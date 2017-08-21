Solar Eclipse will lead to widespread anxiety & political crisis, astrologers claim.

Today is Eclipse Day and I’m still debating what I should do about it. Should I take a nap? Should I clean my house? Should I go to the gym? Should I sit on my deck and try to watch it? And what does the solar eclipse mean for this month, this year and the current state of America? Obviously, I’m interested in the solar eclipse from an astrological point of view, because it was like a light bulb went off in my head when I read that the eclipse is the reason why this month has felt so fraught and emotional. From Time:
“Eclipses are the most dramatic tools that the universe uses to effect change,” said Susan Miller, a well-known astrologer who runs the popular website AstrologyZone.com. “Nobody likes change, but eclipses shake us out of our complacency and push us forward, no matter if we’re ready or not.”
That change could cause “turmoil and conflict,” according to Joyce Levine, chair of the National Council for Geocosmic Research, which promotes the study of astrology. Astrologers say people who may feel more strongly affected by the eclipse are those with Aug. 21 birthdays, as well as those with Leo, Aquarius, Taurus and Scorpio zodiac signs who were born at the end of their signs, and those with Virgo, Sagittarius, Gemini and Pisces zodiac signs who were born at the start of their signs.
The eclipse manifests differently for each person, depending on the date, time and place of his or her birth, according to astrologers. The effects, they say, can be felt in the weeks before and after the actual passing of the eclipse. “It sort of feels like free-flowing anxiety — like something is wrong but you can’t put your finger on it,” Levine told TIME. “They’re probably already feeling it.”
Astrologers are actually split about what the eclipse means politically, or whether the eclipse could be any kind of bad omen. One astrologer, Rebecca Gordon, says that Donald Trump’s astrological chart is at a “tipping point” because of the eclipse, and that’s why Trump has seemed so extra emotional/whinging this month. Gordon says: “This is certainly the most crucial time in his life as this eclipse will peel back the curtains and reveal hidden truths as we have seen already in the months leading up to this eclipse. Eclipses have historically coincided with the birth and death of monarchs, the beginnings and ends of particular eras, and of course, it hits Donald Trump’s chart in a big way. And we’re seeing that now. Look at him. You know, he’s under fire.” Lord, we can only hope that the eclipse will usher in something new. Maybe Robert Mueller will announce some indictments today!
Meanwhile, astrologers do tend to agree that the solar eclipse will definitely mean significant emotional changes for everyone, and a shift in perspective writ large. Professional astrologer Ophira Edut – one-half of the famed AstroTwins – told People Mag:
“An eclipse, in astrology, is looked at as this big turning point,” Edut explains. “A solar eclipse is a new moon, which has a theme of newness. So, at every new moon, astrologers say it’s a good time to initiate something or to start something new. In astrology, eclipses kind of function as a push-off. The element of freewill maybe isn’t as strong with an eclipse. It’s kind of ‘Ready or not, here you go.’ ”
The Aug. 21st eclipse falls under Leo, the sign of self-expression, drama and passion. According to Edut, that means we can expect big moments in the world of politics (in fact, she notes, several of our previous American presidents are Leos).
“It’s a rallying cry for the world to really stand up and take leadership –instead of waiting around, we’re supposed to step up,” she says. “The eclipse is really a push for everyone to find the leader within. Anywhere in our lives where we’re not taking charge, where we’re not speaking up powerfully – roaring like the lion of Leo – anywhere we need to be heard or be braver and more courageous, that’s what this eclipse is inviting people to do,” she says.
When it comes to romance, Edut notes that Leo rules the fifth house of the zodiac, which is romance, passion and fertility. The eclipse could mean “a lot of wearing our hearts on our sleeves,” and the push for some to issue declarations or confessions of love. It could be a day that people just go for it and confess an attraction or make a move, do something bold like that. An eclipse is like when the lights go off and then they suddenly come back on, and you’ve got to adjust your vision. So, if you don’t have to make a big decision, don’t.”
The People article goes on to break down what the eclipse will mean for each individual sign – I’m a Virgo so I’m supposed to let myself lose control a little bit and allow someone else to take care of me for a change. Good luck with that, me.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Do people genuinely believe in this stuff?
