Donald Trump is still retweeting violent imagery attacking CNN, just FYI

Every day, I watch MSNBC, and every day, someone is doing commentary about how this is the day that the tide finally turns on Donald Trump. Inevitably, that commentary is happening because every single day, Trump does something gross, disgusting, unpresidential, treasonous, unhinged and/or illegal. His approval ratings are in the toilet. His condemnation of white supremacists looked like a hostage video. There’s an ongoing movement for Trump to fire Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka. But in this shambolic situation, Donald Trump knows who is to blame: CNN. He tweeted this image this morning:

This is not the first time that Trump has tweeted violent imagery towards a cable news network (specifically CNN). He did something similar in the wake of the congressional baseball shooting too, where he retweeted a video/GIF where he was “bodyslamming” a CNN logo.

Trump also retweeted this, a story about how he will likely pardon that racist douchebag Joe Arpaio.

And then he accidentally retweeted someone calling him a fascist:

Just another day in Bigly’s America.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

31 Responses to “Donald Trump is still retweeting violent imagery attacking CNN, just FYI”

  1. FishBeard says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:44 am

    It’s such a sad state when this isn’t surprising or shocking anymore? We’ve become desensitized to his lunacy.

    Reply
    • Snickers says:
      August 15, 2017 at 9:07 am

      He retweeted another alt right white supremacist yesterday as well. It’s almost as if he’s got someone in his ear (my guess is Miller, Bannon or both) saying well you were forced into seemingly and publicly, finally criticizing nazis so we need you to reach out to a., b., and c., to make it all better with them. Or who knows, this may be all Trump. I tend to think that it’s not, in the sense that he’s being fed these tweets by Bannon or Miller and he finds them clever and flattering to his ego and just retweets. Either way, the racist demented sorry sack of orange ish, is responsible for what he tweets. He doesn’t care if we learn the origins are alt right nazis- he wants them to know he’s still got their backs. He won’t say ish about nazis or Putin without dropping to his knees for them after and apologizing.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      August 15, 2017 at 9:18 am

      I’m not desensitized, this made me break down in tears again. All I can think of Heather Heyer’s mom. Imagine how she will feel when she sees this.

      Reply
  2. SoulSPA says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I wasn’t a fan of either Drumpf or Hil. But I could have never ever imagined the mess that Orange Fists would put the USA and the rest of the world into. Would Pence be really worse? The nightmare continues. I want it to end. Drumpf set aside taking care of his business or entering retirement and spending time with the grand kids. Or some pets. Under the careful supervision of animal protection authorities.

    Reply
  3. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:47 am

    All while his constituents laugh and clap and lap up everything he does. They make me ill. I formally denounce any and all Americans who chose Toldemort.

    Reply
  4. Jerusha says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:51 am

    PieceOfTotallyUselessShit also retweeted this asshole:
    http://twitter.com/jackposobiec/status/897107711434915842

    This guy is behind this:
    http://twitter.com/rvawonk/status/897323870121840642

    And Pisobiec was a Pizzagate conspirist.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:53 am

    When we say that this IS America this is what we mean. This is not crazy or out of left field. He is projecting what millions of butt hurt white people feel all the time.

    Reply
  6. M. says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:54 am

    He accidently retweeted someone calling him a fascist…that is hilarious. Dumbass

    Reply
  7. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Jesus f*cking Christ. Is this the result of him being forced to read off of that teleprompter??? He’s like a tantrum-y toddler playing with matches.

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:59 am

    I’m laughing that that girl thinks he will delete the picture he tweeted. He isn’t ashamed or embarrassed by it – he’s proud of it and thinks it is funny and he knows his base will too.

    I wouldn’t be surprised if he ups the ante from here on out, because honestly, where is it going to go from here? He has nothing to lose by just uncensoring himself even more than he already does. He hasn’t suffered any real consequences and he still gets loads of support.

    Reply
  9. Esmom says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:10 am

    He continues to wreak absolute havoc, completely unchecked. Mueller needs to step it up. Trump needs to be removed from office. I’m starting to think he’s going to get away with everything. I feel like I’m rambling because I may finally have lost it.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 15, 2017 at 9:33 am

      Be strong the Celebitchy community needs you. :)
      He is insane. I mean for real and not a joke. He needs a full psych evaluation and bed rest or plenty of fluids or whatever you can do to calm his psychotic butt down. I vote for a wildlife tranquilizer gun, shoot the wildebeest in his ass and then haul him off to Bellvue. Unhinged is too mild for this lunatic. The nation is stuck in this padded room along with him and we all want out.

      Reply
  10. Sharon Lea says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Kaiser, I’m with you, I now watch hours of MSNBC every day to keep up. I watch clips of the Morning Joe over my lunch hour when I used to chat about Real Housewives. There is too much going on and maybe I need a break, but somehow can’t. The tweet was awful, showing someone being killed right after Charlottesville? Let’s hope Kelly, McMaster and Mattis can help steer the ship.

    Reply
  11. IndifferentCat says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I just can’t believe the US has let this happen. That this waster has become president. The world used to see the US as a leader, a self appointed one but still a leader. But now, it’s clear for all to see just how rancid and broken the whole country is. Just… inconceivable. But somehow it’s true.

    Reply
  12. Radley says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:42 am

    He’s like a scolded child up in his room tweeting passive aggressive bulls#it because dad made him apologize. He’s the worst. Literally nothing matters other than who he thinks likes him and who doesn’t. Sick b@stard.

    Where’s Barbie & Ken Kushner? Somewhere feeling humiliated and disgusted in the knowledge that Trump would choose @ss kissing neo-Nazis over his own Jewish grandkids, I hope. Fuc% all of them. I will savor their downfall.

    Reply
  13. IlsaLund says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:43 am

    It’s interesting that he constantly attacks CNN cause they actually bend over backwards to kiss his ass by having all those Trump loving alt right crazies on air as analysts and commentators. CNN trying to be “fair and balanced” all the while allowing bigoted hate mongers on air to spout Trump lies. Hell, CNN had a hand in helping Trump get elected….great for their ratings.

    Reply

