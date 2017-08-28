“It will take years for Texas to recover from Hurricane Harvey” links

Embed from Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says it will take years for Texas to recover from Hurricane Harvey and the massive flooding in the wake of the hurricane. [Buzzfeed]

CB already talked about Kendrick Lamar, but Jesus, his VMA performance was amazing. It’s worth repeating! [LaineyGossip]

Frank Ocean dropped a new song last night. [Jezebel]

Happy 35th birthday, LeAnn Rimes. Sigh… [Dlisted]

The Fug Girls break down how everyone can help Texas. [Go Fug Yourself]

I love these tweets about Jon Snow’s name. [Pajiba]

Vanessa Hudgens went to the Mayweather fight. [Popoholic]

Black Mirror Season 4 features Meth Damon? [OMG Blog]

Kendrick Lamar suggests people play DAMN backwards. [The Blemish]

Recap of the Shahs of Sunset. [Reality Tea]

Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee are still fighting. [Wonderwall]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images