No, Robert E. Lee & George Washington did not ‘both save America’

One of the funniest/saddest tweets following Donald Trump’s unhinged press conference on Tuesday was about Trump spilling the tea about how George Washington owned slaves. The response to that tweet was basically (and I’m paraphrasing): “Congrats on passing third grade, man.” Much like Trump saying Frederick Douglass is doing great work, Trump thinks he’s breaking news about Thomas Jefferson and George Washington owning human beings as chattel slaves.
It feels insane to be arguing about this in 2017, but here goes: George Washington is the reason why there is an America. George Washington won the Revolutionary War, served two terms as president with dignity, and then showed the country that the American experiment is larger than one man when he refused to run for a third term, or become “King” of America. Washington wasn’t perfect, clearly, but we honor his significant contributions to America for good reason. Robert E. Lee committed treason and fought a war against the republic because he wanted to keep human beings in bondage, as property. Lee and Washington are not the same. They do not represent the same things in our history. But don’t tell that to Donald Trump’s lawyer John Dowd. Dowd has been forwarding an email claiming that Washington and Lee were the same, that “there literally is no difference between the two men.”
NEW: Trump Lawyer Forwards Email Echoing Secessionist Rhetoric https://t.co/l8bsnQbaG1 pic.twitter.com/VxfCMYJN4g
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 17, 2017
2. Part of the email that Trump's personal lawyer sent around. https://t.co/idRgqk76vC pic.twitter.com/Jcvq9kpQGe
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 17, 2017
“Both saved America” - O RLY? I enjoy these kinds of thought-exercises as much as any history buff, but I’ve always leaned more towards recognizing Ulysses S. Grant as the Batman-saving-America figure of the Civil War. Grant won because he was a brilliant military mind (and probably a terrible person), whereas Lee… well, Lee lost the war, you know?
The email was actually written by Jerome Almon, and merely forwarded by Dowd. Almon apparently also went to Down last week to claim that he had “damaging information” about James Comey.
Of course, this is what Michael Cohen, another of Trump’s lawyers, was doing yesterday – proving he’s not racist by creating photo collages of himself with black people.
As the son of a holocaust survivor, I have no tolerance for #racism. Just because I support @POTUS @realDonaldTrump doesn't make me a racist pic.twitter.com/lfIwdosreE
— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 16, 2017
Isn’t a statue to Lee like the biggest participation trophy out there?
Snowflakes, alt right babies, honeys, the dude lost, and he stood for bad ideas. Just take down the statues already.
Speaking of participation trophies: https://www.buzzfeed.com/juliareinstein/second-place-confederate-memorial?utm_term=.vkoD5KWJWV#.ewQvOglAld
this was cute. and her statement was really good.
Trump is tweeting about how we need to preserve these “beautiful” statues. Apparently our parks will be less beautiful if they aren’t adorned with statues of white men covered in bird shit.
“Apparently our parks will be less beautiful if they aren’t adorned with statues of white men covered in bird shit.”
LOLOL…
Perfect, Megan.
Robert E. Lee went to war with the American government! That’s treason, which he knowingly engaged in so that the South’s “way of life” of OWNING PEOPLE could be preserved.
Anyone who has kind words for REL can take a stadium full of seats. SMH
His aim was to destroy the U.S. and the constitution..doesn’t that make him the biggest ‘terrorist’ of them all? Southerners like to pretend he just wanted to preserve the right to drink mint juleps on the veranda
How is “their battle tactics are still taught” even an argument? You can be a horrible person and be a great military leader. Genghis Khan was a great military leader but you know also a genocidal one.
“Djenghis vs. Queen Elizabeth II.”
Both were hereditary rulers.
Both were members of great dynasties.
Both were involved in great wars in their lifetimes.
Both were very rich.
Both loved horses.
YOU CANNOT BE FOR ELIZABETH AND AGAINST DJENGHIS KHAN, THERE’S LITERALLY NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THEM.
Perfect, brilliant, thank you.
