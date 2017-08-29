Is Angelina Jolie going ‘broke’ because of her refusal to do big-budget films?

Gossip is slow because we’re post-VMAs and pre-film festivals, so let’s take a moment to acknowledge that Angelina Jolie is probably sort of grateful that Taylor Swift is around right now. Angelina hasn’t had the best summer, with her Vanity Fair interview exploding in her face, and Brad seemingly getting the “upper hand” with media relations. Even though everyone is paying attention to Taylor Swift right now, the attention will be back on Angelina as soon as she steps foot in Toronto to promote First They Killed My Father. That will be a few weeks from now. In the meantime, let’s talk about these questionably-sourced tabloid reports. First up, is Angelina broke?
Angelina Jolie going broke: NEEDS MONEY FAST.
GET TO WORK …. Angelina Jolie’s REFUSAL to do big budget, commercial films is affecting her bank account! An insider says her overhead for her properties, security etc is eating up her savings. BUT the insider adds she “loathes” doing “big Hollywood films”
I’ve often wondered about the state of Angelina’s finances, actually. I don’t think she’s going broke, but I also don’t think she has as much money saved as the stans want to believe. Yes, Angelina has taken some big modeling contracts over the years and she’s gotten some huge paychecks too, but unless she got an enormous backend from Maleficent (did she?), she hasn’t had a lot of money coming in. Her modeling money goes to charity, and most of the films she’s done in the past ten years have not been huge paychecks for her. Is she going broke? No. But it wouldn’t hurt her to have some more money coming in.
Meanwhile, Life & Style had this story in their current issue:
Are you guys ready for another round of Brangelina? Angelina Jolie sure is. Though she filed for divorce last September, the 42-year-old actress is rethinking her decision to go through with her split from estranged husband Brad Pitt, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.
According to the insider, the Maleficent star — who previously requested sole custody of their six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9 — has fallen back in love with Brad, 53. “Angelina never thought he would change, but he’s cleaned up his act and is leading a much healthier lifestyle,” notes the insider. “He’s done a total 180.”
Brad admitted to GQ earlier this year that he gave up drinking and sought therapy after Angie dumped him. Now she’s hoping they can reconcile. “He looks great and feels great,” says a pal. “This is the Brad she married, and Brad gets the impression Angie wants him to take her back.”
Still, Angie is treading lightly as she attempts to patch up their fractured relationship. “She subtly asks Brad about his personal life and reminds him of all the fun times they had together,” says the source, “in hopes that he’ll fall back in love with her.” (A Brad source tells Life & Style exclusively: “That’s never going to happen! Brad is done with her.”)
Angie is hoping she and Brad — who was cleared of child abuse allegations in November — can make amends and reignite their romance now that he’s made positive changes in his life, but an insider tells Life & Style that the Hollywood hunk is solely focused on building a stronger bond with his children. “The reason he changed his lifestyle was for the kids,” says the Angie insider, “not to impress Angelina.”
There’s some debate about who is pushing these stories about Angelina being the one eager for reconciliation, even in the face of her obvious anger towards Brad still, to this day. My take is the same: Angelina doesn’t want to reconcile and she’s not the one pushing these stories. My take is that the tabloids have just latched onto this idea that the only thing better than a Brangelina breakup is a Brangelina reunion. Neither Brad nor Angelina is up for a reunion though.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yes, I’m sure AJ is confiding to some “insider” about her bank account.
It’s not that hard to figure out how rich celebrities are, at least within a certain scale. They have accountants, accountants have spouses and assistants who gossip. And if you live around LA, you get good at spotting who is really doing well, and who is faking it. There is an actor that one of those celebrity net worth websites values at less than a tenth his real worth. How do I know? We use the same accounting firm. I don’t exactly how rich he is, but I know he’s waaaaay richer than anyone suspects, especially given his low-key lifestyle. I could call up L&S and make that a story. The “insider” isn’t necessarily someone Angelina is talking to, it could just be someone who is connected in some way to her accounting firm (divorces of this size usually mean forensic accountants are called in to help diviide assets, so you have even more potential leaky ships afloat).
