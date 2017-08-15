Donald Trump is still retweeting violent imagery attacking CNN, just FYI

Every day, I watch MSNBC, and every day, someone is doing commentary about how this is the day that the tide finally turns on Donald Trump. Inevitably, that commentary is happening because every single day, Trump does something gross, disgusting, unpresidential, treasonous, unhinged and/or illegal. His approval ratings are in the toilet. His condemnation of white supremacists looked like a hostage video. There’s an ongoing movement for Trump to fire Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka. But in this shambolic situation, Donald Trump knows who is to blame: CNN. He tweeted this image this morning:
Trump just re-tweeted this image, of a CNN journalist being killed, run over by a train 3 days after a woman was killed, run over by a car. pic.twitter.com/TZ09OafrXF
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 15, 2017
Here's a screenshot before he deletes it pic.twitter.com/wqs0AjBskJ
— Jeanna Skinner (@JeannaLStars) August 15, 2017
This is not the first time that Trump has tweeted violent imagery towards a cable news network (specifically CNN). He did something similar in the wake of the congressional baseball shooting too, where he retweeted a video/GIF where he was “bodyslamming” a CNN logo.
Trump also retweeted this, a story about how he will likely pardon that racist douchebag Joe Arpaio.
FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: President Trump 'seriously considering' a pardon for ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio https://t.co/Rgw8l7i9Xl
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 14, 2017
And then he accidentally retweeted someone calling him a fascist:
I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT. pic.twitter.com/HuGHkiPoyR
— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017
Just another day in Bigly’s America.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It’s such a sad state when this isn’t surprising or shocking anymore? We’ve become desensitized to his lunacy.
He retweeted another alt right white supremacist yesterday as well. It’s almost as if he’s got someone in his ear (my guess is Miller, Bannon or both) saying well you were forced into seemingly and publicly, finally criticizing nazis so we need you to reach out to a., b., and c., to make it all better with them. Or who knows, this may be all Trump. I tend to think that it’s not, in the sense that he’s being fed these tweets by Bannon or Miller and he finds them clever and flattering to his ego and just retweets. Either way, the racist demented sorry sack of orange ish, is responsible for what he tweets. He doesn’t care if we learn the origins are alt right nazis- he wants them to know he’s still got their backs. He won’t say ish about nazis or Putin without dropping to his knees for them after and apologizing.
I think it’s all Trump. He’s the one with the perfectly honed populist instincts. He made Bannon and the others, they were but a fringe before him. They support him, but he calls the shots. Trump was able to spin all this vile content into a Presidential term. He’s the new, modern face of fascism – and that’s very scary.
http://www.nybooks.com/articles/1995/06/22/ur-fascism/
I’m not desensitized, this made me break down in tears again. All I can think of Heather Heyer’s mom. Imagine how she will feel when she sees this.
I wasn’t a fan of either Drumpf or Hil. But I could have never ever imagined the mess that Orange Fists would put the USA and the rest of the world into. Would Pence be really worse? The nightmare continues. I want it to end. Drumpf set aside taking care of his business or entering retirement and spending time with the grand kids. Or some pets. Under the careful supervision of animal protection authorities.
“I could have never ever imagined the mess that Orange Fists would put the USA and the rest of the world into”. Are you serious??? Did you ever watch him during the Presidential Campaign??? Anyone with a decent IQ knew the chaos this man was going to bring to the country if he was elected.
Exactly! People who said this prior to the election and STILL say this make my head hurt. Like, did y’all not see a crazed orange troll spouting out nonsense on tv?? I don’t understand…
I knew Trump would be a horror show, but I lack the imagination to have realized just how horrible it would be.
drump has always unapologetically declared himself as someone who promotes violence against others. Only difference now is that he is the president. God, he is truly insane.
I knew it would be a horror show, I just didn’t know how it would look or feel. It is even worse than I could have imagined. He does not need to own a pet or go near a defenseless animal so that is out. I don’t care how, but he needs to be removed from office.