My jaw dropped when I saw that stupid Lee-supporting meme. And that fact that Trump’s lawyer is the kind of guy who forwards talking point emails speaks volumes. Not that I’d expect anyone who represents Trump to be in any way discerning. Grr.
I would also like some more information about how and in what class are “their battle tactics still taught at West Point”. Like in History of War? Or, in Lee’s case, are his tactics taught as an example of what not to do? Because completely misunderstanding the capabilities of the your enemy’s technology and weaponry, and having thousands of men charge into cannon and rifle fire was incredibly stupid.
I’m also under the impression that the manner in which we fight war is so far ahead that their tactics would only be valuable in an overarching discussion of historic battles, not as an actual lesson on how to wage war. But I’m not in the military so there’s a good chance I have no idea what I’m talking about either lol.
Yes, they are still taught in military science the basics tenants of war are surprisingly similar and for officers a lot of it is learning the decision making process and it’s cool to see it through different time periods.
I still don’t understand this. In Bigly terms, Lee was the loser. The worst insult for him. You dont commmorate the loser.
The Washington comment is false equivilancy, he was the winner. Do you see people being upset if statues of King George or Gen Howe were taken down? Many colonial Americans fought on the side of the English too remember.
Washington was weak. Gave up his power. Sad!
Lol. Nothing Trump thinks or does makes an sense. He’s just an empty shell with no core values or beliefs.
Trump can’t ever admit that he’s wrong, so this is what we get. Sigh.
Hell, in NYC, they pulled down the statue of King George and melted it down to make musket balls to fire back at the British.
Exactly. All he does is talk about how he can’t stand losers–to the point of disrespecting Senator McCain. Furthermore, though no saint, Washington did instruct in his will that the slaves owned by him (not those part of his wive’s estate that he had no legal control over) be freed upon his wife’s death. Martha freed them within a year later figuring it was safer for her to do so.
Where are the Benedict Arnold statues? Some could argue that British rule wasn’t that bad after all Canada managed to become a far more progressive country than the US currently is.
Some of this dangerous nonsense is what I call GONE WITH THE WIND derangement syndrome. Some white Southerners live in a fantasy of the “glories” of the old South. You can hear them interviewed talking about their “heritage” Now they never explain exactly how they are connected with the Civil War, and my guess is that few of them actually have ancestors who fought. However, even if they did, they would never admit that way of life was built on the enslavement of their fellow human beings. [ I happen to be originally from Georgia].
Oh yeah, people tend to romanticize the hell out of the pre civil war deep South. Heck, even Blake Lively had her tone-deaf “Antebellum” site for a while there. They put on blinkers and can’t envision anything other than women lounging around under massive oak trees, sipping mint juleps and dreaming about their beau. Slavery? Poverty? Racism? Nope, that doesn’t factor in at all.
Just finished a course, required by the state of Georgia, in which the author of our texts says that fewer than 1 in 20 white Georgians can claim “Confederate heritage.” I thought that was particularly interesting as people keep saying ‘It’s my family’s history!” like that’s something to be proud of. A) No, it likely isn’t; and B) Bloodrelation to treasonist d!ckbags isn’t something to be proud of.
I do have an actual fascist in my family tree. The whole family carries a deep and abiding shame for his actions to this day. It’s not something to be proud of, it’s a stain on the family’s history. I do not understand how someone could feel proud of their slave-owning ancestors…
@third ginger
Such a good point. I completely agree. Too many people watched Gone With the Wind. And are caught up in the Vivian Leigh/Clark Gable melodrama. It’s a romantic fantasy of a terrible period and these people need to watch Roots instead.
Absolutely-they love this ‘revisionist’ history and they don’t read what they need to read to realize what the whole picture was so they cherry pick and delude themselves.
It’s not even just Southerners – a girl I know from high school posted this pro Lee crap and a confederate flag themed image. SHE’S FROM NEW JERSEY AND HAS LIVED THERE HER WHOLE LIFE. We also went to a fairly diverse school and I know she has non-white friends – I debated sticking around to see if any of them called her on it, but it was better for my sanity to simply remove her from my FB.