My objection was to Life and Style’s claim that a so-called credible “insider” is talking to them.
Maybe, I’m just saying it’s not that hard to piece a story like this together.
I’m sure it’s not hard at all. I just laugh when these tabloids talk about “insiders” as a pipeline for information. As in, “The Queen confided to an insider that Phillip snores.”
So you happily keep using the services of an accounting firm with an “Insider” who spilled the beans about the actor you’ve mentioned? Because if they talked about this actor they could very well be talking about you and other clients, not that famous people is only subjected to gossip, but could be as damaging if not even more. Not to mention that whoever that insider might be, they could and should be both fired and denounced to the authorities, because they’re certainly breaking the law.
As for as you said about the entourage of celebrities spilling the beans is true and old as Hollywood. More than that: any good gossiper can “smell” it, who’s faking it wealth, who’s hiding it and who’s just doing fine.
You don’t really need an insider to write this story . Angelina hasn’t made a high grossing film in a few years. Most of her blockbusters were earlier in her career. And part of this is her choice, since she wants to make artistic films. But with several kids and living an expensive life, unless she is maintaining a good investment portfolio. she very easily could be running low on funds.
The Jolie Pitts do nothing on a small scale. Big family, big real estate, big staff. They must have astronomical operating expenses, and while Miraval’s wine production could possibly help to offset the massive upkeep with that estate, I have wondered how long they can keep up this rate of spending.
having one foot in the wine industry in Europe myself, I can tell you that the Miraval thing is more smoke and mirrors PR stuff than anything else.
That would not shock me at all. Supposedly the wine is good (I haven’t had it) but the wine would have to be an enormous seller to offset what it must cost to produce at an estate like that.
I still think this is all because she wants us to forget “the game” the children actors played to get the part.
Me too!
@A Croation
Find another song, this one is getting old. I will never understand people who choose to believe lies over the truth, even if it is staring them in the face in black and white.
READ the frigging manuscript from the VF interview, it proves without a shadow of a doubt that Angie did nothing wrong and the “reporter” chose to leave out key parts of the interview.
The “reporter” wanted to sensationalize the interview, she wanted it to seem “controversial”, and she left out the truth to get publicity.
If someone wants publicity what is the first thing they do, they mention Angelina Jolie’s name, NOT Brad Pitt’s name, Angie’s name. How many times and on how many sites did we hear where Angie was “attending the big fight” last week-end. Of course most knew it was nothing but a publicity ploy and it worked, everyone was talking about Angie attending, not about Charlize, or any of the famewhores that DID attend, just how Angie was definitely attending the fight. GMAFB
“Refusal” to do big-budget movies? Which movies would that be, at least since she married?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was supposed to do Murder on the Orient Express but passed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angie has been asked to do Salt II, Maleficent II, even Wanted II (where her character had been shot in the head and killed at the end).
Angie was asked to do “Gravity” (this before the divorce filing, of course), she was told to write in ANY amount she wanted, she turned it down. After the Producers talked to other actresses, Sandra was included in that group, they came BACK to Angie and asked her to reconsider, and again she turned them down. If Angie wanted a part in any of the silly Marvel comic films all she has to do is crook her finger, as if the Producers would take Goop over Angie.
If Angie really needed money (as if), all she’d have to do is just one of those silly films and get her $20+ million paycheck and rake in the back-end points.
Tabloids are trash…they will never let this story go. Look what they said about Jen Anniston after her divorce for brad..they are still pitching the story that she wants him back.
For tabloids all women are needy when it is obvious women are stronger than men, stupid narrative to sell magazines.
I dont think she is going broke right now , Brad will have to contribute anyway. But I always wondered how they both will uphold their life style, together or apart. You really need gigantic pay to uphold it. Obviously easier when you have two high earners but still.
She got massive paychecks for the kung fu panda movies too and one came out semi recently.
I think they wasted a lot of money on property. However she also seems to surround herself with good teams and i believe she actually would listen to money manager for some reason.
