Kim Kardashian apologizes for telling folks to get over Jeffree Star’s racism

Because I rarely (and I do mean rarely) wear makeup, I really don’t pay attention the beauty/makeup blogger industry. I realize that a lot of people watch makeup tutorials on YouTube, and they have favorite makeup bloggers, personalities, tutors and whatever you want to call them. I’m saying this all as a way to explain why the name “Jeffree Star” meant nothing to me when I first tried to figure out this story yesterday. Jeffree Star runs his own cosmetics line, does his own tutorials and is very big into that whole makeup lifestyle or whatever (I really don’t even know how to describe it). You can see his Instagram here – he has a big social media presence and following. Within a certain makeup-loving-specific demographic, Jeffree Star is a big deal, and his reviews of products can make or break a new product line. He’s also a controversial figure with a years-long history of sexism and racism. The receipts are in this long-ass video from another beauty YouTuber who literally had all the receipts. Here’s another good primer on Star’s history of racism, based on his feud with Kat Von D.
So what does any of this have to do with anything? Ugh. Alright, so Kim Kardashian has a beauty line now. She has, like, contouring kits and powders and foundation and please don’t ask me anything further. She was trying to show off her latest products in an Instagram Story on Monday, and apparently, she was doing a terrible job of “swatching,” i.e., sampling the product on her skin. Jeffree Star started tweeting about Kim’s terrible swatching.
Umm… Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? 🍵 Looks like chalk 😒 pic.twitter.com/yCTZg2UhZu
— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 14, 2017
Kim then posted another video where she said people were stressing her out about the bad-swatching, then Kim addressed her fans, who were apparently trashing Jeffree Star. This is what she said on Monday:
“And guys I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being honest about my struggle swatches. But because of his remarks I’m learning from the best, like from Mario, how to swatch properly. I see you being so petty bringing up things in his past where he was you know, negative, but he’s also apologised for those things and I get the serious deal if you say racial things but I do believe in people changing and people that apologise I will give them the benefit of the doubt and accept that people change and move on. I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes I’ve made in the past, so let him live.
“I welcome honest comments about my products and because of it I’m swatching better now. So everyone get off his ass and let’s not be so negative, we’re all in this together, there’s room for all of us. Love you Jeffrey. I wanna make one last thing clear, I do not defend people that are racist and I’m very against it, but if someone claims that they have changed I would love to give them the benefit of the doubt and I pray to God that they do change, for the sake of my children and my friends, so I wanna give him the benefit of the doubt, but I do not support people that are racist and that’s why I so appreciate that he apologised and was really honest about the things he said in the past. So just enough, just don’t bring it up anymore is all I’m trying to say. People want to forget the negative things they did in the past and I do too.”
After that, Twitter went wild on her, because I guess people already knew who Jeffree Star is and they knew about his history of racist bulls–t? So, Kim was called names and everyone was like “chica, don’t speak for black people ever again, that apology wasn’t yours to accept.” So then on Tuesday, Kim had to do another Instagram story where she apologized for shrugging off Jeffree’s problematic past statements:
“Hey guys so I really wanted to apologise to you guys and my fans for defending a situation yesterday that I didn’t know enough about. I just feel a bit naive, and I do really want to apologise for feeling like I had the right to say ‘get over it’ in a situation that involves racism. I just don’t really feel like I have the right to speak on that, and I really really am sorry from the bottom of my heart. I have always been about positivity and I’ve never been a negative person, so my whole thing was like ‘hey guys I don’t want to see negativity in my timeline or my mentions, let’s just move forward, let’s like be positive and move past this’. Now I realise that I was a bit naive in saying that.”
“I’m not going against my fans in any way, I just was saying let’s get the negativity off my timeline. But you know I’m sorry. So I really am sorry and I just want to move forward and be positive. My last message is that I do believe that people and born to love, and born with love, and that they are taught to hate. So I have always had hopes that people can change and that people can learn to be better and do better, and learn to find that love again. So never give up hope, that is my message for the day, and that is always what I have been trying to say. I believe in people changing, I believe in people just being better and you know I’ll never give that up, I just want people to be positive.”
You guys… I understand why everyone is yelling at Kim and yelling at and about Jeffree Star, but can I also say something? While Jeffree Star absolutely deserved to be canceled and his half-assed apologies aren’t Kim’s to accept, I also think… most people probably don’t know who he is in general? Do I think Kim was wrong for telling people of color to get over it, “it” being racism and Star’s repeated use of the n-word? Sure. Do I think Kim needs to be called out for culturally appropriating blackness and then abandoning actual victims of racism? Sure. But my God… all of this because Kim can’t swatch.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instagram.
