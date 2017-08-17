No, Robert E. Lee & George Washington did not ‘both save America’

Embed from Getty Images

One of the funniest/saddest tweets following Donald Trump’s unhinged press conference on Tuesday was about Trump spilling the tea about how George Washington owned slaves. The response to that tweet was basically (and I’m paraphrasing): “Congrats on passing third grade, man.” Much like Trump saying Frederick Douglass is doing great work, Trump thinks he’s breaking news about Thomas Jefferson and George Washington owning human beings as chattel slaves.

It feels insane to be arguing about this in 2017, but here goes: George Washington is the reason why there is an America. George Washington won the Revolutionary War, served two terms as president with dignity, and then showed the country that the American experiment is larger than one man when he refused to run for a third term, or become “King” of America. Washington wasn’t perfect, clearly, but we honor his significant contributions to America for good reason. Robert E. Lee committed treason and fought a war against the republic because he wanted to keep human beings in bondage, as property. Lee and Washington are not the same. They do not represent the same things in our history. But don’t tell that to Donald Trump’s lawyer John Dowd. Dowd has been forwarding an email claiming that Washington and Lee were the same, that “there literally is no difference between the two men.”

NEW: Trump Lawyer Forwards Email Echoing Secessionist Rhetoric https://t.co/l8bsnQbaG1 pic.twitter.com/VxfCMYJN4g — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 17, 2017

2. Part of the email that Trump's personal lawyer sent around. https://t.co/idRgqk76vC pic.twitter.com/Jcvq9kpQGe — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 17, 2017

“Both saved America” - O RLY? I enjoy these kinds of thought-exercises as much as any history buff, but I’ve always leaned more towards recognizing Ulysses S. Grant as the Batman-saving-America figure of the Civil War. Grant won because he was a brilliant military mind (and probably a terrible person), whereas Lee… well, Lee lost the war, you know?

The email was actually written by Jerome Almon, and merely forwarded by Dowd. Almon apparently also went to Down last week to claim that he had “damaging information” about James Comey.

Of course, this is what Michael Cohen, another of Trump’s lawyers, was doing yesterday – proving he’s not racist by creating photo collages of himself with black people.

As the son of a holocaust survivor, I have no tolerance for #racism. Just because I support @POTUS @realDonaldTrump doesn't make me a racist pic.twitter.com/lfIwdosreE — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 16, 2017

