Leo DiCaprio apparently has a new girlfriend, she’s 23 years old & brunette

Here are some photos of Leo DiCaprio in July, hanging out with his buds in New York. I just never got around to posting these, even though I chuckled when I originally saw these pics. Leo literally tied a plastic bag to his pants, and he was walking around jauntily, like a peacock. Like, we should all carry ourselves like Leo, I think. Anyway, Leo has been single for several months now, ever since he split with Nina Agdal in May. Now Page Six reports that Leo maybe-probably has a new girlfriend. Yes, she’s a model. Yes, she’s under the age of 25. But shock of shocks… she’s a brunette!!!
Leonardo DiCaprio, who normally has a thing for blond models under 25, has been spending more time with 23-year-old brunette model Lorena Rae. On Monday, the “Great Gatsby” actor was seen with Rae and a male pal having lunch at Hillstone on Park Avenue, where, a spy tells us, “they seem like an item,” and, “They walked out together, he pulled down his hat over his eyes.”
A witness also spotted them at MoMA PS1 on Monday, from which she posted photos on Instagram. Rae was also seen Citi Biking with DiCaprio and his crew last week, but sources say the pair has known one another for a while. Rae was also pictured hanging out with DiCaprio and his entourage in Monaco at the end of May. Rae also appeared in July aboard a yacht in photos with DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and pals in St-Tropez.
A rep for DiCaprio insisted, “They’re not dating.”
It should be pointed out that every blond model Leo’s been with in the past few years has been referred to as “a friend.” Until she’s not.
The DiCaprio Girlfriend Experience is pretty crazy and there are a lot of rules. I think one of those rules is that for the first months of the relationship, Leo is going to flat-out deny that you exist, and he’ll probably be seeing other women at the same time. Then he makes you his official girlfriend and then the biking photo-ops happen, and you might get to hang out with the Wolf Pack in some kind of official plus-one situation. And then he dumps you around your 25th birthday. So… I hope Lorena Rae enjoys the next year and a half. It’s probably going to be pretty gross.
Here are some Instagrams from Lorena’s page. She’s beautiful. I’m surprised that he hasn’t gone for a blonde, but then again… Lorena is giving me “young Gisele” vibes.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Pacific Coast News.
I honestly think he’s extremely closeted.
I honestly think he's extremely closeted.
That photo could definitely be submitted as evidence supporting your theory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Word.
Word.
Agreed. Just look at that dainty wrist flowing in the wind….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kinda think he’s just not very sexual at all? Not asexual maybe, but just not especially interested either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have met him and he had actually had a ONS sex with my room mate. From what I heard he didn’t seem to be in the closet at all.
(She was a fake blond by the way).
He wasn’t particulary goood from what I understood but this was a long time ago, just after he did Romeo and Juliet. He probably is much more skilled now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree! Extremely closeted is spot on.
And the second pic of the girl she reminds me of the Asian woman who is trying to more herself into a doll. And I can’t unsee it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo.
Deeply deeply closeted. Ala Jeremy Renner. But minus the anger management, a-hole, and alcohol issues.
I’ve gotten to the point where an announcement that Leo has a new model model, is of such no consequence that it’s like me being alerted that somewhere wet paint is drying.i think that was Leo’s goal. No one cares who he dates. That’s how he likes it. No one is paying attention. He can hang with his broskis, and no one beats an eye. It’s not like he’s ever had chemistry with any woman on-screen or off. No Kate, not even you. It was like you lost your brother on the Titanic, sorry.
Another theory. Remember when Leo went to Trump tower? Met with Trump. Supposedly about the environment prior to his inaguratio . Well it’s confirmed that since then, in the 6 mos. of his Presidency, Trump, by heading up the EPA, with Pruitt who literally has been an enemy of the EPA for years, by deregulating toxic chemical companies (reversed Obama era rules that banned certain pesticides *shown to cause brain damage in infants* kill animals)…and yet guess who hasn’t said word one? Leo hasn’t so much issued an even mild rebuke to Trump taking a giant dump on the environment- or being gungho about DAPL. Makes me wonder what Trump has on him. leo grew up in NY, Trump had a model agency that was very very shady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so feeling your conspiracy theory.
I am so feeling your conspiracy theory.
Limp wrist? The 70s called. They want their gay stereotypes back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for saying what had to be said, EA. Word.
I massively HATE LdC but the talk edges…weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. In my head, he’s in a very complicated relationship with Lucas Haas, and the models are a way to prove to the world and himself he’s not all the way gay, because he can get it up for a 23 year old model a few times a year. It’s all very sad in my head when I think about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think leo is closeted or in a relationship with Lukas. That being said I do think he has sex with men on the regular and probably with Lukas many times.
