Joel Osteen hasn’t opened his Houston megachurch to flooding victims

Throughout Monday, there were some really bad reports about Joel Osteen and his Houston megachurch, Lakewood Church. Osteen is one of those pastors preaching the gospel of wealth – aka, if you’re rich, God wants you to be rich and you don’t necessarily have to care about the poor, just as long as you tithe a lot to Lakewood Church. Lakewood has room for more than 50,000 congregants, plus there are lots of open spaces which could have conceivably been used for cots, sleeping bags, etc, all in the wake of the historic Texas flooding. Lakewood kept its doors closed to people seeking shelter from the storm though. When Osteen was being criticized heavily on social media, he released a statement:
“We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center to those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm.”
The problem was that Osteen and his church initially claimed that Lakewood’s basement/first floor experienced flooding too, and one of Lakewood’s congregants posted these photos of the flooding issue at Lakewood:
Seriously quite sickening when people spread negative news without knowing the situation. This is the situation of our church @lakewoodch pic.twitter.com/0KKBmu6hW8
— Lynne Gabriel (@heyitslynneg) August 28, 2017
As people pointed out in her comments, those are photos of the underground parking garage and basement. The actual “stadium” part of the church is a lot higher. Which brings me to the other photos people posted on social media, about the lack of flooding around the church:
Houston's @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen's Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z
— Charles Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017
. It doesn't make sense why you're not opening up your mega church to house Houston citizens, help me understand that. Jesus. pic.twitter.com/CzCiEtbkgY
— Emily Timbol (@EmilyTimbol) August 28, 2017
Even TMZ got in on it, noting that Osteen was merely tweeting about the flood and not doing anything about it. Church officials spoke to TMZ and claimed that even if they wanted to open Lakewood as a shelter, “the streets surrounding the church are already so flooded … Lakewood is inaccessible.” So inaccessible that there were a bunch of cars parked in the parking lot yesterday? It’s also worth noting that Houston’s mosques have all opened their doors for anyone of any religion to seek shelter.
Here’s the chaser: Osteen has a $10 million mansion in Houston’s affluent River Oaks neighborhood, a neighborhood which was affected by flooding, although it seems Osteen’s home was unaffected. And he hasn’t offered his home as a shelter either.
Sending thoughts and prayers to Houston's most famous evangelical preacher, Joel Osteen. Hopefully the Lord will spare his modest home. pic.twitter.com/HbYw59C3Sk
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 28, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Joel Osteen has never been anything but a creep. I really don’t know why anybody expected any different of him now.
Because he touts himself as a man of God? Because he’s got a huge arena that could hold a lot of people? But wait, they wouldn’t pay to get in would they.
Idk about the specifics of this situation, but in general he seems like a slimy-ass human. Anyone who preaches the “gospel of wealth” is full of shit to me, and part of the reason that I don’t take many sects of modern Christianity very seriously.
I must have missed that Sunday school class when they taught us to give to the church so the pastor can live in a $10 million mansion.
Guess Joel didn’t want any flood victim accidently opening a closet and some of Joel’s “skeletons” come tumbling out…
How a pastor get rich? Where did he get the money? Isn’t it religious person main purpose is to help people so why people pay them?
Surprise, surprise! Said no one.
What the f*ck is the gospel of wealth? I mean, I kinda get the idea but are they Christians? No, right? They’re just … praying to money? I’ve never heard of this guy but a “preacher” with a mansion is just an entrepreneur and one step down from a f*cking medium when it comes to defrauding people. In my opinion anway.
Meanwhile, over on Twitter, Orange Führer is re-tweeting from “Inspirational Quotes” and generally acting like he’s overseeing the rescue efforts via Twitter. By re-tweeting.
For more helpful information, Sheila Jackson Lee’s twitter has been a constant source of information for rescue and flood relief. Also, people who cannot get to their jobs can apply for unemployment benefits through the state website.
God has special plans for the likes of Osteen.
The government should make this a-hole open his TAX EXEMPT church. Or pay up.
He was also blocking people on Twitter for calling him out. Apparently they have changed course somewhat this morning, but what’s interesting is the church is directly collecting donations as opposed to listing agencies where to donate. Hmmmm……
I’m sure Osteen will find some way to monetize this disaster. He’s most likely looking to be reimbursed by the city for setting up a shelter before he opens the place up. He isn’t going to do anything that would cost him a dime. Hypocrite.
Not surprising. These fake Christians have no interest in helping anyone but themselves.
This is why I don’t like magachurches of any kind. Seems counterintuitive to religion. And yea the church is inaccessible NOW they closed the place pretty much immediately. But mosques are open and there are smaller churches open and priests wading out to check for people in need. THOSE guys are living by the basics of any religion. Love thy neighbor and everything
I have a friend who lives very near Lakewood. She reported that there was no flooding at the church or on the streets leading to it. The only “flooding” was in the underground parking garage which receded fairly quickly. Osteen and his followers are full of it.
At first, I thought this guy was harmless but after paying attention to what he actually preaches he seems like a money hungry sleaze ball. I watched him preach on television about how he left his house in sweats to go to the supermarket, turned around when he got to the parking lot, went back home and changed into a good suit because it would be an embarrassment for God and Jesus to have anyone at the market see him looking anything less than his absolute best. Then another time about how important it is to give generously to his church because if the church is not flashy then it is not truly a shrine worthy of God or something like that.