True story. My racist grandmother used to pour over civil war “history books”… which were really just cheap romance novels set in the Antebellum South, ala GWTW. When I questioned her on it, she got really defensive and insisted that slaves were “happy” with their situation. It was bizzare as sh$t, just surreal. I mean, she didn’t live through it and there is a plethora of evidence against it, but she sat there stiff lipped and unmovable on the subject, defensive, insulted that I would question her – like I was questioning her Faith itself…
I do not understand racism, but I’m just saying – my grandmother was pretty dumb. Never left her hometown, never ventured outside the bubble she’d grown up in. Wasn’t interested in the “outside world”. Racism requires a certain amount of idiocy, delusion, and self imposed head-up-your-own-a$$
My new favorite thing on twitter is seeing people be all “well if you take down these statues what’s next Christopher Columbus (or Washington or Jefferson)?!” and the rest of Twitter being like “good idea!”
Not having the desired effect ya morons
I know, reading those was keeping me sane yesterday, too! Did you see James Woods’ “before the liberals destroy the Iwo Jima statue.” tweet? The replies are priceless, such as “Hi I’m conservative dipshit James Woods and every single statue means the same thing to me. Someone please take me seriously” LMAO
Gosh if there was another one that deserved a punch to the face ugh.
Statues mean nothing to me. Memorials however are different. You would think people would realize they are fighting over relics about a war they DIDN’T EVEN WIN
James Woods is such an angry, hateful moron.
Yeah, he’s also a 70 year old who likes to date barely legal teens/early 20somethings that look like adolescents. See him around a lot as he has a home nearby and his mother lives in the area.
James Woods apparently didn’t do as much acting as previously thought when he played Roy Cohn.
Haha..that’s awesome, Esmom.
Slightly OT but yesterday I had a friend write a post about “why are there no memorials to black slaves? This country was largely built on their backs.”
I then posted several photos of beautiful statues that commemorate emancipation in Senegal, West Indies, Barbados, South Africa…all over the world. They are not uncommon and many are stunningly beautiful and moving.
Then I posted this pic:
https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_480w/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2012/04/13/Style/Images/DC_Lincoln.jpg?uuid=y2eSsoWhEeGAfAQ5lvLvyQ
The only emancipation memorial I’ve seen that features the white man.
And f*cking prominently, too.
Basically, Lincoln is the focus of the statue and the black person is a secondary element.
And don’t even get me started on the fact that he is groveling at the feet of a white man.
It’s like we can’t even get THIS simple shit right.
I know that we can’t erase slavery but we had a chance to say something meaningful to black people, to show them that while was we did was awful and unforgivable, we can and will acknowledge that this country’s success was based on their–for lack of a better word–”work”.
(I hate using that word to describe what was actually forced labor)
Just so sad that this is our nation’s capital and we can’t do better than that garbage.
ETA: Feels weird to write “commemorate emancipation”….honoring the abolishment of slavery, like congratulating ourselves on something that should have never happened in the first place. Sigh.
Lee was a traitor. And he did not want statues in his honor. His family does not want statues in his honor. The crowd that is screaming that we can’t get over losing an election 9 months ago is the same crowd that can’t get over losing a war 150 years ago.
Correct. Lee didn’t want a statue in his honor. He would have fought for the North but could not draw a sword on Virginia – his home. Lincoln asked him to take charge of the union army. I wish people would read their history.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo.
I often wonder if he ever took history class or if he truly is so stupid, that he doesn’t know simple facts. Comparing the first president to Robert E. Lee, he’s commented about other dead presidents like they were buddies with Trump and were proud of what he’s doing in Washington. I sigh and roll my eyes when he completely messes up history that even my 12 year old nephew knows
He’s just stupid.
I feel like I’m taking crazy pills.
Me too. I can’t believe we’re here in 2017.
