In Touch: Kate Gosselin pulled daughter’s arm so hard she had to go to hospital

It’s being widely reported that police were called Tuesday after a verbal altercation between Kate and Jon Gosselin during a custody handoff gone wrong. Apparently one of their 13 year-old sextuplet girls, Hannah, was at the orthodontist getting work done and both of them had gone to the appointment together with her. When it came time to leave they disagreed about who the girl would go home with and that’s when the fight happened. It sounds like it was stressful for everyone but like it was resolved. Here’s E!’s report on that incident, which again was earlier this week:
Wyomissing police confirmed to E! News that at 1:10 pm, cops were called to an orthodontist’s office in Wyomissing, PA., due to a “verbal domestic dispute over child custody involving one minor (Female/13 years old).”
The authorities also told E! News that no arrest was made and that following the police’s involvement, the 13-year-old made the decision to leave with her father.
So that’s the main story we’re hearing about Jon and Kate having the cops called. Only In Touch is also reporting that there was similar but much worse incident last week. In Touch claims that Kate was so insistent that her 13 year-old daughter, Hannah, go with her, not Jon, that she pulled on Hannah’s arm and the girl had to be taken to hospital to check for injuries. It’s unclear if they found anything. Once at the hospital, Kate convinced cops to kick Jon out. We don’t know if the incident this week involved Hannah or not. In Touch is Jon’s go-to outlet so I think we know where this report originates. Here’s their story:
A custody exchange between Jon and Kate Gosselin of their 13-year-old daughter Hannah grew so contentious that police were called and Hannah ended up being taken to a hospital via ambulance, In Touch is exclusively reporting.
Kate, 43, tried to pull Hannah out of Jon’s vehicle on Aug. 15, but the 13-year-old screamed, sobbed, and violently resisted as three police officers looked on during the exchange that took place in a parking lot off of a Pennsylvania highway.
The incident was caught on video and In Touch has exclusively obtained a word-for-word account of the shocking ordeal.
No! Stop, please stop! Let go of me, Mommy!” Hannah screamed at Kate at one point…
This one excruciating scene was from a showdown that lasted three hours and didn’t end until police called an ambulance for Hannah, who said her arm was injured. Then, at the hospital, “Kate told the police she thought Jon was a danger and Hannah needed to be protected. So the police removed Jon while Hannah was being treated,” an insider states.
This violent showdown comes after “Jon and Kate had an emergency hearing with a judge after Hannah refused to go back to Kate’s house,” a source explains. On Aug. 11, “The judge granted Jon equal custody of Hannah until he and Kate go to trial.”
We’ve heard for years that Kate uses corporal punishment on her kids and we’ve seen how cold and demanding she is. I don’t doubt that this happened. She should never have grabbed her daughter to try to force her to stay, that’s so abusive. If a dad did that to a child I imagine the repercussions would be different. That doesn’t mean I’m team Jon, just that if the girl wants to stay with her dad she should be allowed to. Also Kate needs to face charges if this happened as described.
In Touch also reports that Kate told police a couple of years ago that she believes Jon and Hannah have an “inappropriate relationship” and that she “detects suspicious behavior” indicating this. I don’t want to be dismissive of a serious accusation like that, but Kate is a manipulative piece of work and I wouldn’t put it past her to lie and make things up to get her way.
Something doesn’t add up though. If the cops were there and there’s audio why didn’t anyone intervene? Maybe the cops didn’t get there until after Kate was abusive to her daughter.
Happy 10 years @Kateplusmy8! Can't believe it's been that long since the show debuted. Wishing you all the best and many more to come! pic.twitter.com/iv0zP9RwSV
— Clay Edwards PR (@clayedwardspr) April 10, 2017
This is Jon with his girlfriend of a few years. They look happy.
I don’t like Jon but Kate is a vile person. Talk about a manipulative abuser she fits all the signs. It’s crazy to me that TLC continues to support abusive people like her and the duggars.
