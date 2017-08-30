The ‘Game of Thrones’ finale left some questions, and here are some answers

SPOILERS for Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

Now that I’ve had some time to process the finale of Game of Thrones, I still have some notable questions. Thankfully, Entertainment Weekly continues to serve as something like the companion-reader to the show. EW gets all of the GoT exclusives and most of the “exit interviews” with actors whose characters have been killed off. EW knows what’s up. So I was unsurprised to find a companion-reader article about what really happened in the finale and what’s happening next. Here some of what I learned:

Tormund probably isn’t dead. Which is what I thought. GoT wouldn’t kill off such a beloved character and not deal with it whatsoever in the after-action press. Tormund is still alive, at least until the first episode of the last season. The actor hasn’t given any “exit interviews” so he’s still under contract.

Is Cersei really preg? A lot of people think Cersei is lying her ass off about being pregnant. EW notes: “based on our interviews with the cast, the queen’s pregnancy is real.”

Jaime Lannister really is getting the hell out of Kings Landing. Cersei really pissed him off that much by threatening to have the Mountain kill him. Jaime is also pissed that Cersei doesn’t want to help fight the army of the dead. EW says he’s definitely heading north, and EW suggests that he’ll probably end up at Winterfell, or wherever Brienne is.

CleganeBowl is happening. We knew that – as soon as the Hound faced off with Frankenclegane, we knew that those two would end up in some kind of battle in the end.

Can Dany get pregnant? EW says the show is setting it up so that Dany could end up pregnant soon.

Are those the most pressing questions? Probably. EW also says that it’s unlikely Jon and Dany are even heading back to Winterfell directly, which means that we’re dragging out the Arya-Jon reunion even further. I need Arya and Jon to see each other again, for the love of God (the old gods and the new). It’s also worth noting that it’s going to be a year or longer before the final episodes air – right now, they’re saying fall or winter 2019, if Joffrey Trump hasn’t killed us all by then. Considering how much they’ve crammed into these episodes this year… I don’t think we should really hope for resolutions to all of these storylines. Like, if they devote one of the final episodes to JUST GREYJOY NONSENSE, I will be so pissed.