Casually being gaslighted by the president who’s holding us hostage. It’s whatever.
I’ll try and make you feel less alone!
In Historical Ignorance News here in the UK, a cabinet member of the current government recently – and in parliament – described Jane Austen as one of our greatest LIVING authors.
Fools are leading us!
As our [temporary, we hope] President would say, “She’s doing a great job. Everyone says so.”
LOL!
We are lions led by donkeys, I’m telling you.
Oh no, lol. Sob.
And she’s having a wild fling with Frederick Douglass!
The ruling classes for you, darling!
I hear Miss Austen is having tea with Frederick Douglass this week.
“F*ck Yo Statue” was my personal favorite. Simply perfect. Period.
https://www.reddit.com/r/CommunismAnarchy/comments/6mlolz/charlottesville_va_fuck_yo_statue_protest_sign_at/
Very… succinct. 😂
If you have to say that you are not racist, then you are racist af.
Exactly. One of my friends likes to say, “If you have to preface your statement/joke/whatever with ‘I’m not racist, but…’, you’ve already contradicted yourself.”
I love that dude with the father surving the Holocaust and the black friends. He’s trying really hard, bless him. I don’t understand the argument, frankly. Supporting 45 makes you a racist in my book but I could be wrong. What it definitely makes you is an assh*le.
I had to LOL at the collage with black friends. Is this guy for real?
And there’s one of omarosa. You know she’s not really his longtime friend they just both currently work for trump.
It’s the “see I’m not racist, I have a black friend” mentality.
Are they even black friends or just some black people he sees from time to time? I see Omarosa and Don King? in 2 of the pictures and the rest just look like professionals who happened to be at the same event/work environment. Also there are black people who hate other black people so…
Why are there confederate statues in all areas? I was surprised to hear they were in Baltimore. I can’t remeber which side Maryland is on but are there statues in nonconferate states ? Do these people have significance other than being the losing but but surely hard working and talented leaders of the civil war? Are the statues for their skills despite the loss?
There’s a graph going around Twitter showing date of erection and confluence with Jim Crow and the Civil Rights movement. Also, I saw someone saying that many of the statues come from the same cast, so there are monuments to both sides with EXACTLY THE SAME SOLDIER. Or something. Hang on, let me see if I can find it…
… this Twitter thread wasn’t the one I saw, but similar:
http://twitter.com/AnaMardoll/status/897440847733587968
Thank you sixer, there’s lots of info there. i knew it was better to ask here than google:-)
There is one marker here in Massachusetts but the state is trying to get it removed. It isn’t a statue but a marker listing those who died here as prisoners of war. There’s an old fort on George’s Island in Boston Harbor where the prisoners were kept and some died. It currently is encased in a wooden box. I’m not sure whether the graves are still under it. The governor, a Republican who didn’t support Trump but has tried to make nice, wants it gone but the island is now a national park so he has to get federal approval to remove it and nobody is sure Trump will grant it.
Maryland falls below the Mason-Dixon line, therefore, it is/was a confederate state.
Baltimore/Maryland was complicated, but yeah, apparently it had way more Southern traits than I thought: http://www.etymonline.com/cw/maryland.htm (below M-D line; big slave-owning on east coast) (obviously that’s just a website; I rec more reading). And the statues were put up to intimidate PoC and give poor whites a visible reminder of their “heritage” https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/16/why-is-the-us-still-fighting-the-civil-war NOT to commemorate war.
Great links thank you. I have roots on the eastern shore (and have been there a bit) but we never discussed anything like slavery or local culture when my grandparents were alive. You know, I always thought there were no slaves there, and never thought to just check Wikipedia.
There’s a Jefferson Davis statue in a park (Davis Park, of course) in a small town just north of Portland OR. Not sure why but my guess is something that rhymes with Blight Schupremacy.
Maryland was a slave state and one of the border states that did not secede; if it had, Washington, D.C. would have had to be abandoned. Pro-Confederate sentiment was very strong and Maryland certainly followed along with our American apartheid, the Jim Crow laws. Check out the old verses to “Maryland, My Maryland,” truly reprehensible.