I think leo is bored. Sex is just something he does and is as exciting as flying private and meeting billionaires and models. For most people that would be an event for him it’s a day that ends in day. I think that’s why he started having sex with men but now while a little bit more exciting than women it is still shrug worthy. As for Lukas does anybody think leo asks him what he thinks or wants to do or does leo tell him they will be doing xyz now. Lukas is a lapdog not a secret boyfriend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A brunette?!?!?! OMG a total game changer!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! *side-eye*
…
Were the blonde model 20-something contract girlfriends sold out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is beautiful. But Leo better hope she nothing like that other Lorena…as in Bobbitt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s totally blonde except for her honey streaked brunette hair. Okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG she looks like a child
OMG she looks like a child
My thoughts too. Makes you wonder what’s wrong with Leo – Physically and mentally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see anything particularly wrong with him physically or mentally. She’s of age by some way, she’s not being coerced, she presumably knows his situation and history. I hope she has fun (while it lasts…).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she has fun too. I’m aware she’s legal age. I’m wondering what makes a GROWN ASS MAN attracted to someone who looks like a child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i could understand an older 20 year old but so young???? Yes I believe he has issues he hasn’t come to terms with. You can decide which issues. Why must he cut women loose after a certain age?????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES !!!! She is of legal age, but she LOOKS young. My goodness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^This. She looks 13.
^^This. She looks 13.
Umm…she really doesn’t. To everyone thinking she looks young this is how 20 year old look. If someone asked me how old she looked I would have chosen between 20-25 and would side eye anyone that told me 19 or younger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same, Susie.
Well, either way, she’s awfully pretty. RUN AWAY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
right? I mean, I’m getting older and out-of-the-loop but is this what 23-year-olds look like now? she looks like a child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
idk… I feel like she looks particularly young
idk… I feel like she looks particularly young
I guess maybe because they are still young so they dont care about going into a relationship that will end in a year. But honestly other than Giselle has any Leo ex really hit the big time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Bar Rafaeli
Yes Bar Rafaeli
What big time did Bar Refaeli hit? The most she got was the SI cover. And post Leo she has relied on Instgram to maintain a profile.
She’s middling at best.
Gisele, post-Leo, was still netting the big campaigns, walking the runways, covering multiple Vogues and remained omni-present on the Forbes rich model list. Even Toni Garrn is a more successful Leo model-ex than Bar is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For a time Erin Heatherton was a VS angel with a higher profile than Bar. I think she is the last one though. I believe she is retired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
even Leo is learning diversity matters. just kidding, she’s probably bleaching her hair right now.
I really never click on Leo posts b/c I don’t care about him at all (Romeo+ Juliet got on my nerve), but I need every bit of silly nonsense today. all these racists and their passive sympathizers. ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s very striking. My feeling is that Leo can date whomever he wants, he’s not married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s my feeling too.
That's my feeling too.
Same.
All are consenting adults. All are game.
Leo is not pretending otherwise to market his reputation, or sell himself to domesticity.
Good for him. Not everyone is set for the life of spouse & 2.4 children.
Plus any model will have to be from another planet, or irretrievably stupid, not to know where it goes with Leo by now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also agree. He and Lukas Haas make a nice couple. 😉
I also agree. He and Lukas Haas make a nice couple. 😉
Yup. I agree with Tina Fey, on what she said on this too. Do you Leo.😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he can date whomever he wants. And I can think he is somewhat pathetic for not thinking a woman might be date-able after the age of 25.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed and she’s beautiful.
Boy he has really let himself go though…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No wife and no kids. No one can say they didn’t know what they are getting into.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so exhausted by the amount of young women who want to be models. You can be beautiful and do something with yourself that involves a brain! Also, if you’re 23 and haven’t made it big yet in the fashion industry, I’m going to assume you never will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are right, Kaiser. It is gross. A BRUNETTE??? Leo, love yourself!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO
LMAO
Sweet!
Sweet!
He really never gets tired of being the butt of the joke huh?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think it’s cool that he doesn’t give a damn what people think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s 23 well 2 years before he ships her off to the retirement home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AT first i thought it was the girl in the sundress pictured behind him and thought well good for you Leo…silly me of course she looks like a 12 year old girl instead..UGH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s stunning.
She's stunning.
totally thought it was the girl in the first photo and had some hope for him. then scrolled down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO another day, another beard.
