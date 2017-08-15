Donald Trump is still retweeting violent imagery attacking CNN, just FYI

Embed from Getty Images

Every day, I watch MSNBC, and every day, someone is doing commentary about how this is the day that the tide finally turns on Donald Trump. Inevitably, that commentary is happening because every single day, Trump does something gross, disgusting, unpresidential, treasonous, unhinged and/or illegal. His approval ratings are in the toilet. His condemnation of white supremacists looked like a hostage video. There’s an ongoing movement for Trump to fire Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka. But in this shambolic situation, Donald Trump knows who is to blame: CNN. He tweeted this image this morning:

Trump just re-tweeted this image, of a CNN journalist being killed, run over by a train 3 days after a woman was killed, run over by a car. pic.twitter.com/TZ09OafrXF — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 15, 2017

Here's a screenshot before he deletes it pic.twitter.com/wqs0AjBskJ — Jeanna Skinner (@JeannaLStars) August 15, 2017

This is not the first time that Trump has tweeted violent imagery towards a cable news network (specifically CNN). He did something similar in the wake of the congressional baseball shooting too, where he retweeted a video/GIF where he was “bodyslamming” a CNN logo.

Trump also retweeted this, a story about how he will likely pardon that racist douchebag Joe Arpaio.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: President Trump 'seriously considering' a pardon for ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio https://t.co/Rgw8l7i9Xl — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 14, 2017

And then he accidentally retweeted someone calling him a fascist:

I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT. pic.twitter.com/HuGHkiPoyR — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017

Just another day in Bigly’s America.