I mean remember when one of the younger boys was basically missing and Jon had no idea she sent him away? What kind of parenting is that? If the child wants to leave with her dad let her leave. She’s 13.
TLC doesn’t seem to have any standards. This woman is vile, and I worry about all of her children. I question her parenting skills. CPS needs to do some serious investigating into the welfare of these kids ASAP!!! I refuse to watch her TV show. I no longer watch TLC.
After the arm-pulling incident, I suspect she will have a visit from child protection services. Hospitals have to report it.
I caught parts of some earlier episodes accidentally and just couldn’t keep watching. I was amazed they actually aired the footage, it was so obviously abusive. Kate was awful to the kids and to Jon. He didn’t know how to handle the abuse, but that’s not uncommon and it’s really difficult to effectively deal with someone like Kate. Jon had therapy after they separated (and tried to get her to go to couples therapy before that point, she refused). He made some pretty sensible comments about how it helped him.
Flaming narcissists like Kate think nothing is wrong with them but drive their spouses to the point of questioning their own sanity…. The general advice is to run run run away from such a narcissistic spouse, but he had to worry about 8 kids. I’m sure she didn’t show her true colors until they were married and maybe not until after the twins were born, she might even have waited until after the sextuplets arrived to fully unfurl the flag. That’s a common pattern with narcissists. That’s how people get stuck with them, not realizing what they are in for.
Exactly. I never watched the show but I saw clips when the divorce was blowing up and it was insane how she was. She gaslighted her husband every chance she got.
@jwoolman, this!!! What I don’t understand is why wasn’t Kate taken into custody if the police was there when the incident happened. Or maybe I missed that point.
I remember watching their show in 2010, liking it and wondering what would happen to the kids.
Same. Kate is a terrible, abusive person.
@nicole
🙌🙌🙌 agree with you 100% why in the name of God does TLC keep airing people like this?! I haven’t watched them in years. Enough with reality TV already!!!
I think TLC’s essential problem is that putting your children on a reality show focused on their very growing up is inherently abusive. It exploits kids, who by definition lack the privacy and space to mature and learn and develop as solely private individuals. The shows rely on drama or embarrassment or cutesy events, or they would be incredibly dull, so there’s nothing that can be sacred or off limits to the audience, however staged it is (that staging also interferes with the time available for a normal family life, you’d have to suspect). And then as adults, all this is going to be archived online for the world to see, and associate with them. Forever.
Sane, decent parents would not touch it with a bargepole. Only Duggars and Gosselins and [whatever Honey Boo Boo's surname is] would. People who think the money and fame matters enough to do that to their children.
THe only family show from TLC that I liked was the ones about the Quints several years back. Low drama minus kids being kids. But that’s why they were probably cancelled. They didn’t bring any drama and therefore ratings. Sad because it was a cute show
Kate is a total piece of work, but they’re both shitty parents.
That photo of Kate and her children, there is one child, arms folded, looking angry. Is that Hannah?
No. That’s Alexis. Hannah is seated.
I noticed that child, too. Poor baby. I would hate to be photographed for mass media consumption by force/coercion. I hope she’s not the black sheep of the family and was just having a bad day.
Suspicious behavior? Jesus if she’s making that up she’s a terrible person.
I worry about this sort of thing. Is it just that she finds is suspicious that this kid prefers being around her dad? Is she implying it has to be something nefarious for 1/8 kids to even slightly prefer their dads company? She’s such an emotionally manipulative woman – and the fact that she hauled on the girl hard enough that they got her checked out is incredibly troubling.
