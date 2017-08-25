Ina Garten hates only one food/garnish: Cilantro ‘tastes like soap to me’

I don’t keep up with the science of taste, how foods taste different to different people, and how there are biological and genetic reasons for that. So this article sort of blew my mind. I was reading this piece about how Ina Garten hates the taste of cilantro and then People Mag went on to explain that there’s possibly a genetic reason why certain people hate the taste of cilantro in particular. Personally, I don’t care one way or the other about cilantro, although I can only recall one pasta dish I’ve had where cilantro made a positive difference in my meal. From People:
We all have that one food that makes us say yuck, never, get it off my plate now. And for the first time we’re aware of, Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten has confessed to the edible item that falls into this category for her. What is it? Cilantro. In fact, Garten insists that this citrus-like herb will never, ever appear on her ingredients list.
“Hate it!” she said recently during the latest episode of VICE’s Munchies podcast. “I know people love it, and you can add it to the recipe. I just hate it. To me it’s so strong—and it actually tastes like soap to me—but it’s so strong it overpowers every other flavor.”
Interestingly, Garten isn’t alone in her distaste for this parsley-like plant food. Many people have denounced cilantro for its soapy flavor, including culinary legend Julia Child. And the unpleasant taste is not all in the heads of those who refuse to garnish their tacos and guac with it. Some people simply have a genetic predisposition for liking or loathing cilantro’s flavor. In a 2012 study published in the scientific journal Flavour, researchers found that people with a particular gene tend to describe cilantro as “soapy.”
Another 2012 study of twins from Oxford University found three additional genes that could be responsible for a person’s like or dislike of cilantro. “Many aspects of human perception of taste and smell stimuli are at least partially determined by genotype,” study authors wrote. Still, your genes aren’t the only factor that determines where you stand with cilantro. Nicholas Eriksson, lead author of the Flavour study, wrote in the study that genes only play a 10% role in a person’s food preferences.
There is literally a gene to explain why cilantro tastes soapy to people!! That blew my mind. I mean, I’m sure the gene does other things as well, it’s probably not just the Soapy Cilantro gene. I wonder if there’s any genetic reason for other food aversions too? Like, is there a genetic reason why the smell of melting cheese makes me nauseous? It’s the same with the smell of clarified butter for me too – I will puke all over you if you’re using or making clarified butter (my dad used to make ghee and it is still so disgusting to me).
Anyway… I don’t mind cilantro so I guess I don’t have the Soapy Cilantro gene. I still love hearing about other people’s food aversions.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
The real question is when is she going to update that hairstyle?
With her cooking skills, she doesn’t have to do anything aesthetically to please us. This woman is so brilliant. She worked at the White House before starting her catering business. Go pick on the Pioneer Woman or someone like that! lol…..Ina’s lemon chicken is to die for, love it. I’m with her on cilantro, it does taste like soap. Seems like it got popular when all the cooking shows started popping up, Top Chef, Iron Chef, etc. I’ve learned a lot from Ina, love her.
Being brilliant and having more money than God is all the more reason to update your look more than once every 50 years. The bangs are so childish and I wish she’d tweak her look a bit. Anna Wintour needs an updated look, too.
Dang Pawra, give her a break. She’s 70 years old. She wears only two kinds of blouses and hasn’t changed her hair style in all the years I remember. I reiterate…..she can shave her head, Idc, her food and personality is fabulous.
This! Thank you, Nancy.
Yeah, she likes it, Jeffrey likes it, she owes no explanation.
Right minx. Jeffrey is one lucky guy….says my husband! He gets his chicken every Friday night. It’s sweet and refreshing to see a love story like theirs.
I agree, except cilantro tastes like death to me. I’m allergic.
It’s not an allergy-it’s a gene (or lack thereof). Some people taste cilantro as something spicier than parsley; others describe it as soap, pencil shavings, or death (in your case). I think you have to have the gene to taste it properly, or it may be the other way around. In any case, if everyone at your table loves the salsa-cilantro dip and you don’t want to get anywhere near it, the reason is genetic.