Twitter rage is rage-y.
Alternate title: Kim Kardashian realized she hadn’t been in the news for a while, deliberately stirs the pot, because she knows right now racism is a current talking point and she’ll be able to apologize and can probably turn this into a tv appearance if people still give her hell.
Probably too many characters. 😂
Nailed it.
Yeppers.
She looks embalmed.
Yes, and how about she apologize for lying to the public about lip fillers and face fillers for how many years now? lol What a joke you are, Kim. She’s in her mid-30′s and is approaching Jocelyn Wildenstein territory. Not good, my dear.
Right! People are talking about Kylie more, makeup artists are giving Kim negative reviews for products, Kylie is outselling her, Kylie is kris’ new favorite girl… this had her trending all day, I bet she loved it but she picked the wrong topic to troll with. But there’s no bad publicity for these people.
Ok. Many ppl called out Miley. But Kardashians have been playing black for a looong time. The truth is they are white bunch who uses everything and everyone for their own profit. So its not about her makeup. Its about not giving an eff. For years.
There’s like, this whole world of slap of which I know nothing, Jon Snow.
My take on this is that Kim needs to take a basic writing skills course. I too know nothing, Jon Snow.
I glazed over a bit once we got to the swatch thing.
A swatch is a colorful, plastic watch. I know nothing more.
Awesome comment @LP, awesome comment !!
She talks like a 12 year old.
All of those Kardashian/Jenner girls (and Rob of course) are dumb as lumps of coal. Its how Kris wants them.
She does. She uses the English spelling of apologise, and since she is in LA should be spelled apologize. I’m quite certain she isn’t aware of this, but that is all I saw as she used the word repeatedly. Stick to posting your nudes Kimmie, when you open your mouth you prove what we already knew, you’re a dimwit.
Social media drives me crazy somedays, but if it can show the world how racist people can be(and have the receipts to prove it) then that is a good thing. As for Kim, all I can say is stop taking selfies and doing pap walks for a moment. Watch the news and then look at your beautiful children and ask yourself this: What type of country do I want my children to grow up in?
Can’t swatch and spells ‘apologize’ the British way, for some reason.
You mean, the correct way.
Whoever transcribed the apology is the one who spelt it that way. Her apology was a video on Snapchat.
it wasn’t just because of swatch. It was because she defended a racist and she had the nerves to tell Black folks “get over it”. I mean we are living troubling times with the whole White supremacy and SS defiantly roaming the streets. Now is not her time. She caught heat and she feared for her business (many newspapers called her out) and she came with a dumb “i am pro love, y’all. I hate hate and I want the world to be rosy and rose..).. So no. It wasn’t just for “swatching”
Exactly!!! It’s not just swatching. It’s this white woman with her black husband and black children who wears black women as a costume, telling black people to get over racism. If her children are never called a racist slur I would hope she wouldn’t tell them “they apologized, move along you guys…”
Yes to all of this.
This is why black women need to stop giving her money. We spend the MOST out of any demographic on beauty products so just stop buying from her.
Also proof that having a black partner and black children doesn’t exempt you from this type of behavior. A lot of people mentioned that. She has TWO black children like wake up Kim.
I assume they just live in a bubble in Beverly Hills and do not understand how race would affect her kids in the real world.
He was at her makeup launch so she must have some idea. I’m not sure I believe a Kardashian that is that image conscious wouldn’t have people at least looking into the people she publicly associates herself with.
Apologies for past mistakes and behaviour are good, when you actually make a conscious effort to change the behaviour you were apologising for. He hasn’t. If you were that publicly racist in the past, and then released a crap apology-don’t have the audacity to get annoyed at people for ‘not getting over it’, when you haven’t changed anything.
And yet She still wonders why Beyonce doesn’t wanna hang out with her.
i feel old. I did not know the blogger, nor do i follow the entire make up
trends like swatching etc.
I just thought that it was interesting that twitter was also debating her race, with a lot of posters saying she is ‘not white’. But what then? Half-Asian? Definitely not black, so I thought it was right to call her out and make her more aware.
For some bizarre reason, there exists a large contingent of people who think Kim Kardashian is a woman of color. They have posted here. It’s spray tan and makeup, people. She is white. Caucasian. As in the from the Caucasus. Which is where Armenia is.
Omg, thank you!!! I totally agree
His apology was worthless and if I recall correctly, he referred to Jackie Aina, a beauty YouTuber of color, as an “irrelevant rat” not long after. He’s a nasty person. You can’t just apologize for threatening to throw acid in the face of a black woman to lighten her skin, and expect people will just forgive and forget.