If yes, please tell me why, I am open to opinions/info.
Basically you have a lot of free will in this life but one of the things you don’t seem to choose is when and where you’re born. Each person is born at a very specific time and place some of us feel…that is purposed and has significance.
No different than temperatures change, or sound waves emit or oxygen flows all around unseen and without much thought from us as humans….those things still very much impact us.
Same with the position of the planet’s, it’s a much bigger version of being affected by your environment I suppose. It’s a big thing to wrap our minds around and lot of folks reject the ideas, others do not. But it has something that has fascinated humans both the very smart and not so smart for most of our human history. I don’t think it’s fair to just discount it.
Yes, they do. I cannot comprehend why. Might as well be a flat-earther (sorry, Imo).
Today will see a super-cool astronomical event and it is beyond me that anyone could think of it with trepidation. Eclipses rock!
No, I don’t. Mostly because a lot of what I see people doing is just them trying to find an identity for themselves. And they’ve found some of the most arbitrary ways to do it. I don’t know how or why, but most of the people who follow astrology or are into it in a huge way find a lot of comfort in its strictures. It tells you that you are a certain way because you were born under a certain circumstance, and that that somehow explains your personality and how you navigate your life in the way that you do. And people like that. People like having an explanation for that. They find a certain comfort in knowing that something didn’t work out, not because the universe is vast and unpredictable and things just happen because they do, but because of something arbitrary like your date and time of birth.
Frankly, once I figured that out, I dropped astrology like a hot potato. It didn’t sit well with me after that. It’s fun to see and follow, but I’m not going to take it seriously. It’s cute, it’s harmless if it’s just for a laugh, but I’m not gonna lie and say it’s not concerning when I see friends poring over their birth charts trying to figure out why their last relationship didn’t work. Even if they are the most level headed sort, it’s still so weird to me.
Also, almost every website that promises to churn out your birth chart asks you for your date of birth, down to the year AND the time, and I don’t know abt you, but the fact that there are millions of people out there who want to trust completely unknown websites with that sort of information, especially in light of how such data is being used, was also enough for me to not want to be into it.
I only believe it if it favors Libra.
I just choose to see it as symbolic.
The dance of light and shadow, which happens every day in life and in us, personified in the sky. For me and my spirituality, it’s an an opportunity to look at my shadows and open up to my light. Release & receive.
Also, it’s just a beautiful, cosmic phenomenon that reminds us that we’re in this vast, amazing universe.
Signed,
Your local, hippie yoga teacher
@Shambles, I don’t know if I agree with you, but man, you have a beautiful way with words.
Signed,
Skeptical academic
The same reason people believe in God. People want an explanation to the world around them. I find it amusing when Christians say astrology isn’t real, like there’s anymore proof of a virgin birth and someone rising from the dead.
You can thank the Catholic church for that – astrology and Christianity were once compatible until one of the popes (I’m too lazy to look up who) declared it as against the Catholic faith. John Paul II, in the waning years of his life, pointed to that edict to try and reign in the influence of new age spirituality on the Catholic faith.
I actually read about some of this in a book about eclipses …
DING DING DING DING DING!
Sadly, yes they do. Like energy bands, healing crystals, magnet therapy, auras, fad diets, etc. I always took the “I want to believe” poster in the X Files as a cautionary statement of human gulability not a positive message. The power of belief is a strong thing and reinforced by confirmation bias, be it applied to superstition or even prejudice.
We have evolved to see patterns. It’s generally a competitive advantage, but it can also mean seeing patterns where there aren’t any, like seeing a face on the moon.
Well they’re a little late to this party, people already feel anxiety and we ARE in a political crisis – since November 9, 2016.
Exactly, no eclipse is gonna change that. But hey if it coincides with an utterly humiliating end to the Trump family, I’ll wear an I love eclipses tshirt.
I actually read an astrology back in October predict that the election wasn’t going to go well because of the unrest she saw in 2017.
I’m a Virgo and I agree. Good luck with that because no one takes care of me (by choice).
