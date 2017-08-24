Prince George’s new school has a heavy emphasis on sports & drama

Prince George of Cambridge is headed off to big-boy school soon enough. Unlike the typical posh-boy schools which Prince William attended, George has been enrolled in Thomas’s Battersea in London, which, to be fair, is still pretty posh. Instead of making friends with the children of oligarchs, George is going to be friends with the children of the merely wealthy. His friends’ parents will be millionaires, not billionaires. There will also be fewer children of the aristocracy around George. I still believe this is Kate’s way of shading the hell out of William’s upbringing and his closest friends: she does not want George to grow up with the same chinless aristo kids that make up William’s close set of friends. Well, People Mag just ran a glowing story about how Thomas’s Battersea is going to bring a lot of chaos and sports into George’s life:
When Prince George heads out to class for the first time in early September, he will get some of the best education “money can buy” from a “slightly chaotic” school for cosmopolitan families. That’s the view of Thomas’s Battersea in London by a recently published review of schools in England.
The $23,000-a-year establishment, which is about four miles south of the family’s Kensington Palace home, is “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy,” the latest The Good Schools Guide says. “That is what they want and, to a large degree, that is what they get.”
There are “plenty of opportunities for pupils to excel but withdrawn types might find it all somewhat overwhelming,” the review adds. George, 4, will be among a wide variety of international families as “19 different foreign languages spoken at home,” the guide adds.
Like George, the school’s headmaster is also starting fresh next month. The new headmaster is Simon O’Malley, who the guide describes as “ambitious and enthusiastic.” He “generated an energy and buzz about his previous school. Much-liked and respected by parents,” the reviewers at The Good Schools Guide, which calls itself the leading, independent source of information on schools in the U.K., add.
Sporty parents like William and Princess Kate may have been partly attracted to the school by the amount of physical activity – sport takes up 20 per cent of the curriculum time. And there is a lot of emphasis placed on drama too. It “is outstanding with huge productions by each year group being put on over the year,” the review reports. ” ‘Only drawback’, said one parent, ‘is that they are always musicals. Not much use if your child can’t sing’. School assures us there’s always something for everyone.” There’s a new music center, an orchestra, bands and choirs while “two great art studios and two pottery rooms with their own kiln” add to the creative mix.
George’s parents have vowed to take him to school whenever they can. But, the guide notes, that the school owns a “fleet of buses,” some of which bring pupils from Kensington.
I wonder how George will do in this kind of environment. I was shy when I was George’s age, and I wouldn’t have been a “joiner” in the sense of… I probably wouldn’t have thrived in all of those group activities like drama and sports. That still sounds hellish to me – I’ve always been an independent learner, content to read ahead on my own and focus on my own academics. I do find it fascinating that this is what Kate and William want for George. I get that they wanted to enroll their kids in a co-ed school so they could go to school together, but surely there’s a co-ed, posh London school that doesn’t seem so… hippie/experimental?
This school does not seem that hippie/experimental. We can criticize Kate’s looks, outfits, work ethic, but I really do think her decisions regarding her kids are sincere.
Yeah I don’t think the hedge fund/private equity types who would send their kids to this school would be attracted to hippie/experimental.
Just think, there’s some little 30-something version of Carole Middleton who’s grooming her four-year old to be George’s best friend at school.
+1. This is really kindergarten anyway-why not give George a little creative time before he has to buckle down in first grade?
Agreed! Somehow, these parents seem to be making great/non-traditional decisions for their children’s education!!
I think William may be driving the school choice. He seems determined to do the exact opposite as his father when it comes to raising children.
I also think Will is going to take on this aspect of fathering with gusto, the CC schedule allowing
My friend reported that he was so friendly and chatty with the other parents when he went to the parent’s open day recently, everyone was amazed. His wife on the other hand was totally out of the loop . She seemed stand-offish, was wearing too much make-up and her usual high heels, very much in princess mode. People just spoke to the future king instead.
Let’s hope she finds her groove with this new role or the school gates will be no fun.