Jon’s not about to win some parent of the year award. But when it comes down to the two of them – (assuming the allegations are completely unfounded) I’d prefer him over Kate. He’s slack, he doesn’t have some award winning personality, and he’s to blame for plenty of the problems the kids faced. But I don’t think he’s ever intended any ill will towards the kids. I think the guy kind of just eventually shut down after living with her constant controlling, emotional abuse, and pointing out anything that she considered a flaw. Normally I would never jump to that conclusion when it comes to broken relationships – often times guys will complain about their wife being a nag, or cold when there was a very good reason for them to behave that way. But there’s so much documented with these two, that I honestly think he kind of just gave up at some point. Doesn’t excuse the shitty things he’s done… but it does make a little bit of sense.
Both kinds of parents are damaging to kids (these allegations aside). But the kind of person Kate is – and openly displays to the world – that’s going to cause some VERY deep damage. I really feel bad for those kids.
“Is it just that she finds is suspicious that this kid prefers being around her dad?”
I could totally see Kate seeing the above as a fundamental flaw in the children and proof that something is wrong with them.
My God I hope Kate is lying about Jon and Hannah. Imagine being a child and having to choose between that kind of a mother and a dad that sexually abused you. TLC should be on the hook for therapy for all those children.
This entire story has me disgusted. Just flipping grossed out.
Much more likely that Kate is lying to get full custody and deny Jon visitation. When away from Kate, he seemed always gentle with the kids and they seemed relaxed around him while they were tense around Kate. He was their primary caregiver when they were little. I don’t get any sexual predator vibe from him and my radar seems on the mark in other cases.
Kate is obviously willing to go to outrageous lengths to keep the kids away from Jon. Bribery seemed to work on the older girls, he couldn’t give them the material stuff and special events she could and she would not allow the kids to take anything with them to his house. He had to buy separate clothes and toys etc. and I’m sure hers were fancier.
Jon really strikes me as just a normal sociable guy, a follower and not a leader, in a crazy situation. He makes mistakes and went a bit crazy the first year he was let loose by Kate, but he really does try to be a good father. He never skipped his time with the kids regardless, and said he decided that wild life wasn’t for him, he’d rather be closer to his kids. Kate deliberately scheduled show stuff so he missed his times and the court didn’t seem interested in intervening.
Kate better watch out. All the kids now have the right to decide where they live. Once they figure that out, she may lose the ones she especially abuses.
Yes, there’s great potential for it to become a real sh!tshow now as she tries harder to gain control over teenagers. He’s no prize, but he’s not the perpetrator that she seems to be. *shudders*
I think Jon was always somewhat immature….he had a huge number of kids at a young age. But I do think he loves them and wants to best for them. Kate is like Trump, a lying, selfish narcissist. Everything is about her.
Yes @jwoolman! Would Kate have pay Jon for the kids?
This must be so stressful to all the children; I’ve never seen their show, but from the coverage here I don’t doubt that Kate is a manipulative piece of work. I have a feeling that those children will all want to live at Jon’s. If she treats them like this in public, how much worse is it when they’re alone at home?
It’s like she is forever taking her anger over her old haircut out on everyone around her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was that the haircut that some commenters called the ” angry hissing opossum on her head”? Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesssssssssss hahaha
Octomom was never abusive. She may have her own problems, but it’s clear she was always gentle with the kids.
THAT IS NOT TRUE OH MY GOSH!
Octomom is VERY ABUSIVE!!! She left her kids locked in a room covered in their own urine when they were babies/tots. She is a neglectful piece of work!
Oh and now that they’re older there are reports she let her older children phsyically and sexually abuse the younger ones:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/10/12/octomom-sexual-abuse-allegations-nannies-claim-child-abused-sibling-child-neglect_n_1961111.html
“But the most serious claims allege that Suleman allowed her six older children, who range in age from 6 to 11, to physically abuse the younger ones. The younger children had black eyes and bruises, and one of the nannies told La Habra police detectives that she also witnessed sexual abuse from the children, CBS2 reports.”
Here’s more:
http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/gossip/nadya-suleman-investigation-child-neglect-photos-octomom-house-show-children-living-squalid-conditions-article-1.1067233
Warning it is disturbing.
REALLY looking forward to the day one of the kids (or more) writes that tell-all.
