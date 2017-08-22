Carole Radziwill’s boyfriend posts a racy photo for her 54th birthday

Embed from Getty Images
Real Housewife of New York Carole Radziwill turned 54 on Sunday and her boyfriend, chef Adam Kenworthy, paid tribute to his lady love in the way that all men should, by posting a NSFW picture of her on his Instagram feed. (Please know I am being sarcastic here.)
Adam, 32, (and don’t look to me for any judgement on the age difference), shared a photo of Carole with one of her Radziwills poking out of a swim top and sporting bikini bottoms with the caption, “HBD @caroleradziwill #54.”
Adam also posted another photo of Carole a little more covered up with the same birthday wish. The pics were taken in March when the couple vacationed at the Florida Keys resort Little Palm Island (which is obscenely expensive and is also on my travel bucket list – even though I grew up about 100 miles from there.)
The couple, who have been dating over two years and have had their relationship covered on RHONY, have definitely experienced ups and downs. Carole recently unfollowed Adam on Instagram, which I guess is a millennial kind of way to break up, but that doesn’t mean they’re dunzo. A source close to Carole told PEOPLE that “They took a break — but they still spend a lot of time together. It’s still unclear. It’s not black or white.” The source went on to say that the pair have “an unconventional relationship” and that they are “in an in-between stage.”
Adam and Carole were recently in court over a landlord dispute. After getting tossed out of Carole’s place after living wit her for six months, Adam got his own apartment and now he’s having issues getting his $4,000 security deposit returned. Reporting that story, Page Six quoted another source close to the couple who said, “They took a step back over the summer and are giving each other space after living together. They still spend a lot of time together, and will always be in each other’s lives.”
Even though Adam acknowledged Carole’s big day, he didn’t celebrate in person with her. She hung in the Hamptons while Adam stayed in New York City. I don’t know about you, but it sure seems like this relationship isn’t so much “unconventional” as it is “over.” Am I right? It’s not as if I care or anything. I have never watched an episode of any Real Housewife show and, since The Soup is no longer on TV (RIP), I don’t even see clips. For some reason, these women are a constant fixture on my pop culture radar. I wish they weren’t, but hey, HBD Carole.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
Ewww! (not her body, the fact that he posted this on social media).
RHONY is my not so secret guilty pleasure – I feel like the women are mostly really really pathetic and a little bit evil…but I can’t stop watching it.
I have to say – out of all of them, Carole seems to be the only one with a single ounce of empathy. The rest just seem like 50-60 something mean girls who never left high school.
I’m sorry, every time I see her I think she looks like Stephen Tyler-it’s like I made the connection once and it just sticks with me. And yeah, I’m pretty sure that relationship is dunzo.
As soon as I saw her picture, I thought the same thing
YES!!!
A Steven Tyler with only one facial expression.
Me, too. She definitely has a bit of the man-vibe going on with her face.
So glad I wasn’t the only one seeing this!
Yes, me too! I thought it was Steven Tyler without makeup. LOL
Add me to the list. I was trying to think of who she reminded me of-him.
I do watch RHONY (one of my guilty pleasures) and I like Carole. Part of it is because I can relate to her approach of a relationship – I’m with my partner for almost four years now and I have no desire to move in with him. Some people don’t understand and think we don’t have a real relationship then. I love him, but I love myself and my space as well.
Back to Carole… I don’t understand why he is posting the nudish picture esp. if they are over or inbetween.
Well, she certainly has a great figure.
I have had a soft spot for her ever since I read her memoir.
What was it that touched you? No snark, I haven’t read it. I have only seen clips of the show.
She wrote a memoir of her marriage to Antony and his illness and eventual death in 1999 three weeks after his cousin and best friend John Kennedy’s death in a plane crash. She appeared to be bf’s with Carolyn Bessette. She described very well the long illness that plagued her husband almost right from the beginning of their marriage. A wonderful and touching book, read it three times.
magnoliarose–It’s called “What Remains” and you can get it used on Amazon for very little. Maria describes it well. It was a beautifully written book and it stays with you. Carole came from a poor family–she got an education and made her way into a successful journalism career. She had an interesting life aside from her friendship with Carolyn and John and her marriage to Tony Radziwill.
Minx,
You are right about her life other than her marriage. She had a good job as a reporter and travelled extensively. The reason I was so moved about her account of her husband’s illness was because I went through he same thing with my husband, so I really related to it. You are right, it is very well written and very touching.
I liked the memoir, too, very much. Which is why she so disappoints me on the show. In retrospect, though, I think she greatly magnified her closeness with Carolyn Bessette. I now see it as much more one-sided than the way Carole presented it.
While I wish she’d stop trying to turn her face into a tribute to The Cat Lady, she has a gorgeous body, and truly gorgeous breasts.