Even Robert E. Lee’s descendants are fine with the statues being taken down and put in museums. Everything that went on yesterday was almost too much. And where is Ivanka on all this? Oh, yeah in Vermont on a much needed vacation. And has Trump even said anything about the victims in this? No.
People are way into the myths about Lee and the south. I know it stinks to have fought for a losing general or to think about family members in the past having done something that feels immoral-but it is what it is. I only see one group rewriting history and it’s not people taking down statues.
Other myths about Lee:
‘He never owned slaves’
When he married his wife (from one of the richest families in VA) her dowry included a large number of slaves.
‘He only fought for VA’
His writings show that while this may have been true at the beginning-once he left Lee 100% supported and argued for Comfeserate ideals and confederate nationalism. If it had come down to what was best for VA or best for the Confederate states-he would have gone with the later and said so a few times.
‘Great general’
He may have had some great tactical moments-BUT HE LOST. You don’t commentate the people that lost. That’s why you don’t see Rommel statues all over Germany.
My mother is from Mississippi and I grew up with these myths. It was so interesting for me to learn the facts, which you outline. Plus you’re generous! Lee made serious tactical errors. Gettysburg was on him even though his general, Longstreet, got ridiculously blamed for it (even though Pete was against the whole thing).
Arlington National Cemetary is the former home of Robert E Lee. It was confiscated by the Union during the war. Lee’s slaves are buried there.
“That’s why you don’t see Rommel statues all over Germany.” Word. I mean there are other reasons, obviously, but I keep thinking about how the entire world would react if we started “commemorating” leading figures from WWII. It’s not entirely the same thing but the principle is similar.
I am sorry, but what kind of delusion do you have to live in to believe that the man who betrayed his country to make war against it – IN ORDER TO PROTECT SLAVERY – somehow “saved America”?
Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant saved America. Lee sought to destroy it.
if people want to think about the contributions lee made to the united states they can go to arlington cemetery which was built on lee’s land so he could not return to it after losing the civil war. once you get there – hang your head and think about all the people who have died defending the rights lee and the traitors who seceded from the US fought against. and all the rights trump and these nazi, white supremecist assholes are trying to destroy. there is a momument to lee’s self aggrandizement and loserdom and it is also a resting place for true patriots who actually **have** saved america
I see Confederate flags a lot here in FL. I don’t get it. I think they feel they are being forced to let their history go? But why would you want to celebrate it? I just want to tear their flag down! Glad Baltimore took their statues down at night time, that was smart.
Not sure about citizens of Florida, but see some comments above on Ga. and alleged “heritage.”
I’m in Florida and it’s the same as Georgia. They’re upset because they think we want to take away their “heritage” when most really have no connection. At the end of the day they are just a bunch of racists. That flag and any confederate statue belongs in a museum for historical purposes only. Thankfully I’m in a liberal “blue” part of the state so I don’t have to see this crap too often.
I live in central Florida, and I see these flags quite a bit. Lots of people move down here when they retire, so maybe they’re bringing “heritage ” from where they lived before. Seeing confederate flags everywhere and so many Trump lawn signs during the campaign was a nightmare
I live in Kansas, a state which was purposefully overrun with abolitionists in order to add another ‘free’/non-slave-holding state to the Union. We have ignorant Bubbas here who plaster their gigantic penis-extenders *ahem* pickup trucks with Confederate flags. Almost all of them are of German/Scandinavian stock and their ancestors came to Kansas or other parts of the Midwest directly off the boat in the 1870s-1890s. It’s not about ‘heritage’, it’s about white supremacy.
