Miles Teller proposed to girlfriend Keleigh Sperry while on an ‘African safari’

Miles Teller has been with model Keleigh Sperry for years now. They’ve been together for as long as I remember, and I guess I started paying attention to him when like three years ago? Miles is 30 years old and Keleigh is 24. She’s a model… I think mostly of the swimsuit and underwear variety. Keleigh is often Miles’ plus-one at events, premieres and vacations. Even though Miles gives off a frat-boy-douchebag vibe, I think he and Keleigh have a pretty undramatic relationship. And now they’re engaged! Keleigh’s sister Christie York posted the above Instagram announcing their engagement.

As York says in the IG, Miles apparently proposed to Keleigh during a safari in Africa. It’s the thing to do these days! I thought the African-safari-engagement we would be hearing about this month would be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but no. Harry and Meg will be playing catch-up to Miles and Keleigh.

(Incidentally, every time I have to type out “Keleigh,” I get more and more annoyed. Please don’t do that to your children! The name is fine, just spell it as Kaley. When I looked up the name “Keleigh” on the baby name sites, they suggested “Kennedi” as a sibling name. STOP.)

Also, would you like to hear a bad quote from Miles about Keleigh? This is what he said about her in 2015: “She’s lovely. It’s been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn’t think I could have both.” Her full-time gig is being his girlfriend, being at his beck and call, etc. I mean… some couples do that. If that’s her choice, so be it. But to have Miles describe her “full time gig” as being his girlfriend? Gross.

Keleigh also posted (and then deleted?) some photos of her ring. It’s BIG. Good for her. She had one gig and she did it well.

46 Responses to “Miles Teller proposed to girlfriend Keleigh Sperry while on an ‘African safari’”

  1. tanesha86 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Congrats to them I guess. Maybe it’s just me but he has the type of face I’d love to punch. There’s something about him the just screams “arrogant frat douche”. 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  2. Brunswickstoval says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Who is he?
    Edited just googled and realised he was in whiplash, which I adored. Didn’t realise he was in anything else.

    Reply
  3. Tiffany says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Is she a Sperry of the boat shoe empire. Because if she is…..him?

    Reply
  4. MeowuiRose says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Oh, I thought her name is pronounced like Kelly….. but yeah not a big fan of oddly spelled names. I saw an Olimipia the other day on a form I was typing up and I so badly wanted to add in the Y and take out the unnecessary I’s. I have plenty of snarky comments about her “full-time gig” but I’ll keep those to myself. Anywhos congrats on the promoti….er I mean engagement!

    Reply
  5. Mia 4s says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Well she doesn’t seem destined for a big modeling career and seems relatively content to be arm candy, so they’ll likely do well for awhile…will that outlast her 20s? Eh. We will see. It’s amazing how fast these men run when a woman decides she wants a life of her own.

    He’s so unpleasant I’m just glad he isn’t in any upcoming movies I actually want to see. That way he’s easy to ignore.

    Reply
  6. Lizzie says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:43 am

    imagine starting injectables at 24…

    Reply
  7. Yeahright says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Why are white people so obsessed with Africian safaris, but less so with the people who also inhabit the continent.
    If I had the luxury of being there, I would also do some good.
    White colonial nonsense.
    He looks like a thumb and her mouth irks my soul.
    Congrats I guess!

    Reply
    • Eva says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:59 am

      African safaris and tourism in general are also industries that employ the “people who inhabit the continent”.
      Do people go to Paris to”help” French people? It’s ok to go to Africa and be a tourist. Africa is not all about poor villages and people suffering. It’s also amazing nature, arts, culture, great food… and dozens of countries that are all different from each other.

      Reply
      • Yeahright says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:23 am

        Not to go on a rant but
        18 out of 20 of the poorest countries in the world are in Africa.
        If it’s a African (black) owned safari company then awesome. I doubt it. I bet those workers just eek by on their wages.
        As for the place they stayed and from insta, funded the safari….the co owner Ivor Ichikowitz doesn’t sound very African.
        People can do what they wish with their money, but I can comment on what they choose to make public.
        When I get to travel to Narobi, you best belive I will spend my dollars wisely with the African people and not with the white men making a buck off of them.
        Heaven forbid you take an afternoon from being waited on hand and foot and help someone.

    • Heather says:
      August 22, 2017 at 10:58 am

      If he did that you would accuse him of being a ‘white saviour’.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 22, 2017 at 11:26 am

      The throwback colonial trips can be problematic. There was a thread about it several weeks ago. But it is also problematic to think of Africa as a continent in need of charity and pity. My problem with safaris comes from being dragged on one at 13 and hating it and my views on animals. There are so many fun things to do in Africa that have nothing to do with safaris or charity.
      @Heather I would accuse him of it. A two week stint to help the people. Ugh. So he can plaster it all over Instagram to feel special and good. No, I would rather he safari.

      Reply
  8. Originaltessa says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I like Miles. I think he’s got genuine talent. But, her lip…

    Reply
  9. Horse Marine says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I just hate this guy. He reminds me of King Joffrey in that just seeing his god damn face makes me angry. Competent actor though, and I wish him no ill. I just hate his face.

    Reply
  10. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I’m a bitter bitch because the only thing I can come up with is “That’s a tacky ring in some tacky photos.”

    Reply
  11. Merritt says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Keleigh could do far better. But I hate Miles Teller, so I’m biased.

    Reply
  12. The New Classic says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:12 am

    That little note thing she’s holding in the ring and flower pic looks like birth to death dates you see on headstones to me. 🤔

    Reply
  13. Nicole says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:22 am

    He still a punchable douche so good luck girl

    Reply
  14. Brittney B. says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Wait, Keleigh is pronounced like Kaley?! I assumed it was Kelly.

    Reply
  15. Cleo says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I feel like she was reported to be older when he started dating her. Gotta get me some of those Benjamin Button injectibles.

    Reply
  16. NeexKC says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Kenna-Dee

    Reply
  17. Mtam says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Something about that picture of her holding up her hand with the ring in front of that Lion feels really gross, but i can’t quite verbalize why… exploitative maybe? I don’t know. They just seem like gross people to me, even though I do think he has some talent, his douchebag vibes are through the roof.

    Reply
  18. Olive says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    That indent that appears in her upper lip from injections when she smiles is really attractive…

    Reply
  19. island_girl says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Is this a trend now? Caucasian men taking their loves to safari and proposing? Is there a engagement package?

    Reply