@BeamMeUpScottie, great input here, many thanks to your friend too for sharing Maybe we could get some more info i the future
Oh goodie, now I am thinking whether Keen Kate, soon to be proclaimed mother of the year, will do the school run at the expense of public engagements? Or will the school run be counted as public engagement, LOL!!! Or would she prefer to do engagements as opposed to being scrutinized by the other parents!
I couldn’t understand one thing, what do you mean by “CC”?
@SoulSpa, I can’t imagine that the school run will count as work! So no, unless I am badly mistaken.
CC is the Court Circular which lists the schedules for the royal family.
Which is ironic in this case because Charles with Dianas full support made sure William and Harry didn’t have it bad as he did going to school. They got the posh private day schools and then Eton, where Charles had Gourdonston? School. In fact both York princess went there.
The Philips kids went to Gordonstoun. Beatrice went to St George’s Ascot whilst Eugenie started at St George’s and finished at Marlborough.
Hill House in Knightsbridge would have fit their criteria, it’s not as far as this school, and the uniform was cute.
I’m just laughing that a pre-prep has an orchestra! That’s some selling, right there. That said, my limited experience of British pre-preps suggests they are nice, supportive environments.
Meanwhile, in state schools, KS1 has become a literal academic factory for the poor little things.
Oh my god flutes…..kids learning to play flutes!!😤😖😩🙁 whoever invented those things needs to be drawn and quartered.
My sister had violin since the first grade. It was grating. Then she switched to trumpet. I wanted to die – the SOUNDS lol
LOL! But you gotsta admit, it’s hilarious PR! Our five year-olds can be in their very own orchestra!
Honestly though, the school looks nice. I’m not a great believer in formal education beginning in earnest until 7 anyway.
We, at my lowly local state infants school, got a choice of recorder or violin. I did violin.
Oh poor you Cee. Internet hugs.
Screechy violins are bad enough, but trumpet!!! Urgh!!!
I honestly can’t remember which instrument i started on because i come from a musical family and we all play various instruments (European and African) and sing / sang in choirs, bands and all over the place for fun.
…but it is still grating to hear little kids trying to play flutes, violins, recorders.
I’m with you Kaiser. I would not have thrived in an environment like that. He’s only four. There is lots of time for all that competitive stuff.
Why is George being driven early in the morning, in horrible traffic, with daily terrorist threats, to be put into a regulated, city, mostly indoors school at the age of four? My kids went to nursery school ages 2 1/2 a few days a week, until they were able to attend kindergarten, if they turned five before September 1; kids born after that date start kindergarten the following year. Children need to play and explore, to grow their brains and souls, not be regimented. What is the justification? “Play” is a very serious, important part of childhood growth. For goodness sake, why not have a nursery school at Kensington Palace, with children from around the area? All walks of life, not rich millionaire or billionaire people’s kids? There are parks to run around in, palaces to explore, and games, fights and apologies to be learned – not a p.c. with rules including no best fiends.
I just came here to say how much I love seeing pics of two of the most adorable famous children ever. They are such spitting images of each other, and so far the best reflections of their parents. I pray that they always will be
George is SO DARN CUTE I can’t stand it!! His expressions! His little outfits! (Charlotte is also adorbs.)
Agree
I really don’t get this idea of personally driving your kid to school being a “must” or something that’s somehow better than arranging for transport. I rode the bus to school K-8, and I was fine. It got me used to public transport and socializes kids. This whole supposed superiority of being “hands-on” with every single thing reeks of Helicopter parenting and parent shaming (which, let’s face it, usually is focused on moms). Maybe I’m just sensitive because my mom got so much crap from other moms in the neighborhood for employing au pairs and day care (meanwhile, the teenage babysitters in the town got PLENTY of work from said critics). But it makes me a little uncomfortable, the idea that Kate is somehow a “better” mother for always wanting to be on top of her kids.
Also, it sounds like yet another excuse to avoid work (St. Patrick’s Day, anyone?)
I would have loved to have my parent pick me up from school more regularly (I took the bus from second grade to 12th grade). I’m not a morning person so I’m not interested in talking at 0700 am but in the afternoons would have been nice to see a parent and maybe get a snack or treat after school.
