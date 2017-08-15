Leo DiCaprio apparently has a new girlfriend, she’s 23 years old & brunette

Leonardo DiCaprio shows his underwear and is seen texting non-stop as he went for a long walk with friends in NYC

Here are some photos of Leo DiCaprio in July, hanging out with his buds in New York. I just never got around to posting these, even though I chuckled when I originally saw these pics. Leo literally tied a plastic bag to his pants, and he was walking around jauntily, like a peacock. Like, we should all carry ourselves like Leo, I think. Anyway, Leo has been single for several months now, ever since he split with Nina Agdal in May. Now Page Six reports that Leo maybe-probably has a new girlfriend. Yes, she’s a model. Yes, she’s under the age of 25. But shock of shocks… she’s a brunette!!!

Leonardo DiCaprio, who normally has a thing for blond models under 25, has been spending more time with 23-year-old brunette model Lorena Rae. On Monday, the “Great Gatsby” actor was seen with Rae and a male pal having lunch at Hillstone on Park Avenue, where, a spy tells us, “they seem like an item,” and, “They walked out together, he pulled down his hat over his eyes.”

A witness also spotted them at MoMA PS1 on Monday, from which she posted photos on Instagram. Rae was also seen Citi Biking with DiCaprio and his crew last week, but sources say the pair has known one another for a while. Rae was also pictured hanging out with DiCaprio and his entourage in Monaco at the end of May. Rae also appeared in July aboard a yacht in photos with DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and pals in St-Tropez.

A rep for DiCaprio insisted, “They’re not dating.”

It should be pointed out that every blond model Leo’s been with in the past few years has been referred to as “a friend.” Until she’s not.

[From Page Six]

The DiCaprio Girlfriend Experience is pretty crazy and there are a lot of rules. I think one of those rules is that for the first months of the relationship, Leo is going to flat-out deny that you exist, and he’ll probably be seeing other women at the same time. Then he makes you his official girlfriend and then the biking photo-ops happen, and you might get to hang out with the Wolf Pack in some kind of official plus-one situation. And then he dumps you around your 25th birthday. So… I hope Lorena Rae enjoys the next year and a half. It’s probably going to be pretty gross.

Here are some Instagrams from Lorena’s page. She’s beautiful. I’m surprised that he hasn’t gone for a blonde, but then again… Lorena is giving me “young Gisele” vibes.

A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on

A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Pacific Coast News.

 

  1. Radley says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I honestly think he’s extremely closeted.

    Reply
    • JC says:
      August 15, 2017 at 10:27 am

      That photo could definitely be submitted as evidence supporting your theory.

      Reply
    • Nev says:
      August 15, 2017 at 10:27 am

      Word.

      Reply
    • Nacho_friend says:
      August 15, 2017 at 10:28 am

      Agreed. Just look at that dainty wrist flowing in the wind….

      Reply
    • Jamieee says:
      August 15, 2017 at 10:57 am

      I kinda think he’s just not very sexual at all? Not asexual maybe, but just not especially interested either.

      Reply
      • Lotta says:
        August 15, 2017 at 3:49 pm

        I have met him and he had actually had a ONS sex with my room mate. From what I heard he didn’t seem to be in the closet at all.
        (She was a fake blond by the way).

        He wasn’t particulary goood from what I understood but this was a long time ago, just after he did Romeo and Juliet. He probably is much more skilled now.

    • Seraphina says:
      August 15, 2017 at 11:06 am

      I agree! Extremely closeted is spot on.

      And the second pic of the girl she reminds me of the Asian woman who is trying to more herself into a doll. And I can’t unsee it!

      Reply
    • Snickers says:
      August 15, 2017 at 11:18 am

      Bingo.

      Deeply deeply closeted. Ala Jeremy Renner. But minus the anger management, a-hole, and alcohol issues.

      I’ve gotten to the point where an announcement that Leo has a new model model, is of such no consequence that it’s like me being alerted that somewhere wet paint is drying.i think that was Leo’s goal. No one cares who he dates. That’s how he likes it. No one is paying attention. He can hang with his broskis, and no one beats an eye. It’s not like he’s ever had chemistry with any woman on-screen or off. No Kate, not even you. It was like you lost your brother on the Titanic, sorry.

