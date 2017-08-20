Donald Trump, idiot: ‘Sometimes you need protest in order to heel’

Embed from Getty Images

On Saturday, the white supremacists and neo-Nazis met in Boston for a “free speech” rally. Apparently, about 100 of them showed up. It would be easy to get confused though, because more than 30.000 people showed up to counter-protest their presence, offering up a lovely little primer on how free speech really works. You want to be a neo-Nazi? Fine, be a neo-Nazi. But everyone else gets to shout about it. Everyone else gets to make fun of you. Everybody else gets to post photos of your sad face online, so you will eventually be identified, and then we’ll try to get you fired and shut down in every possible way. Freedom, America and free speech. I’m including photos from the counter-protest at the end of this post.

Donald Trump must have been so sad that so few “very fine” neo-Nazis came out to Boston. He sat and fumed most of the day, then took to Twitter.

Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

The 30,000 people (Boston PD said the number could have been as high as 40,000) who came out were overwhelmingly peaceful and non-violent and their main cause was protesting the white supremacists. They were not there as “anti-police agitators.” No one said anything about being against the police. Again, Trump is taking sides AGAINST the anti-Nazi side. After that, Trump tweeted this:

“Heel” not “heal.” He did correct it, but I’m assuming Emperor Foot Fetish was just letting his freak flag fly. God, he’s so f–king stupid. Like, I have my doubts about whether he tweeted that himself, or whether it was his new Communications Director Hope Hicks. WORDS ARE HARD. They are hard for everyone in the Bigly administration.

And finally President Schizophrenia tweeted this:

I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

So what is it, Baby Fists? Were thousands of protesters there to protest the police, or were they speaking out against bigotry and hate? He doesn’t know. I assume Gen. Kelly wrote this one.

