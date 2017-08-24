In Touch: Kate Gosselin pulled daughter’s arm so hard she had to go to hospital

Embed from Getty Images

It’s being widely reported that police were called Tuesday after a verbal altercation between Kate and Jon Gosselin during a custody handoff gone wrong. Apparently one of their 13 year-old sextuplet girls, Hannah, was at the orthodontist getting work done and both of them had gone to the appointment together with her. When it came time to leave they disagreed about who the girl would go home with and that’s when the fight happened. It sounds like it was stressful for everyone but like it was resolved. Here’s E!’s report on that incident, which again was earlier this week:

Wyomissing police confirmed to E! News that at 1:10 pm, cops were called to an orthodontist’s office in Wyomissing, PA., due to a “verbal domestic dispute over child custody involving one minor (Female/13 years old).” The authorities also told E! News that no arrest was made and that following the police’s involvement, the 13-year-old made the decision to leave with her father.

So that’s the main story we’re hearing about Jon and Kate having the cops called. Only In Touch is also reporting that there was similar but much worse incident last week. In Touch claims that Kate was so insistent that her 13 year-old daughter, Hannah, go with her, not Jon, that she pulled on Hannah’s arm and the girl had to be taken to hospital to check for injuries. It’s unclear if they found anything. Once at the hospital, Kate convinced cops to kick Jon out. We don’t know if the incident this week involved Hannah or not. In Touch is Jon’s go-to outlet so I think we know where this report originates. Here’s their story:

A custody exchange between Jon and Kate Gosselin of their 13-year-old daughter Hannah grew so contentious that police were called and Hannah ended up being taken to a hospital via ambulance, In Touch is exclusively reporting. Kate, 43, tried to pull Hannah out of Jon’s vehicle on Aug. 15, but the 13-year-old screamed, sobbed, and violently resisted as three police officers looked on during the exchange that took place in a parking lot off of a Pennsylvania highway. The incident was caught on video and In Touch has exclusively obtained a word-for-word account of the shocking ordeal. No! Stop, please stop! Let go of me, Mommy!” Hannah screamed at Kate at one point… This one excruciating scene was from a showdown that lasted three hours and didn’t end until police called an ambulance for Hannah, who said her arm was injured. Then, at the hospital, “Kate told the police she thought Jon was a danger and Hannah needed to be protected. So the police removed Jon while Hannah was being treated,” an insider states. This violent showdown comes after “Jon and Kate had an emergency hearing with a judge after Hannah refused to go back to Kate’s house,” a source explains. On Aug. 11, “The judge granted Jon equal custody of Hannah until he and Kate go to trial.”

We’ve heard for years that Kate uses corporal punishment on her kids and we’ve seen how cold and demanding she is. I don’t doubt that this happened. She should never have grabbed her daughter to try to force her to stay, that’s so abusive. If a dad did that to a child I imagine the repercussions would be different. That doesn’t mean I’m team Jon, just that if the girl wants to stay with her dad she should be allowed to. Also Kate needs to face charges if this happened as described.

In Touch also reports that Kate told police a couple of years ago that she believes Jon and Hannah have an “inappropriate relationship” and that she “detects suspicious behavior” indicating this. I don’t want to be dismissive of a serious accusation like that, but Kate is a manipulative piece of work and I wouldn’t put it past her to lie and make things up to get her way.

Something doesn’t add up though. If the cops were there and there’s audio why didn’t anyone intervene? Maybe the cops didn’t get there until after Kate was abusive to her daughter.

