Leo DiCaprio apparently has a new girlfriend, she’s 23 years old & brunette

Here are some photos of Leo DiCaprio in July, hanging out with his buds in New York. I just never got around to posting these, even though I chuckled when I originally saw these pics. Leo literally tied a plastic bag to his pants, and he was walking around jauntily, like a peacock. Like, we should all carry ourselves like Leo, I think. Anyway, Leo has been single for several months now, ever since he split with Nina Agdal in May. Now Page Six reports that Leo maybe-probably has a new girlfriend. Yes, she’s a model. Yes, she’s under the age of 25. But shock of shocks… she’s a brunette!!!

Leonardo DiCaprio, who normally has a thing for blond models under 25, has been spending more time with 23-year-old brunette model Lorena Rae. On Monday, the “Great Gatsby” actor was seen with Rae and a male pal having lunch at Hillstone on Park Avenue, where, a spy tells us, “they seem like an item,” and, “They walked out together, he pulled down his hat over his eyes.” A witness also spotted them at MoMA PS1 on Monday, from which she posted photos on Instagram. Rae was also seen Citi Biking with DiCaprio and his crew last week, but sources say the pair has known one another for a while. Rae was also pictured hanging out with DiCaprio and his entourage in Monaco at the end of May. Rae also appeared in July aboard a yacht in photos with DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and pals in St-Tropez. A rep for DiCaprio insisted, “They’re not dating.” It should be pointed out that every blond model Leo’s been with in the past few years has been referred to as “a friend.” Until she’s not.

[From Page Six]

The DiCaprio Girlfriend Experience is pretty crazy and there are a lot of rules. I think one of those rules is that for the first months of the relationship, Leo is going to flat-out deny that you exist, and he’ll probably be seeing other women at the same time. Then he makes you his official girlfriend and then the biking photo-ops happen, and you might get to hang out with the Wolf Pack in some kind of official plus-one situation. And then he dumps you around your 25th birthday. So… I hope Lorena Rae enjoys the next year and a half. It’s probably going to be pretty gross.

Here are some Instagrams from Lorena’s page. She’s beautiful. I’m surprised that he hasn’t gone for a blonde, but then again… Lorena is giving me “young Gisele” vibes.

