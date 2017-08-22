Miles Teller proposed to girlfriend Keleigh Sperry while on an ‘African safari’

These two got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!! Can't believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! Now come home so we can celebrate 😘 @keleigh_sperry A post shared by Christie Sperry York (@christieyork) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Miles Teller has been with model Keleigh Sperry for years now. They’ve been together for as long as I remember, and I guess I started paying attention to him when like three years ago? Miles is 30 years old and Keleigh is 24. She’s a model… I think mostly of the swimsuit and underwear variety. Keleigh is often Miles’ plus-one at events, premieres and vacations. Even though Miles gives off a frat-boy-douchebag vibe, I think he and Keleigh have a pretty undramatic relationship. And now they’re engaged! Keleigh’s sister Christie York posted the above Instagram announcing their engagement.

As York says in the IG, Miles apparently proposed to Keleigh during a safari in Africa. It’s the thing to do these days! I thought the African-safari-engagement we would be hearing about this month would be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but no. Harry and Meg will be playing catch-up to Miles and Keleigh.

(Incidentally, every time I have to type out “Keleigh,” I get more and more annoyed. Please don’t do that to your children! The name is fine, just spell it as Kaley. When I looked up the name “Keleigh” on the baby name sites, they suggested “Kennedi” as a sibling name. STOP.)

Also, would you like to hear a bad quote from Miles about Keleigh? This is what he said about her in 2015: “She’s lovely. It’s been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn’t think I could have both.” Her full-time gig is being his girlfriend, being at his beck and call, etc. I mean… some couples do that. If that’s her choice, so be it. But to have Miles describe her “full time gig” as being his girlfriend? Gross.

Keleigh also posted (and then deleted?) some photos of her ring. It’s BIG. Good for her. She had one gig and she did it well.