.
The court’s sketch artist leaves a lot to be desired, IMO.
yes this…the terrible artwork is all that all i can see when i click on these articles…maybe it’s this bad on purpose??
Can you just use any argument you want, as long as it doesn’t alienate the jury? like creepy stereotypes are cool as long as people believe you, so you focus on picking the right jury members?
I just don’t understand how this type of language can still be used. Same with the stuff in the Gomeshi case. Can’t this be fixed somehow?
The similarities are there with Gomeshi, but he was so much more powerful than this guy, and in this case, Swift had more leverage on the power scale – bless her for using it so wisely. And what you said about creepy stereotypes and winning over a jury.
His hand is in her ass in this photo!!
What a mega douche to assume and argue that the photo exonerates this trash ex- dj. Enjoy your well earned unemployment and legal fees pig.
Yeah, the level of entitlement on that guy is…. interesting, to say the least.
Yeah, to me that photo is crystal clear. Her skirt is even bunched up on one side. His hand was definitely underneath her skirt.
Thank you for this article. I guess the question for me Is how so many who consider themselves feminist can NOT be with her on this? She is routinely attacked for her silence, but the silence of many of those same critics is deafening in this instance. I completely agree that you don’t have to be a fan or agree with everything she does to support her in this instance, AND if you chose not to support her in an assault case, what values are you really supporting? What she did was brave. Many celebrities in her position would not have put themselves through that, would have settled. Indeed, that is clearly what the DJ hoped for when he sued her.
This is how you shake it off.
He is on Good Morning America, and says he might appeal.
Disgusting pig.
I read Taylor only wanted that $1 as she had no interest in bankrupting the asshole. He’d be blind stupid to look that gift horse in the mouth–lawyers do not come cheap. But I guess this latest idiocy just fits in with everything else we know about him. Opportunistic scum.
Yes! I’m not a fan of Taylor by any means, but it’s fantastic for people, especially young girls and boys, to see that sexual assault is unacceptable and should be met with consequences.
This is something good that came out, now millions of teenagers all over the world just got a very positive message on fighting sexual assault.
Taylor Swift was great here, full stop. No need to go into how much you dislike her otherwise. You don’t need disclaimers to acknowledge that you admire her actions.
Good. Taylor deserved to win. The DJ was arrogant and privileged enough to think he could grope a woman, blatantly lie about groping a woman, and then try to make money off of the same woman. Now everyone knows what type of person he is. He brought this on himself.
I don’t know about about the perfect victim, but I do know about the perfect resolution. This is it.
This trial went on for 4 years ?!?