I’m with Ina about cilantro. We call it coriander. To me, it smells like wee, and it tastes like that smell. Every time I go to the greengrocer, it’s almost as if I can see the coriander miasma when approaching the herb display. Yuck. I also hate basil, which, being Italian, people find strange.
In the UK we call it coriander, nice in a curry but I agree with her, it tastes horrible as a garnish, a bit like rocket, disgusting on its own but really brightens up a green salad. And on that note I’m off to find me a Mars bar…
In the US they use it a lot in Mexican and Tex Mex, which I love, but some people get really heavy handed with the cilantro that it gets ruined for me. Cannot handle the soapy taste.
Ahhh! Me too!! Hate cilantro. Tastes like you put dish soap in my burrito.
I HATE cilantro. With a passion. I hate being that gringo who orders tacos with no pico de gallo and no onions and cilantro, but I have to!
Luckily for you they have an online support group for that! I love cilantro but the website is so funny!
http://www.ihatecilantro.com/frontpage.php
Tastes like soap to me too.
Thank goodness I have back up.
How weird! I love cilantro – or coriander as it’s known this side of the pond – and can’t imagine eg. a curry or salsa without its fragrant fieryness.
I absolutely love cilantro as well! I first remember having it in a soup at a Thai restaurant. It made me cough a bit at first but it just grew and grew on me until it became my absolute favourite herb. I will take great big whiffs of it before putting it in the fridge and eat it raw even. If a dish has cilantro in it, 99% chance I’ll love it.
Oh the smell is just intoxicating, Clucky! I have a big clump of it growing in my garden and always grab a handful when I’m passing by just for that citrusy hit.
I love it and put it in everything. Good thing it doesn’t taste like soap to me (I’d be shyt out of luck, being Central American and seeing how we use it all the time in everything).
It doesn’t taste like soap to me either.
I cant stand it, so soapy … bleurgh! It looks nice but thats about it.
Marks used to do one of their wee salad tubs, it was called Fireburst Salad; carrots, red & yellow pepper, black camargue rice, a dressing and bloody coriander. I would sit and meticulously pick out every single tiny piece of it. Apart from that the salad was delish and I wish they would bring it back, great with salmon or prawns.
I love cilantro! I love it especially in Mexican dishes. No soapy gene here, I guess. I know a guy who has a strong arugula aversion (but it’s an unusually strong taste) and I have a friend who swears bell peppers are too spicy for her.
I totally understand her. I personaly absolutely hate oregano. My mother added it to the her beef stew once and I could not eat it. Ughhhh.
Oh yeah I knew about the cilantro soap thing (it was one of those weird things that popped up in science class in high school) but I like cilantro so clearly not in the soap camp.
Lol… to me coriander tastes a bit soapy, too, but I still love it. Especially for curry.
Can’t imagine not eating cilantro on Mexican food. Love it and don’t taste soap at all
One of my favorite dishes is tons of cilantro, jalapenos, yogurt and garlic blended into a marinade for chicken. So good.
Marinade can also be added to rice if you take out the yogurt, or leave the yogurt and bake the rice like casserole.
*furiously takes notes for dinner this weekend* Sounds deeeeelish, detritus. Thanks!
lol delphi, dooooo it. its such an easy recipe to customize to your tastes too in regards to spice.
You use a ton of cilantro though, so it should be green looking. Also wash your cilantro very very well unless you like a bit of um, texture in your marinade lol. The only bad time i made it was when there was still some grit.
I have the genetic aversion to licorice flavor. We hate all things black licorice, anise, fennel and most bitter things like tonic water and Campari. All evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Disgusting.
Is that genetic? I thought it was just called good taste…;)
I didn’t know it was a genetic thing, but I hate licorice, too.
LOL, I was about to buy a pack of licorice yesterday. I love licorice, anais (except in the five spice), tea, candy, ouzo, fennel seeds, i LOVE all of that. And tonic water. And gin. I never had Campari.
