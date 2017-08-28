Ben Affleck let Lindsay Shookus hold his arm when the paps were there

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were photographed together once again. That’s not her in the photo above – that’s a box – but you can see the latest of the couple here. I’m not going to comment on Lindsay’s choice of outfit because we are going into another heat wave so I applaud anything comfortable right now. The Justice League reshoots must be going well because Ben’s feeling generous. Not only did he treat his new girlfriend out to breakfast, he allowed her to touch him and let the paps document it. After getting some breakfast in Santa Monica over the weekend, the two left the restaurant and on the way to their car, Lindsay was allowed to place her hand on Ben’s arm. In Hollywood body language – isn’t that the equivalent of getting pinned?

Brunch date! Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus stepped out arm in arm as they headed back to their car after getting breakfast in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, August 26. It was a rare show of PDA for the couple, who went public with their romance in July and have been spotted out together several times since. As Us Weekly previously reported, the Batman actor and Shookus have been dating since April 2017, and Affleck — who split with wife Jennifer Garner in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage — is “very happy” and “enjoying Lindsay’s company.” Another source close to Affleck, 45, and Garner, who filed for divorce in April this year, told Us that the award-winning director’s relationship with Shookus has been going on since 2014. “Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom,” the source told Us last month. “They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair.”

Overall, it was a pretty busy weekend for Ben. Following their brunch, if these photos are to be believed, they popped over to his true love, Matt Damon’s house for the Mayweather-McGregor fight. The next day, Ben changed his t-shirt and went to church with Jen and the kids – you can see those photos here. Jen looked lovely except the poor thing’s hair dryer is still broken, I guess. Man, this whole drama sounds so exhausting – I hope it’s worth it. Whatever is going on, it’s clear is that Ben and Lindsay wants us to know she’s going to be around a while. I think we all got that, though – arm-holding or not.

As for Ben’s other projects, The Batman movie is still moving forward, apparently. Director Matt Reeves told KCRW radio that the movie will be a complete standalone and will not a part of the DC Extended Universe. Wait, what? Why? I thought the whole point of dragging the poor Batman franchise back from the dead was to incorporate it with Superman, Wonder Woman and all his little Lyrca wearing pals. Much to my husband’s distaste, I am DC over Marvel (hot actors hired by Marvel aside). So I will go see Justice League and I am excited for it. But I’m done with the reinvention of Batman. The only way I would get hyped to see a Batman film is by how it fits into the larger universe – cameos and all. Since I may be the only person on the planet looking forward to Justice League, yes, I do expect DC to worry about what I want. And get me a decent Cat Woman movie while you’re at it.