I just can’t believe where this family has ended up. I wonder if they regret the IVF. Of course they love their children(I hope), but I wonder if they ever think of how different their lives would’ve been if they had stopped at the twins. It seems like the sextuplets have been forced to endure a lot of stress and trauma in their 10 years.
And ohhhh, the real fun is just about to get started! Enjoy trying to control SIX teenagers and then onto emerging adulthood, Kate! I’m afraid we might be hearing more of this kind of thing from these 2.
Kate’s friends say she was always fascinated by multiples and the attention they received before she married. She set her cap for Jon because she thought he would produce exotic looking children. The doctors had told her not to try that month because they saw too many follicles, but I suspect she never shared that with Jon and went ahead…. I think her goal was always to have high multiples. Jon was quite happy with his two twin daughters and wasn’t pushing for more. I think the prospect of six at once really rattled him, although he has never indicated any wish to not have them. He did try to get the cameras turned off by the time they were four or five because he said they needed their privacy, but Kate didn’t want to do that and when they were separated, the court let Kate make the decision to continue. She had TLC lawyers on her side.
Kate doesn’t seem like a nice woman, but I don’t think this is true at all. Anyone with any knowledge of fertility procedures knows that no one has any idea how any given procedure will turn out. That’s why they’re such an emotional roller coaster. And Kate would not have been able to force doctors to do a procedure they felt was dangerous. The fact that she had six kids at once is their fault, not hers. It’s standard procedure today for doctors not to perform IUI if there’s more than four follicles (eggs). Also, Kate was a nurse and would have some understanding that having a high number of multiples would be risky for her and the babies themselves. They have said that because they had twins the first time, they figured they might have twins the second time and were completely caught off guard by a pregnancy of six. As for setting her sights on Jon because he’d make exotic children, I call BS. How would she know what their kids would look like. He’s half-Korean. It wouldn’t have been odd at all if their kids all came out looking as white as she did. And from comments she’s made, she doesn’t seem all that thrilled that her kids came out looking “so Asian.”
I don’t think she had IVF. If I remember correctly it was some kind of fertility drug.
Actually, I believe they had IUI, not IVF, which is why they ended up with so many babies.
She is an utterly disgusting human being. I hope Hannah will be OK. From all the stuff I read over the years, I am sure all the kids suffered some kind of emotional damage. So I hope all of them will be OK.
The funny part I take from this post is that Jon’s girlfriend is a nurse. Wasn’t that evil witch a nurse too?
That’s funny that you should mention a certain type that Jon has. My one brother married 2 Debbies (still married to the second one) and my younger brother married (now divorced from both) two nurses that went on to be lawyers. Some people have types, some don’t.
There are men who do have a type when it comes to women. I know guys who had relationship only with women with blonde or brown hair, or a certain race. I was in a serious relationship once with a bf who had a type, I did not fit the type perfectly but I was very close, we did love each other a lot but other things brought us apart. It did not bother me at all that he saw in me what he saw in another women. Our thing was our thing.
But I don’t think it’s a utter coincidence that his gf is a nurse. I see it as a slap in the face to that evil witch. I have no idea how they started their relationship, but the fact the current and the ex share the profession could rub the ex the wrong way.
Reality tv (not including competitions shows like Project Runway or Top Chef) is the scourge of the earth.
When kids become the breadwinners, because let’s face it without them neither the Duggars nor the Gosselins would have become the ‘stars’ they are, the entire family dynamic is destroyed and to me it is borderline child abuse to subject your kids to the constant media presence in their lives.
How could they criticize such a talented individual. She…she….well, she had eight kids! That’s not talent? Well…well, that’s more kids than you have!