Ah I forgot to add gin! Also on my list. I’m really envious of you and other who don’t have this aversion. I want to like gin. So much. I try. But I just can’t lol
@STRIPE: I tried gin with Sprite because I was out of tonic water and with Sprite I could barely taste the gin. When I mentioned that to my bf he said I did something outrageous. The purist !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🙋🏻 hate it all!
Yup, it’s a fact. Both my mother and I absolutely hate cilantro. It tastes like someone stuck a bar of Ivory soap into the dish. The taste is a physical sensation it’s so strong.
Once, I was eating dinner at my husband’s (weird and strange but not in a good way) aunt’s house with his whole family and she made this weird watermelon cilantro soup. I’m slightly allergic to watermelon and cilantro is disgusting to me, but everyone was giving me “eat your damn soup” death stares so I had to choke some down. It was like eating a bowl of soapy watermelon flavored dishwater. That made my mouth itch like crazy and my throat start to swell closed, all while I had to pretend it was delicious. One of the worst family dinners ever.
@Wren: Why on earth would you eat something that you’re allergic to??? They trying to off you….lol. It actually sounded like something I would like minus the cilantro. I’ve been drinking melon juice and it’s everything. Still chuckling at the weird and strange aunt, not in a good way….Ha!!
This sounds unhealthy. The family relationship, not the food allergy. Your husband didn’t help you stand up for your right to not eat food that could harm you?
What a horrible situation. Even with a slight allergy the consequences can be unpleasant/tragic.
Yeah, it really was. Fortunately it’s more in the category of “annoying and socially awkward” than “life threatening”, and these people subscribe to the belief that if it’s not going to kill you then you’re making a big deal out of nothing. It wasn’t going to kill me, so I ate it. Blegh.
Wren, I’m sure you ate everything else and was decent company. I hope in future they will understand your food allergy. Who’s gonna pay the bills if you get sick?
I remember some of my family members grew up with the “if its on your plate eat it or you’re rude” mentality. My aunt despises mayo and blue cheese and yet if a guest would eat it and this wasn’t even homemade stuff. Luckily my mom never went there with us. Yeah she expected us to eat something off our plate if we were having dinner at a relatives or friends house, but never went as far as to force us to eat something we really despised or had an allergy to. As I get older the more ridiculous that mentality is to me. Lots of people have allergies, sensitivities, special diets. Some may not eat meat or fried food. No one should be forced to swallow down something that hate. Yes try and be polite and find something to eat, but why eat something you already know you can’t stand just to please others.
I grew up with that too, but I was never ever forced to finish my plate. It is a cultural thing though, not eating everything mean you are rude in the sense that it’s disrespectful for the host who made the effort to provide the food, or it implies that the food is not good. In other cultures if you eat all the food they will think you are hungry and the host didn’t do a good job. Or if you eat everything you are too greedy. When I was vegan I went to a home dinner once and the host didn’t know I was vegan. I ate the smallest piece of meat and a bigger portion of veggies so they won’t feel bad, and a coffee for desert instead of cake and yes, I told them I had cake earlier and watched the calories. They gave me two pieces of cake “for later” which I offered my colleagues the next day. They were happy, LOL.
Thanks for the concern, you guys
In the end I was fine. It was just deeply unpleasant but no lasting damage.
It was a super awkward situation and yes, the family dynamics are not healthy. The meal was already tense anyway because of said family dynamics so the last thing I needed was everyone focused on me. It’s very much an “eat what you’re given and no, you don’t get a say in it, I slaved all day on this meal and you’re damn well going to eat it” branch of his family. My husband saved me by demanding to finish my soup if I was done with it after I’d had the obligatory few mouthfuls. He hated it too but he’s not allergic.
I’m already a picky eater so I try to be as discrete as possible with foods I don’t like. I have these weird allergic reactions to certain foods that seem to come and go. Grew up eating peas then suddenly couldn’t eat them for a few years. Watermelon too. And sweet corn. My mouth gets itchy, and my lips and tongue would swell up. If I persisted, my throat would start to get tight. I’m back to normal within 30 minutes but it’s not fun. I can eat peas again now. It’s weird.
I love cilantro too. Doesn’t taste a bit like soap to me. I do wonder if there is a gene responsible for the reaction I have to goat cheese. I hate it! For me it tastes the way goats smell. And it doesn’t matter where or how I’ve tried it. Artisanal to commercial brands…blech blech blech.
My stepson has this aversion as well. He can’t sit next to someone eating it!
#teamgivemeallthecilantro
There is no gray area for most people with cilantro.
OMG my two favorite topics, food and science. There is so much crazy interesting info about how the two come together.
did you know that the more flavors a dish has, the more addictive it is?
So peanut butter laced fudgecake with salted peanut topping and whipped cream is more cravable and addicting than a straight up shortbread cookie.
Also, interesting news coming out that suggests caffeine and its adenosine receptor impact may change how we taste sweet.
Final note – You’ve been lied to your entire life. Tastebuds taste all flavors, there aren’t particular regions of your tongue that taste salty, sweet, sour and bitter.
Final, Final note: peppermint and hot spiciness are pain receptor responses not flavors.
That is interesting! And I’ll have a slice of that fudgecake please. 🍽
Lol, right? When I was taught this they had photos and everything. Pretty unfair for a class that ended right at lunch lol.
Wow that’s fascinating! I wonder what the pain receptor thing means about people who love spicy food versus don’t? Does it have implications for pain tolerance in other areas of the body?
This is my favorite thread on CB in awhile!
It is fun. It isn’t about trump or Taylor Swift. Food, science, stories and opinions. All good stuff.
I’m not 100% sure about the pain response thing, it’s an interesting idea and I wouldn’t be suprised if it was linked to other pain response effects.
Gross side note about the pain response, you have pain receptors in your anus, so thats why spicy food can sting on the way out too.
Mine too. Refreshing and informative.
Super interesting info.
I have one food addiction and it’s bad: instant ramen noodles. I “discovered” them once when i was sick with a cold and craved something hot and spicy and liquidy. I had two portions, then a glass of hot water, then a paracetamol, slept for an hour and I was back on my feet. Luckily that happened before I went abroad to a place where instant ramen is impossible to find. But I did take 5 packs with me, and when I got sick with the flu, my (I swear) emergency ramen “saved” me.
I just love salty and hot dishes. I don’t eat sweets that much except for when I am pms-ing, but I will get a “cure” for that too because I sometimes go overboard with my “indulgences”.
Pumpkin, you’re so funny!!!
I think there’s something to a salty carby meal. I love soup of all forms, so I am down for all the Ramens. Also ramen with cilantro and chopped green onion is like fancy right?
I have sensitivity to wheat, so I can’t eat a whole one anymore though, I’m a bit jealous of you.
@detritus: sorry about your sensitivity to wheat. But there is HOPE ! Have you tried alternatives to wheat noodles? I make my own versions of ramen at home, so far I used rice vermicelli and buckwheat noodles and it tasted really good. It’s not the same texture as the instant noodles, but the broth was spot on and the noodles were more than decent (I cooked them separately from the broth to avoid a starch cloud in the soup).
Haha yeah I’ve tried a lot of the other varieties.
I really like buckwheat for the most part, and because i’m not gluten intolerant I can do spelt stuff as well, which tends to be really nice. I haven’t gone near those zero cal noodles yet though, have ou tried them?
Nothing has quite the same texture though, you know? So I still eat ramen sometimes and face the consequences lol.
What do you use to spice the broth? i’ve had a hard time replicating the flavor packets and sometiems you want that super salty not fancy taste.
Was just talking about this with my girlfriends. We went to dinner and one ordered chicken quesadillas and couldn’t eat them because of cilantro. I love cilantro so I took one for the team lol. The one thing I cannot stand is celery. Raw, cooked, seed in a dish. I can smell it a mile away and I absolutely hate everything about it. Mr. M doesn’t understand me because he thinks it doesn’t have a strong taste.
Omg, the celery thing… my husband can’t stand it either, but I honestly don’t know how to make some of my signature recipes without it. Are you seriously asking me to make stuffing at Thanksgiving without celery?? So I just tell him to suck it up or push it to the side… but my cilantro aversion is very real, and now I feel bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love celery as a mild-flavored bit of crunch. I find mustard to be very strong, though, and only to be used sparingly. Go figure.