Lukas Haas is his SO of many, many years and everyone knows this. At least he gives these little known models some PR.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care that he’s a playboy and moves from girl to girl year after year. Many men are that way. It’s his life.
I just find it so boring that all he dates are young interchangeable models that blend from one to the other, one indistinguishable from the next, for the most part, with the exception of a few. They are just young-20ish accessories to him, nothing more. It tells me how boring he is.
At least, Warren Beatty, a womanizer, found women interesting, and it showed by many of the women he had relationships with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah Beatty had flings with a lot of models but he dated people like Diane Keaton, Julie Christie, Carly Simon … and then finally married Annette Bening. I get liking sex and I don’t think having a lot of consensual relationships is bad but Leo seems to just want one type now: young and pliable. It doesn’t really hurt his reputation (especially with men) and I doubt he cares what people think but it’s … odd. I don’t think he’s closeted though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s gay. Period the end.
He's gay. Period the end.
Why, b/c he did not settle with Kate Winslet or Octavia Spencer?
lol, he is living the dream life of every red blooded straight guy out there. Not one guy sees anything arong with what he’s doing and would trade places with him in a heartbeat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know this may be surprising to you, given your comment, but there are plenty of red-blooded straight men who look for more than “under 25, blonde, model” when they look for a girlfriend….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@YYU No because he is gay. I don’t see the confusion. I’m gay, who cares.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to think I was too young for Leo, back in his prime when I was a fan… now at 27 I guess I am too old already… that’s pretty creepy LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats! He’s officially reached the “young enough to be my daughter stage” 🙄 Next stop; dirty old man!
I’m not sure I buy the gay rumours, but the “not very sexual” ones? Yeah I could see it. He really cannot generate sexual passion on screen (Titantic, Great Gatsby, etc had romance, not passion. There is a difference.). Honestly there is nothing wrong with that at all if he is that way, but this phony model “romancing” is starting to come across as a bit sad rather than “free”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like she could be his daughter such a baby face looks like 17/18.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The view above is that she looks 13. I don’t see it. I think she looks like a woman in her early 20s. And I’ve reached the age when practically everyone looks young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s single. I dont see an issue here. Some people just aren’t interested in marriage and kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a big gap between wanting marriage/kids, and only dating blondes under 25 (for 1 year at a time). He clearly isn’t interested in the actual woman herself, he is only interested in how she looks next to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. No one is getting hurt. His choices seem to be shrinking but whatever on that too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for him.
He is happy, the girls are happy. He is hardly ugly – in fact, few other men rival the beauty of his face. No children, no women complaining that he escapes child support, not a single GF who complained about him or accused him of abuse, neglect, violence, transmitting STDs etc.
People should be angry toward the likes of Chris Brown, Usher and Mel Gibson. Not this guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👍👌 to all of this.
And agree that Leo’s beauty in Romeo & Juliet has never been matched.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👍👌 to all of this.

And agree that Leo's beauty in Romeo & Juliet has never been matched.
You can object to the use of women as replaceable replicas as well as to assault, harassment, sexual violence and cruelty etc.
I don’t find him attractive at all but then I’m not into the Pillsbury dough man type body or older men. If these young women find him (or most likely his money and influence in the modeling world) attractive and don’t mind being used, then god bless
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“few other men rivalED the beauty of his face”
Fixed that for you. He’s not what he once was.
I don’t think anyone is “angry”. Just pointing out that it’s very odd. It is always an up and coming model, between the ages of 20-25, there will be some bike riding paparazzi pictures and a few casual walking photos (even though he’s very capable of staying underdcover). Then before or shortly after she’s 25 there will be a no drama break-up (ZERO passion as always) and she’ll get a minor role in a film or a modeling job. The end.
It’s almost…contractual? Clinical? It’s all so….dull, passionless, boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, isn’t he supposed to be big on environmental issues?! What is he even doing with a PLASTIC bag?? The horror!!! I predict her hair will get gradually lighter while she’s with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She kind of looks like the girl in Aquarius. Weird beautiful alien features. But why does she keep hiding her face with her hair?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do-it-yourself colostomy bag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So what are the odds on her being on the cover of Sport Illustrated swimsuit issue next year or in Victoria’s Secret? I imagine that the odds have improved…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks a lot like Gal Gadot in the first picture. She’s young.. too young to date him. I wonder if he will ever want a serious and meaningful relationship in his life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s who she reminds me of! Although I think Gal has a lot more charisma. This girl is very pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I predict Leo will pull a George Clooney when he’s 55 : Marry a gorgeous (but mostly age-appropriate) environmental lawyer and pop out a couple of kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse