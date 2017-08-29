Pippa Middleton did a handmade card for her wealthy husband’s 42nd birthday

What do you buy for the terribly moderately wealthy man who has everything? TMW James Matthews turned 42 years old last week, and his younger bride Pippa Middleton decided to do something very special for his birthday: CRAFTS. I tend to think that the Middleton women view themselves as very crafty people, like that’s their gift: hostessing, cooking, throwing parties, doing crafts, making things with their hands. While I buy that Carole is good at those things, I don’t think her daughters are very good at it. Like, Carole always did everything for them, so they never learned how to do any of that sh-t properly, which is why they still need Carole to organize their lives. To be fair, Pippa seems more self-sufficient than Kate. Which is probably why Pippa was seen buying a crapload of crafts ahead of TMW James’ birthday.

Newlywed Pippa Middleton must have plenty of time on her hands these days – she’s taken to making her own birthday cards, much to the irritation of fellow shoppers. My spies spotted Pippa stocking up on card-making materials at a branch of Paperchase near her West London home ahead of hedge fund manager husband James’s 42nd birthday. In fact, Pippa, who had her cocker spaniel Rafa and James’s black labrador in tow, was buying so many items that other shoppers were forced to queue up behind her for ten minutes, while one of the dogs licked at their feet. I hope Pippa took inspiration for James’s birthday from her famously inane party-planning book, in which she gave superb advice. ‘A well-wrapped gift helps express how much thought you’ve put into it,’ she cannily pointed out. ‘And don’t forget to remove the price tag from the gift.’ Genius!

[From The Daily Mail]

What are your general thoughts on homemade cards and crafts? Like, if it’s a homemade card or craft from a child, of course it’s cool and special and it’s the thought that counts. It’s a homemade card or craft from an adult, they better know what they’re doing. Personally, I hate sugary cards from people – the kind with flowers and poetry leave me cold. If I received a crude, funny, handmade, happy-birthday-jackass card from a friend, I would love it. But let’s be real: that’s not what Pippa was doing. Pippa is a bored housewife to a moderately wealthy man and she spends her time pretending to be crafty.