My folks took us to on the first day of first grade and that was it. We had to get ourselves home or an older sibling had to make sure we got ourselves home. My sister would walk either half a block ahead or behind but not “with” us because we would just ruin her social life. If a parent was picking us up, something was really wrong. We didn’t get rides in bad weather either.
We walked to school, snow (I don’t remember any snow day – yean I’m old) and all (yeah, I know up hill both ways, right). Once in a great while (heavy rain) we were driven to school. We actually walked through the woods to get to school (that was the shortest way) and had to watch out for the horse in the pasture that bit and chased you if it saw you. But, taking the bus is not a big deal. All my grandchildren take the bus. Don’t think they have been picked up in a long time and then it was only if there was a good reason to pick them up – dr appt, etc.
The only thing my mother kept her eye on was the school report at end of term. If you got a good report, you had a chill holiday, free to do whatever you wanted. If you got a bad report, she tiger mom-ed within an inch of your life.
It was a great motivator for getting good school reports.
In elementary school (our school district went K-8), we walked or rode our bikes the six, seven blocks to/from school. In high school (9-12), my parents drove us to school, and we’d take the city bus home (it was about 1, 1/2mi.) or walk. After one of my friends got a car at 16 (Junior year, grade11), she’d pick up a group of us and bring us home. It was a good arrangement for us 😊
Of course, senior year, 2nd semester, after our first class (Phys. Ed., off campus at a bowling alley), we’d ditch and drive off to get breakfast, go shopping…, but that’s another story lol
I don’t get it either. I took the bus growing up, and had to walk to and from high school for a year when they changed the buses and I was suddenly out of the area. I never got picked up or driven to school that year, but my parents had jobs and couldn’t accommodate that anyway. At my next high school I had to take two city buses to get there until I got my license. In Minnesota winters, for all of this btw. And that’s fine! Let kids and teens foster independence! Expose to them to the real world, where your parents can’t just drive you around all the time, because they’ll be spending a lot more time as an adult than they will as a kid.
All these parents dropping off and picking up their kids creates a ridiculous amount of traffic around schools, making the area clogged and unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists. It’s a selfish choice if you don’t HAVE to do it (like if you’re rural and the bus doesn’t come to your area).
I can’t speak for the U.K., but in the U.S., not driving your kids to and from school and not eating with them at the table is the source of all things that can lead a child astray, no? When kids act out and get detention or suspended from school a lot, everyone blames the parents for not being involved, so then, like you said, it becomes another form of parent shaming. They want to make examples of the parents who don’t hover over their kids and the kids who suffer because of it, regardless of whether the parents who are actually able to do so or not.
@Elisa I’ve heard not eating dinner together, but not failing to chauffeur your kid to school. That’s a new one, and seems to be assuming there is a stay-at-home parent. I think it’s just a selfish choice when you consider so many people doing it – those huge school pick up lines make life miserable for people who live near a school, with all the clogged streets and traffic. Maybe it’s more common in the suburbs? I grew up in the city and still live in a high density area so that just isn’t done here – there’s no room for it. And that’s great – the less cars on the road, the better.
@Olive yeah, I’ve heard it more said by other parents or teachers, though; or when the news does a segment on kids getting good grades and generally doing well in school. Most of the focus is on eating dinner together, having family game nights, etc, etc, but every once in a while I’ve seen dropping off/picking up from school mentioned (granted mostly for younger kids, as opposed to teenagers and up).
I also didn’t consider this when I first commented, but in my city, the school buses are usually reserved for kids with learning disbabilities or some type of “label” that prevents them from walking to school or taking public buses, so at least in my city, there’s stigma attached to school buses. That’s not always the case, since rural areas, like people said before, are the only way kids get to school a lot of times.
Ironically former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau made his children (including current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) take the school bus to school in Ottawa. Security personnel followed along in a separate vehicle.
Eh seems like a good choice to me. Maybe George like sports and its a good way for him to socialize. I assume they know his personality by now.
As a former teacher, 20% of the curriculum time spent on sports is quite a chunk of the day – that’s over 1 1/2 hours (if they are in school 8 hours and that doesn’t include taking out time for lunch). Now if they count recess as part of the sports time, then I can see it.