@LittlestRoman I grew up in Kansas, and I agree that the people there who love white supremacy now must have snoozed through history class. Back in the day we had decent teachers who had us watch “Roots” and read a book. Heck, you can even just go to Free State Brewery in Lawrence for a beer and learn the basics about who founded Kansas and why from reading the back of the menu. Slave-owning southerners who came across the state line from Missouri and killed settlers were absolutely reviled by our great-great grands. When I was in high school 30+ years ago, not even the dumbest guys had Confederate flags on their truck. Not to say they were anti-racist, but the symbol has been popularized via NRA, gun shows and country music post 9/11, and it’s just gross. It’s appalling to see Confederate flags anywhere there at all. Totally stupid!
Very good and historical summary, and I consign as an amateur history buff. I would add that having just visited Gettysburg that Lee was hardly a military genius. He ordered Pickets charge over a massive huge flat open field straight into Union soldiers dig in uphill. When he see the field, you see how impossible to would be to take. It’s really neither here nor there whetherLee was brilliant but seeing that field, I think It isn’t exactly genius to order your army into sure annihilation.
isn’t gettysburg so wild? its just open fields but you can REALLY imagine it (espeically if you have a tour/guidebook) and it is CRAZY to think that these people were battling on essentially open ground hand to hand and with guns that weren’t really powerful enough to like – blow through your body and instantly kill you. these people were just horribly mamed and just laid there and took hours or days to die. i thought it was really spooky.
Gettysburg and other historical sites like it are the only places where there should be monuments to confederate soldiers (in conjunction with Union soldiers). Historical sites can best display both sides in proper context and you gain understanding of the actual events that occurred.
I agree! In Concord, MA, at the Old North Bridge, there is a small tablet that commemorates the British soldiers who died. I think that’s just about perfect. Yes, the Confederate soldiers were human beings who died. Give them a small plaque on the battlefield, not huge, imposing statues in the middle of public spaces belonging to the country they rebelled against.
Here’s the thing : Washington was a really complex figure and we can totally have a conversation about the right way to honor his legitimate contributions to the country along with his negatives.
What I find hysterical about this is that we’re only talking about confederate statues on public lands. They miss that a private landowner has the absolute right to erect whatever they want on their own land. This is about the government placing memorials to an armed insurrection on their grounds. Why not spend their time looking for private citizens willing to house these things on their land? I suspect it’s because they wouldn’t find many takers.
Trump should feel free to take down all the confederate monuments and place them on his golf courses.
The Goddess Aphrodite and I are no different.
We’re both female.
We both had boys.
Our time with our sons was split in half due to extenuating circumstances.
We’ve had lovers.
We’re both ancient.
There’s literally no difference between me and the Goddess of Love.
This asswipe is now tweeting about how removing these statues rips apart US culture. And he’s calling them beautiful. He makes me want to puke
He’s also tweeting that removing the statues will make the parks and spaces they’re in “less beautiful.” It’s laughable. But just in case, I think localities should commit to keeping statues in these spaces – of famous former slaves and abolitionists. Let’s replace Robert Lee with Harriet Tubman, Jefferson Davis with Frederick Douglass, you get the idea. Let them remain memorials, but make them right.
Jeez. A guy who worked for Trumps campaign is on right now saying Robert E, Lee hated slavery, and Trump thinks the statues should stay so we remember who wanted to end slavery first. Automatically switched the subject to the booming stock market and economy when he was wrong about Robert E. Lee.
LLee defense is a classic case of goalposts moving. Yes, the evidence does indicate that Lee himself did not like the institution of slavery (mostly due to his devout Christianity). However, he also did not embrace racial equality and did believe that blacks were naturally inferior to whites. So there’s that.
But none of this changes the fundamental point that the man made open war against the government and sought to break up the country. His personal opinions are irrelevant. There should not be statues of people who openly fought for the dissolution of the nation. I do not get why any of this is hard.
Abigail Adams wanted to end slavery before there even was a United States and it dismayed her that she was going to live in a White House built by slaves. Let’s tear down all the confederate statues and replace them with statues for Abigail. Oh, she also was pro-vaccine, pro-desegregation of the schools, pro-co-education (girls didn’t go to school then) and a public health care advocate. More Abigail everywhere!