      Another theory. Remember when Leo went to Trump tower? Met with Trump. Supposedly about the environment prior to his inaguratio . Well it’s confirmed that since then, in the 6 mos. of his Presidency, Trump, by heading up the EPA, with Pruitt who literally has been an enemy of the EPA for years, by deregulating toxic chemical companies (reversed Obama era rules that banned certain pesticides *shown to cause brain damage in infants* kill animals)…and yet guess who hasn’t said word one? Leo hasn’t so much issued an even mild rebuke to Trump taking a giant dump on the environment- or being gungho about DAPL. Makes me wonder what Trump has on him. leo grew up in NY, Trump had a model agency that was very very shady.

      Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      August 15, 2017 at 12:02 pm

      Limp wrist? The 70s called. They want their gay stereotypes back.

      Reply
    • Originaltessa says:
      August 15, 2017 at 1:26 pm

      Agreed. In my head, he’s in a very complicated relationship with Lucas Haas, and the models are a way to prove to the world and himself he’s not all the way gay, because he can get it up for a 23 year old model a few times a year. It’s all very sad in my head when I think about it.

      Reply
      • Susie says:
        August 15, 2017 at 3:01 pm

        I don’t think leo is closeted or in a relationship with Lukas. That being said I do think he has sex with men on the regular and probably with Lukas many times.
        I think leo is bored. Sex is just something he does and is as exciting as flying private and meeting billionaires and models. For most people that would be an event for him it’s a day that ends in day. I think that’s why he started having sex with men but now while a little bit more exciting than women it is still shrug worthy. As for Lukas does anybody think leo asks him what he thinks or wants to do or does leo tell him they will be doing xyz now. Lukas is a lapdog not a secret boyfriend.

  2. sendepause says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:24 am

    A brunette?!?!?! OMG a total game changer!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! *side-eye*

    Were the blonde model 20-something contract girlfriends sold out?

    Reply
  3. JC says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:24 am

    She is beautiful. But Leo better hope she nothing like that other Lorena…as in Bobbitt.

    Reply
  4. Moon says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:25 am

    She’s totally blonde except for her honey streaked brunette hair. Okay.

    Reply
  5. KP says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:25 am

    OMG she looks like a child

    Reply
  6. Loopy says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I guess maybe because they are still young so they dont care about going into a relationship that will end in a year. But honestly other than Giselle has any Leo ex really hit the big time?

    Reply
  7. derpshooter says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:27 am

    even Leo is learning diversity matters. just kidding, she’s probably bleaching her hair right now.
    I really never click on Leo posts b/c I don’t care about him at all (Romeo+ Juliet got on my nerve), but I need every bit of silly nonsense today. all these racists and their passive sympathizers. ugh.

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:27 am

    She’s very striking. My feeling is that Leo can date whomever he wants, he’s not married.

    Reply
  9. Alleycat says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I’m so exhausted by the amount of young women who want to be models. You can be beautiful and do something with yourself that involves a brain! Also, if you’re 23 and haven’t made it big yet in the fashion industry, I’m going to assume you never will.

    Reply
  10. QueenB says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:32 am

    You are right, Kaiser. It is gross. A BRUNETTE??? Leo, love yourself!

    Reply
  11. Starryfish says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:34 am

    He really never gets tired of being the butt of the joke huh?

    Reply
  12. marc kile says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:36 am

    She’s 23 well 2 years before he ships her off to the retirement home.

    Reply
  13. dttimes2 says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:44 am

    AT first i thought it was the girl in the sundress pictured behind him and thought well good for you Leo…silly me of course she looks like a 12 year old girl instead..UGH

    Reply
  14. B says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:46 am

    She’s stunning.

    Reply
  15. j says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:54 am

    totally thought it was the girl in the first photo and had some hope for him. then scrolled down.

    Reply
  16. blonde555 says:
    August 15, 2017 at 10:58 am

    LMAO another day, another beard.
    Lukas Haas is his SO of many, many years and everyone knows this. At least he gives these little known models some PR.

    Reply
  17. Jayna says:
    August 15, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I don’t care that he’s a playboy and moves from girl to girl year after year. Many men are that way. It’s his life.

    I just find it so boring that all he dates are young interchangeable models that blend from one to the other, one indistinguishable from the next, for the most part, with the exception of a few. They are just young-20ish accessories to him, nothing more. It tells me how boring he is.

    At least, Warren Beatty, a womanizer, found women interesting, and it showed by many of the women he had relationships with.