Not really; she was paid 1 million for Kung Fu Panda 2. Actors typically aren’t paid a lot for animations because it’s less work on their end. She was probably paid 2 or 3 million for the rest of the KFP movies. I’m sure she spends that in 6 months.
http://www.statisticbrain.com/angelina-jolie-movie-career-statistics/
Much less than that, after agent fees and taxes.
Properties are investments.
Yes but if you haven’t paid off the mortgage then it’s debt until you do. I highly doubt they paid 60 million in cash for Miraval while also footing the bill for a 25 million renovation. That’s $85 million for one property while still paying taxes and utilities. I haven’t even started on the taxes and utilities and upkeep for Brad’s Goleta beachfront home, Los Feliz home, Nola mansion (they only recently sold) and a NYC condo. The upkeep must be massive unless you’re renting them out to balance out the cost (which they don’t).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Money manager or not, these people have staff that cook and clean for them on a daily basis. No way can you have 6 children in your house without regular staff coming in do the cleaning. Especially with Jolie’s blasé attituude that the dog can dirty the couch if he feels like it. Maybe there is some truth that she doesn’t apply that many rules in the household and Pitt did? The little things often say more than the big ones. She also owns a historical building now that has a more intense upkeep than a modern one.
We all know she can’t cook and even if she tries, to cook several times a day different dishes is not going to be a reality for this family. Pitt had a chef making different dishes for his children when he had them over, we can assume these kids do not sit down and eat 1 dish. Then there’s the teachers and the nannies. All these people do not work for free, those teams alone is a massive cost on a yearly basis. Especially these nannies who don’t babysit for a few hours, Jolie has nannies who speak different languages and travel with her. That’s a proper career not a few hours a day.
She said she’s just started cleaning dishes after the divorce. Is a start, right? I guess she intended she personally cleans and washes on the sink of her multimillion dollar Los Feliz mansion’s kitchen the dishes of all her 6 children after every meaI. Which doesn’t include homemade hotdogs, of course. Is the small things. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did get massive paychecks for the Kung Fu Panda films, especially the second and third. All the main characters did, which would be Angie, Jack and Dustin.
I posted a link below but she only got 1 million for Kung Fu Panda 2. It’s an animation, most actors don’t get massive paychecks for animations.
Her face looks fab. Great job with the fillers.
that’s an old photo. Her fillers as recently as her interview with BBC for her Cambodian film didn’t looked as good or/and settled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was late thirties here, and in the midst of her meducal procedures and double mastectomy. Doubt she had fillers. Her face today doesn’t look dissimilar to this though. I’ve noticed a tendency for some women unable to give straight compliments to beautiful women they irrationally hate, they’ll try to make the beauty about artifice. As if no one would be talking about Angwlina’s face if she didn’t have fillers that they wish she had. Riiiight. Lol That’s why no one really gives credence to comments like these except to examine your pathology. Someone will claim she had filler at 35, then say she had a neck lift at 34 or say she had a nose job but then they’ll be all over the map saying it was at 25, yet then when someone shows a pic of her at 16 and 19 with an almost exact nose, you’ll change your mind and say she had it then. Then you’ll see another pic from after that and claim she didnt have it yet. Lmao :A None of the critiques, dissassembling and body shaming makes sense from a rational perspective. The timelines are crazy. Only thing that adds up is that women behatin on beautiful women they’re threatened by as usual.
Angelina Jolie seems to have no limits. All of the top actresses who have pulled in millions of dollars for films, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Lawrence, have their splurges and their limits. Julia, Jennifer, and Sandra love real estate and Jennifer L loves to fly private but they have limits. Angelina and Brad lived the most extravagant lifestyle out of A-list Hollywood with 6 kids. Constant private jet trips, luxury hotel stays (and damages), huge staff of nannies, security and assistants, ‘charity’ donations, shopping sprees, etc. Brad has been bringing in money over the last 5 years but she hasn’t and is continuing her lifestyle without his income and recently purchased a 25 million home. I don’t think she’ll go down the path of Johnny Depp but I am amazed by her income to spend ratio.