I am not American nor have I ever been there. Nor could I follow relevant news diligently since I live on another continent and there are problems around here too. Have been reading CB since March or April I think. My knowledge of Drumpf has increased since I started to read CB and the insights of Americans and others, in a safe space. All the best to America.
All while his constituents laugh and clap and lap up everything he does. They make me ill. I formally denounce any and all Americans who chose Toldemort.
PieceOfTotallyUselessShit also retweeted this asshole:
http://twitter.com/jackposobiec/status/897107711434915842
This guy is behind this:
http://twitter.com/rvawonk/status/897323870121840642
And Pisobiec was a Pizzagate conspirist.
When we say that this IS America this is what we mean. This is not crazy or out of left field. He is projecting what millions of butt hurt white people feel all the time.
“He is projecting what Millions of butt hurt white people feel all the time”. Butt hurt of what. If you all don’t want to go to college or University because you just want to spend your time getting drunk or high its not the minorities fault. You all have many chances and opportunities to be successful, use them!
That’s what butt hurt means – acting hurt and victimized for no reason.
Thanks for proving my point. So quickly too
He accidently retweeted someone calling him a fascist…that is hilarious. Dumbass
Jesus f*cking Christ. Is this the result of him being forced to read off of that teleprompter??? He’s like a tantrum-y toddler playing with matches.
His actions are truly pathological. He can not control his lies, pettiness, self-aggrandizement and need to deflect and blame others when he is criticized/things don’t go his way.
He really is like a 6 year old narcissist.
I’m laughing that that girl thinks he will delete the picture he tweeted. He isn’t ashamed or embarrassed by it – he’s proud of it and thinks it is funny and he knows his base will too.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he ups the ante from here on out, because honestly, where is it going to go from here? He has nothing to lose by just uncensoring himself even more than he already does. He hasn’t suffered any real consequences and he still gets loads of support.
Well, whether it was him or someone else, both tweets are gone now.
I believe she thought someone from the administration would make him take it down, for appearances sake, not because he has seen the error of his ways.
Damn, I stand corrected. I really didn’t think it would get taken down.
So much for Kelly keeping him in control. Agree Leo, someone from the administration will probably take it down.
He continues to wreak absolute havoc, completely unchecked. Mueller needs to step it up. Trump needs to be removed from office. I’m starting to think he’s going to get away with everything. I feel like I’m rambling because I may finally have lost it.
Be strong the Celebitchy community needs you.
He is insane. I mean for real and not a joke. He needs a full psych evaluation and bed rest or plenty of fluids or whatever you can do to calm his psychotic butt down. I vote for a wildlife tranquilizer gun, shoot the wildebeest in his ass and then haul him off to Bellvue. Unhinged is too mild for this lunatic. The nation is stuck in this padded room along with him and we all want out.
Kaiser, I’m with you, I now watch hours of MSNBC every day to keep up. I watch clips of the Morning Joe over my lunch hour when I used to chat about Real Housewives. There is too much going on and maybe I need a break, but somehow can’t. The tweet was awful, showing someone being killed right after Charlottesville? Let’s hope Kelly, McMaster and Mattis can help steer the ship.
They can steer the ship by getting him out of that office. “Make America Sane Again”, MASA.
I just can’t believe the US has let this happen. That this waster has become president. The world used to see the US as a leader, a self appointed one but still a leader. But now, it’s clear for all to see just how rancid and broken the whole country is. Just… inconceivable. But somehow it’s true.
He’s like a scolded child up in his room tweeting passive aggressive bulls#it because dad made him apologize. He’s the worst. Literally nothing matters other than who he thinks likes him and who doesn’t. Sick b@stard.
Where’s Barbie & Ken Kushner? Somewhere feeling humiliated and disgusted in the knowledge that Trump would choose @ss kissing neo-Nazis over his own Jewish grandkids, I hope. Fuc% all of them. I will savor their downfall.
It’s interesting that he constantly attacks CNN cause they actually bend over backwards to kiss his ass by having all those Trump loving alt right crazies on air as analysts and commentators. CNN trying to be “fair and balanced” all the while allowing bigoted hate mongers on air to spout Trump lies. Hell, CNN had a hand in helping Trump get elected….great for their ratings.