I love Jackie Aina and I love that she said something last night. The apology wasn’t Kim’s to accept. Her family is so desperate for attention they don’t care how it looks. I hope someone is keeping a list of why this whole family sucks. Everytime they get called out someone has to jump in with the jealousy defense or act like they are out here minding their own business.
@originallyblue 🙌🙌🙌 right! I’m sure several someones are keeping track of their idiotic missteps and offenses.
Slightly related, around the election, I participated in a discussion online (*cough* Facebook *cough*) about Emperor Fanta. One person, a relative of a relative, claimed he couldn’t be that racist, because he’s kind to his “minority wife.” 1) pardon me while I both laugh like it’s time for that padded room, and headdesk like it’s, you know, padded room o’clock. 2) having a tan that isn’t orange doesn’t make you a minority. 3) Fanta is kind only to Fanta. 4) geography lessons. It’s never too late. She still claimed Melania was a minority, even if only because there aren’t as many people of Slovenian descent in the states. I stopped engaging because the stupid was just too hot. How one makes it past middle school and still doesn’t get what all Caucasian entails beats me.
what does calling her a rat have to do with race?
@tullyg – rat is used for a lot of slurs against ethnic people. I won’t share them here but in light of the USA’s use of rats against ethnic minorities, just rest assured, it’s a slur.
Hood rat = exhibit A. The defense rests.
Jeffree Starr is an awful, horrid excuse for a human. I don’t wear alot of makeup but love to watch beauty tutorials for fun. There are alot of YouTube videos that discuss how despicable he is. His reputation as a nasty, racist piece of shit is well known, Kim knew what she was getting into being his friend.
The only beauty personality on YT I watch for a year or so is the woman who called out JS big time – that’s the video with the link in the post. Stephanie Nicole knows what she’s talking about and she is not taking crap from anyone. Btw, she did a review on Kim Kartrashian’s latest kit. KK can take several seats. My opinion about her cannot go lower – or it could, who know what else she’ll come up with.
Yes, it was great to see Stephanie Nicole call out his history of racism and nasty behavior. She had the receipts too. I’ve stopped watching anyone who supports his makeup line.
This woman has 3 biracial kids and a black husband but is out here telling folks to get over a racist’s racism because he does makeup well. I hope she has these same feelings when someone throws a racial slur at one of her kids or her husband.
Well Kanye’s been in the sunken place for a while but her kids are defenseless
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Three kids? When did she have another kid?
Also she has already claimed a person made racist comments about North on an airplane.
The third is on the way via surrogate.
She is married to a black man and has mixed race children, so why can’t she talk about racism? She has the right as a mother And wife.
I don’t think it’s the talking about it that is the problem. I think that people are upset because she’s telling them to get over it. Yeah, she might experience some racism because of her family but they are so wealthy and she is white, so she is not really experiencing it like the average minorities. It would be like me telling Jews to move on from the Holocaust. Not really my place.
You think she has a right to tell people to accept his apology or to move on?
Lol she most certainly does NOT. Getting black D does not give you authority to speak on issues that will never effect her. And considering her family’s history of ripping off black culture we are even less inclined to give her any pass
Kim is the epitome of a privileged white woman. She lives inside a bubble and takes no accountability for her actions. They’re all inexcusable, the lot of the Kardashians.
jeffree has apologized countless times, through different formats, for things he said as a teenager. what he said was awful, but is there really zero room for forgiveness?
Jefferee’ s apologies are of the ‘sorry if you were offended type’ so no, i can understand why poc side eye him alllll the time.
Not when he is still saying racist things and doing horrible things to people. He has recently gone after black youtubers, he has attacked anyone who gives his products a negative review, and per the Cut still has Nazi paraphernalia. He has done nothing to deserve forgiveness.
@Kallie sure he apologized but then went right on doing the same thing he did before making his apology (which was really just excuse after excuse if you listen to what he said) null and void. Sure JS is entertaining but he’s also an asshole with a bad attitude who lives for drama
Kaiser, here’s the thing: Jefferee Starr is a beauty guru with a relatively well-subscribed youtube channel (about 5 million at last count). He’s also seen as a ‘beauty influencer’ with his own makeup line, and it’s because of beauty gurus like him praising Kyle Jenner’s line (aka doing her advertising for her) have given that line some heft.
It’s in this space that Kim Kardashian is coming into, in terms of befriending beauty gurus and hanging out at their channels and whatnot. That’s why Kardashian and Starr’s paths have crossed. If he likes her stuff and pushes it on his channel, it’s advertising that she literally doesn’t have to buy.