I routinely deal with custody issues w/a narsassitic Dad who’s insanely protective ( I have no doubt he adores our daughter) and can’t fathom having a scene like this play out in public OR private in front of our child. I’ve always loathed Kate. Ironically my former Father in law would always praise her parenting while I’d quietly seethe…
My mom used to get impatient and annoyed with my sister and I when we were kids, but she never ripped our arms off
Just to chime in that 13-year-olds tend to be rather … dramatic (at least the 13-year-old I live with). That said, clearly these parents need to handle it better/get their act together.
This was my thought, too. Still, that poor kid. Hard enough to be that age without dealing with the crazy parents drama.
I remember being worried at that age that my father could force me to live with him, but was reassured when told that judges take kids’ preference seriously by the age of 12. In dysfunctional families, you might be misinterpreting reasonable reactions as drama because such kids have a lot more to be dramatic about. Look at this situation – what can a 13 year old do with a mother who is causing such a scene and trying to pull her out of her dad’s car but cry and scream? Her dad couldn’t do much without being blamed himself and losing contact. It was a horrible situation for her. She was desperately trying to stay away from Kate.
I think I recall Jon saying a long time ago that he was worried about Hannah and was trying to get custody. Don’t know if anything came of it. But if I’m remembering correctly, she might be one of the scapegoats for her narcissistic mother.
Co-sign. and the idea that a 13 year old should pick the parent? No. I feel for them because my parents seem to be pretty similar to them and had I the option, I would have picked the one who wouldn’t have cared whether I’d gone to school and smoked pot all day. I was glad I wasn’t given the choice, and I think in a household like this, it’s hard to pick the lesser of two evils.
Not saying this is the case, but Hannah and the others had how many years watching and learning manipulation from their mother? I think at least a couple of them will be very good at manipulation of others to get what they want. Whether they are semi-violent about it remains to be seen. They need therapy badly and they need it now. If Kate wasn’t so afraid of what might come out, they would probably already be there.
I’m thinking the same thing. It’s a logical conclusion that being raised in the environment they were would have lasting and negative impact upon the children. Here’s hoping they get therapy and become decent adults.
I sometimes wonder how adults can be such horrible people, can be abusive, angry, criminal etc.
it has to come from being raised like this. These children have known nothing but exploitation, anger, turmoil, hostility, and overwhelming amounts of stress. This is how adults turn out as bad people. It’s so heartbreaking to think that these kids have been given none of the tools or the environment needed to grow into happy, healthy adults. I think unless they get serious intervention and therapy ASAP we will see dark futures for them.
Jon wanted the kids to get therapy after two of them were expelled from kindergarten (!) for being physically and verbally abusive to staff and other children. I always figured they were mirroring Kate. She resisted the idea and hired a private tutor for them instead so they could be homeschooled.
Those kids are going to turn 18 and find that Kate spent every penny of the reality TV money they earned.
There is ample evidence that Kate is a terrible person and an even more terrible parent.
The law in their state says that 15% of what the kids made had to go into savings accounts for the 8 of them. I guess Kate needed the other 85% to raise them.
“To raise them” huh? There has been discussion of how rapidly Kate spent the money that they made from the television show – my personal favorite being the salary of the bodyguard that was also her boyfriend on the side.
My fav was the 4 hour round trip to NY to spend $500 getting her hair done.
She did experience some karma though. Before the financial crash happened about 10 years ago Kate had bought a beautiful house. She paid $1.1 mill for the home and a year later after the crash, the value of her house dropped to $690 thousand. She still had to pay off a $1.1 mill mortgage. She was crying about it on some TV show, while hundreds of thousands were losing their homes and the govt. was shelling out big bucks to the car companies to keep them afloat. (Only Ford refused the handout.) I remember thinking the kids would have to do double Easter/Christmas specials to pay it off.
That PA law was only passed around the time the Gosselins divorced. Before that, there was no set amount required for children. Even with it, it’s less than 2% per child. And Kate can pull money out of the trust funds for child related expenses like tuition (the kids are in private school), health expenses, etc.
Those poor kids….both parents seem like total asshats
Jon is a very weak man, but he loves his children and when they were babies he’s the one who took the most physical care of them. They were constantly in the news – Jon and Kate plus eight, so you were up on their lives whether you wanted to be or not.