Why do you think that is? I’m a virgo too and although I don’t take astrology that seriously, it’s funny cause I’ve rarely been taken care of too but I don’t ever ask for help so could be that! It’s hard for me to ask for help.
Solar Eclipse will lead to widespread anxiety & political crisis, astrologers claim.
Jokes on you, astrologers!!! This has been happening since last year.
Was going to say same thing,I thought astrology was predicting the unknown future not stating the obvious current state of things🙄
Eh, I’ve taken the day off because I’m in a 96-percent area and I just want to see how the birds and wildlife react. I don’t think our leader needs any external help being unstable.
Good luck to those in 100 percent zones. Supposedly rural areas are being overwhelmed by traffic, gas shortages, etc.
In one of the 100% zones. Many schools closed because of the extra traffic expected and the peak is around the time schools let out – especially high schools and there are many drivers. Here in Missouri they are expecting 1.2 million extra people because of the eclipse. My two son-in-laws took the day off because of the extra traffic. They both work at jobs that require driving all day. I want it over because it’s been overkill for the event. Me, I’m going to be watching “Little Shop of Horrors” and not buying any plants today. “Feed me Seymour, feed me” My daughter has chickens and it will be interesting to see if they coop themselves when it starts to get dark (they coop themselves every night).
Most of the school systems in my area canceled classes today, too. One system (thanks to a resourceful teacher’s fundraising efforts) purchased glasses for every student.
We’re watching a live cam of a small town about 90 minutes away (in the totality zone) and they’re treating it as a street festival. My husband just realized he needs to wear long sleeves and pants, because the mosquito activity may increase (as if it’s dusk). I never thought of that.
Donald Trump does not need a solar eclipse to act any weirder and unhinged than he already does. But I do wonder how it will affect his sick and twisted mind. Is he going to do or say something crazy today?
Let the man heel
He Had a busy weak
LOL, Milla!
The eclipse will mean a new beginning in politics. ♡
He has a press conference tonight concerning our role in Afghanistan. Will be interesting to see if he goes off topic.
From CNN:
“He wants to be the one to announce it to the American people,” Mattis said. “He now needs the weekend to collect his thoughts on how he’s going to explain it to the American people.”
Seems like they are preparing for him to go off topic big time.
Dear Orange Voldy, please watch the eclipse today. Stare directly at it. Thank you.
Do you suppose he will start to disintegrate into a cloud of black dust?
Orange dust
We can only hope. /-:
Stare long and hard Tangerine.
Just tell him there is a rumor Obama is filming himself looking directly at the eclipse to prove he was the best president ever! Urge him to tweet it to his followers, so they can show their solidarity. The reports saying not to look is just fake news. There is no such thing as science so go ahead LOOOOOK.
Or, you know, the universe does not give any kind or crap about human kind…
Humans, anthromorphising everything for more than 10 000 years
Well I have an anxiety disorder so this freefloating anxiety as described is basically my life. I’ve actually felt pretty settled and lots of energy lately. So for me the eclipse seems to be a positive thing so far.
Also I do have to believe in astrology to some degree because I’m a Taurus and am I ever a Taurus! Other than being good with money (I’m not, I wish I was) I’m always 100% a Taurus. And my sisters are their signs to a T, also.
But my husband is a virgo and he doesn’t fit the description too much. So I don’t think it’s some complete science. It’s just amazing though how my sisters and I are the very definition of our respective signs.
Best wishes to everyone for a good and exciting eclipse day! And may the president finally be taken out in handcuffs today!!
Widespread anxiety? Political crisis? Nothing DT does shocks us anymore.
I’m a ‘believer’ of sorts although I get that it’s also fluff. This is one of those topics that’s annoying because everyone who talks about astrology to general media usually talks about sun signs but in order to see how this affects people you need to see their full chart and find what signs you have in Aquarius or Leo especially Rising,Sun, or Moon. For instance the reason why this affects Drumph so much is because firstly his rising falls on the exact degree of the eclipse (mine too) secondly this is the first time an eclipse is happening soley on American soil so it will affect USA greater (last time this happened apparently was around the Declaration of Independence and their are theories that Ben Franklin especially used his knowledge of astrology to harness that energy http://www.magiastrology.com/ben_franklin_astrology.htm .