Doesn’t sound too hippiesh to me.. Also doesn’t sound so hot house academic again he’s only 4 but people here get crazy..
There’s nothing wrong with this school and with Prince George being future Head of State he’s going to have to get used to group activities and socializing (he has a lot of state dinners in his future). It looks like they made a great choice for his future job career and personality (he’ll have to plough through his shyness).
Handsome little guy.
It sounds like a really nice creative environment.
It sounds like super fun to me too. It sounds like he’ll have plenty of time to run around and try new things. What more do you want for a little kid?
I’m guessing “20% sports” doesn’t equal “death match dodge ball”. It’s likely recess and physical play, which honestly, is the perfect way for a preschooler to spend their time.
Better than trying to shove calculus down his throat because he and his classmates need to perform well on standardized tests (I’m not joking, they’re teaching kids his age math I didn’t learn until fourth grade).
The royals seem like they’re into sports (William isn’t handsome in the face, but the rest of him has always looked in shape, and Charles always had a flat stomach) so this decision doesn’t seem odd to me. Worse that happens is they transfer him to another school if it doesn’t work out. He’s George….he has options.
Neither kid seems shy or not shy….they just seem like kids we see every so often to me. It’s hard to know what their actual personalities might be like since we’re not with them on a day to day basis.
There is literally nothing hippie-ish or experimental about this school.
It is a feeder school for most of the top Public (by which I mean private!) schools in the country. What may be throwing you off is the emphasis on sports and drama, but these are core parts of the curriculum in all fancy English Public schools. There really isn’t anything particularly unusual about this choice from a traditional British schooling perspective.
It sounds like the Montessori schools my girls attend. They try to give a good mix of arts and play as well as academics.
I think Kate and her mother drive the bus when it comes to decisions like this—-and William follows their lead.
This school sounds like a place where Kate and Carole will feel very much in their comfort zone. They would not feel that way in a traditional, old-school, aristocratic stronghold.
Her family spent two generations desperately climbing the social ladder, trying to be accepted by aristocrats. I don’t see them trying to keep George out of the club they tried so hard to join.
I think the only reason for this school is the fact that it’s coeducational and William and Kate want both kids at the same school while they’re young . Not Kate shading anyone .
I wonder if perhaps William and Harry have bad memories of photographers while attending Wetherby’s? This Battersea may have big wrought iron gates and half a km drive to reach the main entrance?
They’d still be able to be photographed driving in every day, unless W&K are going to start throwing blankets over their heads a la Michael Jackson.
Yes notasugarhere, quite true indeed.
I see it’s located just 4km from KP so yes probably not a half km drive after gaining access through the gates or main entrance. Though, I’m quite sure William believes Battersea offers better security. It’s not going to be Young England kindergarten where photographers could freely walk onto the property, get through the front door and request photographs circa 1980 of Lady Diana with the pupils.
I wonder if/when she will have #3?
With all the stuff these posh schools offer, I don’t get how William and Kate ended up with no interests. Huh.
I really wish CB had a UK/Euro writer so as not to have to facepalm so much at the US take on ‘Euro’ and ‘royal’ things they clearly haven’t the tiniest clue about.
Plenty of international posters here, esp those based in the UK, who give added perspective. I’m glad CB does royal coverage. I wish they’d expand it to more of the royal houses.
Why not send him to a hippie school that focuses on sports and arts? It’s not like the future king George will ever need to be a critical thinker, understanding complex math or science. He will always be nothing more than a patron of the arts, a polo player and a maybe a military guy. No need to learn hard stuff.
The Windsors are among the worst-educated and least prepared of the royal houses in Europe. Beatrix of the Netherlands has a law degree. Margrethe II of Denmark studied at the Sorbonne and London School of Economics.
Of the “younger” ones like Felipe, Haakon, Philippe, etc.? They have Masters degrees in things like International Relations or Economic Development from places like Georgetown, Stanford, Oxford, Harvard, London School of Economics. Contrast Charles’s bachelor of arts from Cambridge and William’s undergrad in Geography.
As George V famously declared: “intellectual pursuits are bad for the mind.”
Within a year the boy will be more accomplished than both of his parents, the bar is that low…