This is not hating on her but it is fact. She hasn’t had a big paycheck since 2014. She won’t get anything besides child support unless they agree to joint custody and then it is nothing.
Kaiser is right about this.
Where in the world do her stans get these ideas? If she is spending but not bringing in any money obviously her wealth shrinks.
I have been saying she needs to do more movies before she ages out of the high paying roles. She hasn’t worked consistently enough to be able to demand big paychecks as she ages.
I don’t think she is broke but I do think at her level of lifestyle she doesn’t have limitless money.
She’ll get half of what they have together and, as Pitt *has* been doing big budget films, it’s probably quite a bit. She just won’t get it until everything’s final.
I would love for Angie to start making movies again – so many great roles she could play. Not just big budget costume dramas or action films – real work, like she did in Gia and Girl Interrupted – except updated for issues that face a mature woman in her 40′s. I also think she could be great as Carly Simon if anyone ever wanted to do a film about Carly’s marriage and divorce from James Taylor. Perfect.
@Jessica
Aniston has NEVER received a big paycheck for any film, maybe ONE $10 million paycheck at most. Lately she’d have to PAY a Producer to be in a film.
Angie didn’t spend millions on art or furniture, that was Brad, and most likely he used his own money.
@Cara
You’re right, most of Aniston’s paychecks comes from Friends residuals, endorsements, investments, and flipping houses but she is still one of the wealthiest in Hollywood. I believe her net worth is more than Angelina’s at $200 million. She also doesn’t have 6 kids and lives a much more low-key lifestyle; I believe she sold her NYC home because she wasn’t going to use it as much. I believe she, Ellen DeGeneres, Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts are the most financially savvy women in HWood.
I don’t believe that Brad brought all this furniture and art for all of their homes and Angelina didn’t chip in at all. That doesn’t sound realistic at all (especially since she’s such an artist); Angelina has spent millions on clothes, gifts, shopping sprees, vacations, etc. They both have spent a lot of money but Brad has more money and has a higher income while continuing to work consistently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Jolie gets as much attention as she did before. Pictures of her in sackdresses with the children aren’t ‘exclusives’ anymore at the top of gossip sites. It’s nothing new and people now more than ever see her as ‘crazy’ and also ‘vindictive’. I think she’s a beautiful woman but her style, if you can call it that, eliminates the ‘she’s the most beautiful woman’ aspect of her which used to be the main draw pre-Pitt. During Pitt, their status as a beautiful powercouple and unusual family unit with cute babies every year was the main draw. Jolie has been everything: the troubled rebel, the sexy actress, the adventurous mother, the humanitarian etc… all in quick succession with success. There’s not much left to go higher, every card has been played. Her latest era, being a director, is a dud.
I always saw Jolie as a person who hates limits but there are going to be limits in life even for rich successful people and I think that’s what she is experiencing now. Limits on her personal life and traveling now that her marriage is over and they’re not amicable but they have to be close to each other to facilitate the children having access to both parents. Limits in her career due to overestimating her skill as a writer and director. Limits as a media maverick due to making wrong choices about what she wants to share with her audience and the perception she wants people to have of her. And also because her children are getting into their teens now and babies just sell better.
The only reason why she was so present recently was due to the backlash not because people are tripping over themselves to know every detail about her like they did in the past. Look at Taylor Swift, she’s a 1-woman army. If she kicks a rock, it’s a top story that splits in 3 different stories on how, when and why she kicked the rock and what’s the meaning behind that. That used to be Jolie too, 2005-2010 was sheer madness for the JPs’ popularity and they knew how to play that up for maximum coverage. Jolie only has a small following in recent years which is evident when smaller less entertaining movies don’t make a lot of waves or money.
It’ll be interesting to see how she rebrands herself. Even a PR agent would struggle since Jolie has always been so many different things and at the core she’ll always be an interesting woman but she had a better career going on during her peak popularity and cute babies to distract for negative press. Oh and youth, definitely a big advantage in a superficial town like Hollywood!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most top tabloids site don’t buy pictures of kids with their parents shopping with the exception of daily mail and she is clever by not over dressing with that sack dress it will discourage paparazzi. So since 2010 or before she said she like to work less that what she Done since then. She knows what she is doing and what she wants in life, most of her interviews she always say her priorities is their children and her humanitarian work she never put her career first.