Also this all started around August 7 with the lunar eclipse. And the after affects will last something like a 1 year 1/2 because of the length of the eclipse. Again this is just some interesting information I’m not claiming it’s logical I’m just sharing information I read about.
We are house of aquarius. I have been anxious lately, my mum is in full warrior mode and even my dog is unwell. So i might be a believer. My sis is a leo… oh well…
My dog is very sick too! Prayers for the both of them ♡.
I just missed the Capricorn-Aquarius cusp, so I’m going to attribute my current anxiety to two things: my usual mental state, and watching too much Last Week Tonight. Sun Aquarius, moon Scorpio, Cancer rising. My feelings are intense and I try my best to avoid them.
Side note, I did a science fair project in high school on astrology. That was fun. Not a winner, but I got an A 😏
I started looking at Astrology for fun but I actually started putting some stock in it when I realised I had inherited aspects from my family. I share a name with my grandmother, we’ve always been a lot alike (for better and for worse) and when I studied charts of people in my family I realised we have the exact same Venus, down to a decimal degree (mine is at 22,32 degrees Capricorn and hers was at 22,38 Cap). Which in all the charts I’ve looked at I’ve never come across before. I respect people who think it’s nonsense, I do half the time too, but after looking at a number of charts, yes, there does seem to be some mathematical truth to it at least, especially within families and with partners etc. What it actually means though is another matter for me, that depends on which astrologer you ask and wether their approach is psychological, etherial, mystical, karmic etc etc. I find it fascinating but I don’t rely on it
@Shirurusu, do you find that you tend to attract people from a certain sign in your life? Or that a higher percentage of one or two comprise most of the people you’re closest to? My parents are Pisces (mom) and Cancer (dad.) My siblings are both Capricorns. Two of my grandmas are Caps (the other is a Leo.) Grandpas were all earth or water signs. My husband is a Cancer-Leo. In general, I’ve noticed I get a lot of people born in July in my life, most of them Cancers. I’m an Aquarius sun, but a decent bit of my chart has water. I’m a lightning storm I guess 😂 Capricorns are my favorites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
justcrimmles, yes for me.
I’m in the path of totality and pumped! Luckily we own a farm in very rural America and should have no traffic (or other people)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
have fun!!
Sounds like you have a great viewing spot! And privacy — that’s extra great!
NSS (= no sh*t Sherlock), lol
I believe in it and I don’t like how people who don’t condescend to people who do like they are smarter. You wouldn’t do that about someone’s religious beliefs so don’t do it to people who believe in astrology. Not cool.
I’m with you Maria. As a Buddhist living in the Bible Belt, I keep my ideologies (for the most part) to myself. No judgment ❤
I don’t judge either because I don’t know what is possible. I have had my chart done and I had charts done for each of my kids and put them in their baby books. I do know it is a lot of fun and uncanny sometimes.
This. I’m a huge supporter of science but I also think there’s a lot we don’t understand and that people should be allowed their spirituality of whatever flavor and to marvel at the wonder of the universe.
My rule with both science and religion, though, is its power should only extend as far as it doesn’t negatively hurt other people.
Wow, that’s a real stretch.
Um, why are you covering what astrologers say? Anyway I would like to see an eclipse but not one in my country for a long time I believe.
Meanwhile the pastramigists have all been saying we are bun. Quite a pickle. Hahaaaa
Yeah but really it all seems very Stone Age to assign woo to what you have already learned is a natural occurrence in earth space science in elementary school. It’s not magic it’s basic science.
Gotta say, that’s a pretty easy prediction. We’re in a time of huge political chaos and anxiety…a solar eclipse is happening…so they’re saying it’ll cause political chaos and anxiety. OK then.
I’m being followed by a moonshadow!!
Here in Portland, OR.
I am a very excited Aquarian.
already feeling this free flow of anxiety and cant put finger on it exactly ….already did the push or declaration of affections.
but also my cycle is on sooooo so many feels (tmi but were all gossiping adults here LOL)
