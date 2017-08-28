Ben Affleck let Lindsay Shookus hold his arm when the paps were there

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were photographed together once again. That’s not her in the photo above – that’s a box – but you can see the latest of the couple here. I’m not going to comment on Lindsay’s choice of outfit because we are going into another heat wave so I applaud anything comfortable right now. The Justice League reshoots must be going well because Ben’s feeling generous. Not only did he treat his new girlfriend out to breakfast, he allowed her to touch him and let the paps document it. After getting some breakfast in Santa Monica over the weekend, the two left the restaurant and on the way to their car, Lindsay was allowed to place her hand on Ben’s arm. In Hollywood body language – isn’t that the equivalent of getting pinned?
Brunch date! Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus stepped out arm in arm as they headed back to their car after getting breakfast in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, August 26.
It was a rare show of PDA for the couple, who went public with their romance in July and have been spotted out together several times since.
As Us Weekly previously reported, the Batman actor and Shookus have been dating since April 2017, and Affleck — who split with wife Jennifer Garner in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage — is “very happy” and “enjoying Lindsay’s company.”
Another source close to Affleck, 45, and Garner, who filed for divorce in April this year, told Us that the award-winning director’s relationship with Shookus has been going on since 2014.
“Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom,” the source told Us last month. “They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair.”
Overall, it was a pretty busy weekend for Ben. Following their brunch, if these photos are to be believed, they popped over to his true love, Matt Damon’s house for the Mayweather-McGregor fight. The next day, Ben changed his t-shirt and went to church with Jen and the kids – you can see those photos here. Jen looked lovely except the poor thing’s hair dryer is still broken, I guess. Man, this whole drama sounds so exhausting – I hope it’s worth it. Whatever is going on, it’s clear is that Ben and Lindsay wants us to know she’s going to be around a while. I think we all got that, though – arm-holding or not.
As for Ben’s other projects, The Batman movie is still moving forward, apparently. Director Matt Reeves told KCRW radio that the movie will be a complete standalone and will not a part of the DC Extended Universe. Wait, what? Why? I thought the whole point of dragging the poor Batman franchise back from the dead was to incorporate it with Superman, Wonder Woman and all his little Lyrca wearing pals. Much to my husband’s distaste, I am DC over Marvel (hot actors hired by Marvel aside). So I will go see Justice League and I am excited for it. But I’m done with the reinvention of Batman. The only way I would get hyped to see a Batman film is by how it fits into the larger universe – cameos and all. Since I may be the only person on the planet looking forward to Justice League, yes, I do expect DC to worry about what I want. And get me a decent Cat Woman movie while you’re at it.
‘You still back there, babe?’
Embed from Getty Images
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images
Doggy! Khal Drogo! That’s all I have.
I saw those pics of Ben and Lindsay and the hand on his arm with his smug expression was not very appealing. Something tells me one day Lindsay is going to regret this period in her life.
They look so alike. Just look at their faces from sunglasses down in the US photo.
Wow, the kids are really growing.
Violet is so tall wow. Also a standalone Batman movie not in the DCEU makes zero sense. Or is this how they are going to get away with not having ben in the movie? Still it’s stupid just like their idea for a joker origin movie. DCEU won’t win with these ideas.
No comment on the rest of the shenanigans.
It’s their way of letting him go. It would be like having Robert Downey Jr play Tony Stark in the Avengers movies and casting someone else in the Iron Man stand-alones. If they’re not doing it with Gadot and Momoa, there’s no reason to do it with Affleck unless he wants out, or the studio wants him out.
Really have to hand it to JG. She has taken the high road and has conducted herself with so much dignity. It says a lot about her character.
These two, not so much.
I totally agree. The pictures of Ben and Lindsay speak volumes – no words are needed. Some video taken at church yesterday seems to indicate that he only dropped the kids off. Maybe he took them to breakfast beforehand. There was a denial from Gossip Cop last week that he had stopped going to church. Coincidence that he is photographed at church? Jennifer Garner is a single parent. Ben Affleck not so much.
they both always look like they need to be hosed down in the yard with someone throwing soap at them
Lol. I thought they actually looked better this outing. Maybe because it was still early in the day.
As for Jen and her wet hair, I feel her. I like to air dry my hair too, although I hate to be out with it wet. I feel so self conscious, way more so than being out in sweaty gym clothes, for example. I try to make sure it’s mostly dry before I go or break out the dryer for a little bit so I don’t look like her.
Soon, she’ll be holding his wallet.
But what is the story with the box, anyway???
This headline made me snort lol she must feel so honored that he let her hold his arm in public!
For real though, when this whole thing started, a poster said they look alike and I can’t unsee it lol
Ben looks out of place in the last pic next to those incredibly gorgeous humans next to him!!!
One thing good about this site is nobody ever gets bitchy or personal about the kids, although they still post pictures. Most gossip sites I go to don’t anymore. One that still does is Daily Mail, and I wish you had linked the arm and arm picture to that site. There was 350 ways to say that girlfriend looks like a crack-ho, alcoholic, absent mother and enabler of Ben’s disintegration. Man is she hated! Ben too, with everyone saying he spent almost all weekend with the GF and just showed up for a few minutes to drive the kids to the door of the church, then took off again. Who really knows though, Jen could be restricting his access due to his not completing rehab. Who knows the real story.