I only saw one show and Kate was screaming her head off at Jon because he put the “wrong” shirt on one of the girls. She’s a control freak, she’s really not a very nice person and if the son she sent into exile, Colin, I think, has “issues” I believe she caused them.
She didn’t keep those kids close out of love, but because they are her entry to T.V.
So Jon found another woman to finally support him?
Does he pay child support for his 8 kids?
He is just as bad as Kate IMO
Kate pays no child support either. And she hasn’t since the divorce. The way her children’s trusts are set up, she can draw against them for all of their needs, including private-school tuition, medical, etc. In the first two years after the divorce, Jon paid her in excess of $400K, over $20K/month, and that pretty much wiped him out. After that, they went to court where Jon was relieved of child support, since the kids were, by virtue of their TV earnings, in essence supporting themselves. He pays for them during his custody time. I imagine an accounting of all moneys would find that Kate pays no support whatsoever. And has plenty socked away for herself and the bodyguard.
I want the kids to put a lien against the house because it was bought with their money. As soon as they’re all 18, sell the place out from under her and recoup some of their losses.
I think Kate was always the problem, Jon is not without fault but I never believed he was the villian he was made out to be. He seems to be living a semi normal quiet life. I think he was basically acting out like a child due to his issues with Kate and he seems to have moved on. Good for him. I feel for those poor kids though. Yikes.
Of course Kate was pulling the kid’s arm off to get her to come with her instead of Jon. She’s probably barely making it by with “Kate Plus 8″ which is really only seven because she shipped one of the kids off to a group home, and which I doubt anyone watches now that there are no cute babies/toddlers to swoon over; even TLC will probably balk at a “Kate Plus 8″ that has only six sulky teenagers on it, two of whom are not sextuplets.
Wow his girlfriend looks normal and age appropriate. Anyway, if it were someone else I would believe their charges. However since it’s Kate, I find the whole thing questionable.
She must have done something for the daughter to refuse to go back to her house.
Not only do I refuse to watch TLC, I get annoyed when their shows advertise on partnering channels. I don’t want to see her or the Duggars face ever. Him I kind of have some sort of sympathy for. He never really liked the spotlight and did all he could to prevent Kate from continually exposing their kids for a payday. That’s all they are to her at this point: a meal ticket.
I am very sad for their 8 children. Both of them need to grow up and stop this nonsense. You don’t have to like each other, but at least try to co-parent or be pleasant in front of the children. I wonder what truth will be revealed when the children get old enough. I imagine one or two will rebel against their vile mother and loser father.
She hurt her kid who subsequently had to be checked out at the hospital, but she managed to convince them that Jon was the danger and had him removed by the police?? How does she get away with this crap?
I mean, Jon was a douchey douche for a while, and an embarrassment to anyone who looked, but it seems like he’s settled down. Kate, however, is malicious, cold, absolutely vile, and likely abusive from all I have seen and heard. I actually feel bad for Jon on this one. And for the kids.
How Kate keeps getting her way every single time in every single situation is kind of baffling, honestly.
I feel really sorry for the kids. I’ve never watched the show but I read anough about them to see that Kate is a typical narcissist and a control freak. She won’t let the kids have a relationship with their father.
I followed a blog during the time of the show. They had her number from the get go.
Before Jon was ‘caught’ cheating they new he had been moved to a different part of the compound and was supposed to pretend for cameras. They knew about the bodyguard before all of the cheating scandal broke. So when Jon got caught he looked like a big douche but I’ve always viewed him as a weak man that had been severely damaged from emotional abuse. He tried to be independent and ‘show her’ but he only ended up looking like more of a douche with every step he took.
Kate was messy from even before the show started and the dirt on her is amazing. But good pr is worth its weight in gold I guess. I don’t know how she manages to look like a decent mother at all to the public.