When you work less, you better make sure the work that what you do bring out occasionally, is of amazing standard. She choose to move away more from Hollywood but still has projects that are big budget and risky like Unbroken and By The Sea which require intensive press coverage and coins from the public. Her career just isn’t that good anymore. And I resent the fact that she had the balls to put it out there several times that she doesn’t care about films but then went into directing which is much more intense than acting. Or puts it out there that she doesn’t like people fussing over her make-up and hair when she acts but then plays Maleficent. She’s pushing and pulling Hollywood but her photoshoots are still classic Hollywood vamp/iconic for a reason. Her using her children in photo ops is a tired shtick, obvious and significantly less interesting. Her children were all of sudden on TV eating bugs post-divorce?
The reason why her 90s work is good (besides her amazing picker for scripts in that period) is that she was ambitious and passionate about her projects. If she wants to be a mom 1st, that’s fine but she can choose work that is closer to her actual talents than what she is trying to do now. I’ve said it before, her a documentary maker would be so much better. Her docu with Jeffrey Sachs was really good, I think she could be a good interviewer and documentary maker.
I think you’re right Artemis. She went from saying that she’s interested in things beside acting to putting down the business that’s afforded her this lifestyle. I think she’s in the midst of generational change in the audience as well.
I know there’s plenty of things she can do, but there isn’t much that’ll bring in the kind of coin she needs to maintain her overhead.
Artemis +100 with all you said. People and their successful careers have ups and downs and don’t stay amazing forever
makes me think of the 20th anniversary of princess diana going on at the moment. I was thinking that for some time the only one who seemed to be as charitable as Diana…was Jolie. But, in looking at old footage of Diana..and the impact she had ..I am Jolie is not in the same league. What bothers me is she can be glamorous and walking through land mines…like Diana…but she seems to forever have a cynical, tired way about her. Diana had something very different..pedigree, breeding, class..maybe it just means she did things with a flourish that Jolie does not possess…now even more so than in her best moments five years past.
I would love to know the back end deal she got for Maleficent. I recall Alan Thorn chairman of Disney doing an interview with one of the Trade magazines maybe Variety and him mentioning it was the largest pay of her career. It made me think she got a heck of a back end deal on top of her salary.
She didn’t get a back end deal. She made 15 million.
If she does the sequel she may be able to negotiate for one but it depends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh she got a big back end for maleficient most of the trades wrote articles and she got 20m for the role alone, the studios president of the major studios talked about this on a round table two years ago.
In the trade papers, they report in the end what a person has made total from a movie usually well after the movie has closed. Sometimes over a year. She made between around 16 million for it. Her upfront was the bulk of it.
There are different types of back end deals. Most of the time people are talking about Tom Cruise levels of back end deals and I thought you were talking about those. He has made 70 million plus from a single film.
Hollywood accounting is extremely convoluted. On purpose.
Whatever is negotiated can be classified as a back end deal if they aren’t getting a straight salary and it is dependent on the box office.
If you mean she negotiated a back end deal that added to her overall then yes. But it wasn’t a huge windfall back end deal. Usually, when it is mentioned as a talking point they are talking about huge numbers.
If she signs on for another one she will push for a much better deal with lots of bonuses. There are conflicting reports about if it is a done deal or not.
There is no movie without her, and she has proven this. She IS the movie. But she does pull out often so we will see.
Right now she can still get coveted projects green lit with a big payday. But she can’t let the window pass her by.
What about the grand house she just bought? It looks like a interior design museum, not a house for a mom and six kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a historic house, I hope they take good care of it and see it as a home, not just a temporary place.
Being able to drop that money on a property that quickly, she’s not having financial problems.
