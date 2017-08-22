Carole Radziwill’s boyfriend posts a racy photo for her 54th birthday

Embed from Getty Images

Real Housewife of New York Carole Radziwill turned 54 on Sunday and her boyfriend, chef Adam Kenworthy, paid tribute to his lady love in the way that all men should, by posting a NSFW picture of her on his Instagram feed. (Please know I am being sarcastic here.)

Adam, 32, (and don’t look to me for any judgement on the age difference), shared a photo of Carole with one of her Radziwills poking out of a swim top and sporting bikini bottoms with the caption, “HBD @caroleradziwill #54.”

Adam also posted another photo of Carole a little more covered up with the same birthday wish. The pics were taken in March when the couple vacationed at the Florida Keys resort Little Palm Island (which is obscenely expensive and is also on my travel bucket list – even though I grew up about 100 miles from there.)

The couple, who have been dating over two years and have had their relationship covered on RHONY, have definitely experienced ups and downs. Carole recently unfollowed Adam on Instagram, which I guess is a millennial kind of way to break up, but that doesn’t mean they’re dunzo. A source close to Carole told PEOPLE that “They took a break — but they still spend a lot of time together. It’s still unclear. It’s not black or white.” The source went on to say that the pair have “an unconventional relationship” and that they are “in an in-between stage.”

Adam and Carole were recently in court over a landlord dispute. After getting tossed out of Carole’s place after living wit her for six months, Adam got his own apartment and now he’s having issues getting his $4,000 security deposit returned. Reporting that story, Page Six quoted another source close to the couple who said, “They took a step back over the summer and are giving each other space after living together. They still spend a lot of time together, and will always be in each other’s lives.”

Even though Adam acknowledged Carole’s big day, he didn’t celebrate in person with her. She hung in the Hamptons while Adam stayed in New York City. I don’t know about you, but it sure seems like this relationship isn’t so much “unconventional” as it is “over.” Am I right? It’s not as if I care or anything. I have never watched an episode of any Real Housewife show and, since The Soup is no longer on TV (RIP), I don’t even see clips. For some reason, these women are a constant fixture on my pop culture radar. I wish they weren’t, but hey, HBD Carole.