I love licorice and cilantro as well but will get nauseated at the merest whiff of liver.
I like to put cream cheese in my celery! Hmm hmm good….
1. I have a love-and-hate relationship with cilantro. If I eat out in an Asian restaurant and the dish has coriander I tolerate it, especially with vegetarian noodles, but I never ever cook at home with it.
2. One herb I cannot stand is rosemary. I just can’t. I’d rather go for cilantro.
3. I don’t eat the garnish. For me it’s just an ornament that makes a dish look appealing.
I used to HATE sage.
Its grown on me a bit, but the smell of dried sage still makes me barfy.
Parsley alone is not good, and no one should have to eat it lol. Push that garnish aside.
I have the “cilantro as soap” gene, but I’ve found repeated exposures to it diminish the impact. It doesn’t taste “light”, but the soap taste lessens. I can’t NOT eat Mexican food.
I think I might be one of those super tasters in general – can barely stomach bitter stuff like radicchio or broccoli, hate garlic, hate Brie cheese, etc.
Someone speaking the truth.. I HATE cilantro.. hate it.
Have fun eating tacos. Also, please don’t visit Mexico.
I have the soap cilantro gene and go to Mexico twice a year and have no problem finding dishes and places that accommodate my needs and still let me enjoy the amazing food and flavours it has to offer. All on the approach you take, I guess.
My one food aversion is blue cheese. All I can taste is the mold. Ugh. The taste of other moldy foods is disgusting, so whey do people accept it in cheese?
Me, too. I have a strong aversion to Gorgonzola. Even the name sounds relatively ugly to me, so it pretty much matches the taste for me. To me the mold tastes metallic and is way too intense. Some other blue cheeses are okay, I don’t know why. And while I like cheese in general, I couldn’t order a Quattro Formaggi without asking for some other cheese instead of the Gorgonzola.
Hate blue cheese too and Mr. M loves it. It tastes like a cleaning product was just sprayed on my food.
I am also not a fan of cilantro. If it was up to me it wouldn’t be in food. I think it is too strong a flavor and overpowers almost everything. That’s why I rather stick with parsley and prefer Italian over Mexican food. However, I can tolerate it. If it shows up in guacamole (the one Mexican food I can’t get enough of) I will still eat it. The real food aversion (probably phobia) I can’t deal with is my hatred of mayonnaise. I can’t even stand to look at it without wanting to dry heave. I have no idea why it grosses me out so much.
I call mayonnaise “the devil’s condiment”. So gross.
Mayo is the only thing I love but avoid eating too much of or too often because of the calories. But I found tip on using mayo to make chopped liver smoother and the result rocked my culinary world. My chopped liver recipe has chicken liver, eggs, mayo, parsley. salt and a tiny quantity of white pepper, it’s a caloric bomb and dangerously tasty. I made it for a party once (on crackers) and everybody tried it and loved it. I do it every three months maybe but I don’t eat it if I am hungry, lesson learnt from the first time I made it.
I hate cilantro. If that makes me a distant relative of Ina Garten, how bad can that be?
In addition to her homestead in the Hamptons, Ina has apartments in NYC and Paris, and a lifestyle I certainly envy (well, Jeffrey is cute but a little too absent for my needs). I say “Ina, wear that bob if it floats your boat!”
Wait. “And for the first time we’re aware of, Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten has confessed to the edible item that falls into this category for her. What is it? Cilantro.”
Ina’s talked several times on her show that she hates cilantro because it tastes like soap to her. I hate when magazines like this have writers write about things they don’t know very well. SOME OF US WERE ALREADY AWARE!
I have always said this! And I second the hate for black licorice/fennel and goat cheese. Blech. Also awful-horseradish
So it is genetic! One of my friends at a camping trip a few weeks ago was just stating that cilantro tastes the exact same way to her. We were discussing whether or not it had to do with genetics since everybody’s descriptions were exactly the same depending on whether or not they like it.
I enjoyed this article because I got to learn about the gene theory. Science (while gossiping)!
