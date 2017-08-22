Miles Teller proposed to girlfriend Keleigh Sperry while on an ‘African safari’

Miles Teller has been with model Keleigh Sperry for years now. They’ve been together for as long as I remember, and I guess I started paying attention to him when like three years ago? Miles is 30 years old and Keleigh is 24. She’s a model… I think mostly of the swimsuit and underwear variety. Keleigh is often Miles’ plus-one at events, premieres and vacations. Even though Miles gives off a frat-boy-douchebag vibe, I think he and Keleigh have a pretty undramatic relationship. And now they’re engaged! Keleigh’s sister Christie York posted the above Instagram announcing their engagement.
As York says in the IG, Miles apparently proposed to Keleigh during a safari in Africa. It’s the thing to do these days! I thought the African-safari-engagement we would be hearing about this month would be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but no. Harry and Meg will be playing catch-up to Miles and Keleigh.
(Incidentally, every time I have to type out “Keleigh,” I get more and more annoyed. Please don’t do that to your children! The name is fine, just spell it as Kaley. When I looked up the name “Keleigh” on the baby name sites, they suggested “Kennedi” as a sibling name. STOP.)
Also, would you like to hear a bad quote from Miles about Keleigh? This is what he said about her in 2015: “She’s lovely. It’s been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn’t think I could have both.” Her full-time gig is being his girlfriend, being at his beck and call, etc. I mean… some couples do that. If that’s her choice, so be it. But to have Miles describe her “full time gig” as being his girlfriend? Gross.
Keleigh also posted (and then deleted?) some photos of her ring. It’s BIG. Good for her. She had one gig and she did it well.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
Congrats to them I guess. Maybe it’s just me but he has the type of face I’d love to punch. There’s something about him the just screams “arrogant frat douche”. 🤷♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. He’s just always going to look like he’s bragging about his golf game and daddy’s beach house. She’s stunning and will make the perfect first wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll hold your purse! Him and James Franco make me punchy as well!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll hold your purse….lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Backpfeifengesicht
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen B: awesome
Grüße!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read about this last night and they included some other quotes from him about her and their relationship and such and he is such a douche. Like he can just concentrate on acting because she doesn’t distract him, everything was about him and how she basically works around his life and whatever he wants to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, definitely not just you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has a rat- like face in my estimation!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like a foot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is he?
Edited just googled and realised he was in whiplash, which I adored. Didn’t realise he was in anything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she a Sperry of the boat shoe empire. Because if she is…..him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I thought her name is pronounced like Kelly….. but yeah not a big fan of oddly spelled names. I saw an Olimipia the other day on a form I was typing up and I so badly wanted to add in the Y and take out the unnecessary I’s. I have plenty of snarky comments about her “full-time gig” but I’ll keep those to myself. Anywhos congrats on the promoti….er I mean engagement!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought of it as Kelly, or secondarily, Keely ( knew a Keely in the 1980s ).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well she doesn’t seem destined for a big modeling career and seems relatively content to be arm candy, so they’ll likely do well for awhile…will that outlast her 20s? Eh. We will see. It’s amazing how fast these men run when a woman decides she wants a life of her own.
He’s so unpleasant I’m just glad he isn’t in any upcoming movies I actually want to see. That way he’s easy to ignore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
imagine starting injectables at 24…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine thinking that over inflated look was good at 24…
Those are badly done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine telling people you are 24 and getting nothing but a side eye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! @ this thread. I’m 💀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so much older. Yikes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are very young women getting over dramatic lip injections at such a young age? Sometimes I hate the fashion industry with passion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are white people so obsessed with Africian safaris, but less so with the people who also inhabit the continent.
If I had the luxury of being there, I would also do some good.
White colonial nonsense.
He looks like a thumb and her mouth irks my soul.
Congrats I guess!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
African safaris and tourism in general are also industries that employ the “people who inhabit the continent”.
Do people go to Paris to”help” French people? It’s ok to go to Africa and be a tourist. Africa is not all about poor villages and people suffering. It’s also amazing nature, arts, culture, great food… and dozens of countries that are all different from each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to go on a rant but
18 out of 20 of the poorest countries in the world are in Africa.
If it’s a African (black) owned safari company then awesome. I doubt it. I bet those workers just eek by on their wages.
As for the place they stayed and from insta, funded the safari….the co owner Ivor Ichikowitz doesn’t sound very African.
People can do what they wish with their money, but I can comment on what they choose to make public.
When I get to travel to Narobi, you best belive I will spend my dollars wisely with the African people and not with the white men making a buck off of them.
Heaven forbid you take an afternoon from being waited on hand and foot and help someone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he did that you would accuse him of being a ‘white saviour’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The throwback colonial trips can be problematic. There was a thread about it several weeks ago. But it is also problematic to think of Africa as a continent in need of charity and pity. My problem with safaris comes from being dragged on one at 13 and hating it and my views on animals. There are so many fun things to do in Africa that have nothing to do with safaris or charity.
@Heather I would accuse him of it. A two week stint to help the people. Ugh. So he can plaster it all over Instagram to feel special and good. No, I would rather he safari.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Miles. I think he’s got genuine talent. But, her lip…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved him in Whiplash. He is a genuine talent. And Hollywood needs all types, including “annoying douche bros”. Otherwise who would portray the preppy asswipe who sabotages the good guy from the other side of the tracks. Or the guy who cheats on his loyal girlfriend only to get his comeuppance in the end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like him too. I’d hit it. Repeatedly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just hate this guy. He reminds me of King Joffrey in that just seeing his god damn face makes me angry. Competent actor though, and I wish him no ill. I just hate his face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a bitter bitch because the only thing I can come up with is “That’s a tacky ring in some tacky photos.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like the rectangular shape, but I adore blue gemstones, all of them, so that ring makes my heart sing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like a radiant cut which I am not a fan of. Is it blue though??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keleigh could do far better. But I hate Miles Teller, so I’m biased.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That little note thing she’s holding in the ring and flower pic looks like birth to death dates you see on headstones to me. 🤔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first date has the year just as “13″ but the other date has the next year as “2017″
Consistency, people!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He still a punchable douche so good luck girl
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, Keleigh is pronounced like Kaley?! I assumed it was Kelly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As did I! That spelling is all kinds of nuts, then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like she was reported to be older when he started dating her. Gotta get me some of those Benjamin Button injectibles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kenna-Dee
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something about that picture of her holding up her hand with the ring in front of that Lion feels really gross, but i can’t quite verbalize why… exploitative maybe? I don’t know. They just seem like gross people to me, even though I do think he has some talent, his douchebag vibes are through the roof.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That indent that appears in her upper lip from injections when she smiles is really attractive…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this a trend now? Caucasian men taking their loves to safari and proposing? Is there a engagement package?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I should amend this…evidently Tiger Woods asked Elin to marry him on safari as well. But his is a quarter Caucasian soooo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a beautiful place, full of history, nature and culture. Why shouldn’t people go and make memories with people they love?
Report this comment as spam or abuse