I don’t doubt that her income has declined with her lack of movies lately, but I always had the impression that she wasn’t as quick to spend as Brad, and probably set herself up for the future pretty well. And if not, she can always do more ad campaigns.
Yep, that house is an investment. Built back when things were built to last. She’ll be able to sell it for a nice profit.
As for the dog jumping on the white sofa, she has people to clean that up, I’m sure it was being steamed before the reporter was even off the property. That’s why she can be amused by such things. I’m sure the housekeeper wasn’t as amused.
I really liked her style pre Brad. She is still gorgeous but the sack dresses don’t do it for me. And yes they live large.
The sack dresses age her and exacerbate her pallor. She looks great, and more comfortable, in shirts and trousers.
I was wondering about her finances as well, how she can keep travelling around the world constantly. Brad was the bigger wage earner in the relationship.
A weird fading star.
She has spent a lot of time renting mansions, travelling the world, that has to be costly. Money doesn’t last forever and she isn’t earning the same wages that she did was she was younger.
You guys are assuming her only money is salary for films or modelling (which she donates). At this point, she is likely making a (virtually tax free) fortune off investments. Money breeds money, once you make a little, you start making a lot. Not because of you salaries, but because of your investments. Being even slightly smart with the kind of money she has made in her career would result in an enormous fortune, more than enough to support herself and set up generous trust funds for her kids. I remember a character actor telling me once all you need is one good role to be comfortable, three to be rich. That’s why franchise films are so popular with that type of actor (for instance, Frances McDormand deigning to do a Transformers film), one Disney paycheck and your kids are set for their lives, too. It’s not about your salary, it’s what you turn your salary into. Sure, she spends a lot. But I bet Angelina hasn’t touched the capital in years.
That’s what I am saying here people to understand in a interview she herself said she smart with money, I don’t know how but she knows what she is doing with her money, the woman is keep giving money to charity do you think if she was broke she will give money to charity when she needs the money herself.
You know that “charitable giving” is not just charitable, but it can have very beneficial offsets in terms of tax reduction and deferment. I’m putting down her giving in anyway, I’m just saying it’s not as cut dried as straight giving and it’s used to balance out a large portfolio.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rich people run out of money all the time; Kimora Lee Simmons dipped into her son’s trust fund to pay for some of her home expenses. Money doesn’t grow on trees, even for wealthy people. She spends a lot and her income has dramatically been reduced, it probably has to be catching up to her. I’m not saying she’s broke but I think her spending to income ratio is a lot more even then her fans think it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she’s cash-strapped either, not yet. It’s going to take years of wild spending without a replenishing income before that happens. But living the life of luxury (like buying a 25 million home) doesn’t mean she’s doing great either. Michael Jackson died broke and is now worth about 600 million, he could have used that when he was alive to pay his bills and his staff. I wonder if Angelina’s nannies would be as loyal to her as Michael’s staff was to him, working for months without pay (not that I think that’ll ever happen).
Algernon, that makes no sense.
Of course, she has touched her capital. The kind of wealth you are describing for her to have to live like she does and not touch the capital is not possible. Billionaires can but she isn’t a billionaire. Her total wealth assets included is around 150 or 160 million.
She needs to work. There is no way around that. That is if she wants to live large forever. A solid working character actor makes more money than people think. They get residuals from so many movies and television shows it just adds up.
Examples: I know a guy who was in a very successful pop group in the 90s early 2000s. His accountant told him he needed to make 10 million minimum to put away to be able to live comfortably for life with no frills but good investments. This was in 96 when he just hit it big that he was told this. Another guy is huge now with name recognition but the bulk of his ongoing money will be from royalties. Another is a woman I have known almost my entire life and father was extremely famous, and he did make money but was crazy with it. He died when she was very young but every month she gets these outrageous royalty checks which will then pass to her children since his work isn’t likely to fade or disappear.
AJ isn’t in a position to get big residuals for life. None of her movies are like The Godfather that is played all the time. I am sure she has a number she doesn’t like to go below.
I’m embarrassed to admit how much I want them to get back together or how sad their break up made me.
Me too. I loved what I thought their marriage was. Sob!