DAFUQ does she see in Adam tho? Maybe he’s different off camera, but on-camera seems like a vaguely douchey lump of vegan dough.
I wish my breast and body were as firm as hers. I think these are beautiful pictures but I also think sometimes things should only between you and your mate and not to be shared on social media.
It’s too much filler I think some women should just get a face lift and be done with it. This bloated cabbage patch look is so odd. When you need that much filler to tighten your skin — its time for the knife.
Her bod is great though. Great boobs – are they real or did she get a lift at some point in her life I wonder?
Wow really? I think her boyfriend is super-cute. Different strokes I guess…
He looks older than his age.
She’s the least offensive NYC housewife and I hope that she’s genuinely happy!
Her and Dorinda always seem like the “nice” ladies of the bunch, although now and again Dorinda knocks a few too many back and get’s cocktail mouth.
She’s the most even keeled. Dorinda is a horrific drunk. I would be embarassed!
Dorinda seems so out of control to me! Her reactions to things are SO bizarre!
I’ve never watched the show but I actually know who Dorinda is because people tell me I look like her.
*side eye*
I really like Dorinda – cocktail mouth and all.
@Kitten: I would take it as a compliment. I think Dorinda is a very attractive woman who rocks that short bleached hairstyle.
I am a television bottom-feeder and will own up to watching RHNY. When she joined the cast, I hoped that Carole would be deliciously witty while delivering the goods on smart, high-class, New York society. But, she’s been a major disappointment, mainly because she’s not part of smart, high-class NY society. She’s made a career out of being the widow Radziwill, and will never remarry because she’d have to give up the name she’s dined on her entire adult life. Like the rest of the cast, she’s unnaturally filled, botoxed nipped and tucked, youth-obsessed, superficial, snobby, and self absorbed. She comes off as an aging phony with a haughty and above-it-all attitude, always posing for the camera, a Lee Radziwill wannabe—sans the beauty, class, and understatement. And she’s not even very witty, or funny, most of the time.
LuAnne, is that you? lol
JC, come have a seat by me.
Agree with all you said, except the classiness of Lee Radziwill. She would have been a Real Housewife.
I’m always shocked when the other ladies tell her that she’s so beautiful. She’s just so dry, Luann is the best looking of the bunch, to me.
What I hate the most about Carol is how she kisses Bethany’s ass. I stopped watching the show after the episode in which Bethany went off on Luann and Carol blamed outburst on the spirit of Dorinda dead husband.
This! She is permanently wedged up that Beth’s ass. And yes, Lu is by far the best looking one, IMO, too.
Well, beauty is defined by more than looks. Carole may be dry but she’s rarely if ever rude or condescending. Lu is desperate & truly embarrasses herself. She’d be much more attractive if she’d show some strength once in awhile.
++++1
RHONY is my fav…it’s the best comedy on TV.
I’ve always liked her. The way she took care of her husband before his passing showed truly what “for better or worse” means. She can do better than this idiot.
EVERYTHING below her neck looks great! What is she doing to her face??!
Radziwill is a polish royal name, just so you know. Her ancestors were kings and queens!
Her late husband’s ancestors were at least. 😉
Oops, I did not know that! My bad.
His family is American-’royalty’ adjacent given that Lee Radziwell is Jackie Kennedy O’Nassis’ sister.
Kings and queens is a bit much. The highest title given to this family was Prince of the Holy Roman Empire. Carole’s late husband was also a Prince, but it was a courtesy title, not an official one (long story short – Queen Elizabeth II was the one who could have legalized it but she refused). His cousin is currently a Minister of Health in Poland.
Radziwills have always been very powerful and there’s not a historical period in Poland without Radziwills being marshalls, chancellors, commanders, bishops/other high positions, but not exactly royal. Many members of this family were also historically known as traitors, who participated in the destruction of Poland by other countries for their own financial gain back in the days.
My history teacher back in high school compared them to the Black family from Harry Potter – there were noble exceptions, but most of them were rotten to the core. This one even slept with Voldemort.
The Radziwill royal title was never fully accepted in Europe. When Carole’s deceased husband’s father emigrated from Poland to England, he requested retaining his title Prince Radziwill—and the request was officially denied. He continued to call himself Prince Radziwill, but this was a vanity courtesy, and officially his name was Mr Radziwill.
I like Carole, she’s always blunt but usually pretty tactful about it.
None of the RHONY ladies are well preserved, or very attractive (because of over filling, etc) but they are a mostly business savvy, funny, self-absorbed, witty bunch. The RHOA is me and my hubbys favorite though.
She’s smart, reasonable, witty, successful. She’s almost too good to be on that show. The rest of the women are pretty terrible.
Dude’s kinda hot.
I’m saying! I Googled and yes, I would.