I love coriander/cilantro with passion. I first ate it as an adult in a Thai dish. Then in Indian and some South American dishes. Will have it tonight in a home-made dal curry!!!
I am Mexican and cilantro is a staple for our cuisine! I think a lot of us don’t have the soapy gene! Fascinating!
Good point @OSTONE. Maybe genetics apply to developing tolerance to certain foods, in this case cilantro. Or growing up eating something makes it normal.
My mom’s side is Mexican and my dad’s side is Canadian. Both her parents and siblings absolutely love cilantro. Her siblings all ended up marrying white Americans and they all hate cilantro so now the cousins (mixed race) are about 50/50 in terms of who loves vs hates cilantro. My dad hates cilantro and both my brother and I pretty much can’t stand it, although if forced I can eat it. I have been wondering for years why I dislike it so this makes perfect sense.
I also have a real dislike of red onions and raw onions…caramelized are delicious. I wonder if thats genetic lol.
As if I needed a reason to love her more lol. I just cannot get into Cilantro!
I think there’s a genetic component to that – it showed up on my 23andme results, like “Less likely to taste soap when eating cilantro.”
very tragic for those who suffer. May their loss be my delicious benefit.
I can’t live without cilantro. I will grab a fresh-chopped handful and hold it to my nose just to inhale that heavenly scent. Another cilantro ‘Fun Fact’ – it actually removes heavy metal toxins from your bloodstream and major organs. I will occasionally make cilantro pesto and eat a couple of tablespoons a day on chicken or fish or pasta for a few weeks to detox myself.
People usually either love or hate cilantro. I detest it. It is the one food that as soon as it hits my palette I actually physically react to it–like a jerking reaction. It’s awful.
Detrius I SHOULD have known that anal would hurt going in when jalapeno poppers hurt came out, damn boo where were you 20yrs ago lol.
lol, oh honey I am sorry to hear that. I hope it was anal without jalapenos at the same time, or that would end poorly for everyone involved lol. I once tried to give a BJ post mexican food. It did not turn out as hoped for either of us lol.
Milk will work to neutralize the capsaicin from jalapenos, but I aint got nothing but advil and coconut oil (only if you are condom free) for the dick problem
Also I honestly believe one small part of the patriarchy success, is not spending time and financial resources on image modifications. Huffpo recently had a piece where a mom limited her daughter to 15 minutes of mirror time after realizing her son rolled from bed and hit the road while her daughter had makeup time, clothes swap time. Even as no dye simple braid lady, I never thought how much of life was removing hair, doing my nails etc. What I might accomplish if I didn’t do that? And would it matter because no one wants to deal with a woman with no makeup and no heels and gray hair?
Guys! I have to nitpick because this is literally my job (source: am evolutionary geneticist).
When you say you don’t have the “gene” that causes cilantro to taste soapy, what you really mean is you don’t have the allele (or alleles). We all have the same genes, but we have different alleles, which are variants of the gene that differ in the actual DNA sequence and result in slightly different proteins.
In the case of cilantro, people who are very sensitive to it have olfactory proteins that strongly bind soapy-tasting/smelling chemicals called aldehydes. This strong-binding variant is most common in people of European descent (not to say it’s absent elsewhere, just less common). If you have two weak-binding alleles (one from each parent), cilantro just tastes herb-y. One strong-binding allele, and you taste soap but may be able to tolerate it. Two strong-binding alleles, and the soapiness may be so overwhelming that you can barely be near it. The genetics of it aren’t *really* that cut-and-dry, but this particular gene is thought to control a large proportion of your reaction to cilantro.
This is similar to the genetics of bitter-tasting. Strong-binding bitter alleles for tastebud receptor proteins are most common in native Americans (both North and South). If you’re a strong bitter taster, you’re less likely to enjoy veggies like broccoli and kale, less likely to be a smoker, and less likely to take your coffee black. All because you can taste some super gross sulphur-based compounds that others (particularly of northern European descent) literally can’t.
But — as in all food, there is also a huge a cultural component in learning to enjoy different flavors.