Cough:::::::Johnny Depp’s case has everyone scared in Hollyweird::::::::cough
We all assumed Johnny was doing fine because he kept his extravagant lifestyle and the paychecks were huge: not so much. With many luxury houses and highlife comes the upkeep and that’s just the top of the iceberg.
Nah, Pitts Pr team once again trying to gaslight and flip the script. They spend their hours tracking comments online. One particular site has been questioning Brad’s $ status especially after the lawsuit where he refused to pay his bills in France AND is already filming an action flick before his children are even done with the therapy he’s required to do with them. Sad.
His team is just using Angelina as a scapegoat as usual. They’ve always done this- anytime something questionable pops up about their leader they hurry up and plant fake news about Jolie in the tabloids. Yawn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only one half of Brangelina looks desperate to bring in cash and it’s not Angelina. One half has now signed up for two action movies in a row. One about space and the other about zombies.
He knows where the money is at that he needs. No more artsy fartsy movies for the overrated actor.. Also he needs to pay child support. The kids are used to living a certain way. Just back up the money truck or sign over the check for the space movie and send to demille house in La.
🤑🤑🤑😂
I love how people are speculating about ‘everything’ in her life. Fact is, nobody here who comments about her finances, filmwork, family, clothes or her lifestyle know the real truth. Still enjoyable reading how you think she’s exactly living her life though.
It is gossip. That is the fun part. lol
I don’t even know how my parents spend their money so that should tell you what my 2 cents are worth. lol
We need lighthearted distractions.
wrong place
She does live an extremely expensive lifestyle for someone who works like she does. The pricy real estate, the staff, the security, the travel…most celebrities who live like that have at least double what she has.
She’s also aging out of the action star market, which is where most of her good offers come from. It’s been a long, long time she’s she’s been in a really critically acclaimed film, so I don’t know that the big paycheques will be there for her as a serious older actress. Her directing isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire either.
In her interviews she said she is good with her money, she is not a big spender.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh. No he has made more money than she has and has more to spend. He doesn’t have money problems. He made over 30 million dollars last year. She didn’t make much of anything. Just facts here. His worth is nearly 100 million more. She is rich but she also lives large.
We also don’t know what her investments are. She might not have as much as Pitt, but I doubt she’s hurting. She bought an enormous house in Los Feliz and didn’t flinch, so I assume she’s okay.
Yeah, just like Johny Depp and his Disney money. His team constantly bragged about how Brad spent is money for YEARS. it’s why he’s ventured out to many other projects outside of Hollywood and is why he is currently filming an action movie about space. Lmao
When Angelina signs up for movie after movie then we can say hmmm maybe she has money issues but for now that’s what Brad is doing
Robin Williams was broke when he died and he made a lot more films than she has. Look at Johny Depp. If she wants to maintain her lifestyle she has to have major income. The return on investments haven’t been that great in the last few years depending on where a person has their money stashed. I cant see her being that savvy with money considering how it appears she spends it. Funding her crappy films?
Maybe Brad paid for the house “for his kids” or they bought it together? I don’t think she would have made that purchase by her own self, they are still a family after all, and even when the divorce is finalised, he will still be about 50% responsible for a roof over his children’s heads.
I am sure she is fine. She isn’t reckless or stupid.
THIS.
Great points, Joanie.
Agreed Joanie. And bear in mind it takes a great deal of self control (and smarts) to make a few years’ income last the rest of one’s life regardless of market conditions. She can’t go be a nurse and make $70k the rest of her career. Her staff alone prob costs ten times that amount. When a celebrity makes a big movie payout they have to plan for retirement too.
I don’t think there is much truth to this. I think she is living comfortably.
living comfortably is one thing. Having liquidity is another big, huge different thing.
Don’t know about whether or not she is good with money, but she is a big spender. It may not be on stuff, but she employs a big staff to care for her children, homes, and support staff. That is a huge, recurring expense every single month. Nannies, body guards, housekeepers, landscaping, maintenance, tutors/teachers – that adds up FAST.
