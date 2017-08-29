Is Angelina Jolie going ‘broke’ because of her refusal to do big-budget films?

Gossip is slow because we’re post-VMAs and pre-film festivals, so let’s take a moment to acknowledge that Angelina Jolie is probably sort of grateful that Taylor Swift is around right now. Angelina hasn’t had the best summer, with her Vanity Fair interview exploding in her face, and Brad seemingly getting the “upper hand” with media relations. Even though everyone is paying attention to Taylor Swift right now, the attention will be back on Angelina as soon as she steps foot in Toronto to promote First They Killed My Father. That will be a few weeks from now. In the meantime, let’s talk about these questionably-sourced tabloid reports. First up, is Angelina broke?

Angelina Jolie going broke: NEEDS MONEY FAST. GET TO WORK …. Angelina Jolie’s REFUSAL to do big budget, commercial films is affecting her bank account! An insider says her overhead for her properties, security etc is eating up her savings. BUT the insider adds she “loathes” doing “big Hollywood films”

[From Naughty Gossip]

I’ve often wondered about the state of Angelina’s finances, actually. I don’t think she’s going broke, but I also don’t think she has as much money saved as the stans want to believe. Yes, Angelina has taken some big modeling contracts over the years and she’s gotten some huge paychecks too, but unless she got an enormous backend from Maleficent (did she?), she hasn’t had a lot of money coming in. Her modeling money goes to charity, and most of the films she’s done in the past ten years have not been huge paychecks for her. Is she going broke? No. But it wouldn’t hurt her to have some more money coming in.

Meanwhile, Life & Style had this story in their current issue:

Are you guys ready for another round of Brangelina? Angelina Jolie sure is. Though she filed for divorce last September, the 42-year-old actress is rethinking her decision to go through with her split from estranged husband Brad Pitt, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. According to the insider, the Maleficent star — who previously requested sole custody of their six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9 — has fallen back in love with Brad, 53. “Angelina never thought he would change, but he’s cleaned up his act and is leading a much healthier lifestyle,” notes the insider. “He’s done a total 180.” Brad admitted to GQ earlier this year that he gave up drinking and sought therapy after Angie dumped him. Now she’s hoping they can reconcile. “He looks great and feels great,” says a pal. “This is the Brad she married, and Brad gets the impression Angie wants him to take her back.” Still, Angie is treading lightly as she attempts to patch up their fractured relationship. “She subtly asks Brad about his personal life and reminds him of all the fun times they had together,” says the source, “in hopes that he’ll fall back in love with her.” (A Brad source tells Life & Style exclusively: “That’s never going to happen! Brad is done with her.”) Angie is hoping she and Brad — who was cleared of child abuse allegations in November — can make amends and reignite their romance now that he’s made positive changes in his life, but an insider tells Life & Style that the Hollywood hunk is solely focused on building a stronger bond with his children. “The reason he changed his lifestyle was for the kids,” says the Angie insider, “not to impress Angelina.”

[From Life & Style]

There’s some debate about who is pushing these stories about Angelina being the one eager for reconciliation, even in the face of her obvious anger towards Brad still, to this day. My take is the same: Angelina doesn’t want to reconcile and she’s not the one pushing these stories. My take is that the tabloids have just latched onto this idea that the only thing better than a Brangelina breakup is a Brangelina reunion. Neither Brad nor Angelina is up for a reunion though.