Starr has been known for his racism since he’s been a personality on my space over ten years ago and still doing it up to recently (despite his mea culpa video). He threatened to throw bleach on a black girl to ‘lighten up her skin’, as well as slagging off two high profiled black beauty influencers/YT gurus.
For Kardashian, who’s given birth to TWO black children and married with one black guy for her to tell her poc fans (especially in this climate of Trump and the nazis that he’s stanning for) is a disgrace, tbh. But you know, it’s that old adage, about white people being cool, until one day they wake up and realise that they’re white. Kardashian seems to do this every day!
People need to get over Jeffree’s supposed racism.
He has apologized for it profusely and it is so easy to erase some celeb when they do smthng not in the up and up like 10 years ago. It is a vindictive witch hunt of a society we live in and most people who call him out for his racism are the same people who tell him to go kill himself b/c he is a “f****t.”
He is a kind person who donates a boat load of money to charity (one of the few celebs who donated to Pulse night club) and does not accept money from these random beauty brands to talk up their products. He did one single collab with a brand and all the profits from the sales went to LGBT homeless youth center that helps a lot of black LGBT youth.
His best friend is a transgender Asian girl of a darker complexion whom he uses in his ad campaigns. His assistant is a well-known black instagram model who has been w/ him since day 1 who was also featured in his advertising many times.
He is also not sucking up to Kim b/c he was the only person who had pointed out the trashy quality of some of the early Kylie products. Kylie had to apologize and return the payments. He is also so widely and wildly influential, that anything he approves from any brand sells out in 2 days. He is the ONE person at this point that Kim needs to impress if she wants widespread success in makeup.
Nope, not over it.
BTW the white supremacist who used his car to mow down counter protesters in Charlottesville, had an African American friend according to his mother.
The thing is you and Kim don’t get to tell people to get over racism. Especially in 2017 with all the racist shit is going on. He’s done charity blah blah that’s typical “I’ve been good to you people”. Just because someone has done charity, it doesn’t absolve them of their racist transgressions. Did you really type his best friend is darkskinned? lol that the number escuse for racists.
Jeffrey never really apologized for racism, he blamed his past, and the usual bs apology “I’m sorry if you were offended.” We don’t have to accept that shit, especially since he went back said other racist shit after his apologies.
1. I do not have to get over his past behavior or his current behavior. The suggestion that people need to get over his behavior is offensive.
2. People who are truly sorry do not continue to do the same thing over and over again.
3. I don’t care that he gets a bunch of people to waste money on his products. This has nothing to do with the type of person he is.
I met Jeffree at a nightclub over a decade ago. At that time, he was only a local celebrity in SoCal. My friend and I approached him to compliment him on his look and ask makeup questions. He was quite rude to us and ended up calling us “ugly” and also told us he had a machete in his purse. I remember being completely floored by that experience and I never forgot it.
Kat Von D has even responded to me on IG based on my comments about him and she eventually apologized to me for defending him!
Basically, he’s a BAD BAD man and I can’t wait until he fades away.
….and she probably did it because he was probably the only vlogger who didn’t trash about her contour kit (seriously, 48$ for 0.9 grams*4. that’s beyond GREED!).
Good. Now for those who supported him without knowing of his racists remarks, can now stop giving him their coins.
And I’m sick of non-blacks trying to tell black people how to feel about rscism. Kim is such a hypocrite. I don’t see how anyone can continue to take her serious or support her businesses.
I’m someone who is very interested in make up, ever since I was allowed to use it at the age of 15 (the joys of having strict parents) – I used it to cover up my acne and to bring in some colour to my Casper-like complexion. So I love it. I watch a lot of tutorials, I read reviews, I am always looking out for new products, etc. I am one of those women with more than 4 foundations in her make up drawer. Make up brings me joy. But his man right here is total sc*m. His make up line is actually good (his liquid lipsticks are up there with Lime Crime) but I can’t watch him anymore. He is racist, homophobic and he is known to collect dirt on his “youtube friends” in case they need reminding of their place. I used to wacth Tati but she has run into his arms and his influence is palpable in her last videos.
If someone on here loves make up, here are my recommended beauty vloggers:
Arna Alayne – she does reviews for those of us on the lightest shade spectrum. Often ignored by brands.
WayneGoss – My absolute favourite for his short, sweet, knowledgeable reviews. He is lovely.
My Pale Skin – not only make up for those of us who are very pale, but also for those with scarring and acne. She is a wizard.
Nyma Tang – does the same as Arna, only for the darkest skin colours. I honestly love her skin care reviews because her skin is flawless. She tests the darkest shades available.
Jessica Braun JAMbeauty89 – her reviews are very honest and she does great Dupe videos.