I live in the Deep South, was raised here and love it. But the circles in which I work, socialize, etc., are not proud of the slave owning past of our area. The friendly, slow pace of society, sure. The south is diverse, and in my generation and younger multiracial relationships of all kinds abound and I love it. My kids, my family, we love everyone. BUT there are older people I know that still spout this nonsense. And up until a couple of years ago I would be silent–passively racist I see now. It’s a different story now. Now I speak up. But what these idiots don’t understand is that very few of southern ancestors owned slaves! They talk about their heritage….no, your rural southern heritage was probably a bunch of white people who owned their own struggling cotton farm and worked it themselves from age 5 up, who couldn’t graduate high school because they had to work the farms, who may very well have been sharecroppers, who were probably dirt poor in a harsh hot climate. Stop it. Lee, and others like him, didn’t fight for states’ rights, they fought for states’ rights for a handful of rich, entitled Tara-living to own human beings while they laid on porch swings. My ancestors pass down a very different story, one of immigrants and hard work and poverty. Lee wasn’t a hero to these people, and certainly not to our country. Now who’s “erasing history.”
Get in early on your “removing the statue of Benedict Arnold” outrage! You heard it here first!
As someone born and raised in the south, by people who were not originally southern, but who have bought into the myths hook, line and sinker, there are myriad things we’re taught that are, when one decides to seek the information for themselves, only meant to keep people divided and complacent. All my life, I heard justification for slavery by “they sold their own people.” As a child, it’s easy enough to believe, because we’re also taught that adults are always right, respect your elders, and older equals wiser. Time, experience, and Google, however, are there to correct these ignorances. People have made it sound like some African tribal leaders were running some 2-for-1 ads on colonial craigslist. Like these poor, beleaguered slave traders didn’t WANT to HAVE to buy humans, but darn it all if the offers made weren’t just too enticing. Some tribal leaders did sell some of their followers, yes. But not on the scale we’re lead to believe. And even then, they regretted it and stopped doing it. And as sickening as all of this is, during the voyage from Africa to north America, a dead slave was worth more than a sick one, and many were thrown overboard (so many, that it was not uncommon for sharks to follow along these ships. Because it was simpler to claim someone jumped overboard than admit to pushing them. Because insurance fraud is a grand tradition.)
You can’t explain this to some people though, because maybe they can’t stand the scent of flaming cobwebs. Or they’re just racist idiots. I like to believe their parents are siblings, but that’s just me.
I grew up in the South (NC) also, in a relatively progressive area, and despite that, we definitely still got a somewhat biased version of the Civil War in history classes. Mostly taking the line that the Civil War was a lot about states rights and economic differences between North and South and that slavery just happened to be part of that, rather than that the war was fundamentally about slavery. I actually believed it for quite a while (that the war was “more complicated” than just slavery). I was certainly never at the level of wanting to fly a Confederate flag (and I’m pretty sure my US history teacher who taught us this version of the Civil War was very much pro-civil rights), but I guess still had a somewhat sympathetic view of the Confederacy and could “understand” how people might want to honor/commemorate it. If that’s the viewpoint I came out of a relatively liberal/left-wing southern public school with….I can TOTALLY see how in more conservative areas the “states rights” line of the civil war would be pushed even harder and you’d come out with yahoos who think the white supremacists marching in Cville were justified in their actions.
As an adult, I happened upon a book in the library that basically took the states rights line of thinking apart and demonstrated just how wrong it was. I wish I could remember the name of the book (have been wracking my brain ever since this latest round of nonsense started up). Anyway, it very convincingly laid out evidence that the primary states right in question was…the right to continue slavery. That slavery really was the primary driving cause of the Civil War, that the Confederacy was all about continuing slavery, and that the idea that the war was more complicated or about a wide array of states rights is a big pile of horse manure.
I’ve been thinking about that vs. the version I learned in school recently and wondering just how frustrating/infuriating my black classmates must have felt with the version of the Civil War we learned.