    Reply
    • msd says:
      August 15, 2017 at 11:37 am

      Yeah Beatty had flings with a lot of models but he dated people like Diane Keaton, Julie Christie, Carly Simon … and then finally married Annette Bening. I get liking sex and I don’t think having a lot of consensual relationships is bad but Leo seems to just want one type now: young and pliable. It doesn’t really hurt his reputation (especially with men) and I doubt he cares what people think but it’s … odd. I don’t think he’s closeted though.

      Reply
  18. PMNichols says:
    August 15, 2017 at 11:17 am

    He’s gay. Period the end.

    Reply
  19. Jessica says:
    August 15, 2017 at 11:25 am

    I used to think I was too young for Leo, back in his prime when I was a fan… now at 27 I guess I am too old already… that’s pretty creepy LOL

    Reply
  20. Mia4s says:
    August 15, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Congrats! He’s officially reached the “young enough to be my daughter stage” 🙄 Next stop; dirty old man!

    I’m not sure I buy the gay rumours, but the “not very sexual” ones? Yeah I could see it. He really cannot generate sexual passion on screen (Titantic, Great Gatsby, etc had romance, not passion. There is a difference.). Honestly there is nothing wrong with that at all if he is that way, but this phony model “romancing” is starting to come across as a bit sad rather than “free”.

    Reply
  21. ag-uk says:
    August 15, 2017 at 11:28 am

    She looks like she could be his daughter such a baby face looks like 17/18.

    Reply
  22. Joannie says:
    August 15, 2017 at 11:29 am

    He’s single. I dont see an issue here. Some people just aren’t interested in marriage and kids.

    Reply
  23. yyu says:
    August 15, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Good for him.

    He is happy, the girls are happy. He is hardly ugly – in fact, few other men rival the beauty of his face. No children, no women complaining that he escapes child support, not a single GF who complained about him or accused him of abuse, neglect, violence, transmitting STDs etc.

    People should be angry toward the likes of Chris Brown, Usher and Mel Gibson. Not this guy.

    Reply
    • Amide says:
      August 15, 2017 at 12:19 pm

      👍👌 to all of this.
      And agree that Leo’s beauty in Romeo & Juliet has never been matched.

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      August 15, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      I’m not sure if you are new to this site but Celebitchy HAS called out Chris Brown, Mel Gibson, The Affleck brothers, Josh Brolin, Usher etc. It’s not an either/or situation. One can walk and chew gum at the same time.

      You can object to the use of women as replaceable replicas as well as to assault, harassment, sexual violence and cruelty etc.
      I don’t find him attractive at all but then I’m not into the Pillsbury dough man type body or older men. If these young women find him (or most likely his money and influence in the modeling world) attractive and don’t mind being used, then god bless :)

      Reply
    • Mia 4s says:
      August 15, 2017 at 2:46 pm

      “few other men rivalED the beauty of his face”

      Fixed that for you. He’s not what he once was.

      I don’t think anyone is “angry”. Just pointing out that it’s very odd. It is always an up and coming model, between the ages of 20-25, there will be some bike riding paparazzi pictures and a few casual walking photos (even though he’s very capable of staying underdcover). Then before or shortly after she’s 25 there will be a no drama break-up (ZERO passion as always) and she’ll get a minor role in a film or a modeling job. The end.

      It’s almost…contractual? Clinical? It’s all so….dull, passionless, boring.

      Reply
  24. JustJen says:
    August 15, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Wait, isn’t he supposed to be big on environmental issues?! What is he even doing with a PLASTIC bag?? The horror!!! I predict her hair will get gradually lighter while she’s with him.

    Reply
  25. iseepinkelefants says:
    August 15, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    She kind of looks like the girl in Aquarius. Weird beautiful alien features. But why does she keep hiding her face with her hair?

    Reply
  26. Biffy says:
    August 15, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Do-it-yourself colostomy bag.

    Reply
  27. D says:
    August 15, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    So what are the odds on her being on the cover of Sport Illustrated swimsuit issue next year or in Victoria’s Secret? I imagine that the odds have improved…

    Reply
  28. Coraline says:
    August 15, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I think she looks a lot like Gal Gadot in the first picture. She’s young.. too young to date him. I wonder if he will ever want a serious and meaningful relationship in his life.

    Reply
  29. Wilder says:
    August 15, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    I predict Leo will pull a George Clooney when he’s 55 : Marry a gorgeous (but mostly age-appropriate) environmental lawyer and pop out a couple of kids.

    Reply

