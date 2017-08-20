Taylor Swift deleted everything on all of her social media platforms, huh

Taylor Swift has been working on her new album for more than a year, basically. Her 1989 Tour was over in early 2016, and she spent the summer of 2016 getting up in our faces with The Glorious Tiddlebanging Tour, which I think was mostly her reaction to – and her attempt to change the story from – Kim Kardashian’s receipt-drop and Calvin Harris calling her out. Since fall 2016, Taylor has definitely been keeping it more low-key. She rarely posted anything on her social media, she rarely made any kind of public appearances, she was rarely even caught by paparazzi. She even canceled her annual Taymerica party on Independence Day.

Many wondered if Taylor was trying to cultivate an air of mystery all of a sudden. Many wondered if Taylor was simply self-aware enough to realize that she needed to make people miss her before she got all up in our faces with her inevitable press tour for the new album. But perhaps there’s another option: perhaps she’s trying to be more like Beyonce, and suddenly shock the world with another album when we’re least expecting it. Everyone agrees though: what Taylor did on Friday was very suspicious! On Friday, Taylor deleted EVERYTHING from her social media accounts. No more Instagrams, no more tweets, no more Facebook posts, nothing. Nada. Zilch.

If she’s deleting everything ahead of an album drop… well, I congratulate her, because that’s actually a cheap way and a smart way to drum up press without spending a dime. Just delete every f–king thing you’ve ever posted online and watch people freak the f–k out. It’s still typical Taylor though, when you think about it. She wasn’t capable of suddenly dropping an album and having it be a genuine surprise. She had to telegraph what she was about to do by deleting her social media history, so that everyone would be aware that The Taylor Swift Show is about to commence. I’m not mad about it – I’ve missed The Taylor Swift Show. The TS Show is amusing. There will be SO MANY INTERVIEWS about how she’s “changed” and how mean everyone was to her. I can’t wait to see how she brands herself this year. YAY!!