All that is a long way of saying…I see how people are feeling justified making these kinds of comparisons, but it’s a freaking load of baloney. They all need to get the F*** off Twitter and do some reading.
All one has to do is to read the Articles of Confederacy. Every state that seceded from the Union stated clearly that the cause was over slavery….not states rights. The states right to continue slavery. At the time of the Civil War it was estimated that the value of slave labor was $4 billion. No one takes away that kind of money without a fight. It always amazes me that people talk about southern heritage etc, yet fail to acknowledge the truth of that heritage. The economic power of the south was built on the backs of and the blood, sweat and tears of slaves. That’s some heritage to be proud of.
Corey Stewart, the Republican candidate for Virginias senate is on CNN right now defending Trumps comments about Charlottesville. Saying that Trump was correct and is bad mouthing all the Republicans who don’t agree and MSM. I guess he doesn’t want to be elected
There are enough like minded people in Virginia to support Corey. Folks don’t realize just how racist a state Virginia was. Virginia was one of the main states to codify Jim Crow. Public school systems were closed in Virginia rather than allow school desegregation during the 1960s.
Washington inherited his slaves through his marriage to Martha. He was not a “slave owner” originally and he opposed it. He set his slaves free upon his and his wife’s death. How’s that for a history lesson.
Also the random POC pics by that trumpanze is disingenuous.
One point (alternate lol) point I’d like to make as a black person..cant speak for all but like 98%….
We absolutely do not think any of the slave owning forefathers were great men in regards to human rights and civil rights regarding people who DIDNT look like them….the constitution was really intended for white men… thats why July 4th isnt a big day for us and actually like a perpetual slap in the face as when you guys’ forefathers were rebelling they still were riding on the backs of a people based solely on the color of their skin. We instead celebrate Juneteenth 6/19 the day of emancipation from bondage/ending of legal human enslavement (the real day initial day freedom from tyrant and day the country seemed to make efforts toward gaining moral compass)
in particular i read somewhere that washington had dentures made from teeth of slaves. also that he had a rather tortuous kind of relationship with a young boy slave who would wet himself, which Washington apparently called himself trying to trying to correct. This included having the boy drink his own urine and of course whippings and beatings.
If all that is pulled from Charlottesville is how one white guy who owned slaves is better than another, as a person of color I’m sicken. Washington was a great man for white people lets be clear yal.
In the future I wish there will be more realistic discussions on how all yal’s “forefathers” were exceptionally flawed men but that this country is what it is. And honestly who knows what they would have done had slavery been under attack and threatened to end.
I was reading an interesting Twitter feed the other day wherein the author suggested the REAL reason for the anger over the removal of these monuments is the suggestion that is exhibits the power of the left (and subsequently, minorities) to fight back. For the past decade or so, we’ve had the right characterizing liberals and progressive as “oversensitive,” “snowflakes,” “entitled babies,” etc. Their ideal of strength is based on the traditional white male laborer, all muscle and loaded gun. The left was weak-willed women, too weak to lift the axe from typing away at her computer all day. They convinced themselves it would be easy to put Donald Trump in power and walk all over the rest of us.
But Charlottesville changes the narrative, not only because it makes it clear that the fascist movement is here and out for blood, but because the backlash is reverberating through the entire social spectrum. There’s a resistance forming, and it isn’t wielding torches or AK-47s, it’s using the Internet to figure out where you live, who you are, and utilizing public identification and exposure to damage your life. It’s showing up to your public parks and ripping down your statues, vandalizing your properties. It’s showing up in protest crowds bigger than the inauguration ceremony and spreading memes about punching Nazis.
I don’t know if that’s the entire story of what went on here, but I feel like it has an element of truth. These people built a narrative that placed them in a position of ultimate authority while simultaneously casting them as society’s greatest victim, and they’re angry that people aren’t buying it. They thought Trump would get in and everything would fall into place. They didn’t count on the limp-wristed left being willing to throw